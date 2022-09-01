News
Alaska special election results: Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin to win House of Representatives seat
JUNEAU, Alaska — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only seat in the U.S. House on Wednesday, beating a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political return to the state where she once stood. governor.
Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49 on Wednesday, will become the first Alaskan native to serve in the House and the first woman to hold the seat. She will serve the remaining months of the late Republican U.S. Representative Don Young’s term. Young held the seat for 49 years before his death in March.
“I don’t think there will be another anniversary like today,” Peltola said.
“Truly, I am so grateful to Alaskans and all Alaskans who trusted me to fulfill the remainder of Congressman Young’s term,” she said in an interview. “My desire is to follow Congressman Young’s legacy of representing all Alaskans, and I just can’t wait to get to work.”
Peltola’s victory, in Alaska’s first statewide vote-by-choice election, is a boon for Democrats, especially on better-than-expected performances in special elections nationwide this year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. She will be the first Democrat to hold the seat since the late U.S. Representative Nick Begich, who was seeking re-election in 1972 when his plane went missing. Begich was later declared dead and Young in 1973 was elected to the seat.
Peltola ran as a coalition builder while his two Republican opponents — Palin’s grandson and Begich, also named Nick Begich — occasionally chased each other. Palin also spoke out against the ranked voting system, which was instituted by voters in Alaska.
All three – Peltola, Palin and Begich – are running in the November general election, seeking two-year terms beginning in January.
The results came 15 days after the Aug. 16 election, meeting the deadline for state election officials to receive mail-in ballots sent from outside the United States. with state election officials broadcasting the event live. Peltola was leading before the tabs, followed by Palin and then Begich.
State election officials plan to certify the election by Friday.
Leaders of the Alaska Democratic Party cheered Peltola’s victory.
“Alaskans have made it clear that they want a rational, firm, honest and caring voice to speak for them in Washington DC, not the opportunists and extremists associated with the Alaska Republican Party,” the party chairman said. State Democrat Michael Wenstrup in a statement.
Wednesday’s results were a disappointment for Palin, who was seeking a political comeback 14 years after she was thrust onto the national stage when John McCain picked her to be his running mate in the 2008 presidential election. for the House seat, she had wide name recognition and won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
After Peltola’s victory was announced, Palin called the ranked voting system “crazy, convoluted, confusing.”
“While we are disappointed with this result, Alaskans know that I am the last to retreat,” Palin said in a statement.
Begich in a statement congratulated Peltola on looking forward to the November elections.
During the campaign, critics questioned Palin’s commitment to Alaska, citing her decision to step down as governor in July 2009, halfway through her term. Palin became a conservative television commentator and appeared on reality television programs, among other activities.
Palin insisted her commitment to Alaska never wavered and said ahead of the special election that she’s “signed up for the long haul.”
Peltola, a former state legislator who recently worked for a commission aimed at restoring the salmon resources of the Kuskokwim River, introduced herself as a “regular” Alaskan. “I’m not a millionaire. I’m not an international celebrity,” she said.
Peltola said she hopes the new system will allow more moderate candidates to be elected.
During the campaign, she highlighted her support for abortion rights and said she wanted to elevate issues of ocean productivity and food security. Peltola said she received a boost after June’s special primary when she won the endorsement of Democrats and independents who entered the race. She said she believed her positive message also resonated with voters.
“It’s been very appealing to a lot of people to have a message of working together and positivity and mutual support and unity and as Americans none of us are the enemy of one another. ‘other,’ she said. “It’s just a message people really need to hear right now.”
Voters in Alaska in 2020 approved an electoral process that replaced party primaries with open primaries. Under the new system, preferential voting is used in general elections.
In preferential voting, ballots are counted in rounds. A candidate can win with more than 50% of the votes in the first round. If no one reaches this threshold, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Voters who chose this candidate as their first choice have their votes count towards their next choice. Rounds continue until two candidates remain, and whoever has the most votes wins.
In Alaska, voters last backed a Democrat for president in 1964. The number of registered voters who are unaffiliated with a party is greater than the number of registered Republicans or Democrats combined, according to statistics from the Division of Elections.
The final Democratic member of Alaska’s congressional delegation was Mark Begich, the uncle of Nick Begich, who served one term in the US Senate and lost his re-election bid in 2014.
US Senators from Alaska, Republicans Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, congratulated Peltola.
Murkowski said Peltola “has a long history of public service in our great state.” Murkowski and Peltola were in the state legislature together.
Mark Schwiebert: Supreme Court originalists fail to see the Founders’ true intention
The U.S. Supreme Court has figured prominently and controversially in the news recently. In addition to decisions limiting states’ control over gun safety while expanding states’ power over women’s reproductive rights, the court has broken down long-standing barriers between separation of church and state by authorizing public funding of private religious education.
A person might suggest this range of controversial rulings — generally overthrowing long-established precedents and legal principles — has transformed this Supreme Court into the “Extreme Court.”
A consequence of these rulings has been a dramatic drop in public opinion of the nation’s highest court into previously uncharted territory. A recent Gallup Poll revealed only 25% of the public expressed “a great deal” of confidence in the current court and its actions.
Ironically, the basis for most of the controversial rulings by this court arises from a judicial concept known as constitutional originalism. This idea, most prominently promoted by the late Justice Antonin Scalia, asserts that the Supreme Court must seek to apply the constitutional language as the Founding Fathers originally intended — nothing more or less.
The problems with this notion are multiple.
First, the Founders themselves disapproved of the idea.
James Madison, commonly considered to be the “Father of the Constitution,” described his understanding of constitutional purpose as follows: “In framing a system which we wish to last for ages, we should not lose sight of the changes that ages will produce.” He elsewhere declared: “No axiom is more clearly established in law, or in reason, than that wherever the end is required, the means are authorized; wherever a general power to do a thing is given, every particular power necessary for doing it, is included.”
Thus, the Founders intended the document to be flexible and versatile, interpreted in accordance with the changing times and needs of the American republic. That’s one of the reasons the Constitution is so succinct: It did not intend to define all the possible issues or contingencies that might arise in the future.
Second, the so-called originalists apply a very selective standard to determining what the Founders “intended.”
For example, in Citizens United v. FEC, the 2010 case that led the originalists to essentially gut campaign finance laws and recognize corporations as citizens, the Supreme Court ignored the Founders’ own grave suspicion of corporations in general; they never suggested extending to corporations the same rights as those of voting citizens.
Likewise, in 2008 s District of Columbia v. Heller ruling, the same originalists created an individual right to bear firearms that the Constitution (and 200 years of prior Supreme Court rulings) never recognized. The Founders expressly tied the Second Amendment right to bear arms to “a well-regulated militia.”
In recently reversing Roe v. Wade in its Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, the court threw into question decades of recognized right of privacy decisions handed down by prior Supreme Courts. Here again, the Founders’ clear support of personal rights, enshrined in the “life, liberty and pursuit of happiness” language of the precursory Declaration of Independence, was disregarded by the court. In an egregious display of hypocrisy, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, a Black man who is married to a white woman, went so far as to question virtually every privacy right previous courts have recognized except one: the ban on miscegenation laws that didn’t allow interracial marriages like his own. That particular right of privacy, the ethically challenged Thomas apparently believes, should be protected.
Originalists, in other words, reflect neither the intent nor the values of the Founders.
They likewise selectively pick and choose what ideas the Founders embraced and ignore the rest.
What we’re left with is what some legal scholars refer to disdainfully as “outcome determinative justice.” This occurs when a court decides the basic outcome it wants and then makes up a way to get there. The results to society and for the credibility of the court are generally very poor.
A better path, and one supported by Madison himself and by leading jurists ever since, applies the Constitution within the context of our time and nation’s needs.
This assures the Constitution remains relevant and responsive to our nation’s challenges. It also discards a discredited excuse for undermining basic human rights so-called originalists are now aggressively forcing on the American people.
