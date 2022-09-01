Connect with us

Blockchain

Ethereum Just Saw Key Technical Correction, But 100 SMA Is Still Strong

19 seconds ago

Ethereum
Ethereum failed to stay above the $1,600 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is correcting lower and must stay above $1,540 to continue higher.

  • Ethereum failed to clear the $1,620 and $1,625 resistance levels.
  • The price is now trading near $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a major rising channel forming with support near $1,540 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could start another increase if it stays above the $1,540 and $1,500 support levels.

Ethereum Price Remains Supported

Ethereum attempted an upside break above the $1,620 level, but struggled. The bears were active near the $1,620 zone and the price started a downside correction.

A high was formed near $1,619 before the price corrected lower. There was a drop below the $1,560 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, the bulls were active near the $1,530 and $1,525 levels. A low was formed near $1,530 and the price is now consolidating.

There was a move above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,619 swing high to $1,530 low.

It is now consolidating near $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major rising channel forming with support near $1,540 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. It is facing resistance near the $1,580 and $1,585 levels.

The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,619 swing high to $1,530 low is also near the $1,585 level. The next major resistance is now forming near the $1,620 level.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

A clear move above the $1,620 level might send the price towards $1,650 resistance. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a test of the $1,700 resistance in the near term.

Fresh Decline in ETH?

If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,585 resistance, it could start another decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,540 zone and the channel trend line.

The next major support is near $1,500, below which ether price might gain bearish momentum. In the stated case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $1,425 level. Any more losses may perhaps send the price towards the $1,380 zone.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,540

Major Resistance Level – $1,585

Blockchain

Bitcoin Bears Keep Pushing, Why BTC Is At Make-or-Break Levels

2 hours ago

September 1, 2022

Bitcoin
Bitcoin is still consolidating near the $20,000 zone against the US Dollar. BTC must clear the $20,550 resistance zone to start a steady increase.

  • Bitcoin is still struggling to gain pace above the $20,550 resistance.
  • The price is now trading near the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,330 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair must clear the $20,350 zone and $20,550 to start a fresh increase.

Bitcoin Price Faces Hurdles

Bitcoin price remained well supported above the $19,550 zone. BTC formed a base and started a fresh upward move above the $20,000 resistance zone.

There was a push above the $20,200 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price even cleared the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,576 swing high to $19,555 low. However, the price stayed below the $20,550 resistance zone.

Bitcoin price is now trading near the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,350 level.

There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,330 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,576 swing high to $19,555 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next major resistance sits near the $20,550 and $20,575 levels. A clear move above the $20,575 resistance might send the price towards $21,000. Any more gains might start a steady move towards the $22,000 resistance zone.

Fresh Decline in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $20,550 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,000 zone.

The next major support sits near the $19,800 level. The main support sits near the $19,550 level. A break below the $19,550 support might spark a sharp move to $19,000. Any more losses might call for a move to $18,500 in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $19,880, followed by $19,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $20,350, $20,550 and $21,000.

Blockchain

Lido DAO Price Spikes Over 10% In 24 H, Making It Most Profitable Crypto

5 hours ago

September 1, 2022

Dao
The broader crypto market showed an impressive price rally mid-day, August 31. Cryptos such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have increased by 0.87% and 2.58%. BTC’s price is $20,319.03, while ETH has regained a hold on $1589.74. The top coins are now trading in the greens. 

But the morning hours of August 31 didn’t sit well with the assets. Many cryptos lost their 24-hour price gain, including BTC and ETH. Bitcoin lost its hold on the $20K mark, while Ethereum followed with a 0.4% loss.

Related Reading: Bitcoin Trades Above $20,000, Has The Fed Failed Again?

Others, such as DOT, DOGE, SOL, and SHIB, lost 2.05%, 2.08%, 1.47%, and 2.21%. But the higher losers were AVAX and SNX, which dropped by 3.34% and 7.5%.  

The Tides Have Turned For DAO 

Lido DAO coins have spiked by over 11% in the past 24 hours. According to analysts, this price gain has made it the top profitable crypto asset. LDO gained support and climbed above its critical resistance level. Also, the Relative Strength Index for LDO on the chart shows that it entered the neutral zone.

These indicators show an imminent acceleration and price increase. Right now, LDO is fluctuating between $1.98 and $2. Also, its trading volume has spiked considerably. By that, there’s a high possibility of a continuing price rally. 

One of the possible reasons for the push on LIDO price is the upcoming Merge. While many analysts already hint that the upgrade has been Priced In for Ethereum, the case might be different for Lido DAO. 

The decentralized organization is among the top holders of Ethereum 2.0 staking contracts. So, as the network upgrades and becomes more scalable, the effect will resound on Lido. 

The organization will become a top shareholder of Ethereum after the upgrade. This means it will have adequate voting power to participate in network activities. That’s why more people are buying into this opportunity by purchasing LDO tokens ahead of time. 

LDO price is currently trading at $1.97. | Source: LDOUSD price chart from TradingView.com

LDO Journey in August 2022

One reason to celebrate the upward momentum in LDO is the poor performance that characterized its August price journey. After shocking its community with a 340% rally in mid-August, the token started a downward trend. 

Related Reading: TA- Near Protocol Struggles With Resistance, Can Bulls Push Price To $6?

The LDO price jump was linked to the Ethereum Merge event. As a major shareholder in Ethereum 2.0, the upgrade favored the decentralized organization. But the token couldn’t sustain the spike and continued losing until it fell below its 50-day moving average on August 26.

At that point, investors lost hope of a reversal until this latest price gain. Currently, the 24-hour gain has attracted more attention toward LDO. The community expects to see more spike in value as the Merge date approach. 

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin In August Rollercoaster

6 hours ago

September 1, 2022

Bitcoin And Altcoins
Altcoins have taken over bitcoin in terms of outperformance this month. While the crypto market as a whole has suffered losses, bitcoin has declined more in a time when the digital asset would have served as safe haven for investors. Now, with altcoins taking the lead in terms of recovery, it points to the downtrend worsening over time, especially for bitcoin.

Bitcoin Fails To Hold Up

Bitcoin, for the last month, has had its fair share of ups and downs. However, despite being a market mover, the digital asset has fallen short when it comes to holding its value. It saw an overall decline of 13% in the month of August, the highest of any of the other indexes.

The Large Cap Index is the index that follows the movement of bitcoin the closes, so it comes as no surprise that it saw the second-largest decline in the same time period. The Large Cap Index fell 12% in August alone, leaving the market at the mercy of its smaller counterparts.

Altcoins outperform BTC | Source: Arcane Research

In a surprising turn of events, the Small and Mid Cap Indexes saw price declines of 10%, respectively. Normally, in a market such as this, investors would be exiting both indexes en masse, given how highly volatile they can be. However, they have proven to be a better safe haven through this market compared to Bitcoin and the Large Cap Index. Nevertheless, each index saw double-digit declines, which is never a good sign for the crypto market.

Stablecoins Regain Dominance

Bitcoin still remains the most dominant cryptocurrency in the market, but it is quickly losing this bragging right by the day. Instead, as its price has plummeted and investors fear the worst, they have moved into stablecoins to provide some much-needed cover from the market volatility. In light of this, the stablecoin dominance continues to rise.

Bitcoin Dominance Chart From Tradingview.com

Dominance recovers to 40.18% | Source: Market Cap BTC Dominance on TradingView.com

For another week, bitcoin’s dominance is down again, this time by 0.65%, and stablecoins have been on the sidelines to soak it all up. USDT saw its market dominance grow by 0.15%, while USDC saw its dominance grow by 0.11%. BUSD, another strong contender, was able to add another 0.06% to its dominance for the same time period.

Interestingly, Ethereum also saw an increase in its market dominance despite the poor performance of the Large Cap Index. The altcoin, whose upcoming ‘Merge’ has greatly excited the market, saw its market dominance rise by 0.24%.

Bitcoin’s dominance touched a new 7-month on 30th August when it fell to 39.35%. Ethereum’s market dominance is now sitting at 19.81%. With USDT, USDC, and BUSD at 6.81%, 5.27%, and 1.94% respectively.

Featured image from Prestmit, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Blockchain

Tug Of War Between Bulls And Bears, Will Bitcoin Price Retest $19,000?

7 hours ago

September 1, 2022

Tug Of War Between Bulls And Bears, Will Bitcoin Price Retest $19,000?
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has continued to struggle against Tether (USDT) as bulls and bears are caught in a tug of war regarding where Bitcoin price should be headed as we approach the monthly close. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price showed so much steam, but it seems like it was just a bull trap for many investors and traders. (Data from Binance)

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart 

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has shown so much strength trying to hold above $19,500 in the past few days, with the price bouncing immediately as it drops into the sub $19,800 on several occasions.

The price of BTC has continued to show strength, trying to break above $20,500 despite being rejected; the BTC price needs to break this area acting as resistance for bulls to have the chance of pushing the price higher to a region of $22,000.

BTC is currently trading below its resistance, stopping the price from trending higher; if BTC cannot break past this resistance of $20,800, we could see the price revisiting the support region at $19,000, acting as a demand zone for most investors.

Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $20,800.

Weekly support for the price of BTC – $19,000.

Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily BTC Price Chart | Source: BTCUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of BTC found its daily low at $19,500; as the price bounced off from that region, BTC’s price has remained strong, trading above $19,000, not allowing bears to take the price lower. 

Despite being rejected recently from the $20,500 mark, BTC price has shown great bullish strength, not retesting the support region of $19,000 as this would favor bears.

The price of BTC is trading at $20,100 below the daily 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

The 50 and 200 EMA correspond to prices of $22,200 and $30,000, respectively, acting as resistances for the price of BTC to trend higher. If the BTC price breaks and holds above the $22,200 corresponding to the 50 EMA, we could see the price trending higher to $23,000.

