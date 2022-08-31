Yankees’ offense showing signs of life despite recent skid

It all started with a tweet.

On the eve of his return to England, Sandy Domingos-Shipley wanted to let Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman know that a big fan would be in the stands Monday at Rogers Center. She tweeted a photo of the sign his eight-year-old son, Ethan, created—”I love baseball because of Stroman”—that he brought to the game in hopes of catching Stroman’s attention.

For the past 10 years, the Shipley family has taken an annual three-week summer trip to Sandy’s hometown of Toronto. This year, their visit included attending eight Blue Jays games, including Monday’s game which coincided with the Cubs coming to town for the first time since 2014.

Ethan attended his first Blue Jays game six years ago, the same season Stroman kicked off his first full year in Toronto. Although Sandy and her husband, Mike, and their children Luis, 16, Lauren, 13, and Ethan live in Leeds, England, the MLB TV app has kept them connected to baseball and the Blue Jays. And ever since Ethan was little, he gravitated towards Stroman.

“I can’t put my finger on it, but there was always something that drew Ethan towards Stroman and his personality,” Sandy told the Tribune. “He’s always been interested in who he’s playing, did he win today, did he pitch today? He’s always been interested in the person, not necessarily who he’s playing for.

The Shipleys got their tickets for Monday’s game months ago, long before they knew if Stroman would be lined up to pitch. So when they realized he wouldn’t be starting their last game at the stadium before flying back to England on Tuesday night, Sandy thought it worth letting Stroman know on Twitter that Ethan would be at the game to support him. .

Stroman replied to his tweettelling them to get down to pitch level before the game and tweet it when they get there.

“He was just a real little boy who wanted to say hello, wave to the Jumbotron because he knows you can see posters on the Jumbotron,” Shipley said. “I told Ethan that Stroman said he wanted to say hello to you, but he didn’t want to hope because there would be a lot of other fans there.”

Ethan, dressed in a red Blue Jays jersey bearing Stroman’s name and number 6, and his family descended from their seats in Section 116 in the front row near the camera well beside the Cubs dugout. Sandy sent another tweet to give Stroman a warning, but I still didn’t think the Cubs pitcher was actually going to call.

When Stroman got out of the dugout, stadium staff directed him to Ethan, who started crying. The ensuing interaction was captured by a Toronto TV camera and shared on social media by ESPN’s SportsCenter. Stroman signed Ethan’s poster, jersey and a baseball while chatting with the young fan. He thanked Ethan for his support and promised to see them again in June when the Cubs play a two-game series in London, even offering to give tickets to Ethan and his family and friends.

Ethan, who also received two foul balls in Monday’s game, plans to have his signed Stroman Jays jersey framed and displayed in his bedroom.

“It was quite emotional because it was never intentional,” Sandy said. “We don’t live here, he doesn’t see baseball every day like most kids do. They are not surrounded by baseball academies or baseball clubs. So meeting him meant so much more because it’s so rare. I never thought Stroman would read it on his workday and promise that kid he’d meet him.

“He didn’t talk to Ethan like he was a baseball player, he just talked to him like he was a guy who plays baseball, and that’s what made Ethan even more in love with this guy. moment.”

Bond-building efforts like Stroman’s interaction with Ethan are what baseball needs to take their vision global. Stroman’s return to Toronto — the organization that drafted him in the first round in 2012 — highlighted his continued connection to the city and the fans. He also spent time before the game on Monday meeting other fans, signing autographs and taking photos. The Blue Jays released a welcome video after the national anthems.

Sandy, whose Blue Jays and sports fandom can be traced back to Toronto before moving to England 21 years ago, believes teams and players who invest in their communities can lay the groundwork for greater investment in baseball in local, national and international levels.

“You can’t just rely on the teams to do it individually because there has to be a collective for it to really have an impact,” Sandy said. “In Europe, athletes are sometimes more accessible because there are more links with the communities with professional clubs than in North America. For someone like (Stroman) to do something extravagant to meet a fan, you don’t see that often because a lot of sports people in North America are on a pedestal. For that to happen, I’m like, wow, that says even more about Stroman’s character.

Stroman appreciated the love he received from the Canadiens since his return. He plans to continue visiting Toronto whenever he can with his Canadian girlfriend and their son, Kai. He was a vital part of the Blue Jays’ return to the playoffs with back-to-back American League Championship Series appearances in 2015 and 2016, the organization’s first playoff appearances since winning the World Series in 1993. Stroman memorably returned for the final three weeks of the 2015 season and the playoffs just six months after tearing his ACL.

In 5½ seasons with Toronto, Stroman had a 3.76 ERA in 135 appearances – including 129 starts – and was part of an all-star team.

“This game can be really tough at times and you’re so focused on the success that we really forget about the journey,” Stroman said. “It just showed me to really respect and appreciate the journey and everything that comes with it. The fact that I can have a positive impact on the life of a child, an adult or anyone is truly remarkable. I’m just thankful and honestly thankful for the time I spent here.

Tuesday represented his first start at the Rogers Center as a visitor. Fans cheered as Stroman ran to right field to begin his pre-game routine. He escaped a two-out-and-run situation in the first inning and held the Blue Jays to one run in five innings. The Blue Jays erased the one-run lead after Stroman left, scoring left-hander Brendon Little for a three-run homer in his big league debut to send the Cubs to a 5-3 loss.

“It’s just overwhelming with the show of support and love,” Stroman said after his debut. “It’s truly an incredible experience to play for the Blue Jays and to have an entire country supporting you. I will always feel Canadian.

