Alloy relies on fraud prevention to get new $1.55 billion valuation – TechCrunch

When Alloy was founded in 2015, its mission was to help banks and fintechs make better identity and risk decisions using its unique API service and SaaS offering.

Since then, the startup has evolved this offering not only to automate onboarding identity decisions, but also to automate transaction monitoring and credit underwriting.

And today, Alloy announces it has raised an additional $52 million at a valuation of $1.55 billion eleven months after raising $100 million at a valuation of $1.35 billion. The fact that the startup managed to raise this amount of capital in such a difficult fundraising environment is impressive, but the fact that it also increased its valuation iThis is remarkable considering that many businesses these days struggle to grow or grow flat or even down.

Increased demand for identity tools that help financial institutions attract more “good” customers and weed out “bad” customers has led Alloy to double its annual recurring revenue (ARR) over the past year, a noted Tommy Nicholas, co-founder and CEO of Alliage, in an interview with TechCrunch.

Simply put, Alloy is on a mission to help banks and fintechs fight fraud and stay compliant while onboarding new customers in the US and abroad. It helps its customers to extract customer information, traditional credit bureau data and other alternative data through a single point of integration.

Earlier this month, the company announced its global expansion into 40 countries in North America, EMEA, Latin America and APAC.

The New York-based startup has over 300 customers – including Ally Bank, HMBradly, Gemini, Ramp and Evolve Bank & Trust, Brex and Petal – who use its API-based product to connect to over 160 data sources, automate identity decisions when to create new accounts and monitor them constantly. Alloy claims to process over a million decisions a day. The end goal, of course, is to help its customers create fintech products that they can safely deploy and help them grow. their customer base.

Fraud threats have evolved over time to the point that there are “professional fraud brands” trying to use stolen and synthetic identities to open accounts and move and steal money, Nicholas said.

And increasingly, he added, there are frauds by organizations and individuals who are actually tricking people into committing fraud on their behalf using social media.

“You can think of the Tinder Swindler type of thing, where it’s organized on a massive scale,” Nicholas said. “And it’s really becoming a bigger and bigger problem.”

Raising with $100M in Series C Money “Still in the Bank”

It’s a bit rare for companies to raise nearly half the amount they raised in their last funding round. But for Alloy, the decision was intentional and strategic, according to Nicholas. And it was done even with his $100 million in Series C money “still in the bank.”

“We looked around and said okay, well, the world has changed in this way. We have a huge opportunity ahead of us. Boardrooms make investment decisions differently,” he said. he told TechCrunch, “How do we make sure we’re always ready to execute the plan we need to execute and go on the attack when we need to?”

Nicholas added: “Furthermore, fraud is evolving rapidly for our customers. We’ve gone global and we’re doing more than ever. We know that opportunities are going to arise where we are going to… have to make investments in R&D.

Lightspeed Venture Partners and Avenir Growth co-led Alloy’s latest funding, which included participation from existing backers Canapi Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Avid Ventures and Felicis Ventures.

Justin Overdorff, partner at Lightspeed, doubled down on Alloy (his company also led the startup’s September 2021 Series C) because he saw “the company’s role in not just helping companies get to market faster financial products, without increased risk of fraud or compliance, but also to help companies develop their customer base in complete safety.

“So as investors, we see a lot of potential for the company itself, but also see what it can do to help fuel the whole ecosystem,” he wrote. by email.

As a former Stripe employee and current fintech investor, Overdorff thinks a lot of people don’t understand the risk associated with the space.

“Building financial products is inherently risky – because there are rules and regulations to protect people’s money (as they should be) and because there are bad actors trying to take advantage of any vulnerability” , he added.

Alloy, according to Nicholas, plans to use its capital to continue to improve its service to existing markets, “solve global problems for global businesses” and expand its offerings. She also wants to keep hiring. Currently, the startup has 290 employees.

At the time of Alloy’s latest raise, early investor Brad Svrluga, General Partner of Primary Venture Partners, summed up the company’s rise in a difficult environment: “When Tommy Nicholas, Laura Spiekerman and Charles Hearn launched the company in 2015, they were swimming upstream. It was more than difficult to be a startup selling cutting-edge technologies in the conservative world of financial institutions. But over the past few years, Alloy has helped transform the degree of trust in disruptive fintech and partnerships.

