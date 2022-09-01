News
By adding Gunnar Henderson and other reinforcements, Orioles give playoff push a chance | ANALYSIS
At the beginning of August, with the Orioles in much the same position as they are now, the decision to trade away two key members of the organization signaled how the front office cared more about the future than the present.
That was when first baseman Trey Mancini was shipped to the Houston Astros and All-Star closer Jorge López went to the Minnesota Twins. In the aftermath of those moves, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said the Orioles had “a shot at a wild card right now. But it is not a probability that we’re going to win a wild card.”
In proceeding public comments, Elias emphasized his belief that Baltimore could make the playoffs. But until Wednesday, the club’s actions at the trade deadline belied those claims.
Then the Orioles welcomed top prospect Gunnar Henderson to the major leagues and signed first baseman Jesús Aguilar to a minor league contract. Aguilar and left-hander DL Hall, the Orioles’ No. 4 prospect according to Baseball America, are expected to join Baltimore once the roster expands by two spots on Thursday.
With that face lift, the front office signaled something else.
This Orioles team? The one many predicted to rack up 100 or more losses once again?
A push for the postseason is suddenly more than sentiments from Elias. It has taken the form of actions.
“I think we’ve shown that, you know? I think we’ve shown what this team is capable of,” manager Brandon Hyde said ahead of Wednesday night’s 4-0 win against the Cleveland Guardians, in which Henderson hit his first major league home run. “We’ve beaten a lot of really good teams as of late. Now we just added Gunnar and Aguilar, and DL will be with us in September also, and we’re excited about that. We’ve added talent to our team, and you never know.”
The whims of a baseball season are never predictable, but the rise of the Orioles isn’t random. The bullpen, despite losing López, still holds the fifth-best ERA in the majors at 3.17. The blend of wily veterans and open-eyed rookies who don’t know anything besides winning helps, too.
Since catcher Adley Rutschman was promoted, Baltimore is 52-37. Now there’s another top prospect in the mix, with Henderson homering in his second at-bat Wednesday as part of a 2-for-4 debut. Around them are rookies Félix Bautista, Kyle Stowers, Kyle Bradish, Terrin Vavra and Hall, many of whom have already contributed to three straight winning months.
The Orioles could have promoted Henderson earlier, especially as their infield struggled over the past month to produce at the plate. But by adding him Wednesday — a day before rosters were set to expand — showed a desire to win, or at the very least give Henderson some valuable experience.
“Last year, I got called up to [Double-A] Bowie, and they were in a playoff push,” Henderson said. “Being able to do it again this year, especially at the big league level, is gonna be really awesome and really special.”
Making room on the roster for Henderson before September call-ups also opens a spot for Aguilar, a nine-year veteran with a powerful bat. Before his release from the Miami Marlins, Aguilar hit 15 homers. And unlike past years, when a free agent might look at Baltimore as a less-than-desirable destination, Aguilar, 32, emphasized his excitement to join a team in the midst of a playoff push.
“It’s a young group, but they know how they’re going to play the game,” Aguilar said. “I’ll be happy to try to help finish what they started.”
For as strong as the bullpen has been this season, the strain on late-inning arms since López departed has been noticeable. Thrust into more high-leverage positions, the August splits for right-handers Joey Krebiel (5.79 ERA) and Bryan Baker (4.50 ERA) have ballooned. And entering Wednesday, the 499 1/3 innings pitched by Baltimore’s bullpen were the eighth most in the league.
Hall’s presence gives another useful arm, an ability to provide a lift at the right time.
And this is the right time, with a postseason place within reach and 33 games remaining. For the last month of the season, Baltimore has an opportunity to make a push. And the three moves made this week — adding Henderson, Hall and Aguilar — could be all the difference.
()
News
Stocks remain under pressure so far in the day
There is no lasting relief for stocks so far this week as the sell off continues for another day. European indices are under pressure today, along with US futures, which are expected to open sharply once Wall Street rises later in a few hours. The technicals aren’t too pretty either, so that’s also a warning sign (DAX and S&P 500). Here is an overview of the situation at the moment:
- Eurostoxx -1.3%
- DAX-1.2%
- CAC 40 -1.3%
- FTSE UK -1.4%
- S&P 500 Futures -0.7%
- Nasdaq Futures -1.0%
- Dow Jones Futures -0.5%
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
ASK IRA: Will it take three for Heat to tango on NBA trade market?
Q: The Heat should get the Lakers to help get a trade with Utah. Utah gets Russell Westbrook, Tyler Herro and four first-round picks (two from the Lakers, two from the Heat). Miami gets Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley and the Lakers get Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson. Utah would probably buy out Russ, but otherwise seems like it works. – Daniel.
A: And, yes, double-checked this on ESPN’s Trade Machine and it worked. Typically, I avoid such trade speculation, but decided to address this question because I believe it will take such creative thinking, such as a multiple-team deal, for the Heat to find a path to Donovan Mitchell. But you are talking about the Heat giving up a lot for that pathway to Donovan in Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and two first-round picks. And I’m not sure the Lakers are pulling such a trade-pick trigger for Lowry and Robinson. As for the Jazz, they very well could sign on the dotted line, with the option to then deal Herro for additional draft capital. From a Heat perspective, it could come down to what they think Mike Conley has left in the tank at 34, with a contract less onerous than the one held by Lowry. (The deal also would give the Heat room under the luxury tax to add an additional player.)
Q: There is a strong unlikelihood that Danny Ainge is ever going to play nice with Pat Riley. – Sean.
A: For the right amount of unprotected draft picks, Danny Ainge would slick his hair back like Pat Riley and maybe even grow a goatee. As Riley, or someone like him, would say, it’s not personal, it’s business. Bring a bushel of first-rounders to Ainge and the Heat would be on.
Q: I petition to make the Heat’s Classics their permanent jerseys. – Niko.
A: Except there essentially is no such thing as a permanent jersey these days. Still, they certainly do conjure memories of those initial Heat days, when No. 4 meant Rony Seikaly, not Victor Oladipo, when No. 21 meant Kevin Edwards and not Dewayne Dedmon, and when No. 2 was the province of Rory Sparrow and not Gabe Vincent.
()
News
5 points on the strongest storm of 2022
Super Typhoon Hinnamnor is now heading towards the islands of Japan, with winds of up to 150 miles per hour (241 kilometers per hour). It is the strongest tropical cyclone so far this year, according to weather.com.
Here are 5 facts about Super Typhoon Hinnamnor
-
It is expected to move east of Okinawa then south and turn north throughout the weekend. Wind speeds are expected to decrease as the typhoon advances, but they will still be very strong. Taipei and Shanghai are the two main cities that will be affected by the cyclone’s movement, weather.com added. Southern regions of South Korea will also be affected with a slight impact on the Chinese coast.
-
A thunderstorm warning has been issued for several regions in Japan. AccuWeather said those warnings include life-threatening flooding, destructive gusty winds, storm surges, dangerous seas, disruptions to the energy and commercial sectors, high winds and high waves.
-
Hinnamnor is the 11th tropical storm of 2022 to develop into a typhoon. Meteorologist Dr Jake Carstens said on Twitter that it had “textbook characteristics” of the strongest storms – “almost perfectly concentric eyewalls and self-induced erratic oscillating motion”.
-
The typhoon is expected to become stationary over seas near Okinawa on Friday, then move north to approach the prefecture again, according to NHK World.
-
Rainfall in the 24-hour period through Thursday morning is expected to reach up to 150 millimeters in Hokkaido, 120 millimeters in Tohoku, 100 millimeters in Tokai and 80 millimeters in the Kansai region.
ndtv
News
Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel series spends a lot of time setting the stage
Rings of Power, set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies, is Amazon’s take on a pop culture smash hit, with an estimated budget of at least $100 million per year. season.
Entertainment
News
Biden must clarify anti-Trump comments and set out a united vision for all Americans
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
As he kicked off his 2019 campaign in Philadelphia, Joe Biden promised he would fight to “restore the soul of America”. I was there and remember being struck by precisely those words.
On September 1, the 46th President of the United States will return to the City of Brotherly Love to deliver a prime-time address to the nation on the very themes he raised in his campaign announcement: unity , democracy and the restoration of America’s soul. For a nation on the precipice – where division and disunity seem to have replaced our national motto of E Pluribus Unum – this speech will allow him to re-state his vision to be a president for us all.
In these times, we desperately need to be reminded of what brings us together as Americans. Now, I’m not fooled about our position as a nation divided, especially with less than 70 days to go until the midterm elections, but I believe the president has a real opportunity to play with our “best angels,” and it starts by addressing the comments he made last Thursday when he called former President Donald Trump and his “extreme MAGA philosophy” semi-fascism.
DEMINGS, BY REVEALING HIS “MOST IMPORTANT” PROBLEM, REJECTS INFLATION: “LET’S GOLD OF TUCK THIS AWAY”
There is no doubt that what Trump did in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 and in the nearly two years since has been not only unconstitutional but anti-democratic extremism. In his failed efforts to cling to power after the 2020 election and his continued delegitimization of the very notion of American democracy, Trump has shaken the very foundations of our republic.
Elections are about contrasting visions for America and fight like hell for your beliefs and values. It is this same competition of ideals in a free society that has made American democracy, even sometimes messy, the envy of the world. It is essential that Democrats and Republicans do not lose each other in this fight. Trump probably didn’t win any Democratic votes when he called us socialists and communists in 2020. Likewise, President Joe Biden probably didn’t add many Republicans to our column when he called the MAGA movement a semi-fascist.
With that in mind, Biden can use Thursday’s speech to clarify his comments and focus his criticism directly on his predecessor and the hundreds of enablers of Trump’s campaign lies who currently hold elected office. In the same breath the president uses to condemn these anti-democratic leaders, he must also clarify that most Americans who supported Trump in 2016 and 2020 are not fascists, semi-fascists or not. Most of the people who have supported Trump from time to time are patriotic Americans who simply believe differently than I do.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE AVIS NEWSLETTER
Biden won the Democratic primary and beat Trump because of his character and commitment to reaffirming our nation’s founding ideals. In the United States Senate and later as Vice President, he befriended some of the most ardent conservatives. He even eulogized a handful of them at their funerals; not because he endorsed their political beliefs, but because he took the time to get to know their hearts.
Since taking office, the president has secured incredible bipartisan legislative victories on infrastructure, gun control, veterans and global competitiveness — the latest bills guaranteed to pass in the last few months alone. As Biden said repeatedly during the campaign trail: A president’s words matter, but a president’s actions and ability to deliver victories for the American people matter more.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
On Thursday night, Biden can once again call on the best angels in our nature, even as our partisan passions may have strained our affections. It must begin by denouncing the anti-democratic words and deeds of our compatriots, but not by painting both sides with a broad brush. America is still that “shining city on the hill” as President Ronald Reagan described it to us. We just need to be reminded in Philadelphia – the perfect backdrop for this message.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT KEVIN WALLING
Fox
News
Sachin Tendulkar to lead Indian Legends in Road Safety World Series Season 2
mini
The tournament opener will be held in Kanpur while Raipur will host the two semi-finals and the final, which will be held on October 1. Other sites include Indore and Dehradun.
Drumming great Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS), organizers announced on Thursday. The 22-day tournament starting September 10 will be held at various venues.
The tournament opener will be held in Kanpur while Raipur will host the two semi-finals and the final, which will be held on October 1. Other sites include Indore and Dehradun, according to a press release. New Zealand legends are the new entrants to this edition and will join legends from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England at the event played primarily to raise awareness of road safety in the country and around the world. .
The RSWS is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information and Technology and Youth and Sports, Government of India. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said: “I am sure the Road Safety World Series will bring about social change and work as an ideal platform to influence people’s mindset towards their behavior on the road and road safety.
The goal of RSWS is to drive social change in the country and change people’s outlook on road safety. As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are considered idols by many, the League will work as an ideal platform to influence and change the mindset of people at home. regarding their behavior on the road.
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said: “The Road Safety World Series is a very good initiative to raise awareness of road safety through cricket. “We want every individual in this country to be aware and obey all the rules and regulations on the road and for that to happen we need to raise awareness, I strongly believe this series will be able to do and achieve the goal of saving lives on Indian roads.
First post: 01 Sep 2022, 15:14 STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
By adding Gunnar Henderson and other reinforcements, Orioles give playoff push a chance | ANALYSIS
The Perfume Industry: What You Should Know
How to manage your online business remotely?
Stocks remain under pressure so far in the day
Terra Classic (LUNC) Ultra Bullish and Surges Above 50%
ASK IRA: Will it take three for Heat to tango on NBA trade market?
THE DIFFERENT WAYS TO CRAFT EFFECTIVE CAREER GOALS WITH THE HELP MBA
Top 9 tips on how to learn English at home
Online Degrees vs University Degrees – How Do We Compare Both?
5 points on the strongest storm of 2022
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs