News
Brett Baty suffers UCL tear in right thumb, heads for surgery – The Denver Post
Any chance of Brett Baty providing a storybook moment in the heat of a September pennant race likely just went out the window.
The Mets announced on Wednesday that Baty had a UCL tear in his right thumb. He will be operated on Thursday to repair it. According to the Mets, the typical recovery from an injury of this nature is five weeks.
The coveted third baseman prospect injured his thumb diving for a fly ball on Aug. 28 against the Rockies.
“It was a backhand game where his thumb got stuck in the grass,” Buck Showalter said ahead of Wednesday’s game. “It was actually a foul ball that he dived for and she folded.”
Baty, who made his MLB debut Aug. 17, went 7-for-38 (.184) in his first big-league preview. In 394 Double-A plate appearances this season, he cut .312/.406/.544 with 19 homers. His first call was due to Eduardo Escobar’s oblique injury, which has since healed. As Luis Guillorme returns from his own injury, the need for Baty to be on the active roster was going to diminish anyway, but the injury still comes at a difficult time for a 22-year-old who has only just learned the ins and outs. and the outcomes. major leagues.
“Talking to the doctors and finally putting our arms around him, there’s a possibility he could come back,” Showalter said after Wednesday’s game. “The return on this is at a pretty high rate. I don’t want to get into a lot of medical stuff but over the years with this injury we have a pretty good success rate. We also believe there is an outside possibility that he could return this season.
In his first at bat as a big leaguer, Baty hit a home run in Atlanta. He had a hit in each of his first three MLB games before falling to an 0-for-14 hole. The fact that Baty remained on the active roster once Escobar returned on August 27 meant that the The Mets may have considered him a member of their team for the rest of the season (especially with the rosters expanding on Sept. 1), but they won’t get a chance to test that now.
To replace him on the active roster, the Mets brought in outfielder Terrance Gore from Triple-A Syracuse.
()
denverpost
News
Grandstand review: Florida Georgia Line sprint through what’s likely their final show together
The pandemic has been tough on all of us, including superstar country duo Florida Georgia Line, who played what could be their final show ever Wednesday night at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand.
Trouble started brewing between the remarkably successful pair, who scored 17 Top 5 hits over the past decade, in late 2020, when their disagreements over the presidential election and pandemic mandates spilled into the public, prompting speculation the line between Florida (Brian Kelley) and Georgia (Tyler Hubbard) was broken for good.
No no, they said, they were just taking a break to pursue solo careers. And yet their 2021 album “Life Rolls On” underperformed and FGL canceled the subsequent tour. They said it was due to COVID-19, but industry rumors suggested poor ticket sales were to blame.
Whatever the case, if Wednesday’s show was indeed the end, it was a particularly inauspicious one, in front of a still-appreciative if not sold-out crowd of 11,770.
It wasn’t even dark out when the group took the stage at 8:05 p.m., an unusually early start time for a country act, unless they’re the type to play a marathon set. FGL is most definitely not that type and barreled through 19 smash hits in a mere 75 minutes.
It often felt like Hubbard and Kelley were just going through the motions. They dutifully, if not enthusiastically, played a selection of their biggest hits — “This Is How We Roll,” “Get Your Shine On,” “Anything Goes,” “Dirt” — as well as a pair of songs where they were high-profile guests, Bebe Rexha’s “Meant to Be” and Morgan Wallen’s “Up Down.”
Watching FGL sprint through the set made it easy to forget just how big these guys were not that long ago. For a good eight years, they toured heavily and played numerous shows in the metro. They opened for Luke Bryan when he headlined TCF Bank Stadium in June 2015. Two years later, FGL drew more than 37,000 fans to Target Field for a show with Backstreet Boys and Nelly.
Those who weren’t paying attention Wednesday night might not have even realized this was (probably) the end of Florida Georgia Line. After their third song, “I Love My Country,” Hubbard briefly mentioned it was their final show. Later, after “H.O.L.Y.,” he spoke a bit more, thanked the crowd for their support and talked about moving on to the next chapter of their careers.
After closing out the show with their debut single “Cruise” — a song largely seen as the quintessential example of bro country — Hubbard and Kelley briefly hugged, slapped hands with some fans and walked off stage, presumably to two different buses, as Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Long as I Can See the Light” played over the loudspeakers and fireworks boomed overhead. Good luck with the solo careers, guys.
News
latest news Heat wave brings record temperatures to Southern California
The first day of a grueling heat wave brought new temperature records to the Los Angeles area.
Woodland Hills reached 112 degrees, breaking the previous daily record of 111 degrees set on Aug. 31, 1998, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.
The temperature could continue to climb “and it probably hasn’t yet,” said meteorologists.
Burbank’s high of 112 broke the previous daily record of 108 degrees set in 2017, and Sandberg reached 100 degrees, surpassing the previous high of 98 degrees, also in 2017, the weather service said.
The high of 109 degrees in Lancaster is tied with the daily record set in 1948, meteorologists said.
The San Diego Weather Service’s forecast office also reported two tied or broken high temperature records.
Idyllwild reached 96 degrees, beating the previous record of 94 set in 2017, the weather service said.
Campo, a small community southeast of San Diego near the US-Mexico border, hit 105 degrees, matching the daily record set in 1998, meteorologists said.
The scorching triple-digit heat has triggered what forecasters have warned will be a brutal week-long spell that will continue through Labor Day weekend and into Tuesday.
Scientists say climate change is worsening the effects of a ‘heat dome’, which typically brings scorching conditions to the state as summer fades into fall, and making it more deadly for people who cannot ask for help.
“The excessively long duration heat wave remains on target,” Oxnard Weather Service forecasters wrote Wednesday afternoon. “All excessive heat warnings went into effect today and will continue through Monday.”
News
Greg Weissert bounces back after dismal debut
ANAHEIM — It didn’t take Greg Weissert long to get over his major league debut. The rookie right-hander came out of Thursday night’s game after having hit two batters with his first two major league pitches and had a balk in between. He’d walked the next two guys and forced Aaron Boone to come out and get him.
Sitting in the dugout, catching his breath from a moment that clearly had snowballed on him, Weissert was surrounded by the teammates he’d basically just met. Aaron Judge sat down next to him and tried to make him laugh. After the game, Ron Marinaccio and Clarke Schmidt got him laughing and guided him out of the clubhouse. Even former teammates, like veteran Ryan Weber down in Scranton, texted him to try and help.
“I think it was a lot of anticipation and a lot of build up into that first debut after all the time in the minors and stuff like that,” Weissert said. “So it definitely sped up a little bit, but I was able to step back and take a look at it objectively and kind of went into the next one with a different mindset.”
The 27-year-old out of Fordham University shook it off quickly. In two appearances since, he has pitched four scoreless innings. Tuesday night, he came in an emergency situation when Jameson Taillon left the game after two innings having taken a line drive off his right forearm. Weissert pitched two scoreless innings, including getting out reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani and former AL MVP Mike Trout. Weissert got his first win.
“It feels great to put it behind me. It was definitely something to think about. But I knew that I got called for a reason,” Weissert said. “So I just stuck to my game plan and you know, talked to some guys down in Triple-A. Ryan Weber gave me some advice when I went back out there so it took some advice focused on my breathing and was able to get the job done in the next two.”
Weissert, who was the closer at Triple-A Scranton, has struck out five in 4.1 innings pitched. He has not walked a batter since his debut.
“It’s really good to see it and giving us two innings there after two [innings] two days ago,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “it’s not exactly how I’d want to do it, but he was so efficient. That was big, that set us up to kind of roll out the guys how we wanted to do it from that point on and credit to him. That first outing was rough, it was not good, and it’s easy to have it snowball on you up here. He kind of put his foot down.”
()
News
Pollster slams midterm forecast favoring Democrats as biased
Pollster Rich Baris, director of the Big Data Poll, criticized David Wasserman’s Cook Political Report midterm predictions that favor Democrats as biased and based on his “love of flawed polls.”
Baris took Wasserman to task after he tweeted an analysis of a “degraded outlook for GOP gains from 20-35 seats to 10-20 seats.”
“Let me shorten it so that everyone doesn’t waste their time reading it”, Baris tweeted on the projection of a new Cook report from the 2022 midterms. “Your bias bleeds into your ‘forecasts’ and loves the wrong polls. Peace !
In 2020, the Cook Political Report predicted Republicans would lose up to 15 House seats to add to their majority of 34 seats, but the estimate was 29 seats. Instead, Republicans won 14 House seats and Democrats entered 2021 with a narrow 222-213 majority in the House.
Let me shorten it so everyone won’t waste their time reading it.
Your bias bleeds into your “forecasts” and loves the wrong polls.
Peace !
— Rich Baris “The People’s Pundit” (@Peoples_Pundit) August 30, 2022
Wasserman’s analysis quoted Roe vs. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court and “the steady decline in gas prices,” two issues that Democrats say are energizing his base ahead of the midterm elections.
“According to our estimates, they [Republicans] are likely to win about three seats upfront on redistricting alone, due to the torpedoing of the Democrats’ gerrymander by New York’s highest court and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who signed a brutal GOP gerrymander.” , Wasserman said. “It was once a tiny fraction of the Republicans’ potential gains in the House. Now it looks like a critical GOP insurance policy in a very fluid political climate.
Wasserman’s factors may turn out to be incorrect in November. Rasmussen Reports polls Roe vs. Wade is the fourth most important issue that voters are “very concerned about”. High inflation for 40 years, rising crime and Joe Biden’s illegal immigration rank above the abortion issue respectively.
- Nevada, $3.84
- Pennsylvania, $4.10
- Ohio, $3.65
- Wisconsin, $3.84
- Georgia, $3.37
- Michigan, $3.84
- North Carolina, $3.54
Yes, the post-Dobbs special election has seen huge swings to the Dems thanks to highly engaged college grads dominating low-turnout races. But it is dangerous to extrapolate these results to November. pic.twitter.com/48kRnpVjVo
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 30, 2022
One metric that seems to be left out of the establishment media’s mid-term prediction is Biden’s low approval rating. The president’s approval rating is an indicator of his party’s midterm success.
On Tuesday, Reuters found that Biden’s net approval rating had fallen seven points in a week. Reuters admitted the poll is “a bad sign for his Democratic party’s hopes in the Nov. 8 midterm election…despite a string of Democratic legislative victories that Biden allies hope will help them defend their narrow majorities in Congress in November”.
Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
Breitbart News
News
Mary Peltola beats Sarah Palin in Alaska House special election
By BECKY BOHRER
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor.
Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49 on Wednesday, will become the first Alaska Native to serve in the House and the first woman to hold the seat. She will serve the remaining months of the late Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young’s term. Young held the seat for 49 years before his death in March.
“I’m honored and humbled by the support I have received from across Alaska,” Peltola said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing Don Young’s legacy of bipartisanship, serving all Alaskans and building support for Alaska’s interests in DC.”
Peltola’s victory, coming in Alaska’s first statewide ranked choice voting election, is a boon for Democrats, particularly coming off better-than-expected performances in special elections around the country this year following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. She will be the first Democrat to hold the seat since the late U.S. Rep. Nick Begich, who was seeking reelection in 1972 when his plane disappeared. Begich was later declared dead and Young in 1973 was elected to the seat.
Peltola ran as a coalition builder while her two Republican opponents — Palin and Begich’s grandson, also named Nick Begich — at times went after each other. Palin also railed against the ranked voting system, which was instituted by Alaska voters.
All three – Peltola, Palin and Begich – are candidates in the November general election, seeking a two-year House term that would start in January.
The results came 15 days after the Aug. 16 election, in line with the deadline for state elections officials to receive absentee ballots mailed from outside the U.S. Ranked choice tabulations took place Wednesday after no candidate won more than 50% of the first choice votes, with state elections officials livestreaming the event. Peltola was in the lead heading into the tabulations.
State elections officials plan to certify the election by Friday.
Alaska Democratic Party leaders cheered Peltola’s win.
“Alaskans have made clear they want a rational, steadfast, honest and caring voice speaking for them in Washington D.C., not opportunists and extremists associated with the Alaska Republican Party,” state Democratic party chair Michael Wenstrup said in a statement.
Wednesday’s results were a disappointment for Palin, who was looking to make a political comeback 14 years after she was vaulted onto the national stage when John McCain selected her to be his running mate in the 2008 presidential election. In her run for the House seat, she had widespread name recognition and won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
After Peltola’s victory was announced, Palin called the ranked voting system “crazy, convoluted, confusing.”
“Though we’re disappointed in this outcome, Alaskans know I’m the last one who’ll ever retreat,” Palin said in a statement.
Begich in a statement congratulated Peltola while looking forward to the November election.
During the campaign, critics questioned Palin’s commitment to Alaska, citing her decision to resign as governor in July 2009, partway through her term. Palin went on to become a conservative commentator on TV and appeared in reality television programs, among other pursuits.
Palin has insisted her commitment to Alaska never wavered and said ahead of the special election that she had “signed up for the long haul.”
Peltola, a former state lawmaker who most recently worked for a commission whose goal is to rebuild salmon resources on the Kuskokwim River, cast herself as a “regular” Alaskan. “I’m not a millionaire. I’m not an international celebrity,” she said.
Peltola has said she was hopeful that the new system would allow more moderate candidates to be elected.
During the campaign, she emphasized her support of abortion rights and said she wanted to elevate issues of ocean productivity and food security. Peltola said she got a boost after the June special primary when she won endorsements from Democrats and independents who had been in the race. She said she believed her positive messaging also resonated with voters.
“It’s been very attractive to a lot of people to have a message of working together and positivity and holding each other up and unity and as Americans none of us are each other’s enemy,” she said. “That is just a message that people really need to hear right now.”
Alaska voters in 2020 approved an elections process that replaced party primaries with open primaries. Under the new system, ranked voting is used in general elections.
Under ranked voting, ballots are counted in rounds. A candidate can win outright with more than 50% of the vote in the first round. If no one hits that threshold, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Voters who chose that candidate as their top pick have their votes count for their next choice. Rounds continue until two candidates remain, and whoever has the most votes wins.
In Alaska, voters last backed a Democrat for president in 1964. But the state also has a history of rewarding candidates with an independent streak. The number of registered voters not affiliated with a party is greater than the number of registered Republicans or Democrats combined, according to statistics from the Division of Elections.
The last Democratic member of Alaska’s congressional delegation was Mark Begich, Nick Begich’s uncle, who served one term in the U.S. Senate and lost his 2014 reelection bid.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican, said Peltola “has a long track record of public service to our great state” and said she looks forward to Peltola joining the congressional delegation, which also includes Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan. Murkowski and Peltola were in the state Legislature together.
___
Follow AP coverage of 2022 Midterm Elections:
News
Serena wins again at US Open, beating No. 2 seed Kontaveit – The Denver Post
By HOWARD FENDRICH
NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams can call it “evolution” or “retirement” or whatever she wants. And she may be coy about whether or not this US Open will mark the end of her playing days. Those 23 Grand Slam titles earned her that right.
If she continues to play like this, who knows how long this farewell will last?
No matter what happens once her trip to Flushing Meadows is over, here’s what’s important to know after Wednesday night: Williams, 40, is still here, she’s still capable of terrific tennis, she’s still winning – and, like the adoring spectators whose roars once again filled Arthur Ashe Stadium – she’s ready for more.
Williams knocked out No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 in the US Open second round to ensure she plays at least one more singles match in what she has hinted to be the last tournament of her illustrious career.
“There’s still a little bit left in me,” Williams said with a smile during his on-court interview.
“It’s what I do best,” she added. “I like challenges and I rise to the challenge.”
Oh, is she ever. After defeating 80th-ranked Danka Kovinic in straight sets on Monday and then claiming her 23rd victory in her last 25 matches against someone ranked No. 1 or No. 2 against Kontaveit on Wednesday, the six-time champion at Flushing Meadows will play on Friday for a place in the fourth round.
Her opponent will be Ajla Tomljanovic, a 29-year-old Australian ranked 46th. They never met.
When asked how she’s been doing so far, Williams replied with a hearty laugh, “Well, I’m a really good player.”
She hit serves up to 119 mph, stayed with Kontaveit through long exchanges of big swings from the baselines and conjured up some of her trademark shine when it was needed most.
After pulling out a tight first set and then wavering in the second, Williams headed to the locker room for a short break before the third.
Something had to give, someone had to blink.
When they resumed, it was Williams who raised her level and established herself as the better player.
Just as she has done so many times, on so many stages, with so much at stake.
“I’m just Serena. After losing the second set, I thought, ‘Oh my God, I better do my best because this could be it,’ Williams said, surely echoing the thoughts of everyone who lent it. Warning.
“I’m super competitive. Honestly, I just consider it a bonus. I have nothing to prove,” she said, which is certainly true. “I’ve never been able to play like this – since 1998, really. Literally, I’ve had an ‘X’ on my back since 1999, the year she won her first Grand Slam title at the US Open at 17 years old.
Whatever rust accumulated when Williams missed about a year of action before returning to the circuit in late June at Wimbledon seems to have disappeared. She lost in the first round at the All England Club to a player ranked outside the top 100 and was 1-3 in 2022 entering the US Open.
Williams also has doubles to play. She and her sister, Venus, have won 14 major tag team championships and will begin this event on Thursday night.
Kontaveit, a 26-year-old Estonian, is a power hitter in her own right, the kind that has spilled over into women’s tennis over the past two decades after a pair of siblings from Compton, Calif. gives it.
But there’s a big caveat attached to Kontaveit’s ranking status: she’s never won more than a quarter-final match in a Grand Slam tournament in 30 career appearances.
So maybe that’s why, much like with Kovinic 48 hours earlier, Williams’ opponent was introduced by name only, and Kontaveit walked out to some applause. Williams, on the other hand, got the full treatment: a highlight video, a list of her many accolades, and some raucous roars.
When the players met at the net for the draw and pre-match photos, Kontaveit looked at Williams with a smile. Williams looked at him impassively.
The match started with Kontaveit picking up the first five points, Williams the next five. And they were going, back and forth. Kontaveit’s errors were cheered – even the fouls, drawing a warning for the crowd from chair umpire Alison Hughes for making noise between serves.
If anything, Kontaveit received more recognition from the player trying to defeat her than anyone else, as Williams responded to great shots with a nod or a racket swipe.
Williams broke for a 5-4 advantage when Kontaveit pushed a long backhand, prompting screaming spectators to their feet – and Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, also jumped in, waving his arms in her direction, a few rows ahead where Venus and Tiger Woods were two seats apart.
But with a chance to serve this set, Williams briefly lost her way. A missed forehand. A long backhand. A backhand into the net as she dropped to her knees. A double fault made it 5 all.
Eventually, they went to a tiebreaker, and at 3-3, a chant of “Let’s go, Serena!” erupted, accompanied by rhythmic applause. Soon Williams was delivering a 101mph service winner and a 91mph ace to seal that set. Like the good old times.
To Kontaveit’s credit, she didn’t fold, didn’t let the disappointment of dropping that set.
Instead, she raced to a 3-0 advantage in the second over the next 15 minutes on the strength of 10 winners and zero unforced errors.
In the third, it was Williams who came out on top, and it seemed like every point she won elicited an enthusiastic response. After a forehand volley winner put Williams one game away from victory, she raised both arms, then clenched her left fist.
One game and five minutes later, it was over – and his time at the US Open could continue.
___
More AP coverage of US Open tennis: and
denverpost
Brett Baty suffers UCL tear in right thumb, heads for surgery – The Denver Post
Bitcoin Bears Keep Pushing, Why BTC Is At Make-or-Break Levels
Grandstand review: Florida Georgia Line sprint through what’s likely their final show together
latest news Heat wave brings record temperatures to Southern California
Greg Weissert bounces back after dismal debut
Pollster slams midterm forecast favoring Democrats as biased
Mary Peltola beats Sarah Palin in Alaska House special election
Serena wins again at US Open, beating No. 2 seed Kontaveit – The Denver Post
Gunnar goes deep: Orioles’ Henderson crushes home run in second major league at-bat in 4-0 win over Guardians
latest news California lawmakers allow buffer zones for new oil wells
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People