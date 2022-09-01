News
Amex kicked out white employees, promoted black co-workers to meet racial quotas, lawsuit says
The attorney representing a former American Express executive who is suing the company for allegedly firing him because he is white told Fox News the credit card giant has a documented history of treating white employees as “second-class citizens”.
Brian Netzel, a 63-year-old white man, worked at American Express for more than 10 years as an Arizona-based customer manager until he was suddenly fired in 2020. Last Tuesday, Netzel filed a lawsuit collective against the giant credit card for having fired him because he is white. Netzel alleged that he and other white employees were treated with “animosity” after AMEX implemented anti-racism policies following the death of George Floyd, which created a “discriminatory on the job” workplace. racial plan” where white workers were routinely turned down for promotions in order to meet erroneous racial quotas. .
Netzel’s attorney, David Pivtorak, on Wednesday called his client’s firing “unlawful” during an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” where he accused American companies of abusing white employees on behalf of the social justice after racial tensions rocked the United States in 2020.
“It’s been illegal since at least the 1960s, since the Civil Rights Act was passed, but the reason it’s happening is because in the summer of St Floyd in 2020, many businesses have seen this with the BLM rioters, they were allowed to burn down entire cities without any consequences because it was in the name of social justice,” Pivtorak said. “So why wouldn’t corporations be emboldened to treat their white employees like second-class citizens and violate them on the most basic civil rights laws in this country when we see this precedent set for several years now?”
In his complaint, Netzel alleged that white employees were treated disparately at Amex and forced to attend training courses in which they were told to treat black co-workers differently. Netzel identified the origin of these policies at the top, recalling the corporate town halls that CEO Stephen Squeri allegedly engaged in “what amounted to an emotional tirade against the police, against systemic racism in the United States and within American Express.”
Netzel’s claims echo previous allegations of discrimination Amex has had to cope in recent years. In 2021, five current and former employees told FOX Business on condition of anonymity that the company engaged in “reverse discrimination” against white employees, barring them from promotions and imbuing the workplace with principles critical race theory. Amex flatly denied the charges at the time.
Nick Williams, who worked at AMEX for eight years, spoke out in a June interview with Fox News Digital after he and two of his superiors, who are all white men, were suddenly fired in March 2021.
Shortly after Netzel’s dismissal, Pivtorak said he filed a formal complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which acts as the administrative arm of government formed to deal with issues of racial discrimination. within the working population.
“They just don’t enforce it, because it’s done in the name of ‘social justice,’” he told Tucker, “and they think it’s benign discrimination.”
In a previous interview with Fox Business. Pivtorak said he was confident that “once the truth about American Express’ virulent discrimination is exposed in court…it will be a clear warning to the rest of the country of the dangers of woke capitalism.”
Jon Brown of Fox Business contributed to this report.
With Tony La Russa on his mind, Lance Lynn stops the Chicago White Sox losing streak at 5 vs. the Kansas City Royals
Lance Lynn played for Tony La Russa as a rookie in 2011.
The Chicago White Sox manager, who is out indefinitely and scheduled to undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona, was on Lynn’s mind after the right-hander pitched seven strong innings Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals.
“Obviously everybody is a little down when you lose your manager,” Lynn said. “You hope that everything is good and everything checks out good. He has some stuff he has to take care of, and we have to do our part to stay in this race.”
Lynn allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts in a 4-2 victory in front of 17,168 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“(Lynn) was attacking the strike zone,” said bench coach Miguel Cairo, who is filling in for La Russa. “He pitched unbelievable. He made some pitches. He was the man of the game.”
AJ Pollock and Elvis Andrus homered for the Sox, who snapped a five-game losing streak.
The third-place Sox picked up a game in the American League Central standings and trail the Cleveland Guardians by five games.
“(La Russa) always says, ‘27 outs,’” Cairo said. “And you cannot feel comfortable until they get that last out. (Wednesday) that’s the feeling. Big deep breath, and let it go and do it again tomorrow.”
