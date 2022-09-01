News
China demands US drop tech exports after Nvidia warning
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government on Thursday called on Washington to repeal its technology export restrictions after chip designer Nvidia Corp. said a new product may be delayed and some work may be moved out of China.
The latest checks add to rising US-China tensions over technology and security. US officials say they must limit the spread of technology that can be used to make weapons.
Nvidia said it was informed on Friday that it needed a license from the US government to export any product with performance equal to or better than its A100 graphics processing chips to China, Hong Kong or Russia. He said A100 buyers and the development of the new H100 could be affected.
China’s Commerce Ministry has accused Washington of abusing export controls to limit semiconductor sales to China. He said trade restrictions would disrupt supply chains and global economic recovery.
“China strongly opposes it,” said ministry spokesman Shu Jueting. “The US side should immediately end its wrongful practices, treat companies from all countries equally, including China, and do more to contribute to global economic stability.”
US officials are increasingly concerned about Chinese technological development as both a strategic threat and a potential challenge to US industrial leadership.
Washington has tightened controls and pressured its allies to limit Chinese access to the most advanced chips and tools to develop its own. China is spending a lot to develop its fledgling producers, but cannot manufacture high-end chips used in the most advanced smartphones and other devices.
Nvidia said it may need to “move some operations out of China.” The company said it was asking the US government for exemptions for its development and support activities.
He said he would try to meet the needs of Chinese customers with products that are not subject to licensing requirements. He said the company may apply for a license for customers who need one, but “has no assurance” that the US government will agree.
yahoo
News
St. Paul district unveils Career Pathways Center, where students will check out high-demand career fields
St. Paul Public Schools is opening a new career center next week on the St. Paul College campus, where students from district high schools can take courses in high-demand fields, earning industry certifications and competing for internships.
The new Career Pathways Center is taking over the college’s old and mostly empty College Learning Center, on the southwest corner of the campus.
The career center will open Tuesday with 150 students and 16 courses, three of which will be held on the main college campus and one at St. Catherine University.
The district is moving to block scheduling for all high schools this fall, which will enable students from several schools to learn together at the career center. Superintendent Joe Gothard said that will give the district enough students to offer more careers courses.
“We think it’ll take off,” he said.
The center is the next step for a district that in Gothard’s five years has emphasized career exploration, with special counselors in the high schools and new software where students as early as preschool create personal learning plans.
Some school districts have separate career academies where students spend their entire school day. Gothard preferred a model that maintains the connection to students’ home schools, where they can participate in extracurriculars.
“I think high school identity is important,” he said.
Juniors and seniors will take morning classes and eat lunch at their home high schools, then ride buses to the career center for the afternoon. Each high school will continue to offer its own career-focused courses.
3M is supporting the center with a $5 million gift over five years, part of its $50 million racial equity and social justice initiative announced in 2020 in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.
Courses are being offered in four general fields: human services, science and medical, business and communications, and innovative and emerging technologies.
“These are areas for us at 3M that are extremely relevant, especially when we think about what the future of work will look like,” Michael Stroik, the company’s vice president of community relations, said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.
NEW STUDENTS
Zhara Christopher, a Highland Park senior who needs just two classes this year after the district reduced the minimum credits needed to graduate, is taking introductory classes in engineering and health care. Having taken International Baccalaureate courses, where most of her peers were white, she’s been happy to see the district emphasize racial diversity at the career center.
“It’s really catered to one certain group of people,” she said of Highland’s IB program. “With the Career Pathway Center, it’s for everyone.”
Everlyn Balvoa, also a Highland senior, was uninterested in her home high school’s careers courses, which focused on agriculture.
“It’s kind of old school,” she said.
Through the new career center, she plans to start in the Certified Nursing Assistant program next week, offered on the St. Kate’s campus.
Angel Ponce, a Highland senior who builds computers in his free time, is taking introductory courses in engineering and computer hardware. He’s looking forward to meeting people at the career center who have the same interests.
He also expects the center’s courses to get deeper into the content, describing the traditional high schools’ careers courses as “super basic.”
LOW-TECH CLASSROOMS
Gothard said the classes will be general enough that they can apply toward a variety of college and career paths.
Some students will go on to college. Others will go from high school to the workforce, perhaps with an industry certification in construction and design.
With the exception of the nursing classes at St. Kate’s and carpentry and a couple of others at St. Paul College, the courses will be taught in nondescript classrooms inside the career center with no specialized equipment.