Mark Schwiebert, formerly the mayor of Rock Island, is the author of “The Template: A Parable of the Environment.” Schwiebert is also the founder of the Schwiebert Fund for Environmental Studies. He wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
Vladimir Putin will not attend Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral: Kremlin
Moscow:
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, his spokesman announced Thursday.
“The farewell ceremony and funeral will take place on September 3 but unfortunately the president’s work schedule will not allow him (to attend),” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Putin had paid his last respects to Gorbachev at the hospital where he died on Tuesday, at the age of 91.
Mike Preston: The Ravens’ pass rush has star potential. It’s just a matter of time. | COMMENTARY
The Ravens have addressed one of their biggest needs by adding pass rushers in recent years, but it remains unclear if those players will develop fast enough to carry them deep into the postseason.
Recent draft picks Odafe Oweh, Daelin Hayes and David Ojabo offer plenty of potential at outside linebacker, and veterans Justin Houston, Tyus Bowser and Steven Means are valuable on-field mentors. But is that enough in 2022?
To compound the problem, both Bowser and Ojabo are trying to return from torn Achilles tendons. Bowser is expected to be ready for the season opener Sept. 11 at the New York Jets, while Ojabo might not return until the middle of the season.
So, for next year or two, the outside linebackers will be more scrutinized than any other position on the roster — even more than fifth-year quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Jackson’s story is well known. He is a great talent, the most explosive offensive player in the game, but his lack of accuracy and field presence has prevented him from dominating a postseason game the way superstars are supposed to.
He is limited in a sense because the Ravens have to establish a strong running game and control the tempo to win. If they fall behind early, they struggle.
But the recent postseason failures can’t all be put on Jackson. The pass rush is Baltimore’s Achilles heel.
The Ravens are 1-3 in the postseason since Jackson, the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2019, became the starter. In those games, they have allowed 20 sacks and collected only five. That’s a difference-maker, too.
Teams that go deep into the playoffs usually have some dynamic defensive playmakers and can get pressure with their front four. Under former defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, the Ravens proved that a team relying on blitzes and disguises to generate pressure can succeed in most regular-season games, but not in the postseason.
When the Ravens won the Super Bowl in the 2000 and 2012 seasons, they had strong pass rushers such as defensive end Michael McCrary and outside linebackers Peter Boulware and Terrell Suggs.
The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and the AFC has an abundance of them in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, the Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson, the Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert.
That’s why the Ravens have invested in young talent on defense.
Oweh, a 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, has done everything necessary to have a breakout season. He is bigger, stronger and faster and now has an assortment of moves to complement his explosive speed.
The ideal combination would be to have him on one side, and Ojabo, a 2022 second-round pick out of Michigan, on the other. Unlike Oweh, Ojabo already has a full arsenal of moves.
There are some draft experts who privately thought that Ojabo has more upside than Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit Lions.
“He has great positive energy,” Ravens outside linebacker coach Rob Leonard said of Ojabo. “Him and Odafe have a great relationship. That’s what you’re trying to create in that meeting room is a brotherhood and guys that genuinely care about each other. I once heard that it’s hard to get two guys to trust each other, let alone 11 on the field. So, it’s nice to have that from two guys who have known each other for a long time.”
Said Oweh of Ojabo, his former high school teammate: “I can’t wait till he gets back, and it’s going to be crazy.”
Hayes, a 2021 fifth-round pick from Notre Dame, played in one game last year before a knee injury ended his season. He has prototypical size (6 feet 4, 253 pounds) and played well during offseason practices.
“He missed a lot of time,” Leonard said. “So, with some regard, he’s still going through what, like, rookies go through in terms of learning the game and playing the game. And really same thing with him, just staying the course, trying to get his eyes and hands right.
“I think that’s my job as a coach. The key to playing fast is, ‘You have to look at this, you have to strike this guy.’ The more he trusts his keys, he’ll be able to play faster and hopefully have some success.”
