Connect with us

News

Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones wins sixth WNBA Player of the Year

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By

Connecticut Sun Forward Brionna Jones Wins Sixth Wnba Player Of The Year
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

12:31 p.m. ET

  • MA VoepelESPN.com

    close

      MA Voepel covers the WNBA, women’s college basketball and other college sports for espnW. Voepel began covering women’s basketball in 1984 and has worked for ESPN since 1996.

Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones won the WNBA’s Sixth Player of the Year award, the league announced Thursday, and she was a nearly unanimous pick.

Jones received 53 of 56 votes from a national media panel. Chicago Sky forward/center Azurá Stevens got two votes and Washington forward Myisha Hines-Allen one. To be eligible for the award, a player had to play more games as a reserve than as a starter.

During his sixth year in the WNBA, Jones came off the bench in 29 of the Sun’s 36 regular season games and started the other seven. It was an adjustment for her after starting in 2020 and 2021, but Jones excelled, averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 25.1 minutes. She finished 20th in the WNBA in points and fourth in field goal percentage (56.9).

Jones was named the WNBA All-Star for the second straight season this year and helped Connecticut go 25-11 to secure the No. 3 playoff seed. The Sun’s semifinal series with Chicago is tied 1-1, and the teams meet in Game 3 at Connecticut on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, ESPN2.) Jones averaged 11.0 points, 5, 0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in the Sun’s five playoff games so far. .

Jones is the third Sun player to win the sixth player award, following Jonquel Jones in 2018 and Renee Montgomery in 2012. Last season, Jones — the No. 8 pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft from Maryland — won the league. Most improved player award.

espn

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

The Viking Mississippi to depart from downtown St. Paul Saturday with 300 passengers heading toward St. Louis

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 1, 2022

By

The Viking Mississippi To Depart From Downtown St. Paul Saturday With 300 Passengers Heading Toward St. Louis
google news

On Saturday, a 386-passenger luxury cruise ship custom built to ply the famous waters of the Mississippi River will dock at Lambert’s Landing in downtown St. Paul, but it won’t stick around for long. By 10 p.m. that night, some 300 passengers from across the globe will board for an eight-day cruise to St. Louis.

The Viking Mississippi will make its long-awaited and repeatedly-delayed inaugural trip from Minnesota’s capital city, the first of what Switzerland-based Viking River Cruises has promoted as a regular occurrence. The ship returns to St. Paul from St. Louis on Sept. 17, and then heads out the same day from Lambert’s Landing on the 15-day “America’s Great River” cruise to New Orleans, which is sold out. Another sold-out departure from St. Paul is scheduled in mid-October.

“Nobody does it better than Viking Cruise Lines,” said Terry Mattson, president and chief executive officer of Visit St. Paul, the city’s tourism bureau and convention center operator. “This is huge for us.”

Visit St. Paul, tour operators such as Experience the Twin Cities and downtown promoters such as the St. Paul Downtown Alliance and St. Paul Hotel have waited for literal years for the opportunity to showcase the city and region.

“Very rarely do people fly in on the day they’re going to leave,” Mattson said. “They usually give themselves a day or two on each end, which is good for St. Paul. That’s some well-heeled clientele interested in everything that St. Paul has to offer.”

That said, Mattson acknowledged that the sailing to date hasn’t all been smooth. When the Viking Mississippi sails into downtown on Saturday, it will carry no more than its sizable crew, rather than hundreds of passengers who would have boarded in St. Louis, as previously planned.

A LONG VOYAGE TO THE STARTING LINE

The voyage to the starting line has taken the better part of a decade, spanning a pandemic, supply chain shortages and years of legal wrangling with U.S. regulators. In early 2015, the European river cruise company — which had gained added prominence by sponsoring break-through television shows such as “Downton Abbey” — announced it would put $1 billion into a new venture sailing from a new home port of New Orleans to St. Paul beginning in late 2017 or shortly thereafter.

That didn’t happen, largely because of century-old legislation known as the Jones Act, which requires that all goods transported by water between U.S. ports be carried on U.S.-flag ships constructed in the U.S., owned by U.S. citizens, and crewed by U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

In March, the U.S. Maritime Administration, or MARAD, reaffirmed its previous opinion that Viking would be allowed an eight-year charter through a U.S.-based partner, vessel builders Edison Chouest Offshore and their limited liability company, River 1 LLC. The charter includes options to renew for up to 30 years.

Also in March, when the Viking Mississippi made its ceremonial debut and first touched water in Louisiana, the international cruise company promoted trips in the lower Mississippi River beginning in June. Trips advertised to and from St. Paul in July and August were later canceled, apparently for last-minute tweaks and repairs that officials suspect have been further complicated by supply chain shortages.

“I couldn’t speak to the details of the delay, but I think that would be a pretty good assumption,” said Mattson, who said last-minute improvements are still unfolding aboard the five-deck, 450-feet-long, 75-feet wide vessel. “What hasn’t been delayed through the pandemic?”

Largely as a result, city and tourism officials have opted for “a low-key arrival” without the “usual pomp and circumstance,” Mattson said. “Let’s just get this first one under our belt.”

SMOOTHER SAILS AHEAD?

Over the course of eight days, the “America’s Heartland” cruise will make stops with guided city tours in Red Wing, Minn., LaCrosse, Wis., Dubuque, Iowa, Quad Cities, Iowa, Burlington, Iowa, Hannibal, Missouri and St. Louis.

“Even though it’s a little later than we planned, it’s still a pretty big deal having this kind of addition to downtown St. Paul,” said Joe Spencer, president of the St. Paul Downtown Alliance, which has helped to coordinate hospitality for the cruise visitors. “It’s a pretty major attraction, whether it’s departing from St. Paul or arriving in St. Paul. I think this will be a pretty cool addition.”

Interested in hopping aboard? Tickets for the Sept. 3 and Sept. 10 “Heartland” trips on the Viking website are sold out. They’re advertised as starting at $4,500 on Aug. 5, 2023. Some tickets may still be available on the secondary market.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Gun retailer Denison served ATF search warrants at stores, home | Crime and courts

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 1, 2022

By

Gun Retailer Denison Served Atf Search Warrants At Stores, Home | Crime And Courts
google news

DENISON, Iowa — Federal agents executed search warrants Wednesday at the store and home of a gun retailer in connection with alleged violations of federal gun law.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served the warrants at BW Outfitters in Denison and Anita, Iowa, and at owner Brad Wendt in Denison, according to a Carroll Broadcasting report in Carroll. , Iowa.

An ATF spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

BW Outfitters offers a wide selection of firearms, accessories and ammunition in its stores, according to the company’s website. Wendt said on the website that he also buys and sells firearms online and has more than 30,000 customers.

Cnn

google news
Continue Reading

News

Ramsey County Charter Commission seeks applicants for 8 vacancies

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 1, 2022

By

Ramsey County Charter Commission Seeks Applicants For 8 Vacancies
google news

The Ramsey County Charter Commission is asking for applications from residents to fill eight seats.

There are vacancies for Districts 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7 as well as two at-large positions. The posts are for two-year terms. Under state law, the chief judge of the judicial district must fill the vacancies.

Those interested can call the Ramsey County probate registrar at (651) 266-8148 to request an application or they can get an application at the Ramsey County Courthouse, at 15 W. Kellogg Boulevard, Room 170, in St. Paul, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Those interested can also apply online at:

The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Lea Michele blames ‘Glee’ toxic behavior rumors on her ‘level of perfectionism’

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 1, 2022

By

Lea Michele Blames 'Glee' Toxic Behavior Rumors On Her 'Level Of Perfectionism'
google news

Lea Michele has experienced a small fall from grace since her Joy the co-stars told some rather nasty stories about the star in 2020, but ahead of her Broadway debut in funny girlthe actress speaks up to defend herself.

Michele, who is set to reprise the role of Fanny Brice from Beanie Feldstein this month, spoke with The New York Times before its debut, and could not avoid the thorny subject of Joy rumors. In response to stories of her alleged toxic behavior on the set of Ryan Murphy’s hit musical, Michele blamed any unflattering encounter on her work ethic.

She told the Time“I have an edge over me. I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes. That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots.

Michele, who has been acting professionally since the age of eight, told the outlet that she landed in a “semi-robotic state” after working in the Broadway environment at a young age.

His remarks follow several stories from people who have worked on Joy with Michele over the years, including Samantha Ware, who responded to Michele’s BLM post in 2020 by sharing her experience working with the actress.

Ware, who appeared in Season 6 of Joy as Jane Hayward, revealed that Michele threatened to “shit in [her] wig” on the show and made his time working on set “a living hell” with his “traumatic microaggressions.”

Heather Morris, another Joy star, seemed to corroborate Ware’s story with her own experience, which she shared a year later. In remarks she made on a 2021 podcast, Morris called Michele’s on-set behavior “the elephant in the room.”

Although Ware has since made her social media private, she acknowledged Michele’s role funny girl cast with a statement accusing Broadway of “supporting[ing] whiteness”, by Vautour.

Michele has already addressed the accusations against her long before her recent Time profile has been published. In June 2020, she apologized for actions that “hurt other people”, especially the black cast, and promised to be “better in the future because of this experience”.

(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&appId=823934954307605&version=v2.8”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

New York Post

google news
Continue Reading

News

Government free at-home COVID testing will be suspended tomorrow – NBC Chicago

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 1, 2022

By

Government Free At-Home Covid Testing Will Be Suspended Tomorrow – Nbc Chicago
google news

A program that provides free at-home COVID tests to every household that orders one in the United States will end on Friday.

The government announced last weekend that the program would be suspended due to a lack of funding.

“Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress has not provided additional funding to replenish the country’s test inventory,” a message on the website to order the tests read over the weekend. .

Here’s what we know so far and how you can still get yours:

What is the deadline for ordering tests?

The program will end on Friday. Those looking to claim their tests will need to place their orders by then.

A senior Biden administration official told NBC News that the deadline could change, however, if Congress grants a surprise round of funding.

“If Congress provides funding, we will quickly resume distributing free tests through covidtests.gov,” the source said. “Until then, we believe that reserving the remaining tests for distribution later this year is the best solution. »

Funding for the current round of testing came from the US bailout.

How many tests can I get?

The tests were part of the government’s second round of free deliveries to US residents, which included eight tests per household.

In previous rounds of test distributions, residents could only claim up to four per household, but residents can now request up to eight of the tests, which will be shipped to their homes free of charge, according to the United States Postal Service. United.

How can I get my tests?

You can register through the USPS website here.

According to the government, each order can contain eight rapid COVID-19 antigen tests. These tests will be presented in two separate packages, with four test kits in each package, according to the USPS website.

Package shipping will be free and tracking numbers will be provided when registering for test kits.

In the state of Illinois, more than 6,000 new cases per day are being reported, the highest average since early February.

NBC Chicago

google news
Continue Reading

News

With one month remaining, Twins ‘have all the opportunities in the world’ in front of them

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

36 mins ago

on

September 1, 2022

By

With One Month Remaining, Twins ‘Have All The Opportunities In The World’ In Front Of Them
google news

It all comes down to this.

At long last, the Twins have reached the final month of the regular season, and there’s plenty of meaningful baseball left to be played as they head into a stretch filled with divisional games. While the Twins may not be entering September in the position they’d like to be in — they spent much of the season in first place in the American League Central division before being overtaken by the Cleveland Guardians in August — they are well within striking distance.

“We have a chance to get basically anywhere,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We have all the opportunities in the world in front of us right now. …  As this month gets going, it’s going to be pretty interesting and a good time. We have a chance to go win our division, if we just go out there and play well. I love knowing we have it right in front of us.”

After a six-game losing streak in August that led to a four-game deficit and their playoff odds cratering, the Twins (67-62) entered Thursday’s off day 1 1/2 games behind Cleveland (68-60) after going 5-1 on their most recent homestand. Their postseason odds as of Thursday morning, per FanGraphs, were 41.8 percent.

As the Twins enter September, they have plenty going for them: The bats have come to life, they’ve been pitching well lately, and they have a number of impact contributors who could be on their way back in September.

That includes pitcher Tyler Mahle (shoulder), who will come off the injured list on Saturday to start against the White Sox. There isn’t a firm timeline outlined publicly for all-star center fielder Byron Buxton (hip), but the Twins are expecting him back this month. Trevor Larnach, Ryan Jeffers, Bailey Ober and Josh Winder, who was just activated from the injured list and is at Triple-A, are among those who could be contributors down the stretch, too.

“It’ll be helpful, to say the least,” president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. “Obviously most focused on getting Byron where he needs to be, more than anything. Infusing a little more pitching depth to our group, guys that could help bridge some innings. When you have Josh and Bailey, two guys in particular we feel really good about, Randy (Dobnak) would add some depth to that group, potentially to be a multi-inning guy for us. We’re hopeful that all that group comes back here soon.”

No matter who comes back, the Twins feel good about the group they have in the clubhouse as they attempt to chase down Cleveland.

Starting Friday, this month will see them play 26 of their 33 remaining games against AL Central foes. Eight of them will come against Cleveland — three at home and five on the road. They play the White Sox, who have slid in the standings after a recent five-game skid, nine times, the Royals six and the Tigers three.

“We control everything at this point,” relief pitcher Griffin Jax said. “ … At the end of the day, we all know the task that lies ahead of us. It’s no secret that we’re behind right now, but we’re a good ballclub. We just put up a really good homestand. We’ll look to carry that over.”

Another potential path to the postseason is a Wild Card, though the odds of a Twins snagging a berth that way is less likely. They entered Thursday three games out of a spot, trailing the Rays, Mariners and Blue Jays, who all currently in Wild Card position, and the Orioles.

New this year, six teams from each league will make the playoffs and when the regular season wraps up on Oct. 5, with a good final month of the season, Twins believe they can be one of those teams.

“Everyone is stoked to be here. No one is talking about plans for the offseason or anything,” starting pitcher Joe Ryan said. “I think that’s always a great sign.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending