Five-run third inning sinks Twins in loss to Red Sox

The Twins returned home from Houston last week on a six-game losing streak, their longest of the year, staring up in the standings four games behind Cleveland.

The period of time since they returned to Target Field has been marked by better play, the Twins slicing into the Guardians’ lead. Though they lost on Wednesday night 6-5 to Boston in the series finale with a ninth-inning rally coming up just short, they leave home in a much better place than they were a week ago. The Twins head into an off day — and then a month of September that sees them tackling a schedule chock full of games against division rivals — 1 1/2 games behind Cleveland.

While one big swing from Nick Gordon turned the Twins’ fortunes a night earlier, the Red Sox had one of their own on Wednesday night. After a fielder’s choice in which Jose Miranda tried to nab the lead runner rather than stepping on first base and instead got no outs to load the bases, Rafael Devers lined a grand slam in the third inning off starter Joe Ryan that landed just barely over the wall in left-center.

Another home run from J.D. Martinez shortly after put the Red Sox up five, a deficit that the Twins chipped away at but could never quite recover from.

The Twins came just a couple feet away from tying the game in the eighth inning when Gordon, Tuesday’s hero, smoked a double high off the wall in right field. A pair of runs came around to score, bringing the Twins the closest they had been all night, but Gordon, who didn’t move quickly out of the box, was thrown out at third for the final out of the inning, trying to stretch the hit into a triple.

The Twins scored a run in the eighth inning on Luis Arraez’s sacrifice fly, and the designated hitter was responsible for bringing home their first two runs, too, hitting his eighth home run of the year in the third inning. Those were the only two runs the Twins scored in the loss against Red Sox starter Michael Wacha, who threw six innings and struck out seven in his start.