Over the past two months, FiveThirtyEight’s congressional polling average has moved from a 2-point Republican advantage to a half-point Democratic advantage. His approval poll average for President Biden went from Biden underwater by 17 points (meaning his “disapproval” percentage is 17 points higher than his “approval”) to 11 more modest points. Speaking a little more figuratively, Democrats have generally moved from a position of panicked hyperventilation to a position of cautious apnea.
Biden set to address ‘battle for the soul of the nation’
In a primetime televised address Thursday night in Philadelphia, US President Joe Biden is set to address what White House officials call “the battle for the soul of the nation.”
In the speech to Independence Hall, where the country’s Declaration of Independence was debated and passed, and where the Constitution was written by the Founding Fathers, the 46th US President will explain “how our rights and freedoms are still under attack.” And it will make it clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy,” according to the White House.
“It’s striking that President Biden is going out there and giving a speech, which is kind of an attempt to paint a big picture of where we are as a nation,” the statement said. prominent neocon political analyst Bill Kristol.
Biden is expected to make the speech — with the midterm elections about two months away in a highly polarized political environment — “not just a political speech, but really a deeper speech to all Americans,” Kristol said in an interview with VOA. “I think it’s appropriate for the president to say, ‘Let’s take a step back here and be careful about what we’re risking. And let’s be thoughtful about how we conduct our politics.
Brendan Nyhan, professor of government at Dartmouth University, predicts that Biden will use the speech to “rally his party ahead of the midterm elections that Democrats fear will go pretty badly on their end. But he also calls on Americans to reject anti-democratic forces that have challenged this country’s political system.
“One of those approaches is partisan. The other is consistent with his role as president, heading one of the three branches of government. I hope he can argue for the preservation of our democratic system.
In recent days, Biden has rhetorically battled Republican lawmakers, as well as his predecessor, Donald Trump, and sharply attacked the opposition party’s ethos, calling it “semi-fascism.”
In a speech Monday in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., which focused primarily on gun violence, the president criticized Republican lawmakers who he said warned of “blood in the streets” if Trump is prosecuted.
If the former president is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, “there will be riots in the streets,” US Senator Lindsey Graham predicted Sunday during a Fox News broadcast.
But Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics, said on Twitter on Wednesday: “If Trump is not prosecuted, it will mean the government thinks a former president is above the law, because you or I would absolutely be sued for doing what he did.
Trump, who lost to Biden in the 2020 election, is under federal investigation. He could face charges of keeping highly classified documents after leaving office in January 2021 and charges of obstruction of justice, according to legal documents filed by the Justice Department.
A raid of Trump’s estate and private club at Mar-a-Lago in Florida by the Federal Bureau of Investigation prompted threats against bureau agents. A man tried to break into the FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio, on August 11 before being shot and killed after an hour-long standoff with police.
“It’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI, threatening the lives of law enforcement officers and their families for simply enforcing the law and doing their job,” Biden said in his Monday speech in Pennsylvania.
Trump, who is eyeing another presidential race in 2024, has accused the Biden administration and the FBI of targeting him for political reasons. Before that, Republicans hope in November’s midterm elections to wrest control of Congress from Democrats, who control the Senate and House.
It’s unclear if Biden in Thursday night’s speech will mention Trump by name. He accused the former president and his supporters of following an “extreme MAGA philosophy”, choosing “to go back, full of anger, violence, hatred and division”.
MAGA refers to “Make America Great Again”, a slogan Trump popularized in his successful bid for president in 2016.
The stakes are high for Biden’s speech, according to Nyhan, who is also co-founder of Bright Line Watch, a watchdog group monitoring the status of American democracy.
“I believe that American democracy faces the greatest threat it has faced since we became a full-fledged democracy after the civil rights movement. [of the 1960s]. We saw a violent insurgency that tried to overturn a presidential election, and now we see threats of violence in response to efforts to uphold the rule of law,” Nyhan told VOA on Wednesday.
“Americans would be very lucid about what they saw if they saw it in another country. And I think we have to recognize that the threat we see here at home is significant,” he said.
Trump, on his own online media platform, Truth Social, continued this week to falsely insist that he was the real winner of the 2020 election, demanding a new presidential election “immediately” – which does not is not possible under the US Constitution.
“What former President Trump is asking for would be an extra-constitutional measure that would undermine the system of government we have in place, especially since he was defeated in a free and fair election that proved to be free from widespread fraud. which he and his allies falsely claimed,” Nyhan explained. “It is very worrying that a defeated president is calling to be illegally reinstated in power.”
Kristol agreed, saying “it is telling that Trump’s overheated rhetoric throws aside one of our most basic constitutional standards.”
Unlike countries with parliamentary systems, the United States does not have early elections.
“We don’t have votes of confidence where governments fall, presidencies fall,” noted Kristol, who was chief of staff to Vice President Dan Quayle in the administration of President George HW Bush. “We have a presidential system with a four-year term.”
Trump argued it was justified because the FBI allegedly thwarted its own investigation into incriminating information contained on a laptop of the president’s son, Hunter Biden.
A whistleblower says FBI officials told agents not to investigate the laptop until after the 2020 election, saying the bureau ‘was not going to alter the election result again’, according to the Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican senator, who this week sent a letter to the Justice Department’s Inspector General demanding that immediate action be taken to investigate the FBI’s actions or lack of actions regarding the computer .
“Every credible review, including by numerous judges — many of whom were appointed by Trump himself — has repeatedly and outright rejected the Trump campaign’s claims,” Nyhan said. “There is simply no credible case against Joe Biden winning.”
USA voanews
Former Reservoir pitcher Cody Morris added to Cleveland Guardians’ taxi squad, expected to make MLB debut
More than seven years after graduating from Reservoir High as one of Howard County’s greatest pitchers, Cody Morris can officially say he’s made it.
After several setbacks, including Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery in 2015 after leading the Gators to their only state championship in 2014 and a lengthy stint on the injured list earlier this year as he neared a potential call-up, Morris joined the Cleveland Guardians’ taxi squad on Wednesday and is set to be activated off the IL on Thursday when rosters expand.
Morris has been in the minor leagues since early July rehabbing from a shoulder strain he suffered in March and has dominated in Triple-A Columbus with a 2.35 ERA in six games, including three starts.
Now the 25-year-old Laurel native is set to make his long-awaited Major League Baseball debut.
Longtime Reservoir baseball coach Adam Leader said he received “the greatest text in the world” Tuesday night when Morris simply wrote: “Hey coach, I’m going to the bigs.”
Morris went 669 days between starts — from September 2019 until July 2021 — after the 2020 minor league season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and a lat muscle injury that delayed his 2021 campaign. But when he finally took the mound last summer, he quickly made his mark. In 61 innings across the Arizona Complex League, Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus, he had a 1.62 ERA with 93 strikeouts and 20 walks in 15 games (14 starts).
“My biggest goal is to stay healthy,” Morris told The Baltimore Sun in August 2021. “I’ve had too many injuries in my career already, and you’ve got to stay on the field to keep moving up.”
After the season, the Guardians added Morris to the 40-man roster, but he suffered a strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder and was shut down in March.
“He’s battled so much and he’s such a great person and great competitor. Obviously I knew this was his goal all along. The fact that he’s getting half this opportunity is incredible,” Leader said. “He’s a guy that’s just worked through everything, injury, worked through the system, just kept working hard and through COVID with the season being canceled. He was a person that had a lot of obstacles in his way, persevered through it and is being rewarded for that hard work.”
Baseball America ranks Morris, who was originally drafted in the 32nd round out of high school by the Orioles but opted to pitch for the University of South Carolina, the Guardians’ 26th best prospect, while MLB Pipeline has him No. 15. His debut could come against those Orioles on Thursday night at Progressive Field.
Morris, a 6-foot-4 right-hander, came out of the bullpen in his last two appearances in Triple-A and struck out six with one walk and no hits allowed across three scoreless innings.
According to The Athletic, Morris’ Triple-A manager Andy Tracy told the 2018 seventh-round draft pick that they were sending him down to High-A to build him back up as a starter. Morris was puzzled before Tracy said, “Make sure to stop by Progressive Field on your way in. That’s where you’re going.”
At Reservoir, Morris was a three-time Howard County Pitcher of the Year and compiled 22 victories and more than 250 strikeouts with an ERA under 1.00. In the 2014 Class 3A state championship game, Morris threw 85 pitches (60 strikes), allowing only two hits and two walks while striking out 11 for a complete-game shutout in a 2-0 win over North Harford.
This story may be updated.
The shadow that stalks the numbers of the Democrats: can we trust the polls?
But then there’s this shadow that follows the party like a rain cloud: What if the polls were wrong? Or, really: What if the polls were wrong? Again?
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
When Republicans topped the polls in 2014, few people noticed. Republicans held an advantage in generic ballot polls (poll questions that pit an anonymous Republican against an anonymous Democrat) and things just turned out worse than expected. Two years ago it was Barack Obama who beat the polls, you know. You gain some, you lose some.
Then came 2016. Hillary Clinton was leading in state polls and polling averages. The models gave him a strong chance of winning. Democrats were confident. But many people failed to notice how the patterns and polls changed in the final days of the election. Then came election day and, well, you don’t need me to explain what happened.
In 2018, things worked out well for Democrats again, and it looked like the ghost may have been exorcised. The Democrats were expected to do well, and then the Democrats did well.
And then came 2020. Joe Biden’s lead was wider than Clinton’s and observers (ahem) noted that even a Clinton-level failure in the state polls wouldn’t keep him out of the White House. Then there was a near-Clinton-level failure, and Biden fought his way to the presidency.
So we come to 2022. Will it be like 2018, when Trump wasn’t on the ballot and the polls were about the money – with Democrats wanting to retain a majority in the House? Or will it be like 2014 and 2016 and 2020 and worse than expected?
This Trump question on the ballot has been the way I’ve looked at things for some time now. Then I saw a tweet from G. Elliott Morris of The Economist (who recently published a book on polls) that underscored an important point: while the National Poll by Generic Ballot reached its goal in 2018, the polls at the state level were still off the mark. .
I decided to put this to the test. I pulled state-level polling averages for Senate contests from FiveThirtyEight and compared them to the actual voting results. The trend is pretty clear: Senate poll averages consistently underweight Republican performance.
How to read this table: At the top are bee plots positioning each Senate contest based on the distance between its predicted results (the average of the polls) and the actual results. States in which Democrats beat the polls are in blue; states where Republicans have done so are in red. States that switched from 2016 to 2020 are in bold.
At the bottom is an admittedly complicated comparison of the poll averages to the results. The average polling margin is shown from top to bottom, with a greater Democratic advantage at the top and a greater Republican advantage at the bottom. From left to right, the actual margin, with Democratic wins on the left of the center line and Republicans on the right. The key is the diagonal: States to the right of it saw Republicans outperform the average, and states to the left saw Democrats outperform.
It depends on the FiveThirtyEight average, but since it’s one of the tools people use to gauge how things are going, I feel comfortable using it as a metric. (If you’re curious, I’m using the average that takes into account non-poll factors, like fundraising.) And what we’re seeing is a pattern of those polling averages underestimating how Republicans would get away with it.
In a tightly divided Senate, the possibility of the polls being shifted again, even slightly, means a change in control of the chamber, as Morris Noted on Twitter.
“If you think today’s Senate polls have no national bias toward Democrats, then they’re about 80% in a majority (based on polls alone, not fundamentals),” he wrote. “If you think the polls will be as skewed as they were in 2020, they are slight underdogs.”
In other words, just enough the races will go the other way to give the Republicans a slight edge. It’s easy to see where this could happen. In Pennsylvania, FiveThirtyEight lifted Democrat John Fetterman about 5 points. In 2020, he estimated Biden would win the state by about 5 points. He won by just over 1 point. In 2018, however, Democrats outperformed by nearly 2 points in the Senate race. And in 2016 they belowperformed by a slightly larger margin.
(Let me note that this is not meant to disparage FiveThirtyEight! It just has the misfortune to have objective poll data that it presents in a usable format, which I appreciate.)
Of course, there is another factor at play: the passage of time. We are still about 70 days away from the election in which a lot can happen. Earlier this month, I looked at how the national generic ballot has changed over the past four midterm election cycles over the past 90 days. In two the Democrats improved and in two the Republicans did. Importantly, during the two years when the national average was far from the actual results, the shift was against the Democrats.
This is a small sample! And I confess that I don’t have a good answer to the question of what we can expect. It’s a weird year with weird dynamics (a hyperpresent and unpopular former president) and huge political changes (the overthrow of Roe vs. Wade) that have an effect.
But I can say this: that shadow surrounding the Democratic polling numbers is, indeed, something that could rightly send shivers down your spine.
washingtonpost
Chris Perkins: Dolphins have positive feeling, foresee ‘exciting’ season with deeper, more talented roster
Dolphins reserve center Michael Deiter walks into the locker room nowadays and experiences a different feeling than past years.
“I think with this group this year everyone’s probably been more positive than in past years,” he said. “Guys have a little more upbeatness to them, if that’s a word. More positivity. And guys are excited and not so worried about stuff.”
For one thing, after years of roster churning guys aren’t worried about who’s staying and who’s going.
“You kind of know who’s here to stay,” linebacker Jerome Baker said.
So, yes, there’s a bit of a different feeling in the 2022 Miami Dolphins locker room.
The Dolphins, who have just four playoff appearances in the past 22 seasons, think they have their best roster in a long time.
“I do,” general manager Chris Grier said, later adding, “We feel like we got a good deep group.”
That’s why this is “The Year” for the Dolphins. They’ve worked hard to get to this point, sometimes fracturing a rule or two (the pursuit of Tom Brady), sometimes sticking a toe into controversial waters (the reported pursuit of quarterback DeShaun Watson while he was navigating troubled waters), and sometimes hurting some feelings (quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s regarding the Brady and Watson pursuits).
But they got here.
They’re so convinced they have the right guys they return 20 of the 22 starters from last year’s season finale at New England, a Dolphins team that finished with a 9-8 record, narrowly missing the playoffs. Only wide receiver DeVante Parker and running back Duke Johnson aren’t back among those starters.
“We’ve definitely got a lot of talent everywhere,” tight end Mike Gesicki said. “But I think that we’ve had a lot of talent. It’s all about going out there and putting that talent to the test on Sundays and making plays. That’s the biggest thing.”
Granted, every team thinks it’s found the right men every year.
The 2022 Dolphins, however, think they collected so many high-quality players that even the players they cut in training camp will be signed by other teams.
“That wasn’t the case here for a while,” Grier said, “but we felt we’ve been building it up and we feel good about the roster and we’re excited for what it could be in the future.”
No one is mentioning “Super Bowl” in the same sentence with “Miami Dolphins,” but expectations are sky high with the additions of players such as wide receiver Tyreek Hill, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, and left tackle Terron Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowl selection.
Players feel those heightened expectations.
“You can’t really hide from it,” Deiter said. “When you add some superstars there’s going to be some hype, and rightfully so because they’ve earned that, and you want them to bring that to your team.”
There’s also a new coach in Mike McDaniel. He does things differently from his predecessor, Brian Flores. McDaniel, because he’s different from Flores, also provides a different feel for the 2022 Dolphins.
“Everybody’s got a different method to their madness,” linebacker Sam Eguavoen said. “Mike, he’s holding it down. He’s got our respect. I appreciate everything he does for us. This is going to be a good year. Interesting.”
To hear players tell it, the arrow is soaring upward right now.
“There’s a lot to be excited about and to be happy about,” Deiter said. “If we’re going out there consistently, and the offense is turning the ball over, and the defense isn’t stopping us, it’s not exciting because it’s like, ‘Man, we’ve got some question marks.’ But I feel everyone’s done a good job — defense, offense, special teams. Everyone’s making plays and it’s been consistent enough that it’s been exciting.”
So, there you go. There’s genuinely a different feeling around the these Dolphins.
There’s more talent, more positivity, and a sense that, because of all the hard work and preparation of previous seasons, this is “The Year.”
There’s just one thing that remains — living up to the hype.
“I said it a month ago, and I’ll say it now,” Gesicki said. “We look good on paper. We’ve got to go out and do it.”
Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness is a ‘poison pill’
Appearing on the Fox Business Network on Tuesday, former Trump education secretary Betsy DeVos criticized President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.
A partial transcript is as follows:
TO INTERVIEW: Who do you think pays the bill?
BETSY DEVOS: It is very clear that two out of three Americans – well, all Americans – will have student debt if this plan comes to fruition. Two out of three Americans did not take out a student loan to go to college. And not even to mention the many students who have faithfully repaid their debt or the veterans who have earned their tuition. [Vice President Kamala Harris] cannot answer the question because she does not want to answer the question. She knows, politically, that it’s a poison pill. It’s a win on the one hand for Hope votes this fall, but on the other, they know it’s, ultimately, a political loser.
Breitbart News
After roster moves, Ravens sign RB Kenyan Drake
Running back Kenyan Drake has signed with the Ravens, his agency announced Wednesday.
Drake, 28, became one of the top free-agent running backs available after the Las Vegas Raiders released him last week. The Ravens, who cut their roster down to 53 players Tuesday, could be without projected starter J.K. Dobbins (knee) in Week 1. Gus Edwards, who was placed on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list last week, will miss at least four games.
Drake had hinted at his plans on social media. He tweeted Monday that he’d flown to an East Coast city, and on Tuesday, when he visited the Ravens, he tweeted an emoji of a purple smiling face with horns, as some previous Ravens signings have.
The Ravens were expected to enter their Sept. 11 season opener against the New York Jets with four running backs on their roster. Mike Davis started all three preseason games, and Justice Hill is expected to contribute on offense and on special teams. Rookie Tyler Badie, a sixth-round pick, was waived Tuesday but was re-signed to the practice squad Wednesday.
Drake, a third-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2016, is returning from his own serious injury. He fractured his right ankle in December, and the surgeon who performed the successful surgery told The Athletic that the injury could be “career altering.” Drake played in the Raiders’ first three preseason games, averaging 2.5 yards per carry on 12 attempts.
“I always tell everybody that all broken ankles aren’t the same, but Kenyan had severe ankle injuries on both sides,” said Dr. Norman Waldrop, referring to a left ankle injury Drake suffered at Alabama. “They weren’t just your run-of-the-mill broken ankles; they were pretty severe. … And some players, especially running backs, who rely on explosiveness, you never know if they’ll be able to get it all back.”
Drake, who joined the Raiders in 2021 on a two-year, $11 million deal, had 63 carries for 254 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and two touchdowns last season while adding 30 catches for 291 yards and a score. With projected starter Josh Jacobs and rookie Zamir White headlining a crowded running back room, Drake was released. His $2.5 million base salary is subject to offsets should he sign with the Ravens, meaning his salary cap hit would likely be small.
Drake played in at least 14 games in his first five NFL seasons. He rushed for a career-high 955 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.
The NFL Network first reported the Ravens’ intentions to sign Drake.
Katrelle James charged with attempted murder in Denver for allegedly shooting a teenager
A 22-year-old man who allegedly shot a teenager inside a vehicle being driven home from school has been formally charged in Denver with attempted first-degree murder.
Katrelle James is facing multiple charges in connection with the Aug. 22 incident in the 1000 block of East 14th Avenue, the district attorney’s office announced Wednesday.
The 13-year-old boy, who was shot in the arm, was taken by ambulance to Denver Health Medical Center the day of the shooting.
James has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder – extreme indifference; two counts of attempted first degree murder – after deliberation; one count of first degree assault causing grievous bodily harm; one count of aggression in the first degree – extreme indifference; one count of unlawfully discharging a firearm; as well as four counts of increased sentence for using a weapon to commit a violent crime.
James was briefed on the charges he faces, all felonies, on Tuesday.
denverpost