La Russa missed Tuesday’s game at the direction of his doctors. The Sox announced Wednesday that he is out indefinitely.
Lynn pitched for La Russa with the St. Louis Cardinals. The 2011 season was La Russa’s last in the dugout until returning to manage the Sox in 2021.
“You reach out, you tell him you love him, make sure he takes care of himself,” Lynn said. “That’s all you can do. You don’t want to be bombarding with a lot of stuff because he has a bunch of stuff going on. But we’re here for him, we’re going to rally, do everything we can to win ballgames for him.”
Lynn retired the first 10 batters Wednesday. That streak ended with one out in the fourth on a solo homer by Bobby Witt Jr.
The next three batters reached, but Lynn escaped the bases-loaded situation by getting Hunter Dozier to ground to third, where Josh Harrison began a nicely turned 5-4-3 double play with second baseman Romy Gonzalez.
“It was huge,” Lynn said of the double play. “Cruising along there, make a mistake to Witt, he put a good swing on it. And a couple of jam jobs, end-of-bat stuff, which is part of it, and (then) they were able to turn a double-play ball.
“Came back in, Polly was able to tie it up and work from there. So it was good.”
Pollock began the bottom of the fourth with a homer to tie the game.
Andrus put the Sox ahead the next inning with a 430-foot homer to left, his ninth of the season and first since joining the team on Aug. 19.
“It was kind of like a hit-and-run (earlier in the at-bat) and I missed the ball by far (and Gonzalez was thrown out at second),” Andrus said. “But after that I was just trying to stay short.
“(Royals starter Kris Bubic has) been throwing a lot of fastballs. I’ve faced him a couple times this year, so I was looking for my pitch and I was really lucky that he threw it where I was looking for it and I put a good swing on it.”
The Sox scored twice in the seventh. Andrus brought in a run on a groundout and José Abreu had an RBI single to make it 4-1.
Reliever Kendall Graveman pitched a perfect eighth, which included an impressive leaping catch by Gonzalez. Liam Hendriks allowed one run in the ninth but collected his 29th save as the Sox won for just the third time in 13 games.
“I love that challenge,” Cairo said when asked how Tuesday compared with Wednesday. “Like I said (Tuesday), I’m always going to be prepared. Sometimes you’ve got to go with your guts and make some moves you’ve got to make. Sometimes it works, sometimes it don’t go your way.
“But we’ve got such a good group of coaches in there, they’re going to help me. They helped me (Tuesday) and (Wednesday). That’s something I tell everyone. This is about being together, a unit, and we’ve got to do this for Tony too.”
Lynn said of La Russa: “He’s been doing it a long time (35th season as a big-league manager). This is what he loves to do. This has been his life, so you never want to see anyone under the weather or whatever it might be.
“We love him. We just want to make sure he’s good to go and we’re going to do our part. Hopefully he comes back and hopefully we’re making a push.”
Schedule update
The Sept. 14 Sox-Colorado Rockies game at Guaranteed Rate Field will start at 1:10 p.m., the team announced Wednesday. The game was originally scheduled for 7:10 p.m. but was moved to the afternoon with the Sox scheduled to play a makeup game in Cleveland that begins at 12:10 p.m. the next day.
Mukhtar hat trick for 19 goals, Nashville tops Rapids 4-1 – The Denver Post
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored three goals to tie Austin’s Sebastián Driussi for the Major League Soccer lead in scoring with 19 goals and lead Nashville over the Colorado Rapids 4-1 on Wednesday night.
Mukhtar converted a 29th-minute penalty after Lucas Esteves knocked down Randall Leal from behind in the penalty area. Mukhtar put Nashville ahead 2-1 in the 54th and capped the score in the 75th.
It was Mukhtar’s second hat trick in MLS after a three-goal game against Chicago on July 17.
Jacob Shaffelburg scored in the 61st minute for Nashville (11-9-9).
