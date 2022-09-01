Biden’s prime-time speech to call out Trump, his loyalists

WASHINGTON– Nearly two years after defeating Donald Trump, President Joe Biden has unfinished business he wants to settle with the wayward forces of Trumpism.

Biden planned to use a prime-time speech Thursday night at Independence Hall in Philadelphia to frame the November election, less than 10 weeks away, as part of an ongoing battle for “the soul of the nation”. It’s a reprise of his 2020 campaign theme that he’s now using to launch current issues in terms as serious as those that sent him to the Oval Office two years ago.

Biden, who largely avoided even referring to the “former guy” by name during his first year in office, has become increasingly vocal in personally calling out Trump. White House officials say that reflects the urgency with which he views the threat from Trump and his loyalists.

Feeling emboldened by a string of legislative victories, the president is sharpening his criticism of Republicans as the “ultra-MAGA” party – a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan – which opposes his agenda, adopts conservative ideological proposals and propagates Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election.

“What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the end of an extreme ‘MAGA’ philosophy,” Biden told Democrats at a fundraiser in Maryland last week. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the whole philosophy behind the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”

In Philadelphia, White House officials said, Biden intends to revisit the 2017 white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Va., which he says brought him out of political retirement to challenge Trump. Biden plans to argue that the country faces a similar crossroads in the coming months.

“The president believes there is an extremist threat to our democracy,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. “It doesn’t stop. It continues.”

Biden’s allies have stressed that he does not dismiss the entire GOP and would use his remarks to call on mainstream Republicans to join him in condemning Trump and his supporters. It’s a balancing act, given that more than 74 million people voted for Trump in 2020.

“I respect conservative Republicans,” Biden said last week. “I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans.”

Larry Diamond, democracy expert and senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, said calling Trump for attacks on democracy “can be manipulated or portrayed as partisan. And if you don’t don’t call, you are walking away from an important challenge in the defense of democracy.

Even this week, Trump was posting on his beleaguered social media platform about nullifying the 2020 election results and holding a new presidential election, which would violate the Constitution.

Timothy Naftali, a presidential historian at New York University, said it’s not unusual for there to be tension between a president and his successor, but it’s “unprecedented for a former president to ‘actively trying to undermine the US Constitution’.

“The challenge facing President Biden is to pursue his agenda while doing what he needs to uphold the Constitution,” Naftali said. “It is not easy.”

The White House has tried to keep Biden out of the legal and political maelstrom surrounding the Justice Department’s discovery of classified documents in Trump’s Florida home. Biden took advantage of some Republicans’ reflexive condemnation of federal law enforcement.

“You can’t be pro-law enforcement and pro-insurgency,” Biden said Tuesday in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.

Biden’s Thursday night appearance was promoted as an official taxpayer-funded event, a mark of how the president sees defeating Trump’s agenda as much of a political goal as a political one. Major broadcast television networks were not to carry the address live.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy planned to speak Thursday afternoon in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where Biden was born, about “Biden’s assault on the soul of America,” accusing the president of planning to “continue to denigrate hard-working Americans”. Previewing his remarks on Fox News, McCarthy, R-Calif., said Biden was “trying to distract from the disaster he’s created in this country.”

Biden’s trip to Philadelphia will be one of three in the state within a week, a sign of Pennsylvania’s midterm prominence, with competitive races for Senate and governor. Trump is planning a rally there this weekend.

The White House wanted the speech to unite familiar themes: Presenting bipartisan legislative victories on guns and infrastructure as proof that democracies “can deliver,” pushing back against the GOP’s “extreme” gun and infrastructure policies. abortion that are out of step with the views of most people, and rejecting efforts to undermine confidence in the nation’s election or diminish its standing abroad.

Challenges to democracy have only multiplied since the uproar surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

The lies surrounding that race have sparked a wave of harassment and death threats against state and local election officials and new restrictions on mail-in voting in Republican-dominated states. County election officials have come under pressure to ban the use of voting equipment, efforts spurred by conspiracy theories that voting machines were somehow manipulated to steal the election.

Candidates challenging Trump’s loss have been inspired to run in state and local elections, promising to restore the integrity of a system that has been plagued by false allegations and conspiracy theories. Some have alleged widespread fraud and supported efforts to decertify Biden’s victory.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines. Judges, including those appointed by Trump, dismissed dozens of lawsuits filed after the election and Trump’s own attorney general called the claims bogus. Still, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll showed about two-thirds of Republicans say they don’t think Biden was legitimately elected president in 2020.

This year, election officials face not only the threat of foreign interference, but also ransomware, politically motivated hackers and insider threats. Over the past year, security breaches have been reported at a small number of local election offices where authorities are investigating whether office staff accessed or provided inappropriate access to sensitive voting technology.