Houston, 33, has 102 career sacks, fourth-most among active players. He isn’t the game-wrecking force he used to be, finishing last season with just 4 1/2 sacks, but he’s usually one of the last guys leaving practice because of his work with Oweh.
Leonard, in his first season with the Ravens, also comes to Houston for suggestions.
“How could I not?” Leonard said. “If you look up the stats of how many sacks this guy has had, he’s right up there with the biggest names you can think of. So, I always refer to him, ‘How do you see this? Do you see it the same way?’ Because details are everything. So, it’s one thing to go over it in the meeting room, another thing to actually have done it and [see] what works. So, I’m constantly relying on him as source, and he’s been great.”
Bowser, in his sixth season, is a late bloomer. The former Houston standout has never been flashy, but solid and dependable. The right term is “grinder.”
He’ll play solid technique on the outside and has excelled the past two seasons in pass coverage. Last year, he set single-season career highs in tackles (59), tackles for loss (eight), sacks (seven) and quarterback hits (15) and added two forced fumbles. The Ravens need his steady presence.
Means has played for four teams in eight years, but he was relentless defending the run and rushing the passer in training camp. He’s yet another reliable veteran voice.
But again, this all has to come together. The Ravens had the league’s No. 1 run defense last year but only recorded 34 sacks, tied for seventh-fewest in the NFL. They also had the league’s worst pass defense as injuries decimated the secondary.
To improve on the backend, the Ravens signed Pro Bowl safety Marcus Williams and selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick. They also drafted two promising cornerbacks in Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams in the fourth round.
But even great defensive backs struggle covering receivers when opposing quarterbacks aren’t pressured. The Ravens have the potential players in place to improve their pass rush, but will they have time to develop?
Evacuation order ordering residents to leave Los Angeles aired on TV ‘by mistake’, authorities say
An evacuation order ordering residents to leave Los Angeles immediately was accidentally broadcast on television Wednesday, authorities said.
Ventura County viewers who were watching television at the time received the chilling alert, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.
The notice “was sent in error by Los Angeles County,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet shared in English and Spanish.
“There is no threat to Ventura County at this time and residents do not need to evacuate,” the sheriff’s office said.
It’s unclear how many viewers saw the alert, which read, “Emergency Alert System. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas,” according to Bloomberg.
Los Angeles, the eastern North Pacific Ocean and Port Conception to Guadalupe were included on the list, the outlet reported.
“That was scary!” wrote one social media user, tweeting a photo of the alert on his TV screen. “I called the sheriff’s office to see what was going on. LA better get their act together,” they said.
“That’s a pretty big mistake,” another person weighed in.
The alert came as wildfires ripped through California on Wednesday, with the Route Fire near Castaic, north of Los Angeles, triggering a number of evacuations in the area.
As of Wednesday night, no structures had been destroyed in the Route Fire, but the blaze spanned more than 4,600 acres and Interstate 5 was closed in both directions.
Los Angeles County did not appear to comment publicly on the accidental alert, but did share a Tweeter from the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management, saying the emergency operations center was “activated and monitoring developments” for the Route Fire.
Los Angeles County officials did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.
Other voices: The most potent pressure Putin faces won’t come from the West
For everyday Russians, the lens into the war in Ukraine is through a camera operated by Vladimir Putin.
Through propagandized content on state-controlled broadcast and print media outlets, Russians are told the falsehood that the war’s mission is to free Ukrainians from the West-allied Nazified regime in Kyiv, and that, by the way, Ukraine really shouldn’t exist as its own country because it has always belonged to Russia. They’re told that Ukrainians actually want to be liberated by Russian forces so they can be welcomed into the Kremlin’s fold.
And mothers, fathers, siblings and children of Russian soldiers are told lies about the fate of their men, or not told at all.
“I know that families don’t know what is happening with their sons,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told us at a Chicago Tribune editorial board session with her last week. “They are not getting the message that their sons have been killed in battle. So that will have an impact on people, when they really, truly learn the cost that they’ve had to pay for Putin’s little operation.”
