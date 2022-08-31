‘Zero tolerance’ abortion restrictions have ‘frightened’ people and hurt Republicans

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Health reported that a patient with monkeypox died, but that does not mean the patient died from the virus.

We know that this patient, who is not publicly identified, was immunocompromised. An autopsy will determine the cause of death, but it still caught the attention of public health officials in Austin and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To date, 18,101 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United States, including 1,604 in Texas. And officially, not a single death has been directly attributed to the virus.

“For most people, when they get monkeypox, it’s painful, but it’s not life-threatening,” said Lara Anton of the Texas State Department of Health Services. “If they have a fever and chills, and swollen lymph nodes, and then they have this unexplained rash, let them get that checked out right away.”

The CDC issued a statement after the reported death of the person with monkeypox in which it wrote, in part, “Most people who contract this form of the disease are likely to survive. However, people with weak immune systems weakened may be more likely to become seriously ill or die.”

ABC13 spoke with Dr. David Persse, Director of Emergency Medical Services for the City of Houston.

“I don’t think as Houstonians a lot of people have to worry about dying from monkeypox,” Persse said. “But, if you’re someone who has multiple sex partners and you get monkeypox, chances are you’ll get a horrible rash, and it will last for several weeks.”

Dr. Luis Ostrosky, an infectious disease expert at UT Health and Memorial Hermann, added that education and awareness are key to slowing or stopping the spread of the virus.

“At this point, there is no evidence that we have community-wide transmission of this virus,” he said. “We are currently in a very delicate moment where we have the ability to stop the epidemic by acting in the population at primary risk. And if we are able to contain it there, we will prevent it from going to domestic transmission and then school or professional transmission.

Harris County has a monkeypox hotline at (832) 927-0707 for questions and concerns about the virus and available vaccine.