Elon Musk Sends Second Termination Letter to Twitter

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and the wealthiest man in the world, recently sent Twitter Inc. another notice of termination of their contract. This time, though, Musk gave whistleblower as the reason for terminating the $44 billion deal with the social media behemoth.
As previously reported on former Twitter security head Peiter Zatko’s revelation that Twitter had lied to authorities about the number of spam and bot accounts on the social media network. He went on to say that they don’t have access to any information that might determine the precise number of bots. According to the whistleblower, Twitter has no plans to collect such information.
Terms of Agreement Broken Claim
Elon Musk, meanwhile, has accused Twitter of withholding information necessary for the $44 billion transaction. Bloomberg reports that Musk’s attorney has said Zatko’s assertions are evidence that the platform has broken the terms of the agreement.
But Musk and Twitter have both issued subpoenas demanding information on Zatko. He exposed problems with how the platform handles users’ private information. Not updating software meant jeopardizing executives’ confidentiality.
While this is going on, Tesla’s CEO is attempting to convince Zatko to testify in court in order to advance the company’s case. All of this is being done because Musk is trying to back out of an agreement with Twitter. According to the report, subpoenas have been issued to over a hundred individuals, financial institutions, and other businesses in the Delaware case. On October 17, the trial is set to begin.
These recent discoveries provide clear support for Elon Musk’s case. Twitter has been accused of “material non-compliance” in a public letter. It’s important to note the responsibilities associated with this in terms of user protection and data privacy regulations.
