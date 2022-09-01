Eurozone final manufacturing PMI for August 49.6 vs. preliminary 49.7

Boxer Tyson Fury’s official masseur has been spared a driving ban after telling a court he needed his car so he could continue treating the retired world heavyweight champion.

Matthew Towey, 27, had been disqualified as part of the counting process after spotting texting behind the wheel of his Ford Fiesta as he drove past a police station.

But the businessman retained his license under ‘exceptional hardship’ rules, arguing it would put his 57-year-old father, who depends on him, in a difficult position.

He also claimed his massage business would fold as he used his vehicle to treat celebrity clients including Manchester United footballer Scott McTominay and boxer Billy Joe Saunders at their homes.

Gypsy King Fury is reported to be preparing a comeback fight against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk who defeated Anthony Joshua last month.

Wirral Magistrates’ Court heard Towey had nine points on his license when he was spotted on his mobile phone by a uniformed policewoman standing outside Speke Police Station in Liverpool on July 3, 2020.

Merseyside Police PC Lindsey Davis said: ‘His eyes weren’t on the road. His eyes fixed on his cell phone held in his right hand.

“As he was leveling, the cell phone was in plain sight and his thumb was moving across the screen as if texting.

“I was quite incredulous that the driver didn’t see me. I was in plain sight.

“He was looking up rather than looking at the road to focus on where he was going. I was worried that he went next to a school.

“I know it was lockdown but since he didn’t see me he wouldn’t have seen anyone running down the road either.”

Towey, of Speke, was found guilty of using his mobile phone while driving.

He told the hearing: “I have also worked with professional athletes including world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, Manchester United footballer Scott McTominay and several other world boxing champions.”

He said he clocks around 20,000 miles a year and due to Covid it was only in the last year that he was able to grow the business “slow but surely”.

He said he would not be able to continue his work as an athletic therapist if he lost his license, as he visits his clients at home.

When asked what he would do instead, he replied, “I’m not 100% sure. I would need to find some job.

When asked if anyone was dependent on him, he said his father Paul Towey, 57, who lives alone in Speke, was.

“He has a driver’s license but he shouldn’t be driving due to his medical condition,” Towey said.

“He has a variety of conditions. He has heart failure which results in fluid in his lungs. He suffers from osteopenia and he has had four fractures in his upper back.

“He also suffers from depression due to his health issues. Due to the buildup of fluid in his lungs, he has to go to the hospital quite regularly to have them drained, otherwise it could be fatal.

“He has to go to the hospital every three or four weeks. He goes to Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital or sometimes St Helens and I take him.

Adding that he also takes his dad to help with his mental wellbeing, he said: “I see him every day. I clean for him, I cook for him, I take him shopping and I take him to the hospital when he has to go. I also pick up his meds at the West Speke Health Center.

“Without an income, I couldn’t afford to travel to see my dad every day. He would have to take a taxi to the hospital, which he would probably struggle to afford.

The magistrates asked him if he had considered obtaining hospital transport for his father and Towey replied that he had not.

His sister lives in Australia and his brother lives in Whitby and no other family members can help him, he said.

Magistrates accepted his exceptional hardship argument allowing him to continue driving – but he will have 15 points on his licence.

The justices of the peace told him: “The bar is deliberately set quite high for these cases of exceptional hardship.

“As regards your situation, we are of the opinion that if you lose your licence, your father would suffer exceptional hardship. He’s counting on you to take him to the hospital and take care of him.

“We have also considered the impact on your business and believe you would also experience exceptional hardship – knowing the viability of your business and having created it in the current climate.

“We have also received a letter from your doctor and understand that you would suffer from mental problems if you lost your job.

“On this basis, we will allow you to keep your license today. You will get six penalty points on your license.

“If you are found guilty of another offense within the next three years, you will no longer be able to use it as a defense against hardship and you are very likely to lose your license.”

Towey was also fined £150 and ordered to pay £234 in costs and a victim fine surcharge.

He has been working with Tyson Fury since 2019 after being introduced by his friend and boxer Isaac Lowe.

Staying at the world heavyweight champion’s Morecambe training base, he was a key member of the squad that helped Fury prepare for his world title fight against Dillian Whyte in April, providing stretching, mobility and sports massages.

He was also a key team member for Fury’s October 2021 fight against Deontay Wilder.

His LinkedIn page says his clients have also included boxer Billy Joe Saunders and “many other top footballers and boxers.”