In the West’s quest to bring an end to the grinding war in Ukraine that has reached the six-month mark, U.S. and European leaders have relied in part on a raft of sanctions aimed at pressuring Putin to acquiesce and stop the carnage he has wrought. Sanctions are a necessary and critical component of the U.S. and NATO’s policy toward Kremlin belligerence.
But there’s another source of pressure that may be able to cut much deeper into Putin’s obstinacy. Pressure at home, from the Russian people.
Putin has eluded massive blowback from everyday Russians principally because his Kremlin controls all levers of media. The version of the war in Ukraine that Russians get is the version Putin shapes, or more precisely, fabricates. Anyone or any entity that dares to swim against the tide risks the Kremlin’s wrath.
Demonstrations in Russia against the war have waned only because Russians have already seen the Kremlin’s terrifying response to anti-war protests. Shortly after Russian troops invaded Ukraine in late February, large-scale demonstrations broke out in Moscow and other cities — and were brutally put down. Legions of Russians were arrested. Many younger Russians who oppose the war have fled the country.
Putin’s crackdown on dissent reflects arguably his biggest fear — his vulnerability to forces from within.
Alongside sanctions, a concerted push to get the truth to everyday Russians about the war in Ukraine should be a bulwark to the West’s efforts to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.
What’s sure to move Russians to question their president’s actions in Ukraine is the truth about the fate of loved ones on the battlefield. Thomas-Greenfield acknowledged that even the U.S. doesn’t have a clear picture of the number of dead and injured Russian soldiers. But in the invasion’s early weeks, hints of the toll on Russian battalions came with images of Ukrainian soldiers moving untold numbers of dead Russian troops off of streets and onto roadsides.
“When their soldiers don’t come home,” Thomas-Greenfield said, “families are going to start asking questions.”
On Thursday, Putin announced a significant buildup in Russian military forces — an additional 137,000 troops to bring the country’s overall troop strength to 1.15 million. The Russian leader found himself having to replenish his forces after suffering heavy losses during the war’s first six months.
Eventually, however, when more of those soldiers come back to Russia in coffins, he’ll find himself having to explain to grieving families how and why their sons had to die. And if he continues to hide the truth, then the West should — and must — find a way to get that truth to those families.
Will it take three for Heat to tango in the NBA trade market? – Denver Post
Q: The Heat should get the Lakers to help secure a trade with Utah. Utah gets Russell Westbrook, Tyler Herro and four first-round picks (two from the Lakers, two from the Heat). Miami gets Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley and the Lakers get Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson. Utah would probably buy Russ back, but otherwise it seems to be working. – Daniel.
A: And, yeah, double-checked that on ESPN’s Trade Machine and it worked. I generally avoid such trade speculation, but I decided to answer this question because I think it will take such creative thinking, like a multi-team deal, for the Heat to find a path to Donovan Mitchell. But you talk about the Heat giving up a lot for that path to Donovan to Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and two first-round picks. And I’m not sure the Lakers pull such a trade pick trigger for Lowry and Robinson. As for the Jazz, they could very well sign on the dotted line, with the possibility of then processing Herro for additional project capital. From the Heat’s perspective, it could come down to what they think Mike Conley left in the tank at 34, with a contract that was less expensive than the one held by Lowry. (The deal would also give Heat room under the luxury tax to add an additional player.)
Q: There is a strong chance that Danny Ainge will one day play nice with Pat Riley. -Sean.
A: For the right amount of unprotected draft picks, Danny Ainge would slick his hair back like Pat Riley and might even grow a goatee. As Riley, or someone like him, would say, it’s not personal, it’s business. Bring a bushel of first round to Ainge and the Heat would be on.
Q: I request that the Heat’s Classics be their permanent jerseys. – Nico.
A: Except that there are hardly any permanent jerseys these days. Still, they certainly conjure up memories of those early days of heat, when No. 4 meant Rony Seikaly, not Victor Oladipo, when No. 21 meant Kevin Edwards and not Dewayne Dedmon, and when No. 2 was the province of Rory Sparrow and not Gabe Vincent.
