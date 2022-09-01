Angelblock, Defi Protocol For Crypto-Native Fundraising, Announces It’s Startup Grant Program And Platform Launch

Warsaw, Poland, 31st August, 2022, Chainwire

AngelBlock is a platform dedicated to bringing together vetted, noteworthy crypto and FinTech startups with knowledgeable investors. The aim is to allow frictionless providing of financing and support by investors to new ventures in the crypto, blockchain, and FinTech space focusing on early-stage investments, in a manner that’s fully on-chain and decentralized. The team prepares to launch the fundraising platform in Q4 later this year, and they want to support three promising startups with a 90,000 USDT grant program. Winners of the grant will not only get 30,000 USDT each but will also be listed on the platform for fundraising and have access to the core AngelBlock team for mentoring.

Grants applications will open on August 31 and close on September 30, 2022. The review process will take about a week, and the winners will be announced on the week of October 10, 2022. The team will consider startups wanting to do a token sale, that are ready to fundraise, and that are willing to raise in USDT, USDC, and/or DAI on Ethereum. Other terms and conditions may apply and can be found here .

“We saw this crypto winter as an opportunity to not only help some promising startups but also as a great way to showcase our unique solution to what we think is one of the biggest blockers in this space” says Alex Strzesniewski, AngelBlock CEO.

What is AngelBlock

There were many reasons for creating AngelBlock. The most important is that the team saw a glaring need to address the friction points for fundraising in crypto. Holdings post-raise are not well decentralized, there’s a lack of transparency and investor protection, not enough emphasis on keeping startups accountable for their milestones, and the obvious problem of VCs dumping on retail even though both parties took part in the same round. In short, AngelBlock wants to generate as much value for investors, startups, and their communities within the digital assets ecosystem.

“The easiest way to describe AngelBlock would be to call it a DeFi protocol focused on fixing the problems of fundraising within the space. Our solution works solely on smart contracts and adds much-needed transparency and decentralization to the fundraising process. Investors can vote on startup milestones and track everything on-chain which means governance out-of-the-box from day 1 – that’s really cool.” says COO, Max Torres.

The team has been building all throughout 2021 and 2022 having launched their AngelBlock NFTs in Q2 2022 – which will unlock benefits on the platform. The launch of v1.0 of the AngelBlock protocol and platform is planned for October 2022, followed by the $THOL Token Generation Event in the same month.

AngelBlock’s mission is to build a community of investors, supporters, and entrepreneurs developing innovation in crypto sustainably. To apply to the AngelBlock Startup Grant Program click here .

