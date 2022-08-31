News
Who’s in, who’s out? Dolphins make final cuts for 53-man roster
The Miami Dolphins finalized their 53-man active roster on Tuesday well ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline. After making 13 roster moves on Monday, the Dolphins made 13 more cuts on Tuesday.
Lynn Bowden and Preston Williams were chief among players waived, along with fellow wide receivers River Cracraft and Braylon Sanders, outside linebackers Porter Gustin and Cameron Goode, offensive linemen Larnel Coleman, Solomon Kindley, Kion Smith and Kellen Diesch, defensive tackles Benito Jones and Ben Stille and safety Verone McKinley.
Cornerback Byron Jones was not activated off the physically-unable-to-perform list, causing him to miss the regular season’s first four games while not taking up a roster spot. Outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett was placed on injured reserve.
Bowden, Cracraft, Scarlett, Gustin and McKinley were players on the roster cutoff line vying for the final few spots on the team. Williams has been on the team’s active roster the past three seasons but was the subject of trade rumors in camp.
Some of the final spots on the 53 were held on to by undrafted rookies in tight end Tanner Conner, out of Idaho State, and cornerback Kader Kohou, from Texas A&M-Commerce. Tight end Cethan Carter, linebacker Sam Eguavoen, safeties Clayton Fejedelem and Elijah Campbell are among strong special teams contributors that will also provide depth at their positions.
Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, whom the Dolphins selected in the seventh round of the past draft, was kept as a third quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater after an impressive training camp and preseason.
The Dolphins have four running backs making the team with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed still on the roster behind Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert — that in addition to fullback Alec Ingold. Miami has five wide receivers, five tight ends and eight offensive linemen on the roster.
Defensively, the Dolphins are going with five defensive linemen, nine linebackers, five cornerbacks and five safeties.
Bowden is a 2020 third-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders who was traded to the Dolphins ahead of his rookie season and flashed for 28 receptions and 211 yards late in the year. After spending 2021 on injured reserve, he was coming back with a strong preseason this year, scoring touchdowns in exhibitions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles, but it wasn’t enough to make it in a deep wide receiver corps.
“Appreciate y’all Miami,” Bowden tweeted on Tuesday morning.
Williams, on the other hand, underwhelmed with his performance throughout camp and the preseason after going for 787 yards on 56 receptions and seven touchdowns over the past three seasons in Miami as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State. Multiple teams reached out about a possible trade for Williams, according to NFL Network.
Scarlett, Gustin and Goode all likely had their spots affected by Miami’s Monday signing of veteran Trey Flowers at the position. Scarlett was a member of the active roster last season but missed time during training camp with an undisclosed injury that has now put him on season-ending IR. Goode was a seventh-round draft pick of the team, and Gustin had a strong camp after spending time on the Cleveland Browns’ 53-man roster each of the past three seasons.
Kindley was a fourth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2020. He started 13 games as a rookie, but he first lost his starting role in 2021, when he only saw action in two games. Under coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins are shifting to a wide-zone blocking scheme that requires a level of athleticism from blockers that the 340-pound lineman didn’t possess. Diesch was an undrafted rookie out of Arizona State who received $140,000 guaranteed to secure he signed with the Dolphins after the draft. With Coleman out, tackle Greg Little earned the final lineman spot after a solid outing in the preseason finale that followed two weeks of missed practice.
McKinley was an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, where he was teammates with standout Dolphins second-year safety Jevon Holland. He showed flashes of his ball-hawking abilities on the back end during camp.
Veteran nose tackle John Jenkins again makes the team as Raekwon Davis’ backup after the cuts of Jones and Stille.
On Monday, veteran running back Sony Michel and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu headlined the Dolphins’ list of players cut. Also released were running backs Gerrid Doaks and ZaQuandre White, defensive backs Quincy Wilson and Elijah Hamilton, defensive linemen Owen Carney and Niles Scott and offensive linemen Adam Pankey and Blaise Andries. Linebacker Calvin Munson was placed on injured reserve, while outside linebacker Darius Hodge and defensive back D’Angelo Ross were waived with an injury settlement.
Players cut but not picked up by other teams for their active rosters can be kept on the Dolphins’ 16-player practice squad.
