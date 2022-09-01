News
Chicago Bears claim NFL-high 6 players off waivers, including former 1st-round pick Alex Leatherwood
When the Chicago Bears let go 23 players Tuesday to reach an original 53-man squad, Matt Eberflus said roster churning is something that would continue all season.
The Bears mixed it up in a big way Wednesday by claiming a league-high six players off waivers, including guard Alex Leatherwood, who was drafted in the first round (17th overall) by the Las Vegas Raiders just last year. The Jacksonville Jaguars were next, claiming five players.
Also added by the Bears were tight end Trevon Wesco (New York Jets) and four defensive players — cornerback Josh Blackwell (Philadelphia Eagles), defensive end Kingsley Jonathan (Buffalo Bills), nose tackle Armon Watts (Minnesota Vikings) and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (Indianapolis Colts).
The Bears, who are seventh in the waiver claiming process based on the 2022 draft order, will have to make corresponding roster moves to create room for the newcomers while also working to fill out a 16-player practice squad.
It’s not surprising Poles and his staff were busy. Poles was on the staff in Kansas City in 2013 when first-year general manager John Dorsey executed seven waiver claims at the beginning of coach Andy Reid’s run with the Chiefs.
Among the claims were safety Ron Parker, cornerback Marcus Cooper and defensive end Jaye Howard. All wound up signing lucrative multiyear deals, and Cooper and Howard eventually played for the Bears. Dezman Moses and James Michael-Johnson and tight end Sean McGrath all played significantly for the Chiefs.
If the Bears get half that production out of their claims it will be a success. One of Eberflus’ favorite players in Indianapolis came on a waiver claim. The Colts made six claims in 2017, the first year for general manager Chris Ballard, who was also on Dorsey’s staff in Kansas City in 2013. Among those plucked off waivers was nickel cornerback Kenny Moore, who was cut by the New England Patriots.
Leatherwood is interesting from the standpoint that he had great talent coming out of Alabama last year. The selection of an interior lineman that high in the draft by former Raiders general manager Mike Mayock was criticized, and after an up and down first season Leatherwood struggled under a new regime.
Leatherwood was made available via trade but no one had interest. By claiming Leatherwood, the Bears are now on the hook for $5.9 million in guaranteed money. Had he cleared waivers, Las Vegas would have had to pay money. Poles wants to see if a change in scenery brings out a higher level of performance for the former Alabama player.
Watts had five sacks as an interior lineman for the Vikings last season and played in sub packages. He is due $2.54 million.
Wesco was a 2019 fourth-round pick out of West Virginia. He appeared in 40 games over the previous three seasons for the Jets, primarily as a blocker and on special teams. He has six career receptions.
Blackwell (Duke), Jonathan (Syracuse) and Weatherford (Miami-Ohio) were all undrafted free agents this spring. Weatherford played well on special teams in preseason.
Express, Snap, Rocket Lab and more
Find out which companies are making headlines in the midday business.
Bed Bath & Beyond – Shares in the beleaguered retailer fell 19.8% after it presented a strategic plan that only confirmed investor fears that the company will struggle to turn around its business. Bed Bath has also filed a request to sell an undisclosed amount of shares in the future.
Express – Shares of Express fell more than 19% after the company reported quarterly revenue of $464.4 million, against StreetAccount estimates of $479.6 million. The clothing retailer, which also cut its full-year forecast, cited tough macroeconomic conditions.
Rocket Lab USA – Shares jumped 8.2% after Cowen upgraded the company to outperform market performance, saying the shares are more than 50% up. According to Cowen, Rocket Lab is the market leader in space launches.
Snap – The social media company saw its shares rise 7% after announcing a restructuring plan that includes a 20% cut in staff and a new chief executive. The changes come after Snap reported disappointing second quarter results and said it would not provide guidance for its current quarter.
LSB Industries – Shares of US nitrogen company LSB Industries gained 2.2% after UBS issued a hedge with a buy rating and a price target suggesting a 30% upside. The company should benefit from record spreads between low-cost US natural gas and high-cost natural gas in Europe and Asia, according to UBS.
PayPal Holdings – Shares of PayPal rose 2.7% after Bank of America upgraded the stock to a neutral long and raised its price target on the payments company. The bank said it expects activist Elliott Management to push for more cost-cutting at PayPal, which could boost revenue in the future.
Seagate Technology Holdings – Shares of the data storage company fell more than 4% after Seagate cut its revenue forecast for the current quarter. The company said it expects revenue for the quarter ending Sept. 30 to be in a range of $2.0 billion to $2.2 billion, down from a range of 2 .35 billion to $2.65 billion. The company cited weaker economic trends in parts of Asia.
CrowdStrike Holdings – The stock fell 6.3% despite the cybersecurity company reporting a quarterly earnings and revenue expectation beat, as well as issuing an upbeat forecast.
HP Inc. – Shares of the PC maker fell more than 5% after the company reported a revenue loss amid slowing electronics spending. HP’s quarterly earnings match analysts’ estimates, according to Refinitiv.
Chewy – Shares of the pet products retailer fell 7.4% after posting a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter. Chewy reported a beaten profit in its latest quarter, but its revenue fell short of expectations. The company expects rising inflation to reduce spending on pet products.
PVH — The stock fell 9% after the owner of clothing brands Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein cut its full-year outlook. At the same time, PVH said it was reducing its global office workforce by 10%.
Baxter International – Shares rose 2% after the healthcare company said its latest syringe infusion therapy had been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration.
– CNBC’s Yun Li, Tanaya Macheel, Jesse Pound, Carmen Reinicke, Samantha Subin and Michelle Fox Theobald contributed reporting.
Vikings acquire WR Jalen Reagor from Eagles for draft picks
The Vikings on Wednesday acquired wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the Philadelphia Eagles, a source said.
The Vikings sent the Eagles a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick that they got from Houston on Tuesday in a trade in which they got defensive lineman Ross Blacklock.
Reagor was taken by the Eagles with the No. 21 pick in the 2020 draft. That was one spot before Minnesota took Justin Jefferson at No. 22. While Reagor has just 64 catches in his first two NFL seasons, Jefferson has become one of the NFL’s top receivers.
Reagor could be in line to be Minnesota’s punt returner. He has 35 career NFL returns for a 9.2-yard average and second-year pro Ihmir Smith-Marsette had issues returning punts in the preseason.
The Vikings kept just five receivers when rosters were trimmed down Wednesday to 53 players. It remains to be seen who the Vikings will let go in order to create room on the roster for Reagor.
Who is eligible for Illinois income tax and property tax refunds? Here’s when the checks might arrive and what to know – NBC Chicago
In less than a month, thousands of Illinois residents will start receiving some kind of stimulus check, in the form of a tax refund.
Starting Sept. 12, the state will begin distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, part of the Illinois Governor’s budget. , JB Pritzker, signed into law earlier this year. Distribution is expected to take about eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
Although many taxpayers are eligible, not everyone in the state is eligible. Here’s a breakdown of each discount – including who’s eligible, the exact payout amounts you might see, and what to do if you think you’re eligible but haven’t received one.
Who is eligible for each discount?
First, to be eligible, you must have filed taxes.
For the personal income tax refund, an individual is eligible if they were an Illinois resident in 2021 and their adjusted gross income was less than $400,000 when filing jointly or $200,000 if filing as a single person.
The property tax refund requires beneficiaries to be Illinois residents who paid property taxes on their principal residence in 2021 and 2022. Their adjusted gross income must be $500,000 or less if they jointly file or if filing as a single person, $250,000 or less.
How much will people get?
Personal Income Tax Refund
Anyone who filed taxes as a single person will receive $50. If you filed jointly, you will receive a $100 discount, $50 per person. Those with dependents will receive up to $300, according to the state comptroller’s website. One hundred dollars will be awarded for each dependent, with a maximum of three.
Property tax refund
The refund amount is equal to the property tax credit you could claim on your 2021 tax forms – up to a maximum of $300.
How will rebates be sent?
The rebates will be distributed according to the method of sending your original income tax refund, according to the State of Illinois website. If you did not receive a refund, did not file an Illinois tax return, or are claiming the property tax refund separately, your refund will be mailed to you by paper check.
What if I haven’t completed the appropriate forms?
Those who have completed the IL-1040 and/or IL-1040-PTR forms will automatically receive discounts. If you haven’t, you don’t have to worry.
Form submissions will be accepted until October 17. To receive both the property and income tax refunds or just the income tax refund, you must file IL-1040, including the ICR Schedule, Illinois Credits as well as Schedule IL-E/EIC. , Illinois Exemption and Earned Income Credit.
If you are only seeking a property tax refund, you must complete Form IL-1040-PTR.
If you did not receive a refund or if you received a refund by paper check, it may take longer for the refund to be issued, depending on state officials. Taxpayers who have not yet filed or submitted a form will receive their refund upon review of the submission.
What if you’re expecting a refund but haven’t received one?
First, check that you meet the requirements and have completed the appropriate forms. For those who submitted an IL-1040 form, the state of Illinois says to allow 90-120 days for your return to be processed, plus an additional 5-10 days for the rebate to be approved.
Those who submitted Form IL-1040-PTR should allow 6 to 8 weeks for form processing and an additional 5 to 10 days for reimbursement approval, according to a state website.
How can I check the status of my rebate?
You can see the status of your discount using Where’s my discount? application.
To use the application, you must have the following:
- Your name and social security number or tax identification number
- Your 2021 Adjusted Gross Income, Illinois Personal Income Tax Return or Form IL-1040-PTR, Property Tax Refund, or IL-PIN.
The Loop: Nipsey Russell’s 2022 NFL Preview
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
“Not Like Mike”
Their new coach won’t simmer
Like jettisoned Zimmer
A boost for the Vikings’ attack
With a softer approach
They no longer have coach
Who might strangle team’s quarterback
CLEVELAND BROWNS
“Elementary My Dear Watson”
With the news that Deshaun
Is 11 weeks gone
The Browns’ fate is looking quite gory
What does Cleveland get
With Jacoby Brissett?
A QB who’s not “predatory”
GREEN BAY PACKERS
“Tea Formation”
Came to camp all the rage
Dressed like Nicolas Cage
Mister Rodgers is quite photogenic
Filled with Super Bowl dreams
Because star of the team’s
Chugging liquids hallucinogenic
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
“Tom Foolery”
We weren’t bamboozled when Brady
Claimed he would retire, so shady
Will be another year or two
Till Bucs’ fossil is through
And makes his ‘Masked Singer” debut
MIAMI DOLPHINS
“Miami Vice”
With all the new stars they brought Tua
The Dolphins’ excuses are fewer
Their tanking owner is so shady
Still lusting for match with Tom Brady
DETROIT LIONS
“HBO Lax”
As is readily seen on “Hard Knocks”
These young Lions won’t be knocking off socks
Only way they’ll go forth
Win the crown in the North
Is if other three catch monkeypox
NEW YORK JETS
“Momma’s Boy”
Every year the sound is the same
Jets fans are screaming “OH BROTHER!”
This year, it’s cause Wilson’s new flame
Is old classmate of his mother
ARIZONA CARDINALS
“QB or not QB?”
Through the desert, there’s worry
That their superstar Murray
Ain’t worth what they gave from their checkbook
There is good cause for panic
He’s been much less than manic
‘Bout reading the Cardinals’ playbook
BUFFALO BILLS
“Fifth Time the Charm?”
