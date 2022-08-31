News
With legal peril rising, Trump turns to QAnon and 4chan memes for help
As the Justice Department’s investigation into his handling of classified documents moves forward, former President Donald Trump spent Tuesday morning posting dozens of posts on Truth Social, his financially-troubled social media platform. , and to share content from QAnon-related conspiracy theory accounts and 4chan message boards. .
Trump posted or reposted more than 60 messages early Tuesday, hours after he demanded on Truth Social that he be declared “the rightful winner” of the 2020 election, amplifying several memes that portrayed him as a political messiah, attacking President Biden and moderate Republicans, and portraying Democrats as greater enemies of the state than Russia .
Among the conspiracy theories Trump reposted on Tuesday was one that suggested it was the FBI and antifa members who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, rather than his own supporters, anti-vaccine messages and claims that US intelligence agencies are not making. have the legal authority to conduct an ongoing review of classified documents that Trump has stored at his Mar-a-Lago compound in apparent violation of the Presidential Archives Act.
Many of the posts Trump shared contained QAnon messages and iconography.
The conspiracy memes Trump has promoted are the QAnon message board stock and trade and 4chan, a toxic mix of misinformation and calls for a violent insurgency against the so-called Deep State that Trump and his supporters see as the entrenched enemy of democracy in the United States. In 2020, Facebook and Twitter banned QAnon accounts on their platforms, citing threats of violence.
But these prohibitions have not been easy to enforce. On Monday, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, said it had banned around 480 accounts linked to the extremist group the Proud Boys more than four years after Facebook tried to rid its platform of such accounts.
Trump started Truth Social after being suspended from Facebook for two days before the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill, and banned from Twitter on Jan. 8, 2021, following previous suspensions due to terms of service violations.
But the platform, which billed itself as a “free speech paradise”, has faced multiple problems since its debut in February. On Tuesday, Google announced that it would continue to ban Truth Social from appearing in its app store because of its lax content moderation standards that have failed to control threats of violence from users.
“On August 19, we notified Truth Social of several standard policy violations in their current application submission and reiterated that having effective systems to moderate user-generated content is a condition of our Terms. of use for any app to go live on Google Play,” Google said in a statement.
After peaking in March, Truth Social’s share price fell nearly 75%, The Washington Post reported, in part due to Trump’s legal danger stemming from his handling of classified documents after leaving the House. White.
Conservative internet hosting company RightForge, meanwhile, also allegedly claimed Trump’s social media owed them more than $1 million in unpaid bills, Fox Business reported last week.
And in a separate blow, the US Patent and Trademark Office last week denied a request from the former president’s company because the name Truth Social was too similar to those already used by other companies.
While the former president and his supporters have often blamed the precipitous decline in Trump’s social media following — from more than 88 million on Twitter before his permanent suspension to just 4 million on Truth Social — on a premeditated effort to Silencing him and restricting free speech, his critics say his social media presence helped incite the Jan. 6 riot and remains a threat to public safety. On August 12, Ricky Shiffer, a gunman in a body armor who regularly posted to Truth Social, attempted to break into an FBI field office in Cincinnati before being killed in a shootout with agents.
In one of his conspiracy-laden messages Tuesday morning, however, Trump included a message that both sides in this debate could agree on: “No one said ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN’ was going to be easy! “
News
Minnesota United starts big week Wednesday at Salt Lake
Is Minnesota United great?
The Loons have amassed the most points in MLS since late June — 26 out of a possible 33 — with a 8-1-2 record, and manager Adrian Heath called it an unprecedented run in his coaching career.
But it’s all prelude to this, the home stretch of seven regular-season games before the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Third-place Minnesota (13-9-5) travels to sixth-place Real Salt Lake (10-8-9) for an 8:30 p.m. CT kickoff Wednesday at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. Then MNUFC returns to Allianz Field to play fourth-place FC Dallas (11-8-10) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Loons have 44 points to 43 for Dallas and 39 for RSL. Minnesota and RSL have each played 27 games; Dallas has played 29 and is idle midweek.
“Everything is so tight in there,” Heath said of the Western Conference standings. “… Two really important games. If we could continue this run, then it would set up up nicely for the remaining schedule.”
Minnesota’s final five games include first-place LAFC, two clubs just outside the playoff field (Portland and Vancouver) and two near the Western Conference basement (Kansas City and San Jose).
Given the current stretch of three games in eight days, Heath said there will be some rotation to his lineup at Salt Lake, where it’s expected to be more than 90 degrees at kickoff. That’s on top of playing at altitude. The squad refresh is due to some players having heavy workloads and with one eye on Saturday’s home game.
RSL will be the first full game without Bakaye Dibassy, the mainstay center back lost to a season-ending quad injury in the 2-1 win over Houston on Saturday. Brent Kallman is expected to slot in next to Michael Boxall, but his backups Callum Montgomery (thigh) is out and Nabi Kibunguch (knee) is questionable.
Heath said Monday the club was not going to add a free agent before the roster freeze deadline Friday.
Left back Kemar Lawrence (knee) is also out for Wednesday’s game, but he was involved in training Tuesday in Minnesota and could return for Saturday against Dallas.
Minnesota is winless at RSL, going 0-3-1 since joining MLS in 2017, but beat Salt Lake 3-2 on July 3. MNUFC was in 11th place at the time, but has turned its season around since then. Now supporters will see if the Loons can hold their ground into early October.
BRIEFLY
The MLS Cup Playoffs schedule was announced Tuesday: First round matchups will be Oct. 15-17, with doubleheaders that Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Conference semifinals will be doubleheaders on Thursday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 23. Conference finals will both be Sunday, Oct. 30. MLS Cup will be the showcase on Saturday, Nov. 5.
News
Check Out Rob Kardashian’s Dream Daughter Blac Chyna in Back-to-School Pics
Almost too cool for school.
For Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashianher daughter, Dream Kardashianthe school year has officially begun and in honor of the occasion, the Real Chyna Noire The star shared the cute photo proof of the 5-year-old’s milestone.
“Dream’s First day of Kindergarten,” the mother of two, who also shares a 9-year-old son Cairo with ex Tyga— wrote alongside two Instagram photos from August 30 featuring Dream. “Proud mom moment.”
In the cute snaps, Dream’s outfit for her first day of school included a blue and white plaid skirt, white button up and navy cardigan, with a matching blue plaid headband. Rob and Chyna’s daughter also paired the outfit with a pink and metallic glitter backpack.
While Dream’s schedule may look a little different this fall, it’s worth noting that she’s been pretty busy long before kindergarten. As for the proof? In July, Dream made an appearance in a music video for Amazon Glow with her grandmother (and co-star) Kris Jenner.
Chicago Bears roster moves: Offensive lineman Michael Schofield and 2 wide receivers among today’s cuts
The Chicago Bears have to narrow their roster to 53 players before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline.
Here are the most recent moves as the Bears assemble their roster and practice squad for the regular season.
Tuesday
The Bears are waiving wide receivers Isaiah Coulter and Nsimba Webster.
Coulter and Webster both were with the Bears in 2021 in limited/practice squad roles. They were part of a large wide receivers competition during training camp that was made more unpredictable by injuries to multiple players.
The duo played in all three preseason games. Coulter had eight catches for 112 yards, while. Webster — also a punt and kick returner — had six catches for 46 yards.
The Bears also waived rookie Kevin Shaa on Monday. It will be worth watching the statuses of other wide receivers who were in the competition, including Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe.
The Bears are waiving defensive backs Greg Stroman Jr. and Davontae Harris.
Stroman, who has played in 20 NFL games since he was drafted in the seventh round in 2018, was in competition to be a backup cornerback behind Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor. He had an interception in the preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns and finished the preseason with four tackles and two passes defended.
Harris, also a fifth-year NFL veteran, signed with the Bears in August and had 12 tackles, a pass defended and a forced fumble in the preseason.
The Bears cut offensive linemen Michael Schofield and Lachavious Simmons.
Schofield, whose release was reported by NFL Network, is among the more noteworthy cuts. When the Bears signed him, they put him in competition with Sam Mustipher for the starting right guard spot. When Mustipher took over first-team reps at center following Lucas Patrick’s injury, the Bears moved Teven Jenkins from tackle to guard. Jenkins quickly earned first-team reps and Schofield remained with the second team. Schofield, an Orland Park native, has started 81 games over seven NFL seasons.
Simmons was a 2020 seventh-round Bears draft pick and has played in two games over the last two seasons. He could be a practice-squad candidate.
The Bears are releasing defensive linemen Mario Edwards Jr. and Trevon Coley.
Edwards, in his eighth NFL season, spent the last two years with the Bears. He had four sacks, six tackles for a loss and seven quarterback hits in 2020, but his numbers dropped to two sacks, one tackle for a loss and five quarterback hits in 12 games in 2021.
He was out with an undisclosed injury for some of training camp this season.
Edwards was in the news for off-the-field issues during his two Bears seasons, including for his involvement in an altercation with a woman at the team hotel during a Bears trip to Charlotte, N.C., in 2020. NFL Network reported his release.
Coley has played four seasons in the NFL but only appeared in 13 games over the last three years. He signed with the Bears on Aug. 5 and had three sacks, six quarterback hits and two passes defended in the preseason.
The Bears are waiving running back De’Montre Tuggle.
Tuggle joined the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio in May, but his chances were slim in a running backs room with David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and 2022 draft pick Trestan Ebner. Tuggle had 21 carries for 71 yards in three preseason games but lost a fumble in the preseason finale.
The Bears are releasing quarterback Nathan Peterman but plan to sign him to the practice squad, NFL Network reported.
Peterman joined the Bears in May to be the No. 3 quarterback behind Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian. With those two players staying healthy through the preseason, it was expected the Bears would cut Peterman, who has been in the NFL since 2017. But Peterman’s presence on the practice squad would make sense after he spent four months working in the new Bears offense with Fields and Siemian.
Monday
The Bears waived defensive back Jon Alexander, offensive lineman Corey Dublin and wide receiver Kevin Shaa.
Shaa signed as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty in May and had three catches for 42 yards in the preseason. The Bears have interesting decisions to make among a wide receivers group that has been affected this preseason by injury.
Alexander also joined the Bears in May as an undrafted free agent from Charlotte and had three tackles and a quarterback hit in the preseason. Dublin, a rookie out of Tulane, signed with the Bears on Aug. 16 after getting a rookie tryout in May, and he played seven snaps in the second preseason game.
Sunday
The Bears waived offensive lineman Jean Delance with a non-football illness.
Delance signed in May as an undrafted free agent from Florida.
()
President Joe Biden to deliver a prime-time speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia on the ‘battle’ for democracy
PHILADELPHIA CREAM — President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time speech “on continuing the battle for the soul of the nation” Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the White House announced Monday.
Billed as a major speech just over two months before the midterm elections, Biden, the White House said, will discuss how the nation’s standing in the world and its democracy are at stake.
“He will talk about the progress we’ve made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack,” the White House said. “And it will spell out who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.”
Biden has increasingly sought to portray the November election as a choice for voters between “ultra-MAGA Republicans” – a reference to former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan – and the democrats. He told his supporters last week that they must “vote to literally save democracy again” – and called some Republican ideologies “semi-fascism”.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
NBA free agents: Heat free agent Markieff Morris joins Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving with Nets
Where the NBA free-agent list stands:
Best available: Miles Bridges (R), Colin Sexton (R), Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schroder, Eric Bledsoe, Hassan Whiteside, Rodney Hood, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Elfrid Payton, Paul Millsap, Wayne Ellington, Blake Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Svi Mykhailiuk, Andre Iguodala, James Johnson, Kemba Walker, LaMarcus Aldridge, Isaiah Thomas.
Agreed to terms: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Deandre Ayton (Suns), Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Mo Bamba (Magic), Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Kent Bazemore (Kings), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Bol Bol (Magic), Isaac Bonga (Germany), Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Charlie Brown Jr. (76ers), Moses Brown (Clippers), Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Thomas Bryant (Lakers), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Ignas Brazdeikis (Lithuania), Bruno Caboclo (Celtics), Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets), Javon Carter (Bucks), Willie Cauley-Stein (Rockets), Justin Champagnie (Raptors), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Norris Cole (Puerto Rico), Sharife Cooper (Hawks), Jarrett Culver (Raptors), Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Matthew Dellavedova (Kings), Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Lu Dort (Thunder), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), Andre Drummond (Bulls), Carsen Edwards (Turkey), Kessler Edwards (Nets), CJ Elleby(Trail Blazers), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Bruno Fernando (Rockets), Malik Fitts (Celtics), Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Trent Forrest (Hawks), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Taj Gibson (Wizards), Anthony Gill (Wizards), JaMychal Green (Warriors), Gary Harris (Magic), James Harden (76ers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Udonis Haslem (Heat), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Juancho Herangomez (Raptors), Danuel House (76ers), Markus Howard (Spain), Sergei Ibaka (Bucks), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Damian Jones (Lakers), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Frank Kaminsky (Hawks), Nathan Knight (Timberwolves), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Damion Lee (Suns), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Caleb Martin (Heat), Cody Martin (Hornets), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Rodney McGruder (Pistons), Sam Merrill (Kings), Patty Mills (Nets), Malik Monk (Kings), Markieff Morris (Nets), Mike Muscala (Thunder), RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Josh Okogie (Suns), Semi Ojeleye (Italy), Victor Oladipo (Heat), Eric Paschall (Timbertwolves), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Theo Pinson (Mavericks), Yves Pons (France), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Myles Powell (China). Trevelin Queen (76ers), Neemias Queta (Kings), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves). Mitchell Robinson (Knicks), Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Admiral Schofield (Magic), Jay Scrubb (Clippers), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Edmond Sumner (Nets), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), P.J. Tucker (76ers), Rayjon Tucker (Australia), Denzel Valentine (Celtics), Luca Vildoza (Bucks), Noah Vonleh (Celtics), Ish Wainright (Suns), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), John Wall Clippers), T.J. Warren (Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (Suns), Yuta Watanabe (Nets), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors), Joe Wieskamp (Spurs), Lindell Wigginton (Bucks), Cassius Winston (Germany), Delon Wright (Wizards), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Atlanta Hawks: Sharife Cooper, Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Skylar Mays, Lou Williams, Delon Wright (Wizards).
Boston Celtics: Malik Fitts (Celtics), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Brodric Thomas (R)
Brooklyn Nets: LaMarcus Aldridge, Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Andre Drummond (Bulls), David Duke Jr. (R), Kessler Edwards (Nets), Blake Griffin, Patty Mills (Nets).
Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges (R), Montrezl Harrell, Arnoldas Kulboka, Scottie Lewis, Cody Martin (Hornets).
Chicago Bulls: Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Tyler Cook, Malcolm Hill (R), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Matt Thomas, Tristan Thompson.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Moses Brown (Clippers), Ed Davis, Brandon Goodwin, RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers), Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton (R).
Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Theo Pinson (Mavericks).
Denver Nuggets: Facundo Campazzo, Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets), DeMarcus Cousins, Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Markus Howard (Spain), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves).
Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Carsen Edwards (Turkey), Luka Garza, Frank Jackson, Rodney McGruder (Pistons), Jamorko Pickett,, Kemba Walker.
Golden State Warriors: Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Chris Chiozza, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee (Suns), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Nico Mannion (R), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors).
Houston Rockets: Bruno Fernando (Rockets), Trevelin Queen (76ers), Dennis Schroder, John Wall (Clippers).
Indiana Pacers: Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Terry Taylor, T.J. Warren (Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (Suns).
Los Angeles Clippers: Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye (Italy), Jay Scrubb.
Los Angeles Lakers: Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore (Kings), Wayne Ellington, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk (Kings).
Memphis Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Jarrett Culver (Raptors), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), Yves Pons (France), Tyrell Terry.
MIAMI HEAT: Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Udonis Haslem (Heat), Caleb Martin (Heat), Markieff Morris (Nets), Victor Oladipo (Heat), P.J. Tucker (76ers).
Milwaukee Bucks: Javon Carter (Bucks), Serge Ibaka (Bucks), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), Jordan Nwora (R), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Rayjon
(Bucks), Luca Vildoza (Bucks), Lindell Wigginton (Bucks).
Minnesota Timberwolves: Jake Layman, Nathan Knight (Timberwolves), Josh Okogie (Suns), McKinley Wright IV.
New Orleans Pelicans: Gary Clark, Tony Snell.
New York Knicks: Solomon Hill, Taj Gibson (Wizards), Mitchell Robinson (Knicks).
Oklahoma City Thunder: Lu Dort (Thunder), JaMychal Green (Warriors), Niko Mannion, Mike Muscala (Thunder), Paul Watson.
Orlando Magic: Mo Bamba (Magic), Bol Bol (Magic), Ignas Brazdeikis (Lithuania), Gary Harris (Magic), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Admiral Schofield (Magic).
Philadelphia 76ers: Charlie Brown Jr. (76ers), James Harden (76ers), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Paul Millsap, Myles Powell (China).
Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton (Suns), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Abdel Nader, Elfrid Payton, Ish Wainright (Suns).
Portland Trail Blazers: Eric Bledsoe, Keljin Blevins, CJ Elleby(Trail Blazers), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Ben McLemore, Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Dennis Smith Jr., Trendon Watford.
Sacramento Kings: Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Josh Jackson, Damian Jones (Lakers), Louis King, Jeremy Lamb, Neemias Queta (Kings).
San Antonio Spurs: Devontae Cacok (R), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), Joe Wieskamp (Spurs).
Toronto Raptors: Isaac Bonga (Germany), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Armoni Brooks, Justin Champagnie (Raptors), Nando De Colo (R), David Johnson (R), Yuta Watanabe (Nets), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Utah Jazz: Trent Forrest (Hawks), Juancho Herangomez (Raptors), Danuel House (76ers), Elijah Hughes, Eric Paschall (Timbertwolves), Hassan Whiteside.
Washington Wizards: Joel Ayayi (R), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Thomas Bryant (Lakers), Anthony Gill (Wizards), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Cassius Winston (Germany).
KEY: (R) – restricted free agent, team has right to match outside offers.
(As reported by Sun Sentinel, ESPN, The Athletic, The Associated Press and other NBA media outlets.)
()
Elon Musk asks to delay Twitter lawsuit for a month
United States:
Elon Musk on Tuesday asked the court for permission to delay Twitter Inc’s trial by about a month until November, according to a court filing.
Elon Musk and Twitter have sued in Delaware state court and a five-day trial is set to begin on October 17.
Twitter wants court to order Elon Musk to close the deal for $54.20 a share, while Elon Musk wants an order saying he can walk away without paying a $1 billion break fee alleging that Twitter breached the contract of the agreement.
Elon Musk asked the judge to let both sides continue briefing their cases until November 10, followed by a conference to discuss what evidence they can present at trial. He said a trial could start later in the month “subject to court availability”.
Elon Musk sued Twitter in July and accused the company of fraud for misleading him about the amount of spam on the platform in its securities filings. He also alleged that Twitter breached the contract and violated the Texas Securities Act.
Earlier on Tuesday, a regulatory filing showed Elon Musk sent an additional letter terminating the deal to Twitter to include a recent whistleblower complaint from the social media company’s former chief security officer as another reason. to cancel the agreement.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
