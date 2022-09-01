A small park becomes a sacrifice to the gods of climate change

By PTI

Marriage relations in Kerala appear to have been influenced by the consumer culture of ‘use and throw away’, which is evident in the increase in cohabiting relationships and the prevailing tendency to opt for divorce on flimsy or selfish grounds, a recently observed the High Court here. The High Court further observed that the younger generation apparently views marriage as an evil to be avoided in order to enjoy a free life without any responsibility or obligation.

“They would expand the word ‘WIFE’ to ‘Worry Invited For Ever’ replacing the old concept of ‘Wise Investment For Ever.’ The consumer culture of ‘use and throw away’ also seems to have influenced our marital relationships.” lives are on the rise, just to say goodbye when they fall apart,” a bench of judges A Muhamed Mustaque and Sophy Thomas told while rejecting a divorce plea from a man who abandoned his wife and three daughters. after nine years of marriage following an alleged affair with another woman.The High Court has ruled that Kerala, known as God’s Country, was once famous for its close-knit family ties.

“But the current trend, it seems, is to sever the marital bond for light or selfish reasons, or for extramarital affairs, even without regard to their children’s conscience of society as a whole.” When warring couples, abandoned children and desperate divorcees occupy the majority of our population, it will undoubtedly harm the tranquility of our social life and our society will experience stunted growth,” he said.

The House pointed out that marriages have always been considered “solemn”, that a sanctity was attached to them and that they were “the very foundation of a strong society”. “Marriage is not a mere ritual or an empty ceremony to license the sexual urge of the parties,” he added.

Dismissing the husband’s petition for divorce, the High Court said “the courts cannot come to the aid of a person in error to legalize his activities, which are in themselves unlawful”. The bench said that if the husband, who was having an affair, wanted to avoid his wife and children, he could not seek the help of the courts to legalize his “unholy alliance” or his current relationship. “Law and religion regard marriage as an institution in itself and the parties to the marriage are not permitted to unilaterally terminate this relationship unless and until they meet the legal requirements to dissolve their marriage in court. or in accordance with the personal law which governs them,” the High Court said.

The husband, whose divorce petition was rejected by a family court, had appealed to the high court of appeal citing cruelty on the part of his wife. He had said in his plea that their marital relationship from 2009, when they got married, to 2018 had gone well, but afterwards the wife developed behavioral abnormalities and argued with him. , alleging he was having an affair.

The high court rejected his claims saying that where a “wife had reasonable grounds to suspect the chastity or fidelity of her husband, and if she questions him, or expresses her deep pain and sorrow before him, it does not may be termed a behavioral anomaly, as it is the natural human conduct of a normal wife.” “The normal human reactions or responses of a wife to the knowledge that her husband was having an illicit relationship with another wife , cannot be characterized as an anomaly of behavior or cruelty on the part of the wife, so as to dissolve their marriage,” the bench said. He further stated that mere quarrels, ordinary usury and the tearing of marital relations or the occasional outburst of certain emotional feelings cannot be treated as cruelties justifying a divorce.

The wife was also supported by her mother-in-law and her husband’s relatives who all said she was a good-natured woman who loved her husband and his family, the High Court noted in its order. The high court also noted the stepmother’s claim that her son was unhappy with her and did not even hesitate to question her chastity for supporting her stepdaughter.

“The facts and circumstances available clearly indicate that during the year 2017, the appellant developed an illicit intimacy with another lady and that he wanted to avoid his wife and children in his life, in order to live with this Since then, no act of cruelty, capable of creating in the appellant’s mind a reasonable apprehension that it would be prejudicial or prejudicial to him to live with the respondent, has been proved by the appellant, he has not not entitled to obtain a judgment of divorce on grounds of marital cruelties. Accordingly, the appeal is dismissed,” the High Court said.

He also noted that the wife was willing to accept the husband if he was willing to return to her and their children and therefore “there was nothing to show that the chances of an amicable reunion were definitely ruled out. “.