If BTC’s price fails to break above its resistances, then prices would find more momentum at its support of $19,000 or even lower.

Daily (1D) resistance for the BTC price – $22,200, $30,000.

Daily (1D) support for the BTC price – $19,000.

Price Analysis Of BTC On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart

1661982910 823 Tug Of War Between Bulls And Bears Will Bitcoin Price
Four-Hourly BTC Price Chart | Source: BTCUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of BTC on the 4H chart has continued to look bearish, trying to hold above the support area at $19,000. BTC price currently trades below the 50 EMA on the 4H chart, with more sellers willing to push the price lower.

After forming a bullish divergence on the 4H chart as the price was oversold, the BTC price bounced from $19,500 to $20,000, but the price was unable to break above the 50 EMA, acting as resistance for the BTC price; the 50 EMA price corresponds to the support at $20,600.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for BTC on the 4H chart is below 50, indicating less buy order volume for the BTC price.

BTC’s monthly close would give us a broader view of the next movement of Bitcoin price and where the market is headed.

Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for the BTC price – $20,600.

Four-Hourly (4H) support for the BTC price – $19,000.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From TradingView.com 
Blockchain

Bybit Collaborates With Circle to Provide USDC Spot Pairs And Client Integrations￼

8 hours ago

September 1, 2022

Bybit Collaborates With Circle To Provide Usdc Spot Pairs And Client Integrations
To facilitate the expansion of Bybit as a gateway for retail and institutional USDC-settled products, the third largest crypto derivatives exchange by volume, Circle Internet Financial, a global digital financial technology firm and the issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC), has partnered with Bybit.

Bybit’s long-term goal is to be the go-to hub for USDC-settled options. Portfolio margin, which reduces margin needs on hedged positions, and unified accounts that take BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC as collateral reinforce the Exchange’s superior liquidity. Bybit will increase the number of USDC spot pairs available on their platform, promote greater public understanding of USDC and associated products, and explore more opportunities for collaboration as part of the terms of the agreement.

By collaborating with Circle, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, Bybit hopes to increase the widespread use and acceptance of cryptocurrencies. Bybit debuted USDC options, the first stablecoin-margined option contract, earlier this year, and has since promised to add Ether and Solana options to its trading platform.

Ben Zhou co-founder and CEO of Bybit at the partnership launch event held at Vicinity London stated:

“We have been building throughout the bear market, and have found USDC to be an excellent fit for our operations. After the success of our USDC options, it was opportune to further develop our working relationship with Circle, which has a reputation for openness and integrity in their services and development of cutting-edge financial technology. We look forward to offering more USDC spot pairs and products to our retail and institutional clients.”

Bybit has pledged to create and promote products that aid in the expansion of USDC, such as spot trading, perpetual contracts, and options, by drawing on the knowledge and skills it has gained as the operator of the industry’s premier cryptocurrency exchange. Bybit also enables automatic, real-time conversions between USD and USDC (or other Circle-issued stablecoins).

Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle stated:

 “Over the last year, Bybit has ceaselessly delighted users of USDC with the continued expansion of their innovative product offerings. We are thrilled to have Bybit onboard as a partner in our efforts to promote greater access and adoption for USDC.”

Blockchain

Sam Bankman-Fried Optimistic of Present Crypto Winter

8 hours ago

September 1, 2022

Sam Bankman-Fried Expands His Crypto Empire
  • The CEO has no preference for whatever government agency oversaw the sector.
  • Some of the rescue investments were successful, according to Bankman-Fried.

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has said that the crypto winter might have been considerably worse in terms of asset values. The sector, according to the billionaire investor, requires reasonable regulation and it doesn’t much matter who does the regulating. Also, he detailed his business’s string of crypto investment deals. Some of the rescue investments were successful, according to Bankman-Fried, while others fell short.

Even though Bitcoin’s price dropped below $20,000 to start the week, the CEO of FTX doesn’t think things are all that dire. Bankman-Fried, in an interview with Bloomberg, warned that the Bitcoin price drop might have been much worse. The investor said that he had no concerns about the eventual collapse of the sector. A billion dollars were invested in a crypto bailout, and the outcomes have been “mixed,” he said.

Push For Regulation

The chief executive officer reaffirmed that the investment was provided to assist cryptocurrency businesses and not to increase profits. According to the wealthy investor, he is actively trying to convince lawmakers in Washington to promote the cryptocurrency industry. He said that it didn’t matter much that there was confusion about which agency would have authority over crypto activities. He also said that he had no preference for whatever government agency oversaw the sector, noting that either the SEC or the CFTC would suffice.

Bitcoin, meanwhile, has been trending upwards in the previous several hours after briefly falling below the $20,000 mark. According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $20,104.88 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $34,504,523,751 USD. Bitcoin is up 0.80% in the last 24 hours.

FTX Exchange CEO Denies Rumors of Acquiring Huobi Global