()
News
White House press secretary: White House expects jobs numbers to cool down a bit
Does the White House know anything?
The White House press secretary says the White House expects job numbers to cool down a bit. This observation comes ahead of Friday’s non-farm payrolls report which is expected to show a gain of 295,000. Now that is below the 528K value that was printed last month. So effectively it is a cooling from this level. However, a gain of 300K with an unemployment rate of 3.5% is still a rather impressive figure.
So it’s too early to tell if “chilling” means close to 300K or do they know something more frigid is coming (negative)?
PS, they’re not supposed to comment on the numbers they might get a glimpse of.
/inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates demand pressure on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country according to the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates demand pressure on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country according to the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Hyde5: GM Chris Grier must be looking for cornerback help; good revamp of WRs this offseason
Five thoughts on the Dolphins’ cut-down day:
1. The prime decision affecting the first month of the season wasn’t whether Miami kept Skylar Thompson or what happened with Preston Williams. It was the decision on cornerback Byron Jones. The Dolphins didn’t activate him off the physically-unable-to-perform list after offseason lower leg surgery and the starting cornerback won’t be active for the first four games. That means general manager Chris Grier is looking for a trade for help as well as studying what cornerbacks are released by other teams.
If there was an easy trade, Grier would have made it by now, considering the Dolphins surely knew Jones wasn’t going to be ready for the start of the season. As it stands, the Dolphins have to decide how to play their cornerbacks opposite Xavien Howard (who missed practice Tuesday). Nik Needham, who also missed practice Tuesday, heads into the season as the No. 2 cornerback but played inside most of last year. Noah Igbinoghene started outside in the third preseason game with the No. 1 defense, but struggled all offseason. Keion Crossen and rookie Kader Kohou are expected to be the other cornerbacks on the team.
As things stand, you know what opposing quarterbacks will do. Needham talked about his first start when quarterback Matt Schwab threw every pass on the drive at him. The first four opposing quarterbacks: Mac Jones, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.
2. The signing of Trey Flowers, coupled with Melvin Ingram, gives the Dolphins two veteran edge players who have been impactful in their careers. They also aren’t the players they once were. Can they help in the right role? Absolutely. The larger question for a team thinking playoffs is where their bodies will be come December and January. Flowers is only 29, but has gone on injured reserve in November and December the past two seasons. Ingram is 31, and was let go by two smart organizations who valued short-term help in Pittsburgh and Kansas City in the past year. Andrew Van Ginkel’s appendix issue seemed to open the need for Flowers. But the story of Flowers and Ingram will be if they can impact games in the first half of the season — and, if so, where their health is the second half.
3. There was good work done to the receiving group that last preseason consisted of four of the top receivers sitting out with injuries. Getting Tyreek Hill obviously changed the offense. Jaylen Waddle, Dallas free agent Cedric Williams and fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma were locks to make the team and each has shown strengths. That left two positions open. One typically goes to a player who is a special-teams stalwart. It was most recently Mack Hollins. River Cracraft looks to be that guy. So with cuts to talented Lynn Bowden and Mohammad Sanu, the decisions is what to do with Preston Williams. He hasn’t done much of anything since his rookie year. But he’s big and a target. His punt return — and miscatch — said the Dolphins want to see if he can do more than just play receiver, as the sixth receiver should. A trade as has been suggested. Would you give up anything of value for an undrafted player with an injury history who hasn’t done anything for two years? Regardless, the Dolphins have cleaned the shelf of marginal and injured receivers and have a dynamic group.
4. Don’t underestimate coach Mike McDaniel’s ties with San Francisco and offensive coordinator Frank Smith’s ties with the Los Angeles Rams, especially when it comes to judging offensive linemen. San Francisco is weighing who to release on the line. The Rams, as Super Bowl champs, have some decisions, too. The Dolphins released Solomon Kindley, who seemed the classic cost of changing systems — a power guy who could use a few pounds in a system that now wants better athletes. Alan Panckey was a versatile lineman.
5. Quick hits:
— The Dolphins have five tight ends. No chance they enter the season with five tight ends … is there?
— Cornerbacks and tackles are the priority to pick up off the waiver wire from other team’s cuts. Problem is, that’s most every team’s priorities.
— Noah Igbinoghene had a tough summer and preseason, but seems safe as a former first-round pick. The question is if he’s the starter with Jones out, as the Dolphins lined up in their final preseason game.
The Bills released tight end O.J. Howard? Hmm.
()
News
IndusInd, Oaktree Capital, 2 other entities bid for Reliance Capital: report
New Delhi:
IndusInd Bank, US asset management firm Oaktree Capital, Torrent Group and B-Right Group have submitted offers to buy debt-ridden Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL), sources say.
The sources said these offers are in the range of Rs 4,000 crore for the company, which has eight different business segments.
The deadline for submitting bids ended on August 29. The deadline was extended five times.
Initially, 54 companies had expressed interest in RCL, but only four submitted their bids under insolvency resolution.
Two options were available to bidders. In the first option, bidders were required to submit bids for the entire RCL, and in the second, they had the choice of bidding for specific business verticals.
These verticals include general insurance, asset reconstruction and securities businesses.
The sources said Piramal Group, Zurich Re and US private equity fund Advent had made bids for the Reliance General Insurance business.
They also added that no offers had been received for the Reliance Nippon Life Insurance business.
Jindal Steel and Power and UV Asset Reconstruction Company submitted bids for RCL’s asset reconstruction business.
Choice Equity and Global Fincap are among the bidders for other RCL assets.
In a regulatory filing, RCL said the company’s 17th meeting of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) was held on Tuesday.
The company administrator assessed the CoC on the status of claims, the status of the CIRP process, the continuity of business operations and the way forward in terms of activities or milestones as stipulated in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
As part of the resolution process, the record indicated that the RCL administrator had received a total of 14 resolution plans/offers.
In November last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) replaced RCL’s board in the face of defaults and serious governance issues. The business has been referred for the Business Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).
It is the third major non-bank financial company (NBFC) against which the central bank has initiated bankruptcy proceedings. The other two were Srei Group NBFC and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).
ndtv
News
How an elbow injury and repertoire change led to former 1st-round pick Brendon Little’s call up to the Chicago Cubs
Six hours before Monday’s series opener at Rogers Centre, Brendon Little arrived for his first day as a major leaguer.
He changed into his Chicago Cubs gear, popped on his headphones and trekked to the visitors bullpen in right field. Little sat in his new in-game home for the next three days and took in the empty triple-deck domed stadium in Toronto. And then he walked out of the bullpen gate a couple times to simulate the first time he is called in by manager David Ross.
“I looked around then,” Little explained, “so I don’t have to when I’m going in the game. Just want to stay focused.”
Triple-A Iowa pitching coach Ron Villone called Little into manager Marty Pevey’s office after Saturday’s game. The pitcher was handed a sheet of paper titled the do’s and don’ts of a first-time big leaguer that featured about 15 items. Little, 26, was added the Cubs roster Monday as a replacement player for right-hander Adrian Sampson, who could not travel to Toronto because he does not meet the country’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
“Every year it seems like I’ve started on the injured list so that’s been a grind,” Little said. “And I’ve changed a lot as a pitcher over the years, from four-seam up in the zone guy to now almost exclusively sinkers so just to know that all the changes I’ve made over the years have been panning out and are going to continue to play at the next level.
“It’s a little bit of validation for everything that’s been happening.”
Little’s journey to the majors was not the smooth path some first-round picks experience. The No. 27 overall selection in 2017, he started his first two seasons in the organization before being converted to a reliever in 2021. His opportunity to showcase his stuff last year in the Arizona Fall League ended during his first outing when he experienced soreness, which initially bothered him on a breaking ball and then later with a sinker. Aside from forearm tightness earlier in the season, an issue resolved with anti-inflammatory medicine, Little’s elbow had not bothered him.
Little feared he suffered a ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) injury during the AFL. He felt relieved when initial tests indicated the ligament was fine. But the diagnosis, a stress fracture in his left elbow, meant Little wasn’t able to resume throwing until January. The downtime allowed Little to take a step back and reassess what was — or wasn’t — working. Little admitted “for better or worse” he is known for tinkering too much with his stuff. So being open to new ideas and trusting in the organization and coaches at the next level will be part of Little’s process.
Little’s adjustments and likely big-league debut during the final two games of the series against the Blue Jays will come with added scrutiny. He is eligible to be selected in December’s Rule 5 draft. Should the Cubs want to ensure he remains in the organization, they must put him on the 40-man roster to potentially avoid a team taking him. As a replacement player, Little did not need to be added to the 40-man roster for his call up.
“The guys who have success are the ones that can separate that and can say I’ll control what I can control, all the other stuff takes care of itself,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. “He’s also had enough of a track record of being a high draft pick and the guy who’s had kind of spotlight on him, I would say, most of his career to be able to control that and stay true to himself is a testament to who he is, and I think it’s who he’ll be going forward.”
Little committed to a sinker-breaking ball mix that has made him a more effective pitcher. His breaking pitch — considered a power curveball with similar characteristics to Justin Steele’s breaking ball — plays off his sinker well. Pounding the strike zone with both pitches has helped limit damage.
“Usually there’s guys where it’s like, OK, to a right-handed hitter you want to have a four-seam or curveball, to lefties a sinker-slider, but his have unique profiles of each,” Hottovy said. “You feel like they can play to any hitter, and as long as he’s over the plate, it’s going to be pretty successful.”
Little plotted a career game plan following his elbow injury. His approach and pitch usage has led him to the Cubs.
“Everything just has a lot more intention behind it rather than, like, ‘Hey, having a slider would be cool’ or ‘this would be cool to throw,’” Little said.
“Now it’s like, OK, let’s make sure that this is not only the right decision, but it’s going to play to both hitters, both sides of the plate and everything. So it’s definitely put a lot more focus on my career.”
()
News
Why Even Environmentalists Support Nuclear Today: NPR
Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
Nuclear resistance is beginning to ebb around the world with the support of a surprising group: environmentalists.
This change of heart is spreading around the world and is being driven by climate change, unreliable power grids and national security fears following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In California, the state’s last remaining power plant – Diablo Canyon, located on the Pacific coast between San Francisco and Los Angeles – long slated for retirement can now remain open. Governor Gavin Newsom, a longtime opponent of the plant, is seeking to extend its life until at least 2029.
It’s a remarkable turnaround in a state where anti-nuclear activists and progressive Democratic lawmakers fought with great success to rid the state of nuclear power.
Last week, Japan’s prime minister said the country was restarting idle nuclear power plants and considering building new ones. This is a sharp turnaround for the country, which largely abandoned nuclear power after the tsunami disaster at the Fukushima plant in 2011.
Germany also disconnected nuclear power after Fukushima. But this summer there was an intense debate in Germany over whether to restart three plants in response to the country’s severe energy crisis caused by the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Proponents of nuclear energy note that it is a reliable, emission-free source of energy. And they believe their case has been made stronger because of the threat of climate change and the need to stabilize unreliable power grids.
In California, the moment of truth came in 2020 when residents had to endure a series of power outages, said nuclear-supporting environmentalist and author Michael Shellenberger.
“The state is constantly on the brink of blackouts,” Shellenberger said.
Nuclear environmentalists
Diablo Canyon’s turnaround is remarkable because California is the birthplace of America’s anti-nuclear movement. Arguments against nuclear energy stem primarily from fears about nuclear waste and potential accidents as well as its association with nuclear weapons.
The two generators operating at Diablo Canyon were scheduled to shut down by 2025. And for years, the momentum to close the plant seemed inevitable as anti-nuclear sentiment in California remained high. Even the utility that operates Diablo Canyon, PG&E, wanted to unplug.
So it’s striking that the strongest arguments for keeping Diablo Canyon running haven’t come from the nuclear industry. Instead, they were hyped by a collection of the most unlikely of nuclear advocates.
It seemed chimerical, even hopeless, in 2016, when Shellenberger, pioneering climatologist James Hansen, and Stewart Brand, founder of the crisp Whole Earth Catalog, began advocating to save Diablo Canyon.
“We were basically kicked out of polite conversation for even talking about keeping the plant open,” Shellenberger recalls. Promoting nuclear as an important tool in the fight against climate change would have him dismissed by fellow environmentalists as a conspiracy theorist or, wrongly, as a corporate accomplice, he added.
Two moms – a scientist and an engineer – team up to save nuclear power
At the same time, Kritsin Zaitz and Heather Hoff were forming an advocacy group called Mothers for Nuclear, a grassroots effort to keep Diablo Canyon running. To say that their views have not been widely accepted would be a serious understatement.
“We felt like we were alone on an island,” Zaitz said. “We had people who wished we died, wished we had cancer…making weird videos about us that made me feel like, am I in danger, is my family in danger?”
Viridiana Gutierrez Urseguia
In many ways, Zaitz and Hoff are also the most unlikely nuclear proponents. They both describe themselves as liberal environmentalists, moms concerned about preserving wild spaces, recycling and climate change.
At Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, not far from Diablo Canyon, they both studied engineering and both worked at the plant — Hoff is a materials scientist and Zaitz is a civil engineer — despite apprehensions about the ‘nuclear energy.
“I was nervous about nuclear before I started working there,” Hoff said. “And it took me many years to change my mind…and finally realize that nuclear really fit my environmental and humanitarian goals.”
To promote these goals, Zaitz and Hoff speak to community groups and professional societies, promote nuclear energy on social media, and generate conversations by walking around their hometown wearing t-shirts that say, “Why nuclear? Ask me.”
They see their role as going beyond simple facts to establish an emotional connection with nuclear suspects, especially other environmentalists.
“It’s the largest source of carbon-free electricity in the United States,” Zaitz said. “Most people don’t realize it produces a lot of electricity on a relatively small footprint.”
Overcoming the ‘Simpsons’ stigma
It’s only fair to push back and say it’s no surprise that Zaitz and Hoff are supporting Diablo Canyon – after all, they’re working on it. And, yes, they recognize that they want to keep their jobs. But they say that with their skills and experience, they could find similar jobs elsewhere.
“That’s how we think we can contribute as environmentalists,” Hoff said of their advocacy.
Much of their work involves trying to combat a long-standing stigma against nuclear energy, particularly in popular culture, where its image is abysmal. Like in “The Simpsons”, where Homer Simpson works in a botched factory and nuclear waste is dumped in a children’s playground.
“We need to point people to accurate information so they can make up their own minds,” Zaitz said.
Nuclear energy has a safer balance sheet than coal or natural gas
They are quick to say that for many people, nuclear power is scary. “We say we were scared too,” Hoff said. “It’s normal to be scared. But that doesn’t mean it’s dangerous.”
In terms of deaths from accidents or pollution, nuclear is far safer than coal or natural gas – the largest sources of electricity in the United States
Diablo Canyon got a boost last year when researchers from MIT and Stanford said keeping the plant open until 2035 would cut carbon emissions from the California power sector by more than 10% and help save $2.6 billion in electricity costs.
Thomas Voss
The most important reason to keep the plant running is to help ensure the reliability of the state’s power grid, said John Parsons of MIT’s Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research and one of the co-authors. of the study. “And it’s a carbon-free energy source, which helps reduce emissions while providing low-cost, reliable power.”
Diablo’s Arrest-Rich History and More
Despite recent gains from Factory backers, opposition to Diablo Canyon remains strong and has a storied history stretching back decades. In 1981, singer-songwriter Jackson Browne was arrested at the factory along with some four dozen anti-nuclear protesters.
Governor Newsom’s plan to keep Diablo Canyon running still faces a number of hurdles, including opposition from some of his fellow Democrats in the state legislature. It must remove state and federal funding and regulatory barriers. And the unconditional opponents of the plant do not give up.
“Diablo Canyon isn’t safe and it’s old too. It’s almost 40 years old,” said Linda Seeley, spokeswoman for San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace, a watchdog group that has opposed the plant for decades. decades.
She said it’s particularly risky due to its location in an earthquake-prone area. Critics like Seeley also slam Governor Newsom’s plan to keep the plant operating as a corporate gift, noting it includes a $1.4 billion forgivable loan to the plant operator. , PG&E.
And finally, she said that it is not wise to forget the nuclear disasters of the past. While Japan has just announced it is restarting idle nuclear power plants, Naoto Kan, the prime minister at the time of the Fukushima accident, has a different perspective, she said. In May, he wrote to Governor Newsom advising him to close Diablo Canyon as soon as possible.
NPR News
News
Best Buy Q2 results fall amid softening demand for gadgets
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy posted lower fiscal second-quarter profits and sales as the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain struggled with weakening consumer demand for gadgets and high costs that rippled through its supply chain.
But the results, announced on Tuesday, were above analysts’ expectations. That pushed shares up more than 2% higher in early afternoon trading.
Best Buy’s sales during the height of the pandemic were fueled by oversized spending from shoppers who were splurging on gadgets to help them work from home or help their kids with virtual learning. Last year, spending also got a boost from government stimulus support. So like many retailers, Best Buy entered the year expecting that financial results would be weaker than in 2021 as stimulus disappeared and shoppers would brace more normal pre-pandemic lifestyles.
But soaring prices on necessities like food and gas have forced families to become more cautious. They are doing without new clothing, electronics, furniture and almost everything else that is not absolutely necessary. And spending habits have shifted faster this year than anyone expected. After being cooped up at home during the pandemic, Americans seemed to shift almost overnight to spending on dinners out, movies and concerts, and travel.
That has also caused companies to step up discounting to get rid of excess inventory as they head to the critical fall and holiday seasons. As a result, that took a toll on businesses across all types of retailers from Target to Macy’s.
“There has never been a time like this,” said Best Buy CEO Corie Barry answering a reporter’s question about what feels different now. “We have never seen the whipsaw of consumer behaviors fueled by amazing amount of government stimulus intercepted by geopolitical unrest that is unlikely anything we have seen in decades.”
Barry said that inflationary pressures on food, rent and gas are forcing shoppers to trade down to lower prices in certain categories like TVs. However, when it comes to mobile phones, they’re replacing them with the same or similar models they had. They’re also focused on deals, she added.
Barry noted that inventory for the second quarter was actually down 6% from the same year-ago period. But it is up roughly 16% from pre-pandemic fiscal 2020.
Barry told reporters on a media call Tuesday that the company has healthy inventory levels, but it’s competing with excess inventory across the retail industry. That aggressive industrywide discounting pressured Best Buy to also cut prices and shoppers will see discounts starting earlier for the holiday shopping season. Higher supply-chain costs and lower margins related with its membership program also ate into its profit rate during the quarter.
Minneapolis-based Best Buy warned in July that sales would fall more than expected. It had forecast this year’s sales at stores opened at least a year to decline 11%, much steeper than the 3% to 6% drop it originally forecast in May. For the fiscal second quarter, it said in July that comparable sales would be down 13%.
Best Buy reported that net income fell 60% to $306 million, or $1.35 per share, for the three-month period ended July 30. That compares with $734 million, or $2.90 per share, in the year-ago period. Revenue dropped 13% to $10.33 billion.
Analyst were expecting $1.27 per share on sales of $10.27 billion, according to FactSet.
Comparable sales — sales in stores open at least a year — dropped 12.1% compared to a 19.6% increase in the year-ago period.
Domestic gross profit rate was 22.0% versus 23.7% last year in part because the company stepped up discounts to move inventory.
Minneapolis-based Best Buy warned in July that sales would fall more than expected. It had forecast this year’s sales at stores opened at least a year to decline 11%, much steeper than the 3% to 6% drop it originally forecast in May. For the fiscal second quarter, it said in July that comparable sales would be down 13%.
For the year, Best Buy is sticking to its previous forecast for an 11% drop in comparable sales.
Looking ahead to the fiscal third quarter, it expects that comparable sales will decline slightly more than the 12.1% decline it reported in the fiscal second quarter.
Shares rose $1.66 to $75.36 in early afternoon trading.
____
Follow Anne D’Innocenzio:
Who’s in, who’s out? Dolphins make final cuts for 53-man roster
Reddit Co-founder Launches Crypto-Focused Venture
White House press secretary: White House expects jobs numbers to cool down a bit
Hyde5: GM Chris Grier must be looking for cornerback help; good revamp of WRs this offseason
IndusInd, Oaktree Capital, 2 other entities bid for Reliance Capital: report
Luxury Life For Crypto – Puerto Rico Opens the Door to Bitcoin Real Estate Buying
How an elbow injury and repertoire change led to former 1st-round pick Brendon Little’s call up to the Chicago Cubs
Why Even Environmentalists Support Nuclear Today: NPR
Singapore High Court Grants Hodlnaut Judicial Management
Best Buy Q2 results fall amid softening demand for gadgets
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance7 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People