After JD Vance won the Senate Republican primary in Ohio, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called out Peter Thiel, the billionaire investor who pumped $15 million into a super PAC backing Vance, to congratulate him but also to make a request: Since McConnell’s resources were limited, the senator said, would Thiel continue to fund Vance until the general election?
CBS Evening News, August 31, 2022
IMF to provide $2.9 billion to help crisis-ridden Sri Lanka: NPR
Eranga Jayawardena/AP
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The International Monetary Fund will provide Sri Lanka with $2.9 billion over four years to help rescue the country from its worst economic crisis under a preliminary agreement the agency announced on Thursday.
The arrangement will help restore financial and macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, as well as unlock the country’s growth potential, the IMF team visiting Sri Lanka said in a statement.
The package is subject to approval by IMF management and the Executive Board, as well as obtaining assurances from Sri Lanka’s creditors, which include countries such as China, India and the Japan that debt sustainability will be restored.
“Debt relief from Sri Lanka’s creditors and additional financing from multilateral partners will be needed to help ensure debt sustainability and close financing gaps,” the statement said.
Sri Lanka is in the midst of an unprecedented economic crisis with months-long acute shortages of essentials like fuel, medicine and cooking gas due to a severe shortage of foreign currency. Although the supply of cooking gas has been restored with the support of the World Bank, shortages of fuel, essential medicines and some food items persist.
The island nation has suspended repayment of nearly $7 billion in foreign debt due for this year. The country’s total external debt stands at over $51 billion, of which $28 billion must be repaid by 2028.
Sri Lanka’s economy is expected to contract by 8.7% in 2022 with inflation exceeding 60%, the IMF said, adding that the impact has hit the poor and vulnerable the hardest.
The lender said its program will focus on stabilizing the economy, protecting people’s livelihoods and helping to spur growth. Key elements include major tax and energy pricing reforms, increased social spending, rebuilding foreign exchange reserves and introducing a stronger anti-corruption legal framework.
On Tuesday, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said talks with the IMF had successfully reached the final stages in presenting an interim budget aimed at securing a bailout. The measures described covered raising certain taxes, reducing capital spending, controlling inflation and strengthening aid programs.
Wickremesinghe presented his first budget proposal after being elected by parliament in July to serve the remainder of the five-year term of ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country in July and resigned after protesters accused him , him and his family, from the crisis. his official residence.
Eranga Jayawardena/AP
Wickremesinghe said the United Nations and other international organizations have launched a program to ensure food security. Schools have reopened and universities have resumed classes after long closures, he said. However, long fuel lines have reappeared after a quota system appeared to have brought them under control in recent weeks.
In his budget speech, Wickremesinghe said his administration’s fiscal program would strive to raise government revenue to around 15% of GDP by 2025, reduce public sector debt, control inflation and to increase value added tax to 15% from the current 12%.
The new budget came amid relative calm after months of public protests that toppled the once powerful Rajapaksa political dynasty. Sri Lanka’s crisis has been compounded by global factors such as the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but many have accused the Rajapaksas of serious economic mismanagement and corruption that drove the country into bankruptcy. .
Rajapaksa is now in Thailand. Party leaders say he is expected to return from exile in early September and have asked Wickremesinghe to provide him with the security and facilities a former president is legally entitled to.
Since becoming president, Wickremesinghe has cracked down on protesters and dismantled their main camp outside the president’s office. The use of a tough terrorism law to detain a protest leader has led the United States and the European Union to raise human rights concerns.
Eurozone final manufacturing PMI for August 49.6 vs. preliminary 49.7
Much like the German reading, the stock is at a 26-month low even though manufacturing output was seen at a 2-month high. New orders fell sharply and manufacturers also further reduced purchasing activity in response to the darkening economic outlook. The silver lining is that cost inflation is down, which is a bit of a relief after all-time highs in the middle of the year. S&P Global notes that:
“Beleaguered eurozone manufacturers reported another sharp drop in output in August, meaning output has now fallen for three straight months to add to the likelihood of a third-quarter GDP slump. Forward-looking indicators suggest that the slowdown is likely to intensify – potentially markedly – in the coming months, which means that recession risks have increased.
