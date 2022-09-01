News
Chelsea eyes AC Milan’s Rafael Leao after PSG reject Neymar investigation
CLOSED WINDOWS: Premier League: 11:00 p.m. BST/ 6:00 p.m. ET | The league: 11:00 p.m. BST/ 6:00 p.m. ET | League 1: 10:00 p.m. BST/ 5:00 p.m. ET | A-series: 7:00 p.m. BST/ 2:00 p.m. | Bundesliga: 5:00 p.m. BST/ 12:00 p.m. ET
The summer transfer window has reached the September 1 deadline, and there’s a lot of gossip swirling about who’s going where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, whereabouts and, of course, deals!
TOP STORY: Leao to Chelsea on Deadline Day move?
Chelsea discuss potential transfer for AC Milan striker Raphael Leao before the summer transfer window closes on Thursday, according to The Times.
The Blues are reported to have turned their attention to the 23-year-old Serie A star, after failing with an investigation to land Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil international striker Neymar. Thomas Tuchel’s side are keen to land a striker and a midfielder before the transfer deadline ends on Thursday, with Leao one of the latest names on their shortlist.
The Portuguese international has been a key player for the Rossoneri last season in a Shield-winning campaign where he contributed to 19 goals in 34 appearances. He had been linked with Real Madrid in the summer, and it would take an offer of at least €115million for the Serie A champions to consider parting ways with him.
Chelsea were previously linked with Barcelona Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, among others. The London squad are without a striker after Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter and Timo Werner returned to RB Leipzig.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
LIVE BLOG
09:30 BST: First major deal of the day, and it’s a big one – Manchester United have completed the signing of the winger Anthony from Ajax on a five-year deal, the club have confirmed.
United agreed a fee for the Brazil international on Monday which sources said ESPN was worth an additional €95m with an additional €5m in add-ons making it the club’s second most expensive transfer behind the then world record of €105 million (£89.3). m) agreement to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.
Antony’s move to Old Trafford means he will reunite with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who completed his fifth signing of the summer after deals for Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro.
The 22-year-old winger is giving Ten Hag more attacking options after Anthony Martial suffered an Achilles tendon injury in United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool last week.
Antony scored 25 goals in 82 games for Ajax after joining Eredivisie side Sao Paulo in 2020, winning two league titles and a KNVB Cup during his time there. He made nine appearances for Brazil, scoring twice, and helped his country win an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year.
Antony is not eligible for United’s game at Leicester City on Thursday but could make his home debut against Arsenal on Sunday.
– Everything you need to know about Antony
08:53 BST: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he could sign another central midfielder on deadline day following injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.
“We are looking at the options,” Arteta said after Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa. “We are just looking at the options in the market. As I said, the club have been very supportive of trying to continue to improve the team and the team as we can, and if the right player is available and that we can do it, we will try.”
He added: “We were pretty protected in [central midfield] and now we are more exposed, but we have to be prepared for uncertainties, injuries and suspensions. Things like that can happen, especially this season, it’s going to be really strange with the World Cup. So we try to prevent things but sometimes it’s not easy.”
The Gunners have been linked with interest in the Villa midfielder Douglas Louis, who is also a reported target for Liverpool. On Wednesday, the Brazilian scored straight from a corner at the Emirates, and Villa boss Steven Gerrard couldn’t rule out an exit for the midfielder.
“I don’t control that,” Gerrard said. “There are more than two people in control of this, but I’m definitely not one of them. It will be Douglas, it will be his agent’s decision as to what happens around it. I would like keep him because he’s a fantastic player, I said that very clearly.
“We’re not in a position where we have to lose our best players, but at the same time Douglas has another year to go, and it’s one of those really tricky situations where the club has to do what is the best for the club and not necessarily what’s best for me.”
08:28 BST: It seems like Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Manchester United for the time being after manager Erik ten Hag said the striker was “happy” to stay at Old Trafford this season.
Ronaldo, who has been used as a substitute in the last two games, had told the club he wanted to leave for a Champions League side but the 37-year-old is expected to stay at United until at least January.
“From the start we said we planned with him,” Ten Hag said ahead of Thursday’s trip to Leicester City. “We are happy with him, he is happy to be here and we want to make the season a success together.
“We’re all on one page. You can see in training that it’s clear he has the ability. He’ll fit in because… I don’t have to explain because he’s a great player. He will fit into any system or style.”
Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly concerned about the club’s midfield options following Tuesday’s 2-1 loss at Southampton and lingering injury concerns over key midfielder N’Golo Kante, who is expected to be sidelined for about a month with a hamstring issue.
Sources have told ESPN that Ajax are under no pressure to sell after already clearing Antony, Lisandro Martinez, Sebastien Haller, Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui to leave the club during the summer transfer window.
Chelsea wanted a transfer for the Barcelona midfielder Frankie De Jong but the Dutchman has so far shown no interest in leaving the Camp Nou.
PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)
– Cristiano Ronaldo has received only one official offer for his transfer, that of Saudi club Al-Hilal, according to The Athletic. Ronaldo, 37, had been pushing for a Manchester United departure in hopes of playing in the Champions League, but Erik ten Hag said it was ‘clear’ Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford until at least January .
– Barcelona consider move for LA Galaxy defender Julien Araujoaccording fabrice romano. It is reported that the Blaugrana will decide on Thursday whether to make an approach for the 21-year-old Mexico international. Interest comes as USMNT star Sergino Dest is set to move to Camp Nou from AC Milan on loan, according to ESPN sources. Barcelona are also linked with Borussia Dortmund Thomas Miller and that of Arsenal Hector Bellerin as Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez is looking to find a solution at right-back.
– Despite a late transfer from PSG ashore Milan Skriniar, Internazionale have decided to keep the 27-year-old defender, reveals Gianluca Di Marzio. The Serie A star was a key target for PSG this summer, and while they were keen to return to the negotiating table, Simone Inzaghi’s men refused to enter into further talks. It is reported that the San Siro hierarchy are now looking to offer him a new contract.
– Chelsea have made an approach to sign the defensive midfielder from PSV Eindhoven Ibrahim Sangare, according to Eindhovens Dagblad. After Sangare signed a new contract with the Eredivisie club in the summer, the Blues may now have to offer more than the €37million release clause that was in the 24-year-old’s previous contract. It is reported that although PSV are open to moving him, they are unwilling to part ways with Sangare and Cody Gakpo in the same transfer window.
– Manuel Akanji is close to completing his move to Manchester City, reports fabrice romano. The 27-year-old centre-back has been on the radar of a number of clubs this summer, having entered the final year of his contract at Borussia Dortmund, and it looks like Pep Guardiola has won the race to sign him in a deal worth 17 million euros. The move is expected to be announced Thursday.
– Fulham have made a late move in an attempt to sign the Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz, includes The Athletic. The Championship striker scored 23 goals in 34 league starts last season, and the latest indicates the Cottagers will challenge for the signing of the 23-year-old Chile international. He has previously been linked with Nice, who saw a £10m offer rejected for his transfer earlier this summer.
espn
News
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 200 Russian soldiers and destroy 6 ammunition storage points in southern Ukraine Operational Command Pivden (South)
OLHA HLUSCHHENKO – THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2022, 02:30
On the southern front, the Ukrainian armed forces killed more than 200 Russian servicemen and destroyed six Russian ammunition storage sites, as well as Russian military equipment and weapons.
Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook
Details: A pair of Russian Ka-52 helicopters carried out an airstrike on Bereznehuvate hromada (administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories); there were no casualties.
During Wednesday August 31, Russian forces used heavy tube artillery to fire on Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol district, damaging residential properties but sparing civilians.
Ukrainian aircraft carried out 24 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, as well as on Russian command posts and strongpoints, logistics centers, transport routes and combat positions.
Ukrainian rocket artillery units conducted combat operations during which they shot down unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), electronic warfare systems and radars, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and Russian air defense systems.
The Ukrainian armed forces maintained control of the Kakhovka and Dar’ivka bridges, preventing Russian forces from using the bridges to transfer additional equipment and ammunition.
“[Our] the shot was accurate, the damage [inflicted on Russian forces] was significant. The crossing pontoon that the occupants had installed near Dar’ivka was destroyed”, reports the operational command Pivden (South).
He adds that Russian losses amounted to 201 soldiers, 12 T-72 tanks and 18 armored fighting vehicles.
Ukrainian armed forces also destroyed a Russian Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system, a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system, 5 Msta-B howitzers, an Akatsia self-propelled howitzer, two self-propelled artillery systems and three mobile mortars.
In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed six Russian ammunition storage points in Beryslav, Henichesk and Kherson districts, as well as command posts of the 331st Guards Shock Airborne Regiment and the 56th Air Assault Rifle Regiment.
Journalists are fighting on their own front line. Support Ukraine Pravda!
yahoo
News
8 Uses and Benefits Of Ashwagandha For Improved Health
Ashwagandha, or Withania somnifera, is an herb native to India and other parts of Asia. Ashwagandha has been used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine. Today, it’s often available as an extract or supplement. Studies have found that it may help with anxiety and stress relief, inflammation, cognitive function, and overall health. Here are 8 benefits of ashwagandha and ashwagandha uses for improved health.
Also Read: Benefits of Blood Donation That You May Not Know
Benefits Of Ashwagandha & Ashwagandha Uses:
1) Reduces Stress – Ashwagandha Uses
When life circumstances are challenged, it is easy to succumb to a state of anxiety. Sometimes you might feel as if there is nowhere to turn, but the reality is that there are numerous ways you can use ashwagandha to reduce stress, manage your emotions, and improve your overall well-being.
2) Alleviate Inflammation – Benefits of Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is an Indian herb that has anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have shown that ashwagandha is also used to increase one’s cognitive abilities. Be aware of the side effects, though. Though usually harmless, ashwagandha may lead to increased blood pressure in those who already have high blood pressure. Additionally, some people may experience a caffeine-like effect, an upset stomach, or diarrhea after taking ashwagandha supplements.
3) Improve Sleep Quality – Ashwagandha Uses
When feeling stressed, many people find it difficult to sleep well at night. A great way to help improve your sleep quality is by taking ashwagandha, a natural herb from India that has been used in ayurvedic medicine for centuries. The herbs in ashwagandha have calming properties that reduce anxiety and promote deep, restful sleep.
4) Boost Testosterone – Benefits of Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is a popular Ayurvedic herb, frequently used as an all-natural remedy to improve athletic performance, enhance endurance, manage weight, increase muscle strength and reduce stress. This root has many benefits to your health that not only fight off the symptoms of anxiety and depression but also have been shown to boost testosterone levels. However, because it’s such a potent supplement with so many benefits there are some side effects that you may experience when taking ashwagandha.
5) Fight Depression – Ashwagandha Uses
Ashwagandha (or Indian ginseng) is a proven herbal supplement to fight depression. It has been used for centuries as an anti-inflammatory, antidepressant, adaptogen, antipyretic, analgesic, and immune modulator. One of the reasons ashwagandha works so well as an antidepressant is because it can enhance neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine. For some people, however, ashwagandha’s side effects include nausea or restlessness.
6) Boost Immunity – Benefits of Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha‘s benefits range from reducing inflammation to improving immunity, to calming a stressful mind. But before you start adding it to your morning routine, it’s important to know that ashwagandha has been known to produce side effects like insomnia, agitation, and liver or kidney issues in people with pre-existing conditions like autoimmune diseases or bleeding disorders. If you have any doubts about whether ashwagandha might not be a good fit for you, please talk with your doctor first.
7) Manage Diabetes Better – Ashwagandha Uses
Diabetes is a condition that can affect your mood, energy level, concentration, ability to lose weight, vision, and kidneys. If you’re on medication for diabetes or simply want to do what you can to manage it better, try adding ashwagandha powder to your diet. One study found that people who took 100 mg of ashwagandha with breakfast every day had significantly reduced fasting blood sugar levels within one month.
8) Fight Cancer Cells – Benefits of Ashwagandha
Studies show that ashwagandha, an herb commonly used in Indian cooking, can fight cancer cells as well as maintain healthy levels of nitric oxide. Ashwagandha’s side effects include liver toxicity and causing dry mouth, blurred vision, sleeplessness, indigestion, or diarrhea. Speak with a doctor before using.
Ashwagandha is a versatile supplement that offers a wide range of health benefits. It’s best to start out with the recommended dosage as it has been known to cause ashwagandha side effects if taken incorrectly. Speak with your doctor about trying ashwagandha for improved wellness.
The post 8 Uses and Benefits Of Ashwagandha For Improved Health appeared first on MEWS.
News
CBS Evening News, August 31, 2022
News
IMF to provide $2.9 billion to help crisis-ridden Sri Lanka: NPR
Eranga Jayawardena/AP
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The International Monetary Fund will provide Sri Lanka with $2.9 billion over four years to help rescue the country from its worst economic crisis under a preliminary agreement the agency announced on Thursday.
