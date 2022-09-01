News
Aamir Khan to waive fee after Laal Singh Chaddha failure: report
New Delhi:
Aamir Khan has decided to completely waive his fees for Laal Singh Chaddha, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama. The film, which is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, was released worldwide on August 11. It was co-produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor in the lead role. The film opened at Rs 11.70 crore and its five-day total (Rs 45.83 crore) was lower than the Day 1 collection (Rs 50.75 crore) of Hindostan thugs, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Due to the loss of the film at the box office, Aamir Khan is said to have decided to waive his fee and absorb all the losses of the film as well.
“If Aamir Khan had decided to charge his acting fee, Viacom 18 Studios would have resulted in losses of nearly Rs. 100 crores. However, this loss is something Aamir Khan has decided to absorb himself. Now , the producer will lose nominal money.” revealed a source close to the development of Bollywood Hungama.
The film, directed by Advait Chandan, also stars Naga Chaitanya. The film was shot in over a hundred locations. Laal Singh Chaddhawas released in October 2019 and ended in September 2021. The film’s release date was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film, which was reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 180 crore, only collected Rs 90 crore worldwide.
Aamir Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Hindostan thugs.
Minnesota nurses to strike for three days starting Sept. 12
Leaders of the Minnesota Nurses Association announced at a news conference in St. Paul on Thursday that 15,000 union nurses across the state will strike for three days beginning Sept. 12.
The nurses say they are trying to get hospital executives to address short staffing, retention and better patient care.
“This strike is believed to be the largest private-sector nurses’ strike in U.S. history,” the Minnesota Nurses Association states in a press release, “and it comes as nurses have negotiated with hospital executives for more than five months and have worked without contracts for the last several months.”
About 15,000 union nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports have to give 10 days notice of their intent to walk off the job. Hospitals will have to call in temporary workers in order to continue to provide care.
Leaders of the Minnesota Nurses Association and hospital officials have been negotiating for new contracts for five months. Hospital leaders have urged the nurses union to use a mediator, but so far the two sides have not.
Nurses say hospital leadership has refused to address their concerns about staffing shortages, retention and patient safety. Roughly one in five nurses have left the profession during the pandemic due to burnout and other concerns.
Hospital officials say they want to address nurses’ concerns and have offered generous double-digit pay increases over the proposed three-year contract. They’ve called some of the contract requests “unrealistic” and “unaffordable.”
This is the first time nurses from the Twin Cities and Twin Ports have teamed up at this scale in contract negotiations.
In the metro, hospitals affected are: Abbott Northwestern, Mercy, United, Unity, Children’s Minneapolis, Children’s St. Paul, Methodist, Riverside, Southdale, St. Joe’s, St. John’s and North Memorial. Those hospitals are part of the Allina, Children’s Minnesota, HealthPartners, M Health Fairview and North Memorial systems.
Twitter will test the long-awaited edit button
Twitter said Thursday it was testing a feature that would allow users to edit their tweets after they were posted, a highly anticipated development that has sparked debate among its most ardent fans.
“If you see an edited Tweet, it’s because we’re testing the edit button,” the social media platform said in a statement. Tweeter. “It’s happening and everything will be fine.”
Twitter said in April that users will soon be able to edit their posts with an edit button, adding that the feature was the most requested in “many years”.
Twitter said the his blog the editing function is tested by its in-house team.
“The test will then initially be extended to Twitter Blue followers in the coming weeks,” the company said, adding, “even if you are not part of a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been changed.”
The feature will allow users to make edits to “fix typos, add missing tags, etc.,” the company said.
For the test, Twitter will allow tweets to be edited multiple times “within 30 minutes of posting” and will appear with an edit tag to make it clear to readers that the original post has been edited.
By tapping on the edit label, viewers will be able to see the edit history of the tweet, including past versions of the tweet.
Twitter said the time limit and version history “will help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly available record of what was said.”
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Kulgam youth dies of cardiac arrest in Saudi Arabia
They said that Shah, who was brother of six sisters, was working as a waiter in a company in Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Ramzan Shah, deceased’s uncle told KNO that they came to know through his friend that Usmaan has died of cardiac arrest.
“He belong to a very poor family and had gone to Saudi Arabia for earning but unfortunately he died of cardiac arrest and now he has left behind a mentally challenged brother, six sisters and parents,” he said.
The family members appealed to the LG lead administration to help them in bringing back their son’s body.
Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Kulgam in a Tweeted informed that they were in contact with Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the family in Kulgam for facilitating mortal remains back to Kulgam—(KNO)
Charlie Ward happy his curse is over after RJ Barrett’s $120 million extension – The Denver Post
Charlie Ward is the answer to some flattering trivial questions, including being the only Heisman Trophy winner to play in the NBA.
So Ward isn’t exactly heartbroken to have lost his association with another streak — one of dubious distinction in Knicks history.
“Sounds good to me,” Ward told the Daily News, adding that he hears about the Charlie Ward curse “all the time.”
Until RJ Barrett agreed to an extension this week, Ward was the last Knicks first-rounder to sign a second deal on his rookie contract, when he signed a $28 million contract in 1999. 23 sums up, perhaps better than any other statistic, the impatience and instability that marked the era of James Dolan, especially when Isiah Thomas was making decisions.
As the years and errant draft picks piled up, Ward’s name was linked to the streak with more frequency to emphasize the extreme length. It turned into a curse because reasonable explanations lost their purpose.
“I’m just glad that (Barrett) did well and they gave him the opportunity to be here for a few more years,” Ward said. “It’s been very difficult over the last few years to just have a revolving door of players. Time and time again. And I’m just happy that we have one for a few more years.
The Knicks have drafted 24 players in the first round since Ward signed his extension in 1999, with a roster that reads like nights of regret and drunk texting. None stayed for their second contract.
Do you remember Frederic Weis, the 19th overall pick in 1999? He was soaked by Vince Carter at the Olympics and never recovered.
And Mike Sweetney in 2003? No comment.
Latest lottery picks Frank Ntilikina and Kevin Knox? Gone and gone.
Even when the Knicks made a good move – whether it was David Lee in 2005, Danilo Gallinari in 2008, Iman Shumpert in 2011 and Kristaps Porzingis in 2015 – players were usually traded after an executive was fired and a newcomer joined. a new diet.
But Barrett’s path, at least so far, is a straight line. He was the Knicks’ highest draft pick (third overall) since Patrick Ewing. He has improved significantly in three seasons. He is now the first to re-sign his rookie contract since the 1990s, with a four-year, $107 million contract (he can reach $120 million with bonuses) representing the most lucrative in history. of the Knicks.
He’s a symbol of stability that has long eluded the Knicks, but Ward cautioned patience is still needed and expectations shouldn’t change due to the high salary.
“You just have to make sure that you keep pouring out on him and allowing him to be who he is, and not trying to turn him into something that people think he should be,” Ward said. “What I mean by that is that he can be a piece of a puzzle. He may not be the top scorer everyone thinks he should be because of a contract. So if he could just be someone who is a go-to guy, who is dependable and dependable offensively, and not trying to be the top scorer every night like people want him to be.
There is a catch, of course. There is always a catch. Barrett was not a lock to re-sign due to trade negotiations for Donovan Mitchell. Circumstances delayed the extension to less than a month before training camp opened, with ESPN reporting the Knicks set Monday as the deadline to negotiate a trade involving Barrett or offer him the new contract.
Negotiations for Mitchell are ongoing, but Barrett’s extension makes it difficult, but not impossible, for him to be included in such a deal due to new contract details. Even without Barrett, who would have dampened the number of picks and prospects included by New York, team president Leon Rose still has the most compelling package for rebuilding the Jazz.
Rose’s glut of first-round picks, accrued over two cautious front office regimes, can be hung on young prospects Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes. According to a source, Jazz executive Danny Ainge wants at least six first-round Knicks players, with a focus on those who are unprotected.
Ward is against the addition of Mitchell, saying it’s a poor choice next to dominant players like Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. It’s also one of those flashy, big-bet offers that could trigger an RJ Barrett curse if it backfires.
“I’m not a big fan. (Mitchell) is another guy who needs basketball,” Ward said. “And so, if you have several guys like that in your team, to be successful, it makes it difficult. Yes, you need notation. But you also need guys who don’t need the ball. So if you bring Donovan Mitchell to the team, you’re probably going to stunt the growth of one of the younger guys. Like an RJ Barrett. And having Jalen Brunson, the way he plays, and adding a Mitchell, and from what I’ve seen the way he plays, that’s a lot of dribbling. That’s a lot of one-on-one play. And yes, these things can come in handy at some point. But then you have to consider how the other guys fit into that mix.
()
NBA protocol updates ease squeeze that had Heat on edge last season
At times last season, stringent NBA testing rules combined with a COVID outbreak inside the team left the Miami Heat barely able to field a team, at one point forced to postpone a game when an eight-man roster could not be cobbled.
This season, based on the latest update issued by the NBA, it will be more of a don’t-cough, don’t-tell approach by the league.
With the start of the preseason less than a month away, the NBA released updated guidelines this week that no longer require COVID testing for vaccinated players, no longer require testing when new players are onboarded, but still require mandatory testing for players who display symptoms such as a sore throat or cough.
The Heat last season had to postpone their Dec. 29 road game against the San Antonio Spurs when a coronavirus outbreak within the team and other injuries left them unable to field the required eight players in uniform. That came after a scramble for players that included adding a forward from the Spurs’ G League roster merely due to proximity and creating a shotgun reunion with former Heat guard Mario Chalmers.
The Heat ended last season with all players meeting the NBA vaccination requirements. Since then, the only player added to the roster is first-round pick Nikola Jovic, who was subjected to vaccination/testing requirements for his travel to the United States from Serbia both before and after the NBA draft.
At various points last season, Heat players forced to miss games due to NBA health-and-safety protocols included Bam Adebayo, Zylan Cheatham, Marcus Garrett, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, P.J. Tucker, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven.
In addition, several members of Erik Spoelstra’s coaching staff also missed time last season in protocols, as did Spoelstra.
Spoelstra’s absence the final week of the regular season came after required testing to enter Canada for a road game against the Toronto Raptors. That requirement for those who enter by air has since been rescinded for vaccinated visitors to Canada.
The NBA last season allowed teams to exceed the 15-player standard roster with special emergency additions, with Chalmers, Kyle Guy, Chris Silva, Nik Stauskas and Aric Holman among those who filled those temporary roles for the Heat in 2021-22.
Last season was the first in three years that the NBA returned to a traditional 82-game regular-season schedule, after initially shutting down due to the pandemic in March 2020. That 2019-20 season was completed in a quarantine bubble-type setting at Disney World, largely in the absence of spectators.
With the NBA no longer mandating vaccination and booster updates, members of the Heat staff unable to work last season now are eligible to be back around the team.
The Heat open training camp Sept. 27. The team has yet to announce their COVID-related policies for 2022-23, with last season ending with eased masking policies other than the immediate proximity to the court.
Among other elements of the NBA’s revised COVID approach, with a copy of those guidelines obtained by the Sun Sentinel:
– Weekly testing for those unvaccinated commences Sept. 27, with continued testing on Tuesdays. A negative test in such situations for those unvaccinated will be required for “entering a team facility, traveling with the team, participating in team activities, or interacting in-person with players and team personnel.”
– Testing for those unvaccianted will not be required for those “recently recovered,” which is defined by the 2022-23 NBA policy as, “90 days from the date of their first positive or inconclusive test result.”
– Testing will be required for those vaccinated or unvaccinated if directed by team or league physician.
– Testing can be required in the circumstance of household exposure, a newly added player or international-travel requirement.
– Being considered “up to date” is defined as having received “all doses in the primary series and all boosters recommended for them, when eligible.”
– Under the collective-bargaining agreement, “If the player’s consent is not provided, teams are limited to disclosing that an injury, illness or other health condition is preventing a player from participating and that the anticipated length of the player’s absence is unknown.”
– Per the policy, “any member of a team’s Traveling Party who is unable to continue to travel with their team because they are in isolation should not travel home” unless cleared to return via alternate arrangements for return, such as driving or charter travel.
()
How ‘No’ Became a Deadly Word for Hindu Girls
The two cases reported in Dumka and Sangam Vihar from Jharkhand to Delhi are linked to “Love Jihad” on social media, where people are demanding justice for the two victims among others.
Amanat Ali and Shahrukh, defendants in the Dumka and Sangam Vihar cases. ANI
New Delhi“I am dying, I want her dead too,” were the words of a Class XII girl in Jharkhand’s Dumka, who was burned alive by a Muslim man apparently after rejecting his advances.
A similar offense was reported in the Sangam Vihar neighborhood of Delhi, where a 16-year-old girl was shot dead by a 19-year-old Muslim man named Amanat Ali, who allegedly hatched a plot to kill her because she stopped to talk to him. .
Both cases are now linked to “Love Jihad” on social media, where people demand justice for the two victims, among others.
dumka horror
On August 23, the defendant, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured gasoline on the girl from outside through her bedroom window as she slept and set her on fire. The teenager succumbed to her injuries on August 28, while Shahrukh and his accomplice Naeem Khan were arrested.
#LOOK | Jharkhand: Defendant Shahrukh who set fire to class 12 girl in Dumka for allegedly refusing her proposal, was arrested on 23rd August.
The young girl succumbed to her burns yesterday, August 28.
(On video: The accused from the day of his arrest – August 23) pic.twitter.com/PwkQuM8plt
— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022
In a video shared widely on social media after the incident, the victim recounted her ordeal, explaining how Shahrukh had threatened her with dire consequences a night before the attack. “I told my father when he came home at 10 p.m. He said he would look into the matter in the morning. At 4 a.m. they came, threw gasoline and set me on fire,” she said in her dying statement.
She further revealed that Shahrukh was accompanied by another man. “There were two people and they were carrying gasoline in a utensil. I saw them running away,” the victim said, adding that the place where she stayed is a predominantly Muslim area.
“There are burn marks all over my body. I am dying, I want him dead too,” she said in the video.
The victim’s sister said: “There was a boy who was bothering my sister, harassing her and asking her to talk to him. My sister refused to talk to him because he was from the other caste. He threatened her that if she didn’t talk to him, he would kill her.
The POCSO Special Court on Thursday requested to send samples or evidence, including burnt clothes of the underage girl, to Ranchi Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The POCSO court remanded the two defendants in the Dumka death case to 72-hour pretrial detention.
The victim’s age had previously been stated as 19 in her recorded police statement, which was later corrected to 15.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders – Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and former Delhi lawmaker Kapil Mishra – met with the victim’s family members and alleged that the “gross negligence” and “policy of appeasement” of dispensation to power had driven her. death. Claiming it was a case of “Love Jihad”, they noted that Rs 28 lakh raised through crowdfunding was handed over to his family.
आज दुमका अपनी बेटी अंकिता के लिए सड़कों पर गया था, फाँसी तक लड़ाई रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी pic.twitter.com/6JbWpt1f3O
— Dr. Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) August 31, 2022
Sangam Vihar – Abandoned and Violent
A 16-year-old girl was shot dead in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi, on August 25. Delhi police have arrested the main defendant who allegedly hatched a plot to kill her because she stopped talking to him.
Amanat Ali, 19, was arrested on Wednesday after police had previously arrested two other defendants, Bobby (24) and Pawan alias Sumit (19).
According to police, Ali came into contact with the girl on social media a few years ago. However, she stopped talking to him about six months ago, after which he held a grudge against her.
“He befriended my daughter on social media 3-4 months ago, it was a fake ID. We found out in July when he forced a man to break our windows,” said the victim’s father.
“He used to follow my daughter to school on his bike. When they broke our window in July, we called our Beat Constable. He told us not to worry and that they would make him understand so he wouldn’t repeat it. If the administration had been strict on time, he wouldn’t have done this. People should be afraid of administration. The doctor said the bullets were still inside her but she is stable, they say the bullets will be operated on six months to 1 year later. She’s so scared she wakes up in the middle of the night and breaks down,” he added.
According to Organizer Weekly, Amanat Ali initially identified as a Hindu.
(With agency contributions)