“The slump in sales has not only led an increasing number of factories to cut production, but has also meant that warehouses are filling up with unsold goods to a degree not seen in the survey’s 25-year history. Similarly, raw material inventories are piling up due to the sudden and unexpected drop in production volumes.
“Weak demand and efforts to reduce high inventory levels are therefore combining to depress production in the months ahead. The orders-to-stocks ratio – an important indicator of future production – is indeed now signaling a drop of an intensity not seen since 2009, with the exception of the first months of confinement in the event of a pandemic.
“Good news on inflation is provided by a slowdown in the rate of increase in factory input costs and selling prices, linked to weakened demand and fewer supply chain problems. However, the reported inflation rate remains historically high, driven primarily by energy, the cost and supply of which present a major unknown to the outlook for production and inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates demand pressure on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country based on the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.
In the coming months. »
cnbctv18-forexlive
Daily horoscope for September 1, 2022
Lunar Alert: There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions today. The Moon is in Scorpio.
Happy Birthday for Thursday, September 1, 2022:
You are elegant, charming, enthusiastic and impulsive. Others also see you as simple, honest and reliable. This is a fascinating year for you, as it is the first year of a new nine-year cycle, which means you must be courageous, open and receptive to new directions and new ideas.
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★★
Today you are compelling, enthusiastic and inspiring, which is why it is the perfect day to wake up your troops and get them going! Oh yes, others will listen to you because your optimism will encourage them. You have your subscribers. Tonight: Check your finances.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★★
It’s a great day for starting business activities or anything related to financial negotiations, including starting a new business. You are filled with positive energy and hope as you see how to explore beneficial opportunities! Tonight: Be patient.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★★★
Today, Mars is in your lucky dancing sign Jupiter, giving you a huge boost of positive energy! This is a favorable time to deal with the authorities. In fact, you will be able to persuade almost anyone to see your way of thinking. Tonight: get organized.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★★
Whatever you do now (especially behind-the-scenes work or research) will reap positive rewards. In fact, there will be a ripple effect that will ultimately boost your good reputation in the community, as well as your career. You can not lose ! Tonight: Pay attention.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★★
Your high energy today captures the attention of others, especially the groups and clubs you belong to. You might also be involved in competitive physical activities. Whatever the case, you will emerge as one who is an inspiring leader. Tonight: Interruptions.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★★★
This is an extremely powerful day for you! The Sun is in your sign, giving you confidence and energy. You find it easy to make a good impression on others. During this time, you are excited and excited about something in particular, which is why you want to go for the gold. Your timing is good. Tonight: avoid accidents.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★★★
Today, you might be excited about travel plans or opportunities to explore opportunities in publishing, media, or something to do with medicine or law. Anyway, pursue what you want, because you are blessed! It’s also a great day for studying, exploring ideas, and even standing up for your beliefs. Tonight: keep your possessions.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★★
If you encounter disputes or difficulties when dealing with condominium, tax, debt or insurance issues, you will come out of it smelling like a rose today. You have a lot of energy to bring to the table, plus you’re lucky. A winning combination indeed! Tonight: Be vigilant.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★
Today you might feel at odds with someone. There could be a dispute or disagreement. However, today’s energy is positive, and the Sun at the top of your chart makes you look good in the eyes of others. You will probably overcome any difficulties you encounter. Tonight: A surprise.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★★
Expect to accomplish a lot today. Fiery Mars is in your house of employment, giving you a boost of energy to get things done. In addition, he dances with Jupiter, which means work-related travel is likely. Working with groups will be successful. Whatever you do, you will do it with confidence. Tonight: be patient.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★★★
It’s a great day for entertainment, social activities, sporting events, the arts, the world of entertainment, and fun times with others. In particular, you will enjoy fun activities with the children. Take the time to have fun today. Everyone is motivated and eager to socialize! Tonight: Be courteous.
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★★
You are going to accomplish a lot at home today. It’s a great day to start new projects that will reorganize and clarify any confusion taking place at home. Your energy is high. You feel healthy and in a good mood. Whatever you do, you will approach things with confidence and optimism! Tonight: Travel is changing.
BORN TODAY
Actress, comedian Lily Tomlin (1939), singer Gloria Estefan (1957), actor Scott Speedman (1975)
denverpost
Tyson Fury’s masseur, 27, who was caught texting while driving is SPARE from a driving ban
Boxer Tyson Fury’s official masseur has been spared a driving ban after telling a court he needed his car so he could continue treating the retired world heavyweight champion.
Matthew Towey, 27, had been disqualified as part of the counting process after spotting texting behind the wheel of his Ford Fiesta as he drove past a police station.
But the businessman retained his license under ‘exceptional hardship’ rules, arguing it would put his 57-year-old father, who depends on him, in a difficult position.
He also claimed his massage business would fold as he used his vehicle to treat celebrity clients including Manchester United footballer Scott McTominay and boxer Billy Joe Saunders at their homes.
Matthew Towey (right), 27, had been disqualified as part of the counting process after he spotted texting behind the wheel of his Ford Fiesta as he drove past a police station.
Towey is boxer Tyson Fury’s official massage therapist and told the court he needed his car so he could continue treating the retired world heavyweight champion.
Gypsy King Fury is reported to be preparing a comeback fight against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk who defeated Anthony Joshua last month.
Wirral Magistrates’ Court heard Towey had nine points on his license when he was spotted on his mobile phone by a uniformed policewoman standing outside Speke Police Station in Liverpool on July 3, 2020.
Merseyside Police PC Lindsey Davis said: ‘His eyes weren’t on the road. His eyes fixed on his cell phone held in his right hand.
“As he was leveling, the cell phone was in plain sight and his thumb was moving across the screen as if texting.
Towey (pictured with Tyson Fury) said he would not be able to continue his work as an athletic therapist if he lost his license as he visits clients at their homes
“I was quite incredulous that the driver didn’t see me. I was in plain sight.
“He was looking up rather than looking at the road to focus on where he was going. I was worried that he went next to a school.
“I know it was lockdown but since he didn’t see me he wouldn’t have seen anyone running down the road either.”
Towey, of Speke, was found guilty of using his mobile phone while driving.
He told the hearing: “I have also worked with professional athletes including world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, Manchester United footballer Scott McTominay and several other world boxing champions.”
Towey (pictured with Noel Gallagher) argued that a driving ban would put his dependent 57-year-old father in exceptional hardship
Towey (pictured with Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy Fury) already had nine points on his license when he was spotted on his mobile
He said he clocks around 20,000 miles a year and due to Covid it was only in the last year that he was able to grow the business “slow but surely”.
He said he would not be able to continue his work as an athletic therapist if he lost his license, as he visits his clients at home.
When asked what he would do instead, he replied, “I’m not 100% sure. I would need to find some job.
When asked if anyone was dependent on him, he said his father Paul Towey, 57, who lives alone in Speke, was.
“He has a driver’s license but he shouldn’t be driving due to his medical condition,” Towey said.
“He has a variety of conditions. He has heart failure which results in fluid in his lungs. He suffers from osteopenia and he has had four fractures in his upper back.
“He also suffers from depression due to his health issues. Due to the buildup of fluid in his lungs, he has to go to the hospital quite regularly to have them drained, otherwise it could be fatal.
“He has to go to the hospital every three or four weeks. He goes to Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital or sometimes St Helens and I take him.
Towey pictured with Manchester United player Scott McTominay
Magistrates accepted his exceptional hardship argument allowing him to continue driving – but he will have 15 points on his license
Adding that he also takes his dad to help with his mental wellbeing, he said: “I see him every day. I clean for him, I cook for him, I take him shopping and I take him to the hospital when he has to go. I also pick up his meds at the West Speke Health Center.
“Without an income, I couldn’t afford to travel to see my dad every day. He would have to take a taxi to the hospital, which he would probably struggle to afford.
The magistrates asked him if he had considered obtaining hospital transport for his father and Towey replied that he had not.
His sister lives in Australia and his brother lives in Whitby and no other family members can help him, he said.
Magistrates accepted his exceptional hardship argument allowing him to continue driving – but he will have 15 points on his licence.
The justices of the peace told him: “The bar is deliberately set quite high for these cases of exceptional hardship.
“As regards your situation, we are of the opinion that if you lose your licence, your father would suffer exceptional hardship. He’s counting on you to take him to the hospital and take care of him.
Towey was also fined £150 and ordered to pay £234 in costs and a victim fine surcharge
Towey has been working with Tyson Fury since 2019 after being introduced by his friend and boxer Isaac Lowe
Towey’s LinkedIn page says his clients have also included boxer Billy Joe Saunders and “many other top footballers and boxers.”
“We have also considered the impact on your business and believe you would also experience exceptional hardship – knowing the viability of your business and having created it in the current climate.
“We have also received a letter from your doctor and understand that you would suffer from mental problems if you lost your job.
“On this basis, we will allow you to keep your license today. You will get six penalty points on your license.
“If you are found guilty of another offense within the next three years, you will no longer be able to use it as a defense against hardship and you are very likely to lose your license.”
Towey was also fined £150 and ordered to pay £234 in costs and a victim fine surcharge.
He has been working with Tyson Fury since 2019 after being introduced by his friend and boxer Isaac Lowe.
Staying at the world heavyweight champion’s Morecambe training base, he was a key member of the squad that helped Fury prepare for his world title fight against Dillian Whyte in April, providing stretching, mobility and sports massages.
He was also a key team member for Fury’s October 2021 fight against Deontay Wilder.
His LinkedIn page says his clients have also included boxer Billy Joe Saunders and “many other top footballers and boxers.”
dailymail us
Peter Thiel pushes back at Mitch McConnell over Arizona Senate bailout
Thiel hesitated, according to a person familiar with May’s exchange who, like others interviewed for this article, spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.
Three months later, when Blake Masters — whose bid Thiel had also backed $15 million — won its Aug. 2 primary in Arizona, McConnell made no such call.
In the weeks that followed, a high-stakes game of chicken would play out between McConnell and Thiel, culminating in a decision last Friday by a super PAC linked to minority leader the Senate Leadership Fund to drop about 8 million of television, radio and digital advertising dollars originally earmarked to boost the Masters. The move was preceded by two phone calls last week in which Thiel spoke with McConnell and the Kentucky Republican’s top fundraising lieutenant, Steven Law, who heads the Senate Leadership Fund.
The details of the conversations, which have not previously been reported, shed light on usually veiled negotiations with major donors critical to the battle for the Senate. They also illustrate McConnell’s vexed relationship with candidates bred by former President Donald Trump and donors, such as Thiel, sympathetic to Trump’s worldview.
Thiel, co-founder of payment processor PayPal and first outside investor in Facebook, bucked leftist Silicon Valley by betting big on Trump in 2016. Last summer and fall, the tech entrepreneur helped a wide range of pro-Trump congressional candidates, raising hopes among some Republicans that he was positioning himself to become a megadonor on the scale of libertarian brothers David and Charles Koch, or former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who has donated millions in recent years to Democratic candidates and causes. But Thiel told his associates he has no intention of spending more this cycle – and that his goal is to elevate young Republican candidates who would mark a clean break from the neoconservative wing of the party, not to engage in a tit-for-tat spending war. with the Democrats.
That didn’t stop Republican leaders from calling.
McConnell told Thiel on the phone last week that Vance’s run in Ohio was proving more expensive than expected for the Senate Leadership Fund, that the money was not unlimited and that it was necessary that the billionaire is “stepping in, big, in Arizona,” as one person familiar with the conversation described his words. Law, on a call with Thiel the day before his group cut ads in Arizona, expressed concern about Masters as a candidate and pessimism about the viability of his campaign. Vance, 38, and Masters, 36, are both friends and former associates of Thiel; Masters left his role at Thiel’s investment company and foundation this year.
McConnell and Law’s message, according to people familiar with their pitch, was that they should essentially split the cost, with Thiel cutting a check to their super PAC to match the funds they were putting behind Masters. According to these people, another option was that the Thiel-funded super PAC could take over ad bookings originally made by the McConnell-linked group.
Thiel told them he was not interested in such arrangements – a posture, say people around the venture capitalist, who is informed by his approach to investing early and the belief that more of his money would be used as a Democratic talking point; he’s still hosting fundraisers for the Masters in the coming weeks.
McConnell has previously expressed displeasure with Thiel’s decision to fund independent super PACs backing Vance and Masters, telling the billionaire investor last year that his money would go further if he donated it to the Senate Leadership Fund, which “can give a real lead on the target,” a person familiar with the exchange recalled.
During last week’s call with McConnell, Thiel argued that Vance and Masters did not criticize the Republican leader, unlike other GOP primary candidates, who drew dissent. “That’s not true at all,” McConnell replied, according to a person familiar with his comments, though he added, “I’m not into revenge. This is Mr. Trump.
During his primary, Masters called for McConnell to be replaced as GOP leader, expressing his support for the Senses. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). “I’m going to tell Mitch to his face,” Masters said during a debate in June. “He’s not bad at all. He is good at judging. He is good at blocking Democrats. You know what’s not good? Legislate. Vance also offered a somber view of McConnell, calling him “a little out of touch with the grassroots” and saying it was time for “new blood.”
A spokesperson for the Senate Leadership Fund and a McConnell adviser both declined to comment. A spokesperson for Thiel also declined to comment. The fact that the two spoke was reported earlier by Puck News.
Among those close to the Masters campaign, there was disbelief that McConnell’s group would back down a race seen as essential to winning a Senate majority. Meanwhile, some Republicans were flabbergasted that Thiel would not contest the general election after investing so heavily in his favorite candidate’s primary candidacy.
“I don’t understand the logic of spending $15 million to help Blake Masters in elementary school and then [letting] let him writhe in the wind against one of the best-funded U.S. Senate candidates in history,” said a Republican consultant who follows the Senate race, who spoke on condition of anonymity to offer a candid assessment. He lamented what he called “unforced errors,” including Masters’ shift in stance on abortion and his suggestion during a debate that “maybe we should privatize Social Security.”
Arizona should be one of the GOP’s top Senate pick-up opportunities, the consultant said. “The problem is that there is a candidate who was unruly and offers an immense amount of fodder for the Democrats to separate.” Now, he said, “I think it’s going to take a massive change in the national mood to make this race competitive.”
Senator Mark Kelly, the incumbent Democrat in Arizona, had nearly $25 million on hand in his main campaign account in the middle of last month. Masters, on the other hand, had $1.5 million in his main account.
Masters recently successfully called for donors to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R), according to people familiar with his business, and plans to attend many out-of-state fundraisers in September. These include at least two hosted by Thiel, one in Los Angeles and one in Miami which is co-hosted by Keith Rabois, an investor and PayPal CEO who is involved in several Masters fundraising events, some with additional Republican candidates.
The Senate Leadership Fund still has $8 million earmarked in Arizona for October, and an affiliated nonprofit group called One Nation is spending an additional $1.1 million there.
The Republican National Senate Committee recently canceled airtime worth about $2 million in Arizona, before rebooking some ads in the state, amid a broader cash crunch. The NRSC and the Masters campaign jointly aired ads worth $119,000 and $67,000 on cable, according to data from tracking firm AdImpact.
While recent polls have shown Masters trailing Kelly, the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election-analyzing group, still calls the Senate race a coin toss.
The Senate’s decision for Senate leadership to cut its investments in Arizona — along with McConnell’s recent comments that “candidate quality” matters — signaled that Republicans in Washington do not view the Masters race as a good investment, said Stan Barnes, a GOP strategist in Arizona. A lack of further investment from Thiel, Barnes said, would remove a key pillar of Masters success.
“Blake Masters has to be the Republican nominee for two reasons – Peter Thiel’s money and Donald Trump’s endorsement,” he said. Trump’s leadership PAC, Save America, gave the maximum $5,000 allowed to the Masters campaign this summer, but did not contribute to the Thiel-funded super PAC called Saving Arizona.
Masters’ support, Barnes said, “is built around the ‘America First’ movement and people are generally upset with the way things are going – it’s not based on sympathy or name identification or familiarity with the person.” With Masters “relatively quiet” on the airwaves, Barnes said, “it doesn’t sound like a hot, high-energy campaign.”
Still, Barnes argued that with “so much wind behind Republicans, so much anger at Biden’s White House…Blake could still be moved into the winner’s circle.”
Zachery Henry, a spokesman for the Masters campaign, declined to comment on the Senate Leadership Fund’s decision to cancel the investments, Thiel’s thinking about the general election or others’ assessments of the race.
The Masters recruited several new recruits by the time of the primary, including Henry and a new campaign manager — Daniel Bell, a Florida attorney and friend of the Masters from Stanford Law School.
Campaign advisers urged Masters to be more careful with his words in the primary, according to a person familiar with the conversations, but Masters resisted being “scripted.” Democratic attack ads focused on Masters’ comments on Social Security and abortion, despite the candidate’s efforts to backtrack on his words.
“I shouldn’t have said ‘privatize,’” Masters said in July. “I don’t think we should like the mess with Social Security.” In an interview with the Arizona Republic shortly after winning the GOP nomination in August, Masters called Arizona’s 15-week abortion ban a “reasonable solution” and said that he supported a nationwide ban specifically for third-trimester abortions and “partial-birth abortion.” ”
During the primary, he suggested supporting a much stricter national ban.
“If we got a personality amendment, even if it was, you know, two months or three months away … it would still save hundreds of thousands of lives a year,” he said at the start of this year. Asked last year on One America News if he would support a nationwide ban similar to an Arizona law from the 1800s that “bans all abortions,” Masters said yes.
Yvonne Wingett Sanchez contributed to this report.
washingtonpost
Ukrainian nuclear power plant inspectors’ mission in jeopardy as new shelling hits Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine on Thursday accused Russia of shelling the pre-agreed route for a team of international inspectors heading to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to ensure its safety amid growing global alarm over a possible radioactive disaster.
Meanwhile, the country’s national nuclear agency, Energoatom, reported that the Russian bombing of the plant itself triggered its safety systems, forcing one of its electrical units to shut down. One of the plant’s power lines was also damaged. It comes just a week after bombings left the Russian-controlled plant disconnected from Ukraine’s national power grid for the first time in its 40-year history.
Russian officials have in turn blamed Ukraine for the eruption of heavy fighting around the plant, which is the largest in Europe. NBC News could not immediately verify either party’s claims.
Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, said in a message on the Telegram messaging app on Thursday morning that troops from Moscow were firing on the route taken by the United Nations inspection team as They went from the city of Zaporizhzhia, which is under Ukrainian control, to the nearby factory, which has been controlled by Russian forces since the early days of the war.
He said the International Atomic Energy Agency team could not continue their trip for security reasons.
“We demand that the Russian Federation stop the provocations and grant the IAEA unimpeded access to the Ukrainian nuclear facility,” Starukh said.
There was no immediate reaction from the IAEA or the Kremlin.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that a Ukrainian “sabotage group” of up to 60 people had landed on the coast less than two miles from the plant. He said the group was being eliminated.
The ministry also accused Kyiv of bombing the IAEA mission’s meeting point with Russian experts in the area of the settlement of Vasilyevka and the factory.
He said the activities were intended to disrupt the arrival of the IAEA mission.
The IAEA chief announced the long-awaited mission earlier this week, saying he planned to assess physical damage to the plant, determine the proper functioning of its security systems, assess working conditions of its personnel and to carry out any urgent backup activities. Kyiv and Moscow have been swapping responsibility for the bombing of the factory for weeks. The UN atomic energy agency has warned for months of the risk of nuclear disaster and sought to send a team to inspect and help secure the plant.
This is news in development. Please check back for further updates.
nbcnews
