Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely and will undergo further testing – The Denver Post
Right fielder Gavin Sheets had a chat with manager Tony La Russa during batting practice Tuesday, hours before the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals.
Less than an hour before the first pitch, the Sox announced that La Russa would miss the game under the direction of his doctors.
“I was with him all day,” Sheets said Wednesday. “I was taken aback by that. He looked good all day.
The Sox announced Wednesday that La Russa is out indefinitely and is scheduled to undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.
“As a team and as a player of his,” reliever Kendall Graveman said, “I just want to wish him the best of health and recovery and all that that entails in his near future and going forward. before. That’s obviously where our hearts and minds are. Hopefully we’ll have the best doctors around him to see what’s going on.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that La Russa, 77, had recently had tests with a cardiologist, and the recommendation was to miss Tuesday’s game. Nightengale reported that after further tests on Wednesday, La Russa was asked to see cardiologists.
“I spoke to him (on Wednesday), he was fine,” Sox coach Miguel Cairo said. “But his doctor is in Arizona. They have all the information on his medical examination, and we will find out later in the week what is going on.
Cairo, who managed the 9-7 loss on Tuesday, will continue to substitute. He guided the Sox to a 4-2 victory on Wednesday.
“Health and family,” Graveman said. “You often see us in uniform and see us on the field doing our job and preparing each day to be the best baseball players possible, and Tony was preparing to be the best manager possible. But at the end of it all, in outside of traveling (between) different cities and dressing up every day and fighting each other, we have families, we have people who are dear to us who have been through this together. baseball in perspective.
“I understand that we want to compete, win, prepare and do our best, and that’s what we get paid for. But there are things that seem vital to me and much more important than playing baseball. He needs to go be with his family and take care of him right now.
Some of the players, like outfielder/first baseman Andrew Vaughn, learned the news Tuesday via social media.
“I saw the White Sox post something,” Vaughn said, “and I was like, ‘Oh my God. It’s crazy.’ And then we just had to go play.
“We were trying to talk about it, trying to figure out what was going on. They mentioned a few things, maybe his heart. Just health. Rather scary.”
La Russa is in the second season of his second stint with the Sox. Last season they claimed their Premier League title since 2008, but this year has been filled with injuries and inconsistencies. The Sox entered Wednesday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field in third place in American League Central, three games under the .500 mark.
La Russa is second all-time among major league managers with 2,884 wins. The 2014 Hall of Fame inductee won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and St. Louis Cardinals (2006, 2011).
“You look at his record and he stands on his own,” Graveman said. “He probably forgot more about baseball than I will ever know. It’s something I admired, seeing him show up every day and go to work and work extremely hard. And his will and (his desire) to win, he lived and died by victory and loss. He still cares. I’m sure he’s still watching and keeping up with the times.
“When we lost it really hurt him, and when we won he was really excited for us. And I think he was more excited not for his own good but for the team as a whole when we won. And he was disappointed and still thinking about what he could have done better to make us win when we lost. So I respect him for that.
La Russa led the Sox from 1979 to 1986 and returned for 2021 hoping to take a talented young team to the next level after the Sox were eliminated in the wild card round in 2020.
The Sox made the playoffs last season but were eliminated in the AL Division Series by the Houston Astros in four games.
Predicted to be one of the best teams in baseball this season, the Sox instead found themselves six games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians on the last day of August.
“First, prayers for (La Russa),” Sheets said. “You just pray for him, pray for a quick recovery. We don’t know all the details of what’s going on, but most importantly we want to get some wins… so when he comes back, whatever, hopefully we’ll be in a better position for the playoffs.
“I loved playing for him. He taught me a lot. He was a great mentor to me, especially as a young player. From the first day I arrived he kind of took me under his wing, showed me the ropes and learned from him along the way. I want to see him again as soon as possible.
Another injury for the Chicago White Sox: Longtime groundskeeper Roger ‘The Sodfather’ Bossard to have hernia surgery
This Chicago White Sox season has seen 30 injury list moves since opening day, including multiple trips for several players.
Manager Tony La Russa was the latest to miss time after the team announced Wednesday he would be out of the dugout indefinitely while dealing with an undisclosed medical issue.
Now the injury bug has even spread to the grounds crew with news that longtime groundskeeper Roger “The Sodfather” Bossard will undergo a hernia operation next week.
Bossard confirmed the surgery will sideline him for most of the final month of the regular season.
Bossard has only missed seven home games in his 56 seasons working for the White Sox at old Comiskey Park and Guaranteed Rate Field — and two of those absences were because he was asked to go to Arizona to work on the field at their spring training facility. Bossard even worked the field at Sox Park during the start of the pandemic in 2020 when the season was delayed and only a few employees were allowed inside the ballpark.
He’s been the Sox’s head groundskeeper since 1983, when he took over for his father, Gene Bossard.
The Sodfather, who was working the field Wednesday and will do so the rest of the homestand, had hoped the hernia surgery could be postponed until the offseason. But that was not possible, so instead he’ll have the procedure done during the Sox’s upcoming road trip to Seattle and Oakland.
Bossard said he would still be able to show up and oversee work on the field during the final 11 regular-season games after Sept. 12, but won’t be allowed to do any physical work. General manager Rick Hahn ordered Bossard to put down his rake, telling his friend his health was more important to his family and the organization than his iron man streak. He memorably worked with a broken toe in 2017 and refuses to take days off.
Bossard’s doctor concurred, and told him rest is the only way for the healing process to succeed.
The Sox have had a difficult season at home, bringing a 31-35 record into Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. But the field has been immaculate with near-perfect summer weather after a rough start in spring. Back in May, Bossard confirmed what most observers believed — that this was the worst spring of inclement weather we’ve had in decades.
“Never seen it like this,” he said. “It’s horrible and it’s not just the Sox and Cubs. It’s the golf courses and everybody is just suffering. The plant isn’t growing the way it’s supposed to. The weather pattern is brutal. It’s as bad as I’ve ever seen.”
The White Sox remain in the playoff hunt, so there’s still a chance Bossard could return if they make a long run in October. But that’s too far down the road to contemplate — and the Sox are five games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians entering September.
Either way, Bossard said he plans to return in 2023 for his 57th season and has no intention of retiring.
“If you love what you do, you keep on doing it,” he said.
latest news SDSU gang rape case: Woman demands results of her rape test
A young woman who accused three former San Diego State football players of gang-raping her at a party last year has yet to receive her rape test results from him. more than 10 months ago or the police report filed the same day, according to his attorney.
Attorney Daniel Gilleon sent a letter Wednesday to the San Diego County District. Atti. Summer Stephan, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit, and members of the San Diego City Council request this information and note that his client is legally entitled to it.
“Please, this is a young girl who was the victim of a gang rape, and she is begging you for the information she is entitled to,” he wrote. “Stop blowing her up and her rights and just give the information – now.”
San Diego police did not respond to questions from The Times about the request or the department’s policy on sharing this information with victims of crime. A department spokesperson said the questions were forwarded to the district attorney’s office, which received the police investigation in early August and is considering whether to file criminal charges. A spokesperson for the office did not answer the question but said the matter was still under investigation.
State law requires police departments to provide information about sexual assault test results — including whether an attacker’s DNA is found — to victims who request it. Departments are also required to provide reports to victims of crime unless doing so would jeopardize the safety of someone involved in the investigation or “the success of the investigation or related investigation.” .
The lawsuit, filed last week, accuses the three football players – including star bettor Matt Araiza – of raping the young woman at an off-campus Halloween party last October when she was a high school student from 17 years. The young woman filed a police report the next day and was given a thorough examination for rape, according to the lawsuit.
Araiza, whose powerful kicks in college earned him the nickname “Punt God”, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills months after the alleged rape. The Bills announced on Saturday that he had been dropped from the team, two days after the lawsuit was filed.
Araiza’s attorney, Kerry Armstrong, said the trial allegations were false and witnesses at the party contradicted his claims.
Gilleon provided the Times with records from a police portal that were shared with his client showing that the tests for his Sexual Assault Response Team examination were completed and returned to the forces of the order on October 27. The recordings do not detail the results.
A Times review of emails and text messages between the young woman and San Diego police shows that she did not immediately receive clear answers about when and how to obtain the records and information. she was looking for.
A detective told her in June that her sergeant did not want the young woman to see her statement so as not to “taint your memory”.
Then in early August, the same detective ordered the young woman to file a registration request in order to obtain the crime report. Her attorney filed a motion on August 19 seeking statements made to police by the young woman and her father, tapes of 10 search warrants that police executed, audio of detective calls recorded between the young woman and the men who, according to the lawsuit, police determined were in the room where the alleged rape occurred.
The police website asks the public to contact the department to confirm if a report is ready for collection seven days after the request.
The detective asked the young woman, now 18, to meet in person to review the results of the rape test – an option her lawyer is wary of, preferring to keep the correspondence documented.
“I’m a bit upset,” the young woman wrote in an email to the detective on Tuesday, a copy of which was provided to The Times. “I had been asking for information about my case for months, including the SART results and my statement, but it wasn’t until the media went crazy that you decided to give me the instructions. Why have you refused my requests in the past, knowing that I had these rights? »
Sun Sentinel staff predictions for 2022 Miami Dolphins ― and the Super Bowl
Here’s how well the South Florida Sun Sentinel thinks the Miami Dolphins will do in the 2022 season, and who our staff is picking to play in the Super Bowl:
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist
Dolphins prediction: 9-8
They have speed in the right places on offense as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are their most dynamic receivers since Mark Duper and Mark Clayton. They added a foundational piece to the line in tackle Terron Armstead. The defense will be a year more developed, too, but face some of the league’s best quarterbacks as opposed to the last half of last season. Depth and uncertain offensive line questions are still out there. Better? Definitely. A contending team? November will tell us.
Super Bowl prediction: Buffalo vs. Los Angeles Rams
The Bills were 13 botched seconds from the AFC Championship Game last year and so get the motivational gear to make it this year. It’s a stacked AFC, though, as Baltimore won’t be hurt like last year, Cincinnati improved off its great season, Las Vegas added to its foundation and any of eight or nine teams could make a run. The NFC isn’t nearly as tough. The Rams repeat because their top competition took steps back.
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist
Dolphins prediction: 8-9
Sorry, but there’s going to be a learning curve with first-year coach Mike McDaniel and his offense, mostly because there are concerns about the offensive line, pass protection, and the running game. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is wait-and-see even though he’s equipped with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The defense should be OK, led by ball-hawking Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard. But depth and health are concerns on both sides of the ball whether it’s Tagovailoa, Howard, left tackle Terron Armstead or others, and once the inevitable injuries hit, problems will surface.
Super Bowl prediction: Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay
I’m not betting against Tom Brady. It’s not wise. I learned that while selecting preseason AFC East winners over the previous two decades or so when Brady was with New England. As for Buffalo, I like a feel-good story that’s grounded in realism. The plucky, small-market, four-time Super Bowl loser Bills would be a great story by going back to the Super Bowl, and finally getting a win. It could happen.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
Dolphins prediction: 10-7
Between an improved offense, continuity on an already-stout defense, a competitive AFC and challenging start and finish to the schedule with a soft spot in the middle, the Dolphins see a one-game improvement from 2021. I’ll say it’s good enough for Miami to earn one of the wild-card playoff spots, finishing second in the AFC East, behind the Buffalo Bills and ahead of the New England Patriots. The Dolphins then go on the road and lose in the first round, possibly in a cold environment.
Super Bowl prediction: Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo
I just witnessed some concerns for the Bucs in joint practices with Dolphins this preseason, especially with the rebuilt offensive line, center Ryan Jensen’s injury and Tom Brady taking a personal leave from the team. But the Super Bowl is a long ways away. This has the feeling of one of those instances where Brady finds a way to pull through the drama and deliver for an eighth ring with what is still a loaded roster. The Bills take the next step by getting through the AFC for a first Super Bowl appearance since the early 1990s, but they fall to 0-5 all-time in the big game.
Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor
Dolphins prediction: 11-6
Who can really tell with this team? Maybe this is Tua Tagovailoa’s year, under the direction of a new coach full of confidence in him. Maybe the combo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle changes everything. Maybe the defense builds on last year’s strong foundation. Maybe first-time head coach Mike McDaniel has the innovation, ability to adapt and just enough luck to push this team further than anyone expects. Or maybe not. I see the glass much more than half full.
Super Bowl prediction: Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay
It always comes down to this: I don’t know that I am strong enough to pick against Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady. Sure, Buffalo is looking formidable and has something to prove, but quarterback Josh Allen does not have the playoff chops these two have. If the Chiefs can get through the strong AFC West, it’s only fitting they make it to the Super Bowl for one last Brady hurrah.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
Dolphins prediction: 9-8
Tua Tagovailoa has more playmakers around him this season and star Tyreek Hill undoubtedly will be the third-year quarterback’s safety net at receiver. But prized free-agent acquisition Terron Armstead’s health and Connor Williams’ snapping issues at center are a concern, as is the struggling running game. The defense should be solid once again, but depth at cornerback and inside linebacker is a concern.
Super Bowl prediction: Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay
Buffalo came close to finally knocking off Kansas City in the playoffs last season and seems destined to return to the Super Bowl with star quarterback Josh Allen leading the way. That postseason experience, combined with several key offseason moves, should have the Bills on a collision course with the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers.
Steve Svekis, Sports Senior Content Editor
Dolphins prediction: 9-8
While I am predicting the same 9-8 I had last season, that just-over-.500 mark would represent a marked improvement as the Dolphins kick off the Tyreek Hill and Mike McDaniel era. The 2022 schedule could end up as one of the most difficult in franchise history when combining opponent win percentage (the club record is 1999′s .563) with the fact nine games will be played on the road. The offense will get excellent opportunities in the run game as teams give a ton of attention to Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the dangerous pass-game targets. The defense, which feasted on poor quarterbacks last year, was basically left the same, hoping that second-year jumps by pass rusher Jaelan Phillips and safety Jevon Holland provide enough of a bump forward for the unit.
Super Bowl prediction: Buffalo vs. Philadelphia
The Rams, my NFC pick in this space last year, have me properly spooked regarding Matthew Stafford’s preseason elbow pain. Maybe it’s a smokescreen. The Eagles, who snuck into last year’s playoffs, have added a ton of talent the past two years, and are in the inferior conference. I could see an Eagles-Saints NFC Championship matchup. The Bills, an inexplicable 13 seconds away from hosting the AFC Championship last year, got better, adding pass rusher Von Miller and first-round-pick cornerback Kaiir Elam, but their schedule, like Miami’s, also looks to be a bear. If Josh Allen stays upright, the Bills finally make their fifth Super Bowl, and win.
More season preview content
Dave Hyde: The life story of Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: always different, always challenged, never satisfied
Between harsh critics and cult-like supporters, Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa enters key season as polarizing figure
Five Miami Dolphins to watch during 2022 season
Tyreek Hill’s work ethic, commitment to maximizing his talents leaving an impression on Dolphins
Dolphins look to turn offseason momentum into long-awaited playoff return
Breaking down the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 schedule
Nighttime meadow closures in Rocky Mountain National Park during elk rutting season
As elk rutting season approaches, Rocky Mountain National Park will impose its annual hiking restrictions in Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow and Holzwarth Meadow beginning Thursday.
Walking in open grasslands will be prohibited from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. until October 31. Visitors should stay on established roads and trails in these areas during these hours. Walking to fishing grounds and fishing in closed areas is not permitted from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.
Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, and Moraine Park are located on the east side of the park near the Estes Park entrances. Harbison Meadow and Holzwarth Meadow are located on the west side of the park near the entrance to Grand Lake.
The closures are imposed to prevent humans from disturbing or upsetting the excitable elk during mating season when the massive animals, some of which males weigh more than 1,000 pounds, congregate in large groups. The peak of the season usually runs from mid-September to mid-October, but there are already signs that it is coming.
“The male elk are starting to round up their harems,” said Lori Bucci, who works at the Estes Park visitor center. “I haven’t seen large groups gathering but they are starting to build at lower elevations and blocking traffic which is always a sign it is starting. They are gathering in groups at this time.
Estes Park will hold its annual Elk Fest celebration on October 1 and 2.
Russia is trying to sell other countries the new “state-of-the-art” tank that Moscow itself does not really want to buy
The Russian state arms manufacturer is marketing the new T-14 Armata tank for export.
The T-14 is considered highly advanced, with specs said to match or exceed NATO tanks.
But Moscow has reduced its own purchases of Armatas, casting doubt on its ability to build them.
Russia wants other nations to buy its advanced T-14 Armata, but Russia itself doesn’t seem interested in the new tank.
Not only did the Russian army buy few T-14s, but the Armata was largely absent from what should have been its baptism of fire: the war in Ukraine.
Nevertheless, Rosoboronexport – the state arms company that manufactures the Armata – attempted to sell the new tank at Army 2022, a major defense trade show sponsored by the Russian government.
“The Russian state arms exporter has never demonstrated the T-14 Armata tank before,” Russian news agency TASS reported, calling the new tank “vanguard.”
Previously, only a scale model of the vehicle was shown at the IDEX show in Abu Dhabi in 2021, leading “about six countries” to show interest in the T-14, Rosoboronexport claimed.
Since the Armata was released to the public in 2015, Russia’s next-generation tank has worried Western analysts, who fear it will overpower current NATO main battle tanks – such as the M1 Abrams, Challenger 2 and the Leopard II – which are Cold War-era designs. dating from the 1980s.
After the failure of the Future Combat System project, the next American tank will probably only be an improved Abrams. European countries can develop the main ground combat system tank – if they can muster the political unity and funding – but at best the MGCS will not appear until 2035. The Armata is now operational.
Since the 1940s, the world had become accustomed to Russian tanks which essentially evolved from the Soviet T-34 and T-55 of the 1940s and 1950s to the T-72 and T-90 of today.
These tended to be smaller, cheaper and more durable than their Western counterparts, which reassured NATO that its outnumbered but more technologically advanced tanks could prevail against the armored ones. massive Russians.
But experts were shocked by the new design and concept of the Armata, a high-tech vehicle with an active protection system to shoot down anti-tank rockets, sophisticated sensors and a data network, on-board drones and a high degree of automation.
Most notably, the T-14 features a 125mm cannon housed in an unmanned turret, allowing the crew to remain safely tucked inside the heavily armored hull. The thinner armor of tank turrets is often a point of vulnerability, as seen in Ukraine, where Western-made anti-tank weapons claimed the lives of many Russian tanks.
Indeed, with the Armata, Russia seemed to have developed a tank capable of defeating NATO tanks through quality rather than quantity.
Perhaps Russia itself had doubts. Moscow initially announced plans to purchase 2,300 Armatas by 2025, for an estimated $4 million each. By 2020, that number had been reduced to 132 as the Russian military opted to upgrade its existing tanks.
The Armata “has become hostage to many new technologies and systems introduced into it,” according to Russian defense magazine VPK. “At first it looked more than innovative and aroused explosive interest. But the vehicle was prohibitively expensive. As a result, the Ministry of Defense came to the conclusion that it was not necessary to hurry with large batches of Armatas.And the focus should be on the T-72, T-80 and T-90 tanks, using the huge modernization potential built into them in Soviet times. “
In this sense, the Russian army may have been prescient. Ukraine says Russian tank production has been crippled by Western sanctions that have deprived manufacturers of imported components, especially electronics that Russia cannot manufacture at home.
Given that Western electronics have been found in many Russian weapons recovered from Ukraine, it raises the question of whether Russian industry can build the Armata as long as sanctions continue.
That might not worry the Kremlin. As with many Russian “miracle weapons” – like bizarre nuclear-powered cruise missiles and Su-57 stealth fighters that barely flew over Ukraine – Russia’s new weapons seem to be more about propaganda than capability. military.
If a nation like India, which has operated Soviet- and Russian-made tanks since the 1950s, chooses to buy even a few Armatas, it would be good publicity for Russian technological prowess.
The question is whether other countries will choose a tank that Russian factories may be unable to deliver and Russia itself is not buying.
Michael Peck is a defense writer whose work has appeared in Forbes, Defense News, Foreign Policy Magazine and other publications. He holds a master’s degree in political science. Follow him on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Youth has an important role in strengthening the democratic institutions in J&K : Imran Shah
Youth has an important role in strengthening the democratic institutions in J&K : Imran Shah
Anantnag , sept, 01::: Stressing upon the youth for cohesive participation in strengthening the democratic institutions for collective development in J&K senior socio political leader Imran Amin Shah said that traditional political parties through their tactical and deceitful role have created huge disconnect and mistrust among public. Their lust of power and personal comforts have duped future of our younger generation, he said. Shah was addressing a youth/public convention in Janglatmandi Anantnag today.
Imran said that these traditional political parties make huge claims with hoax promises and after getting power forgot to fullfill what they have promised to public.
Coming heavily on PDP and NC he said that both these parties are responsible for what is happening today in the state and both the parties are need to answer about their mass corruption and nepotism which had been at large during their tenure causing immense mistrust and alienation among educated young lot in the state.
Shah said that both parties have unleashed the corrupt practices to adjust their own men without any merit or qualifications which forced larger youth to choose a wrong path of violence and drugs.
Appreciating the present LG Administration for their collective and positive role for ensuring transparency in recruitment and other developmental process, Shah said that these historic steps are gaining trust among youth on democratic institutions which need to be expedited with long lasting results.
Shah urged youth to come forward and become part of democracy and provide a chance to younger lot to lead in a betterway than to trust on those traditional parties who have brought only devastation for their personal comforts.
On this occasion Fayaz Ah Tarry, M Amin, Muzafer Ah Telwani, Omar and others were also present on this occasion.