The arrangement will help restore financial and macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, as well as unlock the country’s growth potential, the IMF team visiting Sri Lanka said in a statement.
The package is subject to approval by IMF management and the Executive Board, as well as obtaining assurances from Sri Lanka’s creditors, which include countries such as China, India and the Japan that debt sustainability will be restored.
“Debt relief from Sri Lanka’s creditors and additional financing from multilateral partners will be needed to help ensure debt sustainability and close financing gaps,” the statement said.
Sri Lanka is in the midst of an unprecedented economic crisis with months-long acute shortages of essentials like fuel, medicine and cooking gas due to a severe shortage of foreign currency. Although the supply of cooking gas has been restored with the support of the World Bank, shortages of fuel, essential medicines and some food items persist.
The island nation has suspended repayment of nearly $7 billion in foreign debt due for this year. The country’s total external debt stands at over $51 billion, of which $28 billion must be repaid by 2028.
Sri Lanka’s economy is expected to contract by 8.7% in 2022 with inflation exceeding 60%, the IMF said, adding that the impact has hit the poor and vulnerable the hardest.
The lender said its program will focus on stabilizing the economy, protecting people’s livelihoods and helping to spur growth. Key elements include major tax and energy pricing reforms, increased social spending, rebuilding foreign exchange reserves and introducing a stronger anti-corruption legal framework.
On Tuesday, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said talks with the IMF had successfully reached the final stages in presenting an interim budget aimed at securing a bailout. The measures described covered raising certain taxes, reducing capital spending, controlling inflation and strengthening aid programs.
Wickremesinghe presented his first budget proposal after being elected by parliament in July to serve the remainder of the five-year term of ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country in July and resigned after protesters accused him , him and his family, from the crisis. his official residence.
Eranga Jayawardena/AP
Wickremesinghe said the United Nations and other international organizations have launched a program to ensure food security. Schools have reopened and universities have resumed classes after long closures, he said. However, long fuel lines have reappeared after a quota system appeared to have brought them under control in recent weeks.
In his budget speech, Wickremesinghe said his administration’s fiscal program would strive to raise government revenue to around 15% of GDP by 2025, reduce public sector debt, control inflation and to increase value added tax to 15% from the current 12%.
The new budget came amid relative calm after months of public protests that toppled the once powerful Rajapaksa political dynasty. Sri Lanka’s crisis has been compounded by global factors such as the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but many have accused the Rajapaksas of serious economic mismanagement and corruption that drove the country into bankruptcy. .
Rajapaksa is now in Thailand. Party leaders say he is expected to return from exile in early September and have asked Wickremesinghe to provide him with the security and facilities a former president is legally entitled to.
Since becoming president, Wickremesinghe has cracked down on protesters and dismantled their main camp outside the president’s office. The use of a tough terrorism law to detain a protest leader has led the United States and the European Union to raise human rights concerns.
NPR News
News
Eurozone final manufacturing PMI for August 49.6 vs. preliminary 49.7
Much like the German reading, the stock is at a 26-month low even though manufacturing output was seen at a 2-month high. New orders fell sharply and manufacturers also further reduced purchasing activity in response to the darkening economic outlook. The silver lining is that cost inflation is down, which is a bit of a relief after all-time highs in the middle of the year. S&P Global notes that:
“Beleaguered eurozone manufacturers reported another sharp drop in output in August, meaning output has now fallen for three straight months to add to the likelihood of a third-quarter GDP slump. Forward-looking indicators suggest that the slowdown is likely to intensify – potentially markedly – in the coming months, which means that recession risks have increased.
“The slump in sales has not only led an increasing number of factories to cut production, but has also meant that warehouses are filling up with unsold goods to a degree not seen in the survey’s 25-year history. Similarly, raw material inventories are piling up due to the sudden and unexpected drop in production volumes.
“Weak demand and efforts to reduce high inventory levels are therefore combining to depress production in the months ahead. The orders-to-stocks ratio – an important indicator of future production – is indeed now signaling a drop of an intensity not seen since 2009, with the exception of the first months of confinement in the event of a pandemic.
“Good news on inflation is provided by a slowdown in the rate of increase in factory input costs and selling prices, linked to weakened demand and fewer supply chain problems. However, the reported inflation rate remains historically high, driven primarily by energy, the cost and supply of which present a major unknown to the outlook for production and inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates demand pressure on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country based on the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates demand pressure on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country based on the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.
In the coming months. »
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Daily horoscope for September 1, 2022
Lunar Alert: There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions today. The Moon is in Scorpio.
Happy Birthday for Thursday, September 1, 2022:
You are elegant, charming, enthusiastic and impulsive. Others also see you as simple, honest and reliable. This is a fascinating year for you, as it is the first year of a new nine-year cycle, which means you must be courageous, open and receptive to new directions and new ideas.
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★★
Today you are compelling, enthusiastic and inspiring, which is why it is the perfect day to wake up your troops and get them going! Oh yes, others will listen to you because your optimism will encourage them. You have your subscribers. Tonight: Check your finances.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★★
It’s a great day for starting business activities or anything related to financial negotiations, including starting a new business. You are filled with positive energy and hope as you see how to explore beneficial opportunities! Tonight: Be patient.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★★★
Today, Mars is in your lucky dancing sign Jupiter, giving you a huge boost of positive energy! This is a favorable time to deal with the authorities. In fact, you will be able to persuade almost anyone to see your way of thinking. Tonight: get organized.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★★
Whatever you do now (especially behind-the-scenes work or research) will reap positive rewards. In fact, there will be a ripple effect that will ultimately boost your good reputation in the community, as well as your career. You can not lose ! Tonight: Pay attention.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★★
Your high energy today captures the attention of others, especially the groups and clubs you belong to. You might also be involved in competitive physical activities. Whatever the case, you will emerge as one who is an inspiring leader. Tonight: Interruptions.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★★★
This is an extremely powerful day for you! The Sun is in your sign, giving you confidence and energy. You find it easy to make a good impression on others. During this time, you are excited and excited about something in particular, which is why you want to go for the gold. Your timing is good. Tonight: avoid accidents.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★★★
Today, you might be excited about travel plans or opportunities to explore opportunities in publishing, media, or something to do with medicine or law. Anyway, pursue what you want, because you are blessed! It’s also a great day for studying, exploring ideas, and even standing up for your beliefs. Tonight: keep your possessions.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★★
If you encounter disputes or difficulties when dealing with condominium, tax, debt or insurance issues, you will come out of it smelling like a rose today. You have a lot of energy to bring to the table, plus you’re lucky. A winning combination indeed! Tonight: Be vigilant.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★
Today you might feel at odds with someone. There could be a dispute or disagreement. However, today’s energy is positive, and the Sun at the top of your chart makes you look good in the eyes of others. You will probably overcome any difficulties you encounter. Tonight: A surprise.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★★
Expect to accomplish a lot today. Fiery Mars is in your house of employment, giving you a boost of energy to get things done. In addition, he dances with Jupiter, which means work-related travel is likely. Working with groups will be successful. Whatever you do, you will do it with confidence. Tonight: be patient.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★★★
It’s a great day for entertainment, social activities, sporting events, the arts, the world of entertainment, and fun times with others. In particular, you will enjoy fun activities with the children. Take the time to have fun today. Everyone is motivated and eager to socialize! Tonight: Be courteous.
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★★
You are going to accomplish a lot at home today. It’s a great day to start new projects that will reorganize and clarify any confusion taking place at home. Your energy is high. You feel healthy and in a good mood. Whatever you do, you will approach things with confidence and optimism! Tonight: Travel is changing.
BORN TODAY
Actress, comedian Lily Tomlin (1939), singer Gloria Estefan (1957), actor Scott Speedman (1975)
denverpost
Chelsea eyes AC Milan’s Rafael Leao after PSG reject Neymar investigation
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 200 Russian soldiers and destroy 6 ammunition storage points in southern Ukraine Operational Command Pivden (South)
8 Uses and Benefits Of Ashwagandha For Improved Health
CBS Evening News, August 31, 2022
IMF to provide $2.9 billion to help crisis-ridden Sri Lanka: NPR
Eurozone final manufacturing PMI for August 49.6 vs. preliminary 49.7
Daily horoscope for September 1, 2022
Tyson Fury’s masseur, 27, who was caught texting while driving is SPARE from a driving ban
Peter Thiel pushes back at Mitch McConnell over Arizona Senate bailout
SHIB Community Announces Major Metaverse Project Upgrade
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs