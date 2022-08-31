Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke found dead in her home

A Wisconsin television station is mourning the loss of one of its news anchors on Tuesday after she was found dead over the weekend.

Neena Pacholke, co-morning presenter and midday presenter at Wausau’s WAOW, was 27.

Her body was discovered Saturday morning at a home in Wausau after officers were dispatched to conduct a wellness check, Wausau Police Captain Ben Graham said.

The wellness check was prompted by possible suicidal statements by Pacholke, Graham said. “Foul play is not suspected,” he said.

The cause and manner of death have not been disclosed. The Marathon County medical examiner did not immediately respond to a request for information.

“Neena loved this community and the people who lived there,” WAOW said. “She was a kind person with a big heart and an infectious smile and she will be sorely missed.”

Hundreds of comments were posted on the station’s Facebook page, where people were asked to share their condolences and memories of Pacholke.

His older sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, an assistant basketball coach at the University of Southern Mississippi, did not respond to requests for comment. She said on Twitter that she had lost her “best friend of 27 years”.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces and I know it will never be whole again,” she wrote. “One day the words will come to me. But for now, I know she is no longer in pain and I am grateful to her.”

In her website biography, Neena Pacholke, who grew up in Tampa, Florida, wrote about her promotion from reporter to anchor.

“Being in this current position completely took me out of my comfort zone and I loved every second of it, including that 2am wake up call!” she wrote. “Starting the day for thousands of people every weekday morning in central Wisconsin is a privilege and something I don’t take lightly.”

Pacholke attended the University of South Florida, where she was a guard on the basketball team, which appeared in the NCAA Division I Tournament twice during her time there.

The university’s athletic department released a video about her relationship with her high school boyfriend, who died of brain cancer in 2013.

“What Neena went through,” her coach, Jose Fernandez, said in the video. “She’s so strong.”

On his website, Pacholke said his time at the University of South Florida was life-changing.

“During my time as an athlete, I have learned more life lessons than I ever imagined,” she wrote. “I learned what it takes to be a team player, what it means to sacrifice, lead and encourage.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.