Gyasi Zardes tied the Rapids score (8-12-8) in the 35th minute with his ninth league goal this season.
Next up for Nashville is a Saturday game against Austin at home, while the Rapids visit DC United on Sunday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
China expels former Communist Party and postal national security official
BEIJING:
China’s anti-corruption watchdog said on Wednesday it had expelled a former senior national security official from the ruling Communist Party.
The official, Liu Yanping, was also removed from his post.
ndtv
Brandon Nimmo scales wall to rob HR as Jacob deGrom, Mets top Dodgers at raucous Citi Field
The only person who could get to Jacob deGrom on Wednesday was arguably the best player in the National League. The play of the night, though, came from one of the senior circuit’s most underrated players.
In the Mets’ 2-1 win over the Dodgers, the only Dodger run came from a Mookie Betts solo home run in the sixth inning. Everyone else in the Dodgers’ lineup went 2-for-24 off the two-time Cy Young winner. He struck out nine hitters and walked one, with the only two non-Betts hits going for measly singles. There would have been one more, very crushing hit, but some of the best outfield defense you’ll ever see kept that from happening.
Perhaps most encouraging, the Mets left deGrom in for a full seven innings, the first time this season that he’s recorded 21 outs in a game.
“Tonight, against the Dodgers, that was a great atmosphere,” deGrom said, noting yet again that after ramping up to a new season-high in innings, his arm felt fine. “The fans were in it the whole time, and that makes it a lot of fun. You’re playing important baseball.”
One of those outs, though, stands far, far above the rest.
Clinging to a one-run lead in the top of the seventh inning, deGrom’s 0-1 fastball to Justin Turner caught a little too much plate. He said after the game that the pitch was meant to be down in the strike zone and he missed his target. Turner whistled a line drive that was headed over the center field wall, which would have sent the rabid Citi Field crowd into a state of despondency. Instead, they let out a joyous cry in unison when Brandon Nimmo leapt into the wall and came back with the catch of his life.
“I knew it was hit well off the bat,” Nimmo said. “My concern was just getting back to the fence as quick as I could. But it was hit on a line, so I didn’t have time to look back at the wall. Fortunately, from playing out there a lot now, I had a feeling that I was near the wall and needed to go ahead and jump.”
“What a play,” Buck Showalter said. “When you look at minor-league players, one of the questions I ask is, ‘Can they turn hits into outs?’ I never ask if they can turn home runs into outs. Maybe I should. I don’t have much to compare that to.”
In the span of about five seconds, Nimmo saved the lead, deGrom’s chance for a win, and the energy of the crowd while showing the most on-field emotion of his career. The catch sent Nimmo into relative hysterics, screaming, pumping his fists and dapping up his fellow outfielders. Watching from the mound, deGrom seemed to be in disbelief, raising his arms to the heavens while a “I can’t believe that happened” look invaded his face.
Nimmo was asked what led to him showing so much emotion after the play.
“This had a playoff feel to it,” Nimmo said. “These are two really good teams going at it. Every little thing matters in these games. The culmination of the atmosphere, the teams that are playing and how important these games are becoming down the stretch.”
As Nimmo continues having the best all-around season of his career, on the eve of his free agency winter, the center fielder now has a play to lead his 2022 highlight reel. Any questions about whether he can hack it as a long-term option in center field should be directed to this play, in which a perfect marriage of speed, route to the ball, and defensive ability combined for an iconic moment of this Mets’ season.
“The timing was right on it, and everything worked out just perfectly,” said Nimmo, who declared that the best catch of his career.
The offense didn’t do much, but Starling Marte’s two-run homer was enough to put them near the finish line, and deGrom, Nimmo and the bullpen got them across. Adam Ottavino was spectacular in his one inning of work, getting Joey Gallo, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts to complete the eighth inning. Ottavino’s 1-2-3 mastery of the Dodgers prevented the go-ahead run from coming to the plate and also set up another electric moment.
With the Mets’ leading going into the ninth inning, Showalter brought in Edwin Diaz for the first time since Friday. More importantly, that meant Timmy Trumpet could play Diaz in. As the dominant closer made his bouncy jaunt from the bullpen to the pitcher’s mound, Timmy Trumpet played a live rendition of his earworm riff from “Narco”, which has accompanied Diaz to the mound all season.
“It was pretty fun,” Diaz said. “I tried to look up a little bit when I was running to see the reaction from the fans. I could feel the vibe from the fans. It was really exciting.”
Hearing it from Trumpet himself, rather than the stadium’s PA system, seemed to make Diaz even harder to hit.
Trea Turner was his first victim, striking out on three pitches. Then it was time for Freddie Freeman to bite the dust. He grounded out harmlessly to second base. Will Smith made the last out with a grounder to third. Good morning, good afternoon, good night, and don’t forget to tip the trumpet player.
Pete Hegseth: Have we seen this story before?
Pete Hegseth explained how liberals were spewing more “damning language and leaps of logic” about how the walls were “closing in” on former President Donald Trump in “The Ingraham Angle.”
PETE HEGSETH: Have we ever seen this story of Russia’s collusion with the Ukrainian phone call to the alleged silent money payments to Stormy Daniels? The Resistance Democrats and Ever-Trumppers still think they have the former president where they want him. The aftermath of the Mar-a-Lago raid, well, it was no different.
…
Ah, yes, the oft-repeated, never-realized walls closing in, just as the knives are drawn. They love to pick it. And it’s not just the resistance fighters playing in this, but also Biden’s DOJ. In last night’s filing around midnight in response to his request for an independent special master to determine what would actually apply, they went out of their way to provide even more fodder for the chatter class, and the damning language and the leaps of logic only intensified.
…
Everyone will turn against him. It’s happening right now. And of course this can only lead to a conclusion: something they’ve been pining for for the past, you know, seven years.
Serena Williams beats No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit at US Open to reach 3rd Round
NEW YORK — Serena Williams can call it “evolving” or “retiring” or whatever she wants. And she can be coy about whether or not this U.S. Open will actually mark the end of her playing days. Those 23 Grand Slam titles earned that right.
If she keeps playing like this, who knows how long this farewell will last?
No matter what happens once her trip to Flushing Meadows is over, here is what is important to know after Wednesday night: The 40-year-old Williams is still around, she’s still capable of terrific tennis, she’s still winning — and, like the adoring spectators whose roars filled Arthur Ashe Stadium again — she’s ready for more.
Williams eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s second round to ensure that she will play at least one more singles match at what she’s hinted will be the last tournament of her illustrious career.
“There’s still a little left in me,” Williams said with a smile during her on-court interview, then acknowledged during her post-match news conference: ”These moments are clearly fleeting.”
After beating 80th-ranked Danka Kovinic in straight sets Monday, then collecting her 23rd victory in her past 25 matches against someone ranked Nos. 1 or 2 against Kontaveit on Wednesday, the six-time champion at Flushing Meadows will play Friday for a spot in the fourth round.
Her opponent will be Ajla Tomljanovic, a 29-year-old Australian who is ranked 46th. They’ve never met, but Tomljanovic, who said she considers herself a Williams fan, figures she knows what to anticipate from the American — and from those in the seats.
“I was playing on Court 7 both of my matches so far at the same time as her, and I could hear the crowd. I’m like, ‘Court 7 isn’t that close.’ I kept thinking, ‘Oh, my God, that’s annoying me and I’m not even playing against her.’ I don’t know how I’m going to do it,” Tomljanovic said. “What I’m going to focus on is to keep the scoreline close, because I think she gets dangerous if she gets up. She’s the best when she gets ahead.”
On Wednesday, Williams hit serves at up to 119 mph, stayed with Kontaveit during lengthy exchanges of big swings from the baselines and conjured up some of her trademark brilliance when it was needed most.
After pulling out a tight first set, then faltering in the second, Williams headed to the locker room for a bathroom break before the third.
Something had to give, someone had to blink.
When they resumed, it was Williams who lifted her level and emerged as the better player.
Just as she’s done so many times, on so many stages, with so much at stake.
“I’m just Serena. After I lost the second set, I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness, I better give my best effort because this could be it,’” Williams said, surely echoing the thoughts of everyone paying any attention.
“I never get to play like this — since ’98, really,” she said. “Literally, I’ve had an ‘X’ on my back since ’99,” the year she claimed her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open at age 17.
Whatever rust accumulated when Williams missed about a year of action before returning to the tour in late June appears to have vanished. She was 1-3 in 2022 entering the U.S. Open.
“Now it’s kind of coming together,” Williams said. “I mean, it had to come together today.”
Williams has doubles to play, too. She and her sister, Venus, have won 14 major championships as a team and will begin that event Thursday night.
Kontaveit, a 26-year-old from Estonia, is a powerful hitter in her own right, the sort that spread across women’s tennis over the past two decades after a pair of siblings from Compton, California, changed the game.
But there’s a caveat attached to Kontaveit’s ranking: She has never won so much as one quarterfinal match at any Grand Slam tournament in 30 career appearances.
So maybe that’s why, much like with Kovinic 48 hours earlier, Williams’ opponent was introduced just by her name, and Kontaveit walked out to a smattering of applause. Williams, in contrast, got the full treatment: highlight video, a listing of her many accolades and a loud greeting from folks part of the largest U.S. Open attendance ever at a night session, 29,959, eclipsing the record set Monday.
“It was her moment,” Kontaveit said. “Of course, this is totally about her.”
As strident a competitor as tennis, or any sport, has seen, as rightly self-confident in her abilities as any athlete, Williams was not about to think of this whole exercise as merely a celebration of her career.
She came to New York wanting to win, of course.
Wearing the same glittery crystal-encrusted top and diamond-accented sneakers — replete with solid gold shoelace tags and the word “Queen” on the right one, “Mama” on the left — that she sported Monday, Williams was ready for prime time.
The match began with Kontaveit grabbing the first five points, Williams the next five. And on they went, back and forth. Kontaveit’s mistakes were cheered — even faults, drawing an admonishment for the crowd from chair umpire Alison Hughes about making noise between serves.
Early in the third set, Kontaveit hit a cross-court forehand that caught the outermost edge of a sideline. A video on the stadium screens showed just how close it was, confirming that the ball did, indeed, land in. That brought out boos from the stands. Williams raised her arm and wagged a finger, telling her backers not to cause a fuss.
If anything, Kontaveit received more acknowledgment from the player trying to defeat her than anyone else, as Williams would respond to great shots with a nod or a racket clap.
“They were not rooting against me. They just wanted Serena to win so bad,” Kontaveit said, calling the treatment she received “fair,” even if it was “something I never experienced before.”
Williams broke for a 5-4 edge when Kontaveit pushed a backhand long, spurring yelling spectators to rise to their feet — and Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, jumped right in, too, waving his arms in her direction, a few rows in front of where Venus and Tiger Woods were two seats apart.
But with a chance to serve out that set, Williams briefly lost her way. A double-fault made it 5-all.
Eventually they went to a tiebreaker, and at 3-3, a chant of “Let’s go, Serena!” broke out, accompanied by rhythmic clapping. Soon, Williams delivered a 101 mph service winner and a 91 mph ace to seal that set.
To Kontaveit’s credit, she did not fold, did not let the disappointment linger. Instead, she raced to a 3-0 edge in the second with 10 winners and zero unforced errors.
In the third, it was Williams who gained the upper hand, and it seemed every point she won elicited an enthusiastic response. After a swinging forehand volley winner put Williams a game from victory, she raised both arms, then clenched her left fist.
One game, and five minutes later, it was over — and her stay at the U.S. Open could proceed.
Asked whether she’s a title contender, Williams answered: “I can not think that far. I’m having fun and I’m enjoying it.”
