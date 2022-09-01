Biden’s prime-time speech to call out Trump, his loyalists

Newsletter Sign-Up
WASHINGTON– Nearly two years after defeating Donald Trump, President Joe Biden has unfinished business he wants to settle with the wayward forces of Trumpism.
Biden planned to use a prime-time speech Thursday night at Independence Hall in Philadelphia to frame the November election, less than 10 weeks away, as part of an ongoing battle for “the soul of the nation”. It’s a reprise of his 2020 campaign theme that he’s now using to launch current issues in terms as serious as those that sent him to the Oval Office two years ago.
Biden, who largely avoided even referring to the “former guy” by name during his first year in office, has become increasingly vocal in personally calling out Trump. White House officials say that reflects the urgency with which he views the threat from Trump and his loyalists.
Feeling emboldened by a string of legislative victories, the president is sharpening his criticism of Republicans as the “ultra-MAGA” party – a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan – which opposes his agenda, adopts conservative ideological proposals and propagates Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election.
“What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the end of an extreme ‘MAGA’ philosophy,” Biden told Democrats at a fundraiser in Maryland last week. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the whole philosophy behind the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”
In Philadelphia, White House officials said, Biden intends to revisit the 2017 white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Va., which he says brought him out of political retirement to challenge Trump. Biden plans to argue that the country faces a similar crossroads in the coming months.
“The president believes there is an extremist threat to our democracy,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. “It doesn’t stop. It continues.”
Biden’s allies have stressed that he does not dismiss the entire GOP and would use his remarks to call on mainstream Republicans to join him in condemning Trump and his supporters. It’s a balancing act, given that more than 74 million people voted for Trump in 2020.
“I respect conservative Republicans,” Biden said last week. “I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans.”
Larry Diamond, democracy expert and senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, said calling Trump for attacks on democracy “can be manipulated or portrayed as partisan. And if you don’t don’t call, you are walking away from an important challenge in the defense of democracy.
Even this week, Trump was posting on his beleaguered social media platform about nullifying the 2020 election results and holding a new presidential election, which would violate the Constitution.
Timothy Naftali, a presidential historian at New York University, said it’s not unusual for there to be tension between a president and his successor, but it’s “unprecedented for a former president to ‘actively trying to undermine the US Constitution’.
“The challenge facing President Biden is to pursue his agenda while doing what he needs to uphold the Constitution,” Naftali said. “It is not easy.”
The White House has tried to keep Biden out of the legal and political maelstrom surrounding the Justice Department’s discovery of classified documents in Trump’s Florida home. Biden took advantage of some Republicans’ reflexive condemnation of federal law enforcement.
“You can’t be pro-law enforcement and pro-insurgency,” Biden said Tuesday in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.
Biden’s Thursday night appearance was promoted as an official taxpayer-funded event, a mark of how the president sees defeating Trump’s agenda as much of a political goal as a political one. Major broadcast television networks were not to carry the address live.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy planned to speak Thursday afternoon in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where Biden was born, about “Biden’s assault on the soul of America,” accusing the president of planning to “continue to denigrate hard-working Americans”. Previewing his remarks on Fox News, McCarthy, R-Calif., said Biden was “trying to distract from the disaster he’s created in this country.”
Biden’s trip to Philadelphia will be one of three in the state within a week, a sign of Pennsylvania’s midterm prominence, with competitive races for Senate and governor. Trump is planning a rally there this weekend.
The White House wanted the speech to unite familiar themes: Presenting bipartisan legislative victories on guns and infrastructure as proof that democracies “can deliver,” pushing back against the GOP’s “extreme” gun and infrastructure policies. abortion that are out of step with the views of most people, and rejecting efforts to undermine confidence in the nation’s election or diminish its standing abroad.
Challenges to democracy have only multiplied since the uproar surrounding the 2020 presidential election.
The lies surrounding that race have sparked a wave of harassment and death threats against state and local election officials and new restrictions on mail-in voting in Republican-dominated states. County election officials have come under pressure to ban the use of voting equipment, efforts spurred by conspiracy theories that voting machines were somehow manipulated to steal the election.
Candidates challenging Trump’s loss have been inspired to run in state and local elections, promising to restore the integrity of a system that has been plagued by false allegations and conspiracy theories. Some have alleged widespread fraud and supported efforts to decertify Biden’s victory.
There is no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines. Judges, including those appointed by Trump, dismissed dozens of lawsuits filed after the election and Trump’s own attorney general called the claims bogus. Still, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll showed about two-thirds of Republicans say they don’t think Biden was legitimately elected president in 2020.
This year, election officials face not only the threat of foreign interference, but also ransomware, politically motivated hackers and insider threats. Over the past year, security breaches have been reported at a small number of local election offices where authorities are investigating whether office staff accessed or provided inappropriate access to sensitive voting technology.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ABC7
After negotiating all night, Denver Public Schools and the district teachers union tentatively reached an agreement Thursday morning to raise educator salaries by an average of 8.7%.
The deal was reached after several weeks of negotiations over higher wages, including an all-night bargaining session that ran through Wednesday and Thursday morning.
“The past few weeks of negotiations have been difficult,” Superintendent Alex Marrero said in a letter to parents, adding, “Our shared mission as educators prevailed. This shared commitment to our academics has been reinforced due to the pandemic.
The district’s previous contract with the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, which was terminated following the 2019 strike, expired on Wednesday. The union originally called for a 12% raise for educators for the 2022-23 academic year, noting the rising cost of living in the metro area.
Under the tentative agreement, which still needs to be ratified by union members, the DPS will raise teachers’ starting salaries from $45,800 to $50,130, according to a news release.
Educators will also have “protected, out-of-classroom time,” including a daily 45-minute tax-free lunch and at least 300 minutes of planning time per week for elementary teachers. Secondary school teachers will get 345 minutes per week, depending on the district.
The ability for teachers to have time for lunch and lesson planning became an issue after last year’s staffing shortages reduced the times when educators were often called upon to cover each other’s lessons. others.
Earlier this year, DPS announced it would raise salaries for paraprofessionals, who assist teachers, to at least $20 an hour in the 2022-23 academic year. The district also plans to raise the minimum wage to that rate in two years.
Jeffco Public Schools also recently reached an agreement with its teachers’ union to give educators an average raise of 9%.
denverpost
It’s almost impossible to imagine tennis without Venus and Serena Williams. Both sisters began their professional careers in 1994 and 1999, respectively, winning numerous major tournaments and having a profound impact on the sport.
But as the saying goes, all good things come to an end.
Serena announced in August via a first-person essay on Vogue.com that her playing career was coming to an end. She didn’t use the word “retirement”, instead opting for “evolution” when describing her eventual exit from professional tennis. She said her desire to grow her family was a reason for moving away and suggested the 2022 US Open could be her last tournament.
Venus, however, hasn’t revealed much about her tennis future. After losing to Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck in the first round of the US Open, Venus told a post-match press conference that she was “just focused on the doubles”, where she will play with Serena .
On Thursday (7 p.m. ET on ESPN), the Williams sisters will face Czechs Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in the first round of the doubles tournament. It’s the first night’s doubles session at Arthur Ashe since Mike and Bob Bryan beat Colin Fleming and Jonathan Marray in the men’s doubles quarter-final in 2013. It’s also the first women’s doubles session since the Williams sisters lost to Nadia Petrova and Maria Kirilenko in the third round in 2012.
If Serena and Venus lose, it could be the last doubles match they will play together professionally. Whatever the outcome, the Williams sisters’ legacy as tennis legends is rock solid. And we have the stats to prove it.
Here are some numbers behind Venus and Serena’s Hall of Fame-worthy careers:
14: Going into the 2022 US Open, Venus and Serena have won 14 Grand Slams in women’s doubles as partners. The only duo with more in the open era is Pam Shriver and Martina Navratilova (20). There is an opportunity for the Williams sisters to add another Grand Slam in doubles with a win at this year’s US Open.
3: The Williams sisters won three Olympic gold medals as teammates in doubles (Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008, London 2012).
2002: After the 2002 French Open, where Serena beat Venus 7-5, 6-3, the sisters ranked #1 and #2 in the WTA rankings. It was the first time in WTA history that sisters held the top two spots. Serena finished the year as #1 and Venus #2.
136 930 533: As of Thursday, the Williams sisters have won a total of $136,930,533 in prize money during their career. Serena received $94,618,080 and Venus $42,312,453.
31: Serena and Venus have faced each other 31 times in singles. Serena holds the advantage with a 19-12 record. Nine of those matches were in a Grand Slam final. Serena has the advantage again with a 7-2 record.
23: Going into the 2022 US Open, Serena has won 23 Grand Slam singles championships. This is the most of any player in the Open Era (since 1968) and the second most of all time. Margaret Court is first with 24.
Serena could equal Court’s record if she wins the US Open. She has won the tournament six times.
367 and 73: Serena has won 367 major matches, the most by a woman in tennis history. She also won 73 career singles titles, the fifth among Open Era women.
4: Winning all four Grand Slam events in tennis is no easy task, let alone consecutively. But Serena proved otherwise. She won four consecutive major tournaments twice in her career (2002-03 and 2014-15). Steffi Graf is the only other tennis player to achieve this feat.
Four is also the number of Olympic medals won by Serena, all in gold. She won her material in doubles at the 2000 Games, singles and doubles at the 2008 Games and doubles at the 2012 Games.
30: Serena’s dominance after 30 years is a testament to her longevity and talent. Here are some notable feats Williams has accomplished since turning 30:
She has won 10 Grand Slams, seven more than any other woman in the Open Era.
Williams won the 2017 Australian Open aged 35 and 124 days, becoming the oldest woman to win an Open Era title. She didn’t drop a set throughout the event and performed while pregnant with her daughter, Olympia. Following her victory at the Australian Open in 2017, Serena was ranked No. 1 in the WTA rankings, becoming the oldest person to hold the No. 1 spot.
319: How dominant is Serena? She spent 319 weeks as the No. 1 ranked player in the ATP or WTA during her career. To put that into perspective, only four other players have spent more than 300 weeks as an ATP or WTA No. 1 player (Graf, Navratilova, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer).
186: Serena spent 186 consecutive weeks as the WTA’s No. 1 player from February 2013 to September 2016. This is tied for the longest streak at No. 1 since the introduction of the WTA rankings (1975).
91: With a wild-card entry to this year’s US Open, Venus has appeared in 91 major singles events. This is the most by any Open Era player.
seven: Venus is a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, behind her sister for most active players. He is also tied for eighth among Open Era female tennis players.
02/25/2002: On this date, Venus reached 1st place in the WTA rankings and spent 11 weeks there. She became the first black man or woman to hold the top spot since the start of the ATP (1973) and WTA (1975) rankings.
1: Opponents should not doubt Venus, even if she is a double digit seed. She is the only woman in the Open Era to have won multiple Grand Slam singles titles as a double-digit seed. Venus won Wimbledon in 2005 as the No. 14 seed and in 2007 as the No. 23 seed.
5: Wimbledon treated Venus well. She has won the tournament five times, the fourth among Open Era women. She follows Navratilova (9), Serena (7) and Graf (7).
Additionally, Venus is a five-time Olympic medalist. She won gold in singles and doubles at the 2000 Games, doubles at the 2008 Games and doubles at the 2012 Games. Venus also won silver in mixed doubles at the 2016 Games. Her five medals are at tied with Kathleen McKane Godfree for most by a tennis athlete.
ESPN stats and information contributed to this story
espn
ANAHEIM — The last time the Yankees were at Tropicana Field, a Rays executive was watching them take batting practice and shook his head. The Bombers were 33 games over .500 and held a commanding 12-game lead. The Rays, dealing with injuries, were just trying to hold on and get into the postseason.
“It’s not about catching them,” the executive said. “I’m not sure anyone can catch them at this part. We’ll just try and get into the playoffs and get a shot at them then.”
That seems like a lifetime ago for the Yankees, who head into the Trop on Friday reeling from an August that is their worst month in decades. They went 10-18 in the 28 games and have fallen from their high of 15.5 games up in the American League East on July 8 to holding just a six-game lead on the Rays, who climbed from third place in the division to being on the Yankees heels with a 14-4 run.
August was the Yankees worst single month since 1991. You will notice there are no 1991 banners around Yankee Stadium. That team finished 71-91 and their manager Stump Merrill was fired at the end of the year. This year’s version of the Yankees is obviously is in a different spot. They had built up a cushion going 59-23 in the first half of the season.
But here they are heading into September having to fight off teams in the toughest division in baseball.
“It is what it is,” shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa said after a devastating 3-2 loss to the Angels on Wednesday night. “I think it all comes down to how we answer. If we can go in there and answer to [the Rays] … At this point we just have to play better and flip the page. Hopefully this next month we can take momentum into the postseason and hold onto the lead.”
The Yankees don’t exactly have a soft landing in September though.
They have six out of their next 10 against the Rays, including three at Tropicana Field and three in the Bronx. They have the Twins, who have always been a friendly foe late in the year, but who are battling for their division. The Red Sox may be a safe 16-games back, but they always get up for a chance to spoil the Bombers plans and they have five more chances to do so this season. They do have two against the Pirates, which should be a team the Yankees can count on to give them some padding, but Pittsburgh split with them last month at PNC Park. They have three more with the Blue Jays, who have fallen two games back of the Rays, but are battling for a postseason spot with the suddenly serious Orioles. The Yankees have three against Baltimore, too. The Orioles are just two games back of a wild card spot and playing well.
And the Yankees know the Rays, who are 8-2 in their last 10 games, are not going to be an easy out for them this weekend.
“If history tells us anything, it’s probably some tight ballgames, a lot of different pitchers we’ll have to see from the other side, quality at-bats from their lineup,” Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole said. “[The Rays] play a really clean brand of baseball, so we’ll have to match that and grind some at-bats and try to score more than they do.”
That proved to be a problem in August. A team that has a +195 run differential on the season, the Yankees were a -12 in August. They lead the majors with 205 home runs, but the 28 they hit in August was the fewest they hit in any month this season.
The Yankees are built to hammer homers and overwhelm teams with their offense. They’re searching to find a way back to that formula.
“We’ve got a long flight back East, off day [Thursday] and then starting an important series with a division opponent,” manager Aaron Boone said. “So now we have to play better than we have. It’s as simple as that. We’ve got to start racking up some wins. Whether that the calendar has an eight or a nine or a 10 on it, we’ve got to get a little better.”
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to accuse Republicans of supporting an extreme ideology that threatens democracy in rare primetime remarks Thursday as he walks back a central message from his 2020 campaign ahead of the midterm elections. .
The 8 p.m. ET speech from Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia will focus on the ‘battle for the soul of the nation,’ the White House has said – a phrase it has used since 2017 to rally opposition to former President Donald Trump.
“The president believes there is an extremist threat to our democracy,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday, commenting on the speech. “The president has been as clear as he can be on this particular piece. When we talk about our democracy, when we talk about our freedoms, the way he sees it is that the MAGA Republicans are the most energetic part of the Republican Party. It is an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights.
The Republicans are preparing their own response. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Will give a preview Thursday from Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pa., on “the president’s assault on the soul of the nation.” .
While the White House is presenting the remarks as an official White House event, not a campaign event, they come as Biden steps up his efforts to help Democrats retain control of Congress with the midterm elections. in just over two months.
Biden compared Republicans who have embraced the “Make America Great Again” ethos at the heart of Trump’s presidency to “semi-fascism” during a fundraiser for Democrats last week.
During remarks earlier this week, also in Pennsylvania, Biden accused Republicans of not supporting law enforcement and the rule of law for their attacks on the FBI following the Mar-a- Lago, their calls to defund the FBI, and the reluctance of some party members to condemn the January 6 rioters.
“What the president believes, and that’s a reason to have that on prime time, is that there’s an overwhelming number of Americans, the majority of Americans, who believe that we have to go on, we we have to save the fundamental values of our country.” Jean-Pierre said. “What he’s not going to do is hesitate to denounce the extremism he sees, these MAGA Republicans.
nbcnews
Local
A 26-year-old woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Route 118 in Dorchester, New Hampshire, according to state police.
Alexandra Paige Sutfin Vanzandt, of Canaan, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical treatment, police said.
Emergency personnel responded to the crash near Paul Smith Road around 4:30 a.m., finding the 2018 Toyota Highlander on the driver’s side in a ditch on the west side of Highway 118.
“[Vanzandt] was heading south and drifted to the west side of Highway 118,” police said. “The vehicle hit a dirt embankment and flew away, before coming to a complete stop on the driver’s side of the vehicle.”
The crash is still under investigation, but police say “speed appears to be a factor”.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston
A Colorado Springs company has won a $187 million contract with the US Space Command, which could leave Colorado for permanent residence in Alabama.
Delta Solutions and Strategies, a Colorado Springs-based defense contractor, has landed a five-year contract to provide services and support at Space Command Headquarters. The contract is the largest ever signed for the company, which began in 2000.
“This is a game-changer for us,” said Mark Stafford, president and CEO of the veteran-owned business.
The company will provide 155 people to work on the contract, including 82 from Delta Solutions and the rest from the company’s business partners in Colorado Springs. The work will include intelligence, logistics, communications and wargaming exercises, said Scott Anible, the operations director.
We just don’t know where the headquarters will be. Defense officials said in January 2021 that Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, not Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, would be the permanent location.
“Delta Solutions is ready to provide support in either or both locations if this occurs,” Stafford said.
Space Command is a combat command of the Department of Defense and is responsible for military operations in space. Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs became Space Command’s temporary headquarters and then its interim headquarters.
But defense officials announced in the final days of the Trump administration Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama as the choice for the permanent location. Colorado was considered the permanent site favorite, with four of the six finalists in 2019. In 2020, Peterson was the only Colorado site among the contenders.
A final decision on Space Command’s permanent headquarters is expected in the fall, according to the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce.
Colorado elected officials from all political walks of life denounced Huntsville’s selection as a political decision. In January 2021, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, a Republican, said incumbent President Donald Trump had chosen Alabama to reward Senator Tommy Tuberville, one of the senators who challenged certification of the results of the election. presidential election in favor of Trump.
In August 2021, Trump told the host of a syndicated radio show in Alabama that he single-handedly said, “Let’s go to Alabama” with Space Command headquarters.
A heavily redacted report by the Department of Defense inspector general said the US Air Force considered several criteria when choosing Alabama. However, a report released by the Federal Accountability Office in June gave the selection process low marks for impartiality, credibility and documentation.
The GAO has not said where the permanent headquarters should be located.
“Whether it’s Huntsville or Colorado Springs, we have offices in both locations, so we’re able to support US Space Command in either,” Stafford of Delta Solutions said.
Stafford noted that Colorado has a thriving aerospace industry, “all the way down the Front Range here,” and a university system with strong programs that benefit the industry.
Delta Solutions plans to add 35 employees to its workforce of 315 and add 10,000 square feet of office space in Colorado Springs
Gov. Jared Polis said his administration continues to advocate for U.S. Space Command to “remain in its rightful home in Colorado Springs.”
“Colorado is the epicenter of national security space and Peterson Space Force Base continues to execute critical space missions,” Polis said in an email Wednesday.
US Space Command did not return a request for comment on the timing of a decision.
The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce continues to work with local, state and federal elected officials, industry representatives and other business organizations to maintain Space Command’s headquarters in the state, said Jim Lovewell, director of the chamber defense development.
“Colorado Springs is the perfect location for the permanent headquarters of Space Command. I can’t think of any other place in our country or abroad that has this kind of military space operational focus,” Lovewell said.
Colorado Springs has five military installations and more than 84,000 veterans, according to the Chamber of Commerce. The aerospace and defense industry represents 40% of the local economy, contributing over $7 billion annually.
Events of the past two years make it even more critical that Space Command stay where it is, Lovewell said. These include Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s growing aggression against Taiwan, he added.
“Any discussion of moving headquarters will result in years of degraded operational capability and it will harm both national security and military readiness,” Lovewell said. “It’s also going to cost taxpayers billions of dollars and take years to complete.”
He also thinks many people will decide not to move if the headquarters is moved out of Colorado. “We have a lot of space talent here.”
denverpost