Miriam Shuros, program manager of the Career Pathways Center, said many career academies elsewhere are “shiny,” with impressive equipment.
“Two years later, that equipment is obsolete,” she said, “and there’s just no way to fund that.”
News
Alloy relies on fraud prevention to get new $1.55 billion valuation – TechCrunch
When Alloy was founded in 2015, its mission was to help banks and fintechs make better identity and risk decisions using its unique API service and SaaS offering.
Since then, the startup has evolved this offering not only to automate onboarding identity decisions, but also to automate transaction monitoring and credit underwriting.
And today, Alloy announces it has raised an additional $52 million at a valuation of $1.55 billion eleven months after raising $100 million at a valuation of $1.35 billion. The fact that the startup managed to raise this amount of capital in such a difficult fundraising environment is impressive, but the fact that it also increased its valuation iThis is remarkable considering that many businesses these days struggle to grow or grow flat or even down.
Increased demand for identity tools that help financial institutions attract more “good” customers and weed out “bad” customers has led Alloy to double its annual recurring revenue (ARR) over the past year, a noted Tommy Nicholas, co-founder and CEO of Alliage, in an interview with TechCrunch.
Simply put, Alloy is on a mission to help banks and fintechs fight fraud and stay compliant while onboarding new customers in the US and abroad. It helps its customers to extract customer information, traditional credit bureau data and other alternative data through a single point of integration.
Earlier this month, the company announced its global expansion into 40 countries in North America, EMEA, Latin America and APAC.
The New York-based startup has over 300 customers – including Ally Bank, HMBradly, Gemini, Ramp and Evolve Bank & Trust, Brex and Petal – who use its API-based product to connect to over 160 data sources, automate identity decisions when to create new accounts and monitor them constantly. Alloy claims to process over a million decisions a day. The end goal, of course, is to help its customers create fintech products that they can safely deploy and help them grow. their customer base.
Fraud threats have evolved over time to the point that there are “professional fraud brands” trying to use stolen and synthetic identities to open accounts and move and steal money, Nicholas said.
And increasingly, he added, there are frauds by organizations and individuals who are actually tricking people into committing fraud on their behalf using social media.
“You can think of the Tinder Swindler type of thing, where it’s organized on a massive scale,” Nicholas said. “And it’s really becoming a bigger and bigger problem.”
Raising with $100M in Series C Money “Still in the Bank”
It’s a bit rare for companies to raise nearly half the amount they raised in their last funding round. But for Alloy, the decision was intentional and strategic, according to Nicholas. And it was done even with his $100 million in Series C money “still in the bank.”
“We looked around and said okay, well, the world has changed in this way. We have a huge opportunity ahead of us. Boardrooms make investment decisions differently,” he said. he told TechCrunch, “How do we make sure we’re always ready to execute the plan we need to execute and go on the attack when we need to?”
Nicholas added: “Furthermore, fraud is evolving rapidly for our customers. We’ve gone global and we’re doing more than ever. We know that opportunities are going to arise where we are going to… have to make investments in R&D.
Lightspeed Venture Partners and Avenir Growth co-led Alloy’s latest funding, which included participation from existing backers Canapi Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Avid Ventures and Felicis Ventures.
Justin Overdorff, partner at Lightspeed, doubled down on Alloy (his company also led the startup’s September 2021 Series C) because he saw “the company’s role in not just helping companies get to market faster financial products, without increased risk of fraud or compliance, but also to help companies develop their customer base in complete safety.
“So as investors, we see a lot of potential for the company itself, but also see what it can do to help fuel the whole ecosystem,” he wrote. by email.
As a former Stripe employee and current fintech investor, Overdorff thinks a lot of people don’t understand the risk associated with the space.
“Building financial products is inherently risky – because there are rules and regulations to protect people’s money (as they should be) and because there are bad actors trying to take advantage of any vulnerability” , he added.
Alloy, according to Nicholas, plans to use its capital to continue to improve its service to existing markets, “solve global problems for global businesses” and expand its offerings. She also wants to keep hiring. Currently, the startup has 290 employees.
At the time of Alloy’s latest raise, early investor Brad Svrluga, General Partner of Primary Venture Partners, summed up the company’s rise in a difficult environment: “When Tommy Nicholas, Laura Spiekerman and Charles Hearn launched the company in 2015, they were swimming upstream. It was more than difficult to be a startup selling cutting-edge technologies in the conservative world of financial institutions. But over the past few years, Alloy has helped transform the degree of trust in disruptive fintech and partnerships.
My weekly fintech newsletter, The Interchange, launched on May 1! Register here to receive it in your inbox.
techcrunch
News
Tyler Cowen: Stop calling everything you disagree with ‘anti-democratic’
One of the most disturbing trends in current discourse is the misuse of the term “anti-democratic.” It has become a kind of all-purpose insult, used as a cudgel to criticize political and intellectual opponents. Not only is this practice intellectually lazy, but it threatens to distort the meaning and obscure the value of democracy.
The advantages of democracy are obvious, at least to me, and deserve greater emphasis:
- Democracy helps produce higher rates of prosperity and economic growth.
- Democratic governments are more likely to protect human rights and basic civil liberties.
- As philosopher Karl Popper stressed, democracy helps societies escape the very worst rulers, by voting them out of office and in the meantime constraining them with checks and balances.
Of course democracy is not perfect. First, a lot of individual democratic decisions are not very good. (In fact, relative to scientific or technocratic ideals, most democratic decisions are not very good, though I would argue that technocrats cannot be completely trusted, either.) Second, there are periods when some countries might do better as non-democracies, even though democracy is better on average.
Too much commentary ignores these nuances. For example, the New York Times recently published an opinion piece with the headline, “Modi’s India Is Where Global Democracy Dies.” Many of its criticisms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are valid — but the regime is not anti-democratic. Modi has been elected twice by comfortable margins, and he is favored to win another term. It is instead a case of a democracy making the wrong choices, as they often do.
Or consider the criticisms of Poland when that regime limited the powers of its independent judiciary several years ago. That was a mistake, as it undermines the system of checks and balances that help strengthen democracy. Yet the move was not part of an “anti-democratic” agenda, as some commentators said at the time. Limiting the judiciary typically makes a government more democratic, as it did in Poland. (By the way, there are Polish elections scheduled for 2023; I see no signs they will be canceled.)
The danger is that “stuff I agree with” will increasingly be labeled as “democratic,” while anything someone opposes will be called “anti-democratic.” Democracy thus comes to be seen as a way to enact a series of personal preferences rather than a (mostly) beneficial impersonal mechanism for making collective decisions.
Closer to home and more controversially, many on the political left in the U.S. have made the charge that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was “anti-democratic.” It is fine to call Dobbs a bad decision, but in fact the ruling puts abortion law into the hands of state legislatures. If aliens were visiting from Mars, they simply would not see that move as anti-democratic.
Yes, the American system of government has many non-democratic (or imperfectly democratic) elements at its heart — the Supreme Court itself, for example, or the Senate, which gives less populous states outsized influence. Yet those same descriptions would apply to the court that decided Roe v. Wade as well as the court that overturned it.
(An aside: My qualms about the term “non-democratic,” as opposed to “anti-democratic,” are separate but related. Not every aspect of a democracy can or should be democratic; there is a strong case for appointing sheriffs and dogcatchers. But if “non-democratic” is used as a normative insult, people may begin to wonder if their loyalties should be to small-d democracy after all.)
It is also harmful to call the Dobbs decision anti-democratic when what you’re really arguing for is greater involvement by the federal government in abortion policy — a defensible view. No one says the Swiss government is “anti-democratic” because it puts so many decisions (for better or worse) into the hands of the cantons. And pointing out that many U.S. state governments are not as democratic as you might prefer does not overturn this logic.
It would be more honest, and more accurate, simply to note that court put the decision into the hands of (imperfectly) democratic state governments, and that you disagree with the decisions of those governments.
By conflating “what’s right” with “what’s democratic,” you may end up fooling yourself about the popularity of your own views. If you attribute the failure of your views to prevail to “non-democratic” or “anti-democratic” forces, you might conclude the world simply needs more majoritarianism, more referenda, more voting.
Those may or may not be correct conclusions. But they should be judged empirically, rather than following from people’s idiosyncratic terminology about what they mean by “democracy” — and, by extension, “anti-democratic.”
News
Alaska special election results: Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin to win House of Representatives seat
JUNEAU, Alaska — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only seat in the U.S. House on Wednesday, beating a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political return to the state where she once stood. governor.
Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49 on Wednesday, will become the first Alaskan native to serve in the House and the first woman to hold the seat. She will serve the remaining months of the late Republican U.S. Representative Don Young’s term. Young held the seat for 49 years before his death in March.
“I don’t think there will be another anniversary like today,” Peltola said.
“Truly, I am so grateful to Alaskans and all Alaskans who trusted me to fulfill the remainder of Congressman Young’s term,” she said in an interview. “My desire is to follow Congressman Young’s legacy of representing all Alaskans, and I just can’t wait to get to work.”
Peltola’s victory, in Alaska’s first statewide vote-by-choice election, is a boon for Democrats, especially on better-than-expected performances in special elections nationwide this year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. She will be the first Democrat to hold the seat since the late U.S. Representative Nick Begich, who was seeking re-election in 1972 when his plane went missing. Begich was later declared dead and Young in 1973 was elected to the seat.
Peltola ran as a coalition builder while his two Republican opponents — Palin’s grandson and Begich, also named Nick Begich — occasionally chased each other. Palin also spoke out against the ranked voting system, which was instituted by voters in Alaska.
All three – Peltola, Palin and Begich – are running in the November general election, seeking two-year terms beginning in January.
The results came 15 days after the Aug. 16 election, meeting the deadline for state election officials to receive mail-in ballots sent from outside the United States. with state election officials broadcasting the event live. Peltola was leading before the tabs, followed by Palin and then Begich.
State election officials plan to certify the election by Friday.
Leaders of the Alaska Democratic Party cheered Peltola’s victory.
“Alaskans have made it clear that they want a rational, firm, honest and caring voice to speak for them in Washington DC, not the opportunists and extremists associated with the Alaska Republican Party,” the party chairman said. State Democrat Michael Wenstrup in a statement.
Wednesday’s results were a disappointment for Palin, who was seeking a political comeback 14 years after she was thrust onto the national stage when John McCain picked her to be his running mate in the 2008 presidential election. for the House seat, she had wide name recognition and won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
After Peltola’s victory was announced, Palin called the ranked voting system “crazy, convoluted, confusing.”
“While we are disappointed with this result, Alaskans know that I am the last to retreat,” Palin said in a statement.
Begich in a statement congratulated Peltola on looking forward to the November elections.
During the campaign, critics questioned Palin’s commitment to Alaska, citing her decision to step down as governor in July 2009, halfway through her term. Palin became a conservative television commentator and appeared on reality television programs, among other activities.
Palin insisted her commitment to Alaska never wavered and said ahead of the special election that she’s “signed up for the long haul.”
Peltola, a former state legislator who recently worked for a commission aimed at restoring the salmon resources of the Kuskokwim River, introduced herself as a “regular” Alaskan. “I’m not a millionaire. I’m not an international celebrity,” she said.
Peltola said she hopes the new system will allow more moderate candidates to be elected.
During the campaign, she highlighted her support for abortion rights and said she wanted to elevate issues of ocean productivity and food security. Peltola said she received a boost after June’s special primary when she won the endorsement of Democrats and independents who entered the race. She said she believed her positive message also resonated with voters.
“It’s been very appealing to a lot of people to have a message of working together and positivity and mutual support and unity and as Americans none of us are the enemy of one another. ‘other,’ she said. “It’s just a message people really need to hear right now.”
Voters in Alaska in 2020 approved an electoral process that replaced party primaries with open primaries. Under the new system, preferential voting is used in general elections.
In preferential voting, ballots are counted in rounds. A candidate can win with more than 50% of the votes in the first round. If no one reaches this threshold, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Voters who chose this candidate as their first choice have their votes count towards their next choice. Rounds continue until two candidates remain, and whoever has the most votes wins.
In Alaska, voters last backed a Democrat for president in 1964. The number of registered voters who are unaffiliated with a party is greater than the number of registered Republicans or Democrats combined, according to statistics from the Division of Elections.
The final Democratic member of Alaska’s congressional delegation was Mark Begich, the uncle of Nick Begich, who served one term in the US Senate and lost his re-election bid in 2014.
US Senators from Alaska, Republicans Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, congratulated Peltola.
Murkowski said Peltola “has a long history of public service in our great state.” Murkowski and Peltola were in the state legislature together.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Mark Schwiebert: Supreme Court originalists fail to see the Founders’ true intention
The U.S. Supreme Court has figured prominently and controversially in the news recently. In addition to decisions limiting states’ control over gun safety while expanding states’ power over women’s reproductive rights, the court has broken down long-standing barriers between separation of church and state by authorizing public funding of private religious education.
A person might suggest this range of controversial rulings — generally overthrowing long-established precedents and legal principles — has transformed this Supreme Court into the “Extreme Court.”
A consequence of these rulings has been a dramatic drop in public opinion of the nation’s highest court into previously uncharted territory. A recent Gallup Poll revealed only 25% of the public expressed “a great deal” of confidence in the current court and its actions.
Ironically, the basis for most of the controversial rulings by this court arises from a judicial concept known as constitutional originalism. This idea, most prominently promoted by the late Justice Antonin Scalia, asserts that the Supreme Court must seek to apply the constitutional language as the Founding Fathers originally intended — nothing more or less.
The problems with this notion are multiple.
First, the Founders themselves disapproved of the idea.
James Madison, commonly considered to be the “Father of the Constitution,” described his understanding of constitutional purpose as follows: “In framing a system which we wish to last for ages, we should not lose sight of the changes that ages will produce.” He elsewhere declared: “No axiom is more clearly established in law, or in reason, than that wherever the end is required, the means are authorized; wherever a general power to do a thing is given, every particular power necessary for doing it, is included.”
Thus, the Founders intended the document to be flexible and versatile, interpreted in accordance with the changing times and needs of the American republic. That’s one of the reasons the Constitution is so succinct: It did not intend to define all the possible issues or contingencies that might arise in the future.
Second, the so-called originalists apply a very selective standard to determining what the Founders “intended.”
For example, in Citizens United v. FEC, the 2010 case that led the originalists to essentially gut campaign finance laws and recognize corporations as citizens, the Supreme Court ignored the Founders’ own grave suspicion of corporations in general; they never suggested extending to corporations the same rights as those of voting citizens.
Likewise, in 2008 s District of Columbia v. Heller ruling, the same originalists created an individual right to bear firearms that the Constitution (and 200 years of prior Supreme Court rulings) never recognized. The Founders expressly tied the Second Amendment right to bear arms to “a well-regulated militia.”
In recently reversing Roe v. Wade in its Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, the court threw into question decades of recognized right of privacy decisions handed down by prior Supreme Courts. Here again, the Founders’ clear support of personal rights, enshrined in the “life, liberty and pursuit of happiness” language of the precursory Declaration of Independence, was disregarded by the court. In an egregious display of hypocrisy, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, a Black man who is married to a white woman, went so far as to question virtually every privacy right previous courts have recognized except one: the ban on miscegenation laws that didn’t allow interracial marriages like his own. That particular right of privacy, the ethically challenged Thomas apparently believes, should be protected.
Originalists, in other words, reflect neither the intent nor the values of the Founders.
They likewise selectively pick and choose what ideas the Founders embraced and ignore the rest.
What we’re left with is what some legal scholars refer to disdainfully as “outcome determinative justice.” This occurs when a court decides the basic outcome it wants and then makes up a way to get there. The results to society and for the credibility of the court are generally very poor.
A better path, and one supported by Madison himself and by leading jurists ever since, applies the Constitution within the context of our time and nation’s needs.
This assures the Constitution remains relevant and responsive to our nation’s challenges. It also discards a discredited excuse for undermining basic human rights so-called originalists are now aggressively forcing on the American people.
Mark Schwiebert, formerly the mayor of Rock Island, is the author of “The Template: A Parable of the Environment.” Schwiebert is also the founder of the Schwiebert Fund for Environmental Studies. He wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
News
Vladimir Putin will not attend Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral: Kremlin
Moscow:
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, his spokesman announced Thursday.
“The farewell ceremony and funeral will take place on September 3 but unfortunately the president’s work schedule will not allow him (to attend),” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Putin had paid his last respects to Gorbachev at the hospital where he died on Tuesday, at the age of 91.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
China demands US drop tech exports after Nvidia warning
TRON Volume And Market Cap Down Despite Social Media Hype
St. Paul district unveils Career Pathways Center, where students will check out high-demand career fields
Alloy relies on fraud prevention to get new $1.55 billion valuation – TechCrunch
Tyler Cowen: Stop calling everything you disagree with ‘anti-democratic’
Alaska special election results: Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin to win House of Representatives seat
Mark Schwiebert: Supreme Court originalists fail to see the Founders’ true intention
Vladimir Putin will not attend Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral: Kremlin
Mike Preston: The Ravens’ pass rush has star potential. It’s just a matter of time. | COMMENTARY
Evacuation order ordering residents to leave Los Angeles aired on TV ‘by mistake’, authorities say
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs