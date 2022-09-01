Brett Baty suffers UCL tear in right thumb, heads for surgery – The Denver Post

By HOWARD FENDRICH

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams can call it “evolution” or “retirement” or whatever she wants. And she may be coy about whether or not this US Open will mark the end of her playing days. Those 23 Grand Slam titles earned her that right.

If she continues to play like this, who knows how long this farewell will last?

No matter what happens once her trip to Flushing Meadows is over, here’s what’s important to know after Wednesday night: Williams, 40, is still here, she’s still capable of terrific tennis, she’s still winning – and, like the adoring spectators whose roars once again filled Arthur Ashe Stadium – she’s ready for more.

Williams knocked out No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 in the US Open second round to ensure she plays at least one more singles match in what she has hinted to be the last tournament of her illustrious career.

“There’s still a little bit left in me,” Williams said with a smile during his on-court interview.

“It’s what I do best,” she added. “I like challenges and I rise to the challenge.”

Oh, is she ever. After defeating 80th-ranked Danka Kovinic in straight sets on Monday and then claiming her 23rd victory in her last 25 matches against someone ranked No. 1 or No. 2 against Kontaveit on Wednesday, the six-time champion at Flushing Meadows will play on Friday for a place in the fourth round.

Her opponent will be Ajla Tomljanovic, a 29-year-old Australian ranked 46th. They never met.

When asked how she’s been doing so far, Williams replied with a hearty laugh, “Well, I’m a really good player.”

She hit serves up to 119 mph, stayed with Kontaveit through long exchanges of big swings from the baselines and conjured up some of her trademark shine when it was needed most.

After pulling out a tight first set and then wavering in the second, Williams headed to the locker room for a short break before the third.

Something had to give, someone had to blink.

When they resumed, it was Williams who raised her level and established herself as the better player.

Just as she has done so many times, on so many stages, with so much at stake.

“I’m just Serena. After losing the second set, I thought, ‘Oh my God, I better do my best because this could be it,’ Williams said, surely echoing the thoughts of everyone who lent it. Warning.

“I’m super competitive. Honestly, I just consider it a bonus. I have nothing to prove,” she said, which is certainly true. “I’ve never been able to play like this – since 1998, really. Literally, I’ve had an ‘X’ on my back since 1999, the year she won her first Grand Slam title at the US Open at 17 years old.

Whatever rust accumulated when Williams missed about a year of action before returning to the circuit in late June at Wimbledon seems to have disappeared. She lost in the first round at the All England Club to a player ranked outside the top 100 and was 1-3 in 2022 entering the US Open.

Williams also has doubles to play. She and her sister, Venus, have won 14 major tag team championships and will begin this event on Thursday night.

Kontaveit, a 26-year-old Estonian, is a power hitter in her own right, the kind that has spilled over into women’s tennis over the past two decades after a pair of siblings from Compton, Calif. gives it.

But there’s a big caveat attached to Kontaveit’s ranking status: she’s never won more than a quarter-final match in a Grand Slam tournament in 30 career appearances.

So maybe that’s why, much like with Kovinic 48 hours earlier, Williams’ opponent was introduced by name only, and Kontaveit walked out to some applause. Williams, on the other hand, got the full treatment: a highlight video, a list of her many accolades, and some raucous roars.

When the players met at the net for the draw and pre-match photos, Kontaveit looked at Williams with a smile. Williams looked at him impassively.

The match started with Kontaveit picking up the first five points, Williams the next five. And they were going, back and forth. Kontaveit’s errors were cheered – even the fouls, drawing a warning for the crowd from chair umpire Alison Hughes for making noise between serves.

If anything, Kontaveit received more recognition from the player trying to defeat her than anyone else, as Williams responded to great shots with a nod or a racket swipe.

Williams broke for a 5-4 advantage when Kontaveit pushed a long backhand, prompting screaming spectators to their feet – and Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, also jumped in, waving his arms in her direction, a few rows ahead where Venus and Tiger Woods were two seats apart.

But with a chance to serve this set, Williams briefly lost her way. A missed forehand. A long backhand. A backhand into the net as she dropped to her knees. A double fault made it 5 all.

Eventually, they went to a tiebreaker, and at 3-3, a chant of “Let’s go, Serena!” erupted, accompanied by rhythmic applause. Soon Williams was delivering a 101mph service winner and a 91mph ace to seal that set. Like the good old times.

To Kontaveit’s credit, she didn’t fold, didn’t let the disappointment of dropping that set.

Instead, she raced to a 3-0 advantage in the second over the next 15 minutes on the strength of 10 winners and zero unforced errors.

In the third, it was Williams who came out on top, and it seemed like every point she won elicited an enthusiastic response. After a forehand volley winner put Williams one game away from victory, she raised both arms, then clenched her left fist.

One game and five minutes later, it was over – and his time at the US Open could continue.