No one circles the wagons like Buffalo’s Bills
After four trips with Super nosedive
So we’re hoping the upcoming season of thrills
Gives them chance for disgrace No. 5
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
“Post-Urban Renewal”
These are better days down in Duval
Every reason to boost Jags’ morale
They’ve taken a flyer
On coach who’ll go higher
Than that co-ed groping dude Meyer
CHICAGO BEARS
“Fields of Dreams”
Justin time: The Bears hope they have got
Next star at the QB position
While that might be the case, here’s a thought …
Stop throwing ball to opposition
DENVER BRONCOS
“Danger, Russ”
While it looks like Wilson made escape
From Seattle morass in good shape
In a West filled with flash
His Broncos? More like trash
His mile-high year ends in crash
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
“Mark of Insanity”
Poor Al Davis, we know
In his grave, he is spinning
With his Silver and Black in a rut
While his son rakes in dough
He’s most famous for winning
Prize for world’s most Three Stooge-like haircut
DALLAS COWBOYS
“Jerry Rigged”
The team with the star has more money than God
Yet seasons keep ending in moans
There’ll never be title for franchise so flawed
While owner is named “Jerry Jones”
HOUSTON TEXANS
“A Beard Apart”
In Lovie, the Texans have czar
Who’s sure to give old college try
But Houston will never get far
With dude who looks like Fish Sticks Guy
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
“Old Man and the Shipwreck”
For the coach, Sneaky Pete
It would be quite a feat
For Seahawks to reach playoff goal
But there’s no need to fear
That he’ll end his career
By blowing one more Super Bowl
CAROLINA PANTHERS
“Slightly Progressive”
To Charlotte comes Baker
Insurance ad maker
A roster adjustment, quite bold
While we’re guessing this Brown
Will not light up the town
Can’t possibly suck like Darnold
LOS ANGELES RAMS
“Quarterback Bender”
For Matt, the last season proved Super
With all-world production from Cooper
Repeat, we don’t see
Unless Rams’ QB
Recovers from hangover stupor
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
“Alvin and the Law”
The Saints could have quite the attack
If they’ve got their top running back
The plan for Kamara to play:
Extending assault trial delay
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
“Carson’s Comedy Classics”
If you’re asking, we won’t bet two cents
On their chances of winning with Wentz
While new name has a ring
Former Skins won’t win thing
For as long as Dan Snyder is king
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
“Lancing Blow”
In Frisco, the fans are in lather
From hall of fame hyping of Trey
May not take took long till they’d rather
Give Jimmy G his chance to play
TENNESSEE TITANS
“Oh Henry!”
They’re going for glory in Nashville
After last season’s top-seeded thrill
Still one reason for optimists’ view:
Takes 11 to stop 22
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
“Over the Hill”
T’was so great when Patrick
Would give his wrist a flick
And throw to the heavens, quite a thrill
But his arm’s not that strong
For this year to throw long
To Miami, to find Tyreek Hill
CINCINNATI BENGALS
“Joe Over Average”
Joe Burrow’s ascendance was vital
As Bengals came THISCLOSE to title
But the Cincy revival will cease
If they can’t keep QB in one piece
——–
2022 PREDICTIONS
DIVISIONAL RACES
NFC North
Packers (13-4), Vikings (9-8), Lions (7-10), Bears (5-12)
NFC East
Cowboys (10-7), Eagles (9-8), Giants (7-10), Commanders (5-12)
NFC South
Buccaneers (14-3), Saints (8-9), Panthers (7-10), Falcons (4-13)
NFC West
Rams (12-5), 49ers (11-6), Cardinals (8-9), Seahawks (4-13)
AFC East
Bills (13-4), Dolphins (11-6), Patriots (7-10), Jets (3-14)
AFC North
Bengals (12-5), Ravens (10-7), Steelers (7-10), Browns (4-13)
AFC South
Titans (11-6), Colts (9-8), Jaguars (7-10), Texans (3-14)
AFC West
Chiefs (12-5), Chargers (10-7), Raiders (10-7), Broncos (9-8)
PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS
NFC wild card
Packers over Vikings, Rams over Eagles, 49ers over Cowboys
NFC divisional
Buccaneers over 49ers, Packers over Rams
NFC championship
Buccaneers over Packers
AFC wild card
Bengals over Ravens, Chiefs over Chargers, Dolphins over Titans
AFC divisional
BIlls over Dolphins, Chiefs over Bengals
AFC championship
Bills over Chiefs
Super Bowl LVII
Bills over Buccaneers
COMING NEXT WEEK
The Loop begins our annual drive for prognostication perfection with the Week 1 Fantasy Football column on Thursday and the Week 1 NFL picks on Sunday.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
Sony-Zee merger may hurt competition, careful scrutiny needed: watchdog
NEW DELHI:
A merger between the Indian unit of Japanese Sony and Zee Entertainment to create a $10 billion TV business could hurt competition by having “unprecedented bargaining power”, the country’s antitrust watchdog said in a statement. an initial review, according to an official notice seen by Reuters.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) notice of August 3 to the two companies said the watchdog is of the view that further investigation is warranted.
Sony and Zee decided in December to merge their TV channels, movie assets and streaming platforms to create a powerhouse in a key growing media and entertainment market of 1.4 billion people, challenging rivals like Walt Disney Co.
The TCC’s findings will delay regulatory approval of the deal and could force the companies to propose changes to its structure, said three Indian lawyers familiar with the process. If this still does not satisfy the ICC, it could result in a protracted approval and investigation process, they added.
Zee, in a statement, said it continues to take all necessary legal steps to complete all necessary approval processes for the proposed merger.
CCI and Sony India did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Sony representatives in Japan did not respond outside of normal business hours.
In its 21-page opinion, the ICC said its initial review shows the proposed deal would put the combined entity in a “position of strength” with around 92 channels in India, also citing Sony’s global revenue of $86 billion and its assets of $211 billion.
“Such a seemingly enormous market position would allow the combined entity to benefit from unprecedented bargaining power,” the CCI said in its notice, adding that the combined entity could increase the price of the bundles of chains.
He gave the two companies 30 days from August 3 to respond.
The initial review shows the deal is likely to cause a “material adverse effect on competition”, the watchdog said. “Thus, it is deemed appropriate to conduct further investigation into the matter.”
Zee chief executive Punit Goenka said in a December media interview that he viewed the combined entity’s relative value as “potentially close to $10 billion” and expected all necessary approvals by October. of this year.
Ravens release OL Tyre Phillips, clarifying picture at left guard
The Ravens have waived Tyre Phillips, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed, parting ways with a talented but inconsistent offensive lineman who’d entered training camp in contention for the left guard spot.
Phillips, a third-round draft pick in 2020, played in 22 games and started 13 over his first two seasons in Baltimore. He opened 2021 as the Ravens’ starting left guard but suffered a knee injury in the season opener. After returning to action, Phillips lined up primarily at tackle, where he’d played at Mississippi State, but struggled. He had the team’s highest blown-block rate, according to Sports Info Solutions, and ended the season on injured reserve after another knee injury.
In training camp, Phillips quickly fell behind Ben Powers in the left guard battle, but coaches said they were impressed by his progress. He started the team’s preseason opener at left guard while Powers get experience at center.
“I think he’s doing a really good job in moving in pass protection, back and forth, punching really well, not getting bulled,” coach John Harbaugh said earlier this month. “He’s done a good job with that. The run game’s been pretty athletic. You know, he’s a guard more than he is a tackle, but it’s good to have a guy like that can get you out of a jam, get you through a game at tackle, if you need it. So I credit him for that, but he’s done well. He’s not out of the competition by any stretch.”
Phillips ultimately played more snaps at tackle than at guard in the preseason, raising questions about his place in the line’s rotation. Powers, meanwhile, sat out the preseason finale, a privilege usually afforded to starters.
When the Ravens claimed Del’Shawn Phillips off waivers Wednesday, they needed to make another roster move to fit the linebacker on their roster. By releasing Phillips, the Ravens trimmed their offensive line to 10 players, the number they’d targeted in the preseason.
NFL Network first reported Phillips’ release.
