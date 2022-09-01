News
Community sparks hope and support for Atlanta woman in need of heart transplant
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A community comes together to help a mother of three.
Atlanta woman diagnosed with heart failure and medical bills pile up as she pursues heart transplant
William Moore remembers discovering that his wife, Laquedia Moore, was ill.
“I’m like, what’s going on with you guys? She was responsive, but she wasn’t herself,” Moore said.
Moore says that at first his wife didn’t understand why she felt so weak and tired.
“We kept going to different doctors and to the emergency room. And they just kept diagnosing with his different stuff, like they thought it was acid reflux,” Moore said.
But it wasn’t acid reflux. It was something much more serious. Doctors realized it was “peripartum cardiomyopathy”, that is, heart failure.
Laquedia Moore’s heart was only functioning at 10% capacity. So now the 31-year-old needs a heart transplant.
“We have been in the hospital for two and a half weeks now. I’ve been by her bedside day and night, just to support her. It’s hard to watch your wife go through this.
She got on the heart transplant list, which is the first step to being matched with a donor. But the costs of medical bills will continue to get more and more expensive.
“It’s just a moment where I’m like, I have no control. And it breaks my heart,” Moore said.
The family created a GoFundMe account, and so far it has raised over $30,000.
“Let’s go give her a new heart.” Let’s give her a new heart,” Moore said. “We are eternally grateful to the world.”
NOTE: CBS46 does not review or endorse GoFundMe accounts. Donate at your own risk.
First look: Heat going old school with Classic jersey this season
The Miami Heat on Wednesday formally released the Classic Edition jerseys they will wear this season.
The Heat initially wore the uniform style from the franchise’s 1988 inception through 1999. The Heat also brought the jersey style back for the 2015-16 season.
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing around 150 stores and laying off around 20% of its workforce
NEW YORK — Bed bath actions & Beyond lost nearly a quarter of its value on Wednesday after the struggling home goods retailer announced a restructuring that includes store closures, layoffs and a possible stock offering.
The company said it secured more than $500 million in new funding and cut its workforce by 20%.
It plans to close around 150 namesake stores but will retain its Buy Buy Baby chain.
Bed Bath &Beyond also said it would return to its original strategy of focusing on national brands, instead of pushing its own store brands.
It reverses a strategy adopted by its former CEO Mark Tritton who was ousted in June after less than three years at the helm amid falling sales and supply chain issues.
Executives in a call with analysts on Wednesday promised that what makes the new approach different is that it won’t revert to its “stock-it-high” approach to merchandising.
Mara Sirhal, Executive Vice President and Brand President Bed Bath & Beyond brand division, said on the call that customers communicated that “national brands are an important part of their shopping experience with us.”
The company said it was working closely with its suppliers.
The retailer said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday that it may offer, issue and sell common stock from time to time. She plans to use the proceeds to pay off her debt, among other uses.
Bed Bath & Beyond, based in Union, New Jersey, has been dealing with a lot of turbulence recently. In mid-August, activist shareholder Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder of online pet retailer Chewy Inc., sold his entire stake in Bed Bath. & Beyond after buying a big stake a few months before and committing to big changes.
The company said it was still looking for a permanent CEO. Board member Sue Gove took over as interim CEO, replacing Tritton. Tritton was previously director of merchandising at Target, where the more than 30 new brands he introduced played a key role in revitalizing that business.
Chief Operating Officer John Hartmann is leaving the company and eliminating this position.
The company said it expects comparable sales to decline 26% in its second fiscal quarter. It is expected to release its final results next month.
The shares fell 24%, or $2.92, to $9.19 in early trading on Wednesday, after closing down more than 9% at $12.11 in regular markets on Tuesday.
Vikings acquire wide receiver/punt returner Jalen Reagor from Eagles, waive Ihmir Smith-Marsette
The Vikings acquired wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday to be their new punt returner.
The Vikings sent the Eagles a 2024 conditional fourth- or fifth-round draft pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick that they got from Houston on Tuesday in a trade that brought them defensive lineman Ross Blacklock. To make room on the roster, the Vikings waived wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who had been in line to be their punt returner but struggled in the preseason.
A source said it’s possible Smith-Marsette could return to Minnesota on the practice squad if he clears waivers.
Reagor was taken by the Eagles with the No. 21 pick in the 2020 draft. That was one spot before Minnesota took Justin Jefferson at No. 22.
While Reagor has just 64 catches in his first two NFL seasons, Jefferson has become one of the NFL’s top receivers. Reagor has 35 career NFL returns for a 9.2-yard average.
The Vikings kept just five receivers when rosters were trimmed Wednesday to 53 players, and they remain at five with Smith-Marsette being let go.
Reagor has salary-cap numbers of $1.816 million in 2022 and $2.419 million in 2023, with both remaining years guaranteed. The Vikings next May must make a call on his fifth-year option for 2024.
Mint Bullet Leads to Murder Charge in Target Shooting
COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — A woman killed while looking out the window of her South Carolina home was intentionally shot by a neighbor shooting targets in her yard instead of a ricocheting bullet as it told investigators, authorities said.
The charge against the shooter was qualified as murder on Monday. Crime scene technicians determined the fatal bullet could not have been deflected at an angle to a satellite dish used as a target, then struck the woman in the chest, prosecutor Barry Barnette said.
“You can see the bullet didn’t ricochet. This bullet is in perfect condition,” Barnette said, showing a judge a photo on his cellphone during a bail hearing in Cherokee County on Monday. He said the slug was removed from the chest of the victim during an autopsy.
Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30, was initially charged with manslaughter on Sunday, a day after Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, died at her own home in Gaffney.
But prosecutors upgraded the charge to murder after new evidence emerged, Barnette said. Murder carries 30 years to life in a conviction, while manslaughter carries up to five years.
Tate had drawn the curtain on her kitchen window and was looking outside when she was shot, investigators said.
Lucas had to turn around and intentionally shoot in Tate’s direction to hit her and the bullet in Tate’s chest matched the size of ammunition used in the .45 caliber handgun Lucas was firing, Barnette said.
Tate told the judge the shooting was a “complete accident” and he can’t believe anyone would think he would intentionally kill her.
“She always asked me for help, I was always in my garden. I’m really confused about this whole situation,” Tate said. “I did all kinds of yard work for this lady. and all.”
Several of Tate’s nine children were at home and the father of some of those children died of heart attacks less than a year ago, his family said at the hearing.
“She doesn’t deserve to be separated from her children,” said Beverly Vercher, Tate’s sister.
Lucas is also charged with shooting under the influence and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Lucas did not have a lawyer at the hearing and a magistrate said a higher court will have to determine whether bail should be set.
The Nets are two moves away from a complete roster
The storm intensified, then it passed, and the Nets remain championship contenders.
Kevin Durant’s trade request went unfulfilled, and – at least for now – he remains in Brooklyn. Durant stands alongside a motivated Kyrie Irving (in a contract year) and what projects to be a healthy Ben Simmons, also motivated by an abundance of slander he’s received as an All-Star who doesn’t look to score first.
The three stars return to an improved Nets roster, but is Brooklyn’s roster complete? This is what general manager Sean Marks has done so far:
Marks traded a first-round pick and a trade exception to the Utah Jazz for 3-and-D wing Royce O’Neale. O’Neale projects to be a perfect fit as someone who excels in a supporting role alongside star players.
Scorer TJ Warren signed a veteran’s minimum contract with the Nets this summer. Warren has dealt with foot injuries each of the past two seasons, but now he’s healthy, and his presence on the roster provides a player who can immediately provide scoring relief in minutes (and possibly games) Durant is off the floor.
Marks took a chance on Edmond Sumner, an athletic combo guard who has also recently recovered from an Achilles injury. Sumner’s contract is only partially guaranteed for $250,000, according to HoopsHype, giving the Nets flexibility in case it’s not the right fit.
The Nets also gave two-year extensions to both Patty Mills and Nic Claxton. He chose not to offer Bruce Brown a contract, which angered some fans on social media given Brown’s status as both a fan favorite and a productive player. However, the thought process there was likely that a healthy Simmons does most of the things Brown was good at, only better, except for the three-point shooting.
Most recently, Marks added toughness to the roster with the recent news that Markieff Morris has agreed to a one-year deal.
So what’s left? Brooklyn’s roster is clearly better than the one the Celtics swept out of the first round. Marks added size, grit, and depth, not to mention he didn’t trade Durant for the terrible offers on the table when the superstar forward requested out.
There are two areas the Nets can address to complete this roster.
DEPTH AT THE CENTER SPOT
Nic Claxton has played 94 of 226 possible regular season games in his first three NBA seasons. The last time he was on the court, he missed 10 straight free throws and only registered six rebounds against a physical Boston Celtics team.
Yet with the roster as currently constructed – and under the assumption that Ben Simmons won’t start at the five, but only play the five in limited small ball spurts – it’s Claxton who projects to start at center. Veteran forward Markieff Morris and second-year big man Day’Ron Sharpe figure to be additional backup options.
Claxton is an effective player, as evidenced by the two-year, $20M extension he signed in Brooklyn. He is a lob finisher and a rim protector who is versatile enough to defend all five positions on the floor. If he’s been working on his free throw shooting as recent reports indicate, that should be less of an Achilles heel when the pressure of the playoffs is on his shoulders.
But against teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat – the teams that will stand in way of getting to the NBA Finals – the Nets are going to need a big man that can not only stand his ground against bruisers but also crash the boards: an area the Nets struggled mightily last season.
That can occur via trade if the Nets are willing to part ways with the assets needed to pry Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard, Tristan Thompson, and Hassan Whiteside are also available as veteran free agents.
A BACKUP POINT GUARD
If you don’t count Irving as a point guard (he’s a scoring guard), and if the Nets plan to use Simmons all over the floor, that means there isn’t a single player on Brooklyn’s roster who constitutes as a true point guard.
Patty Mills has proven more of a scoring, oftentimes catch-and-shoot guard. He struggled with ball-handling and offense-initiating duties last season in games Irving and/or James Harden were unavailable to play.
That’s why the team signed Goran Dragic last season, who thrived in his role (when healthy). Dragic, however, proceeded to admonish the Nets for their focus on individual performances over team success via a Slovenian newspaper before signing with the Chicago Bulls this offseason.
Seth Curry can handle the ball and make plays out of the pick-and-roll, but he’s not a true floor general. Curry is an elite, but under-sized floor spacer who has more to his game than catch-and-shoot threes. Cam Thomas also isn’t a point guard. It’s unclear where his minutes will come from given how many guards are ahead of him on the depth chart.
Even though this is the positionless era of basketball, at least one true point guard on the roster is a must. From a scoring perspective, Dennis Schroder is the best available player at his position, but it’s unclear where his relationship is with Irving after the two were both ejected from a game in April 2021.
Rajon Rondo might have been the perfect fit in Brooklyn had he not become radioactive after allegedly pointing a gun at and threatening to kill the mother of his children. The case was dismissed after he and the woman “reached an agreement,” according to TMZ. However, it may be some time before a team is comfortable signing him to a deal.
That leaves Eric Bledsoe, Elfrid Payton, and Durant’s former Texas Longhorn teammate DJ Augustin as backup point guard options available on the free agent market. Any one of them could sign for the minimum in Brooklyn.
Nevertheless, the Nets have improved their roster from last season. They have more size on the wings – an area the Celtics showed them they needed in the playoffs – and more depth across the board. They also enter the offseason fully healthy and fully available with no vaccine mandate restricting Irving from playing home games.
Addressing the center and point guard positions will make this roster complete.
UNVAXXED IRVING STILL RESTRICTED
The NBA announced unvaccinated players must continue to submit weekly COVID-19 testing this upcoming season. Irving is believed to be the only unvaccinated player on Brooklyn’s roster. He refused to take the vaccine last season, did not make his season debut until Game 36, and did not become eligible to play in home games until New York City created an exemption for pro athletes in the vaccine mandate. Irving’s first home game was Game 75.
Canada’s travel restrictions remain in place, rendering Irving – and all other unvaccinated NBA players – ineligible to play road games against the Toronto Raptors. The Nets play at Toronto twice this season: Nov. 23 and Dec. 6.
