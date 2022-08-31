News
Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke found dead in her home
A Wisconsin television station is mourning the loss of one of its news anchors on Tuesday after she was found dead over the weekend.
Neena Pacholke, co-morning presenter and midday presenter at Wausau’s WAOW, was 27.
Her body was discovered Saturday morning at a home in Wausau after officers were dispatched to conduct a wellness check, Wausau Police Captain Ben Graham said.
The wellness check was prompted by possible suicidal statements by Pacholke, Graham said. “Foul play is not suspected,” he said.
The cause and manner of death have not been disclosed. The Marathon County medical examiner did not immediately respond to a request for information.
“Neena loved this community and the people who lived there,” WAOW said. “She was a kind person with a big heart and an infectious smile and she will be sorely missed.”
Hundreds of comments were posted on the station’s Facebook page, where people were asked to share their condolences and memories of Pacholke.
His older sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, an assistant basketball coach at the University of Southern Mississippi, did not respond to requests for comment. She said on Twitter that she had lost her “best friend of 27 years”.
“My heart is shattered into a million pieces and I know it will never be whole again,” she wrote. “One day the words will come to me. But for now, I know she is no longer in pain and I am grateful to her.”
In her website biography, Neena Pacholke, who grew up in Tampa, Florida, wrote about her promotion from reporter to anchor.
“Being in this current position completely took me out of my comfort zone and I loved every second of it, including that 2am wake up call!” she wrote. “Starting the day for thousands of people every weekday morning in central Wisconsin is a privilege and something I don’t take lightly.”
Pacholke attended the University of South Florida, where she was a guard on the basketball team, which appeared in the NCAA Division I Tournament twice during her time there.
The university’s athletic department released a video about her relationship with her high school boyfriend, who died of brain cancer in 2013.
“What Neena went through,” her coach, Jose Fernandez, said in the video. “She’s so strong.”
On his website, Pacholke said his time at the University of South Florida was life-changing.
“During my time as an athlete, I have learned more life lessons than I ever imagined,” she wrote. “I learned what it takes to be a team player, what it means to sacrifice, lead and encourage.”
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.
Anna Kaplan contributed.
nbcnews
UN expert: US is making progress on LGBT rights, but equality is lacking
THE UNITED NATIONS — Tremendous progress has been made over the past 50 years for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the United States, but sadly “equality is not yet within reach and in many cases not in view” for LGBT communities, the UN’s independent expert on sexual orientation and gender identity said on Tuesday.
Victor Madrigal-Borloz told a UN press conference after a 10-day visit to the United States that he applauded President Joe Biden for the “very powerful” executive actions during his first days in office. power to eradicate discrimination and violence against the LGBT community. But he said he was “extremely concerned” about a series of concerted actions at national and local levels based “on prejudice and stigma, to attack and roll back the rights of LGBT people”.
Madrigal-Borloz said that in access to health, employment, education and housing, the LGBT community suffers.
Among young adults ages 18-25, for example, LGBT people have a 2.2 times greater risk of homelessness, 23% of LGBT adults of color lack health coverage, and in a recent study , 43% of lesbian, gay and bisexual participants said they had experienced at least one act of discrimination or harassment, he said.
Madrigal-Borloz, a Costa Rican lawyer and human rights defender, also expressed deep concern over the disproportionate impact of violence against the LGBT community.
He cited the National Crime Victimization Survey which found that 20.3% of hate crimes were related to sexual orientation or gender identity, which is grossly disproportionate to the LGBT population in the United States. , which he says is usually estimated to be between 5% and 8%. He also cited a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that found that bisexual women were victims of domestic violence at higher rates than other populations, with 46% reporting having been raped and 74.9% reporting having been victims. of sexual violence other than rape, which he called “extremely disturbing.”
Madrigal-Borloz, who was appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council, completed visits to Washington, Birmingham, Alabama, Miami and San Diego at the invitation of the US government. He said he met with more than 70 federal, state and local officials, more than 100 civil society representatives, and people with “lived experience” in the LGBT community.
He stressed that his comments on Tuesday reflected his preliminary observations and that his final report with recommendations will be presented to the Human Rights Council in June 2023.
“The conclusion of my visit at this preliminary moment is that there are significant efforts being made by the current administration to dismantle systems of social exclusion,” Madrigal-Borloz said. But there is also “a significant risk that LGBT people will be caught in what I have described as a counter-current created by all these actions at the local level”.
He said NGOs and human rights advocates have found at least 280 current legislative attempts at the local level that would lead to a regression of LGBT rights, “and also create a terribly polarizing narrative that exacerbates the already high and disturbing risks of violence and discrimination. ”
As examples, Madrigal-Borloz cited Alabama legislation that makes it a crime to provide gender-affirming medical treatment to transgender youth and Florida legislation dubbed “don’t say gay” by opponents who prohibits teachers from talking about sexual orientation or gender identity through the ninth grade. He also cited the limitations of comprehensive sex and gender education and sports participation for transgender people.
He pointed out that there is generally no evidence “that any of these measures should be reasonably considered in a democratic society.”
Madrigal-Borloz, who is also a fellow in the human rights program at Harvard Law School, said the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and a woman’s right to an abortion is also “a devastating action” for lesbian, bisexual and transgender women. This is “because it is members of these communities who also suffer disproportionately from unwanted teenage pregnancies,” he said.
“They also statistically require more abortions,” he said, “and LGBT people in general actually benefit immensely from the sexual and reproductive health services provided by abortion providers in different states, and the closure of these centers will disproportionately affect these people.”
Madrigal-Borloz said suggestions that following the Roe v. Wade decision, other precedents could be overturned could have a huge impact on the LGBT community, particularly if same-sex marriage was outlawed and homosexuality became a criminal act, as it is now in over 65 years. countries.
He also pointed to early statistics showing that 98% of monkeypox cases were in men who have sex with men, which he said “is of great concern to me because it creates a risk of fostering and reducing stigma and stigma.” discrimination against this population.
ABC News
Eurostoxx futures +0.6% at the start of the European session
- German DAX futures +0.6%
- FTSE UK Futures +0.3%
It also comes amid a rebound in US futures, with S&P 500 futures up 25 points, or 0.6%, currently. That said, I wouldn’t jump to conclusions as it could be a whole different ballgame once Wall Street enters the fray later today.
cnbctv18-forexlive
‘The Last Jedi’: Rian Johnson Says He’s ‘Even More Proud’ Of ‘Star Wars’ Movie
It’s been five years since Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi came out, and writer-director Rian Johnson says he’s “even prouder” of it now.
“I think it’s impossible for any of us to approach Star Wars without thinking about it as a myth that we were raised with, and how that myth, that story, has ingrained itself in us and affected us. “, Johnson told Empire during an interview to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the film’s release. “Ultimately, I hope the film is an affirmation of the power of the Star Wars mythos in our lives.”
As for the decision to make Luke Skywalker a recluse living on a porg-infested, blue-milk-drinking planet — then stepping out for one final epic showdown — Johnson says it was about cementing the Skywalker mythos even further.
“The final images of the film, to me, don’t deconstruct the Luke Skywalker mythos, they construct it and they embrace it,” Johnson said.
The Last Jedi hit theaters in December 2017 and followed Rey as she trained with Luke to become a Jedi. He also revealed Kylo Ren’s origin story.
Read more: Every Star Wars Movie, Ranked
With some fans disappointed with the direction the film was taking, there was soon a “Remake The Last Jedi” Campaignand Johnson even received death threats on the movie. At the time, Johnson said he believed the minority of fans who disliked the film were also the strongest voices of Star Wars fandom.
The film, however, earned $1.33 billion at the worldwide box office. By comparison, Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker grossed just under $1.1 billion, while Episode VII: The Force Awakens grossed around $2 billion.
You can read Johnson’s full interview in the latest edition of Empire magazine, and you can watch The Last Jedi on Disney Plus now.
Read more: Star Wars: Here’s how to watch every movie and TV show in order
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
Interpol Crypto Fraud Suspect, Fugitive Turk Arrested at Hotel Resort in Albania
Albanian police on Tuesday arrested the fugitive Turkish founder of crypto exchange Thodex, who was wanted by Interpol on suspicion of crypto fraud and has been free for a year, police and media said.
Albanian and Turkish media identified the suspect as Faruk Fatih Ozer. The Turkish Interior Ministry said authorities had launched an extradition procedure.
Police referred to the suspect only by the initials FO and said the 28-year-old was arrested in the southern resort town of Himare with two Albanian assistants in an operation dubbed ‘Brain’ .
“After extensive research in several parts of the country, based on the information received on the course of the operation regarding the whereabouts of a person highly wanted by the Turkish justice…Operation ‘Brain’ was organized and finalized,” police said in a statement.
“As part of this operation, the 28-year-old Turkish citizen FO was arrested and detained.”
Police seized laptops, mobile devices and bank cards, the statement said.
Thodex was handling a crypto trade worth hundreds of millions of dollars on a daily basis when Turkish authorities raided it last year and six suspects, including company executives and the brother and sister of Ozer, were arrested and then imprisoned.
At Turkey’s request, Interpol had issued a red notice for Ozer, who had flown to Albania before news of the company’s troubles surfaced as the company shut down its website.
Thodex attorney Sevgi Erarslan previously said the exchange crashed due to extreme volatility in some cryptocurrencies and a hacking attack. She said the suspicion of fraud was unrealistic.
Erarslan also said the company covered the losses of more than 800 people who lost money during the stock market crash.
Turkish authorities subsequently banned the use of crypto assets for payments while some local exchanges were investigated for fraud. There has been a boom in the use of digital currencies in Turkey, fueled by rising inflation and a falling lira.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Jameson Taillon leaves after just two innings against Angels following come-backer to his right arm, but is hopeful he can make next start
ANAHEIM — Jameson Taillon is hopeful he can make his next start, but not sure. The Yankees right hander left Tuesday night’s 7-4 win over the Angels after just two innings with what the team said is a right forearm contusion. The X-Rays were negative for a fracture and Taillon said he will try to throw Thursday in Tampa.
“I’m definitely going to try to though. We’re gonna treat it again tomorrow. And then I’m going to try to play catch on the off day in Tampa and just see where we’re at,” Taillon said.
Immediately after Taillon took the line drive off his right forearm, he was worried.
“It’s not bad. It’s gotten a lot better. I was a little worried there at first. I had some pretty quick swelling in there,” Taillon said. “I was in some pain and then X-rays found out it was negative, and then we’ve just been treating it. I’m already seeing some improvement.”
Taillon’s forearm was red and swollen as he spoke after the game. He had just allowed a game-tying, two-run home run to Max Stassi when Magneuris Sierra lined a ball right back at him off the lower part of his forearm. Taillon walked off the field and directly down the stairs in the tunnel that leads to the visitors’ clubhouse at Angels Stadium.
“It’s happened to me a few times where I’ve taken them off the head and stuff. So, thankfully, this one wasn’t something like that,” Taillon said. “But it’s always scary. You don’t have too much time to react.”
The Yankees bullpen came through with seven strong innings, allowing two runs. Greg Weissert has put his disastrous debut in the past and came up with two perfect innings that included getting out reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani and former AL MVP Mike Trout. Lucas Luetge gave up his first home run to a lefty this season in the fifth when former Yankee Mike Ford homered for the second night in a row. Ron Marinaccio gave the Yankees 1.1 scoreless innings and Jonathan Loaisiga struck out the side in the eighth and got Trout in the ninth. After giving up a double to Ohtani and an RBI-single to Luis Rengifo, Wandy Peralta finished it off.
“That was awesome. When you hand the ball over to that many different people, there’s always a risk of someone maybe just having an off night or whatever. Every dude that came in and touched the mound was just on it seemed,” Taillon said. “I mean, that was the best I’ve seen Loaisiga in a long time. He was electric. For Greg to come in after me and give some length. That was huge. And Lucas, (Lou) Trevino and Ron doing their job. So yeah, I mean, not surprising, but that was huge.”
()
Rep. Gallego ‘happy’ that Biden is no longer ‘holding back’ GOP ‘fascism’
Rep. Ruben Gallego D-Arizona, spoke on Tuesday’s episode of “All In with Chris Hayes” about President Biden saying the ideology of Trump supporters is “like semi-fascism” during a fundraiser. fund Thursday in Maryland.
MSNBC host Chris Hayes recalled the event to his guest, asking, “What do you think about the fact that the president now seems to be talking about this a lot more explicitly, a lot more clearly, using terms like ‘ semi-fascist” to describe the most hardened supporters of the MAGA movement? Are you happy to see that?”
Gallego said he was “happy to see this”, adding: “I think the president has held back. He has held back because he is a man of goodwill and he wants to give people benefit of the doubt”.
MSNBC OP-ED CLAIMS REPUBLICANS ARE ‘ANTI-COP’ LEADING ‘A WAR ON LAW ENFORCEMENT’
“I saw the Republicans for who they were on January 6, not all of them, but we saw what happened on January 6 can tell you a lot,” Gallego said.
“I also saw how they were here in Arizona trying to take away our right to vote for US senators in 2011. So that was kind of a creeping level of slow fascism that really injected the Republican Party for a while,” he continued.
He suggested that this change was a major departure from past Republican leadership, particularly in Arizona.
FORMER RNC PRESIDENT MICHAEL STEELE ON MSNBC: ‘ASSUME’ ALL REPUBLICANS ARE ‘DANGEROUS UNTIL PROVEN TO AGAIN’
“Unfortunately, the part of the Republican Party, the McCains of the Republican Party, who really believed in the idea of democracy were driven out by the party,” he lamented. “That’s why we’re in a situation where there are people who vote for Republicans without knowing that they’re really voting for someone who maybe doesn’t want more popular elections.”
Biden hasn’t held back and used controversial rhetoric toward his political opponents before, such as when Democrats tried to pass a voting rights bill that would overhaul the US electoral system.
“Do you want to side with Dr. King or George Wallace?” Do you want to side with John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to side with Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis? Biden asked at the time, comparing Republicans who opposed the bill to historical racists and segregationists.
Fox
