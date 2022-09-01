News
CODA’s Eugenio Derbez is recovering from surgery after accident
Eugene Derbez is recovering from a “long and complicated operation” after an accident, his wife Alessandra Rosaldo shared on August 31.
In a statement posted to Instagram in Spanish on August 29, the actress informed her social media followers that the accident happened last week. While Rosaldo said Derbez, 60, is doing well and the surgery “does not compromise his health,” she noted that “the recovery process will be long and difficult,” adding that he “will need to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation”. therapies. Rosaldo then thanked his fans for the well wishes.
“Thank you for always being close to us,” she concluded. “I know that with the good energy they will send us and with God’s favor, Eugenio will recover very soon.”
Although Rosaldo did not share details of the accident or the type of injuries Derbez suffered, his production company 3Pas Studios said the incident caused him to break a few bones in his shoulder.
Entertainment
News
Ravens announce 15 practice squad signings, including RB Tyler Badie, DT Isaiah Mack
The Ravens announced their initial practice squad for the 2022 season on Wednesday, reuniting with many of the players they released ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline.
Among the 15 practice squad signings are rookie running back Tyler Badie, a sixth-round draft pick, and defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, who led all defenders in quarterback pressures this preseason, according to Pro Football Focus.
One notable name missing is safety Tony Jefferson, who is reportedly signing with the New York Giants’ practice squad to reunite with former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. The 30-year-old veteran played four games in Baltimore last season, recording 17 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.
Here’s a look at the Ravens’ practice squad:
- RB Tyler Badie
- QB Anthony Brown
- DT Isaiah Mack
- FB/TE Ben Mason
- G Kahlil McKenzie
- OLB Steven Means
- OLB Jeremiah Moon
- DT Rayshad Nichols
- WR Makai Polk
- CB Kevon Seymour
- OT David Sharpe
- WR Binjimen Victor
- DB Ar’Darius Washington
- WR Raleigh Webb
- CB Daryl Worley
()
News
Former senator discusses hushed efforts to change the US Constitution
There is a new strategy that far-right activists are using to try to weaken the foundations of our democracy: what is called the “treaty provision” in the Constitution, according to a former senator.
Former senator Russ Feingold spoke to ABC News Prime about his new book ‘The Constitution in Danger’, co-authored with attorney Peter Prindiville, about what they see as a coordinated effort to change the Constitution and make sweeping changes to our democracy using a specific provision of Section 5
PRIME: Senator Feingold, thank you so much for taking the time to be with us tonight.
FEINGOLD: Thank you very much for inviting me.
PRIME: Now, a central theme in your book here is focused on Section 5, which allows Congress to make changes to the Constitution. But you’re arguing here that a growing group of far-right activists across the country essentially want to exploit another facet of Article Five, which is the convention provision. So tell us what this provision is and why you think it poses a threat.
FEINGOLD: Well, my co-author Peter Prindiville and I studied this very closely for a few years. Section five of the Constitution states that if two-thirds of both houses of Congress propose a constitutional amendment and three-fourths of the states ratify it, it can create a constitutional amendment. It’s the only way to go.
But there’s another provision there that allows two-thirds of the states to call for a constitutional convention and if they do, Congress has to call it. And our concern is that far-right groups realize that there would be no limits to what could be discussed and considered at a convention like this. So they can really undo our Constitution and there’s a growing movement to do that on the far right, and it’s time to call that out and make people realize that.
PRIME: So on that note, you said in your book that this constitutional convention could, in fact, trigger attempts to fundamentally change our system of government. You went on to say, and I quote, that all contentious political and social issues could be on the table. But, I mean, I have to ask, how realistic do you think that scenario is?
FEINGOLD: Unfortunately, it’s very realistic. Peter and I have been looking very closely at the fact that they are currently hosting model conventions. They prepare, they identify the people who would be the delegates, and they have a pretty clear agenda: they really want to reduce the ability of the federal government to protect the environment, to protect civil rights laws, to protect the vote. They could ban abortion in the Constitution. Basically, they could do almost anything.
And in some ways they are close to the 34 states. We think they’re using fake numbers to find this, but a new Congress might decide we’re just going to count it that way. So we think it’s an imminent threat and it would be foolish for people who care about our Constitution not to realize that this is something that could really happen and could be worse than January 6th, worse than what happened with the Supreme Court. This might be the worst thing yet.
PRIME: And although you call it a threat, the argument of these far-right groups, however, is that their proposals would limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government and that they would propose procedural changes, things that doesn’t really collect headlines. But then again, maybe you’re saying they have a tougher agenda and consequences?
FEINGOLD: No, there’s no doubt that they have a tougher schedule. Rick Santorum, the former senator and presidential candidate, said it’s like having a real gun and you just pull the pin on it. So their program is not something soft, they can put it in soft terms, but what they’re trying to do is make it that way. The feds can’t protect the environment, that the feds can’t defend women’s reproductive rights, that the suffrage law is further undermined. And so it’s in their writings, it’s in their statements, it’s very clear. In fact, they even want to make it so, some of them, that if 30 states say they don’t like an act of Congress, they can just strike down an act of Congress.
PRIME: Well, it’s been several decades since the last amendment to the Constitution, though. In fact, only 27 amendments out of the 11,000 proposals to Congress have even been ratified. And while this convention process would make that easier to do, have you found any potential benefits in pursuing amendments, especially in such a divided nation right now, where many states disagree with these federal government decisions ?
FEINGOLD: Yeah, we call it the Endangered Constitution for two reasons. One is this far-right movement to rewrite the Constitution and take us back to the 18th century. But the other is that we need amendments, but we need to modify it in a different way. We need to change article five so that the people, we the people by a majority vote or by majority votes in the states make the changes.
PRIME: And so, while you support some changes, are there any specific amendments that you think could actually garner the necessary support and that would perhaps benefit our democracy?
FEINGOLD: Yeah, I mean, you know, Congress almost passed the elimination of the Electoral College once in the 1960s. I think that’s a pretty popular thing. I think there would be other things that would be popular, but that’s not what will come out of this convention if these right-wingers get what they want. What will result is a weakening of this country’s ability to protect itself. And that will be a very difficult outcome for the diverse people who live here in the 21st century. This cannot be allowed.
PRIME: Okay, former Senator Russ Feingold, thank you for taking the time to be with us tonight.
FEINGOLD: Thank you very much.
ABC News
News
Wild trade Dmitry Kulikov to Ducks for future considerations
In a move that will go down as nothing more than a salary dump, the Wild traded veteran defenseman Dmitry Kulikov to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday afternoon for future considerations.
The 31-year-old Kulikov had 24 points (7 goals, 17 assists) in 80 games for the Wild last season. He spent most of his time on the bottom pairing.
The move frees up $2.25 million in cap space which the Wild can still use this offseason. It also opens a roster spot for young defenseman Calen Addison to theoretically make the team out of training camp.
News
Senate can keep audit records secret
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state Senate can keep hundreds of secret emails and other documents related to its partisan scrutiny of the 2020 election because they are “privileged” and exempt from disclosure under the State Public Records Act.
The unanimous decision means the public will likely never know much about what Republican Senate Speaker Karen Fann and GOP Senator Warren Petersen, who heads the Judiciary Committee, were saying to Doug Logan and others involved in “the ‘audit”.
Logan runs Cyber Ninjas, the inexperienced company the Senate hired to oversee the audit of computers and ballot-counting machines and hand-recount 2.1 million ballots in the 2020 election in Maricopa County.
President Joe Biden’s victory has led former President Donald Trump to claim without evidence that he lost in Arizona and other battleground states to fraud. The Senate then launched the review, which found the results of the recount to be true.
Logan’s report raised a series of other claims about potential problems with the election, most of which have since been refuted. They include the possibility that election materials are connected to the Internet or that a large number of ballots have been cast by deceased voters.
The ruling written by Judge John Lopez says legislative privilege applies because the audit was part of an investigation that could eventually lead to new election laws. That’s enough to protect the roughly 1,000 emails, text messages and other communications the Senate has refused to release.
“Auditing is a legislative activity within the authority of the Legislature, and communications regarding this activity are covered by legislative privilege,” Lopez wrote. “As a result, internal Senate communications regarding the authorization, planning, and findings of the audit investigation are preferred.”
Decision overturns both a trial court judge and state appeals court, who took a narrow view of legislative privilege and held that the public has a right to know what senators discussed of the audit.
“This is a unanimous victory for the Senate on every question,” said Senate counsel Kory Langhofer. “Couldn’t be a better decision.”
The Senate will have to reveal any documents that are political in nature or involve the administration of the audit itself, but the Senate had already agreed to do so.
Fann said in a statement that the Senate’s position that the records could be kept secret was supported by “decades of precedent” from state and federal courts.
“We absolutely believe in transparency, however, there are times when legislative privilege must be exercised so that we can do the jobs that the people of Arizona have elected us to do,” Fann said.
The court-ordered public records lawsuit was filed by a watchdog group called American Oversight, which pushes for government transparency, shortly after the audit was launched in spring 2021.
The Senate released more than 20,000 records after court orders prompted by lawsuits by American Oversight and the Arizona Republic, orders the Supreme Court refused to block last year. But he withheld all or part of about 1,000 other documents, citing legislative privilege intended to promote thorough debate among elected officials.
The appeals court said the privilege did not apply because the audit was primarily political, no legislation was being considered, and the Senate had not demonstrated that releasing the documents would harm its deliberations . The Supreme Court rejected those findings, which American Oversight says will keep important information hidden from public view.
“While legislative privilege should protect the legitimate functions of the legislature, extending privilege to activities that the Court has recognized as particularly politicized is a mistake,” US Oversight Executive Director Heather Sawyer said in a statement. . “This decision makes it easier for officials to hide the truth about their motives and conduct from the public.
The High Court ordered the judge who made the original decision saying the records should be made public to review an updated “log of privileges” filed by Senate lawyers. But the Supreme Court said the judge cannot review the records to make sure the Senate isn’t withholding records that should be released.
Concluding his ruling, Lopez noted that disputes over the 2020 election continue to be “a central feature of the political realm, a matter outside the constitutional prerogative of this Court.”
He said the decision followed a long-standing precedent preserving the separation of powers and protecting the ability of lawmakers to do their job without undue interference. And he said if the public doesn’t like what he’s doing, he has a way of dealing with it.
“Arizona lawmakers regularly run for office and, therefore, are accountable to the state electorate who serve as the ultimate arbiter of the wisdom of any legislative action, rather than to the courts,” wrote Lopez.
yahoo
News
Hastings woman hospitalized after dog attack that also injured daughter
Police said Wednesday a Hastings woman remained hospitalized with multiple severe injuries she sustained from her attacking dog, which also bit her 12-year-old daughter in their home Tuesday and was stopped after being shot and killed by an officer.
The dog, which was a pitbull or pitbull mix, might have killed the woman had the officer not kicked open the front door of the family’s home and fired gunshots, said Police Chief David Wilske.
The girl has since been released from Regions Hospital in St. Paul after treatment for puncture wounds, Wilske said.
“Her mom took the brunt of the attack,” he said. “The indications are that the daughter got bit, mom intervened and then the dog attacked mom.”
Officers were called to the home in the 1300 block of North Frontage Road around 5:30 p.m. on a report of a “very frantic” juvenile caller who said their family dog was attacking her mother, Wilske said.
Upon arrival, the girl was still frantic, but able to communicate with officers from an upstairs window. Once the officer kicked open the door to get inside, he immediately encountered the dog in the hallway and near the woman. The officer got between the woman and dog and fired shots, Wilske said.
“He most likely saved the woman’s life,” Wilske said. “It was pretty heroic actions.”
Wilske said he’d never been to a dog attack of that magnitude during his 25 years of law enforcement.
“For a dog to continue the attack like it did, that’s pretty unusual,” he said. “And I don’t know the history in regards to if it’s had unprovoked attacks before. But the indications that we’re getting is that they’ve had his dog since it was a puppy and that it was well loved.”
The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office crime scene team was requested to process the scene. The dog’s body was taken to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center for a necropsy. No officers or neighbors were injured in the incident.
News
White Sox manager Tony La Russa indefinitely with health issue
CHICAGO (SCS) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely, while undergoing further testing for an unspecified medical issue.
After already missing Tuesday night’s game against the Royals, La Russa, 77, will undergo further testing in Arizona with his personal doctors, the team confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Bench coach Miguel Cairo replaced the manager on Tuesday night and will continue to manage the team while La Russa is out.
Grub5
CODA’s Eugenio Derbez is recovering from surgery after accident
Ravens announce 15 practice squad signings, including RB Tyler Badie, DT Isaiah Mack
Former senator discusses hushed efforts to change the US Constitution
Wild trade Dmitry Kulikov to Ducks for future considerations
Bybit Collaborates With Circle to Provide USDC Spot Pairs And Client Integrations￼
Senate can keep audit records secret
Hastings woman hospitalized after dog attack that also injured daughter
Sam Bankman-Fried Optimistic of Present Crypto Winter
White Sox manager Tony La Russa indefinitely with health issue
Magic’s unveil new state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People