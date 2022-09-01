News
Former Lake Brantley, Maryland lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt makes NFL Falcons roster
It doesn’t come as too much of a surprise to those who know Jared Bernhardt. The former Lake Brantley football and lacrosse star is driven, always one of the best athletes on the field no matter what he’s doing and he’s now a member of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.
For those who know Bernhardt, his latest accomplishment comes as no surprise. Skip Clayton, Lake Brantley’s first-year head coach who was an assistant under his dad George Clayton when Bernhardt was at Brantley, has followed Bernhardt’s career.
“It’s exciting, especially for us. He was one of the greatest football players in the school’s history here at Brantley, but then didn’t pursue football originally in college,” Skip Clayton said. “We always knew he was one of the best in the country, if not the world, in lacrosse, so we always understood his decision … but we were disappointed we weren’t going to get to see him play [football] any more.”
Eventually the coach would get that chance.
He was a standout quarterback for Brantley, as well as an all-American lacrosse player. The 2016 graduate made a tough decision in the fall of 2015 to follow in the footsteps of his older brothers, signing a National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at Maryland.
It was done. Lacrosse would be his focus and he vowed to make the most of it, and did.
The choice was difficult. It was either Maryland lacrosse of Navy football.
“I’ve been playing them both a long time, football longer than lacrosse,” Bernhardt told the Sentinel back then. “I don’t really have a favorite.”
Bernhardt’s bloodline tells the story of his passion and his success. His father, Jim, who died at the age of 63 in 2019, played lacrosse and football at Hofstra, and was an adviser to Houston Texan’s coach Bill O’Brien in the NFL. His brothers, Jake, 26, and Jesse, 25, were successful two-sport athletes at Lake Brantley before playing lacrosse at NCAA power Maryland and then professionally.
At Maryland, given an extra year of eligibility after COVID hit, he took advantage and went on to win the 2021 Tewaaraton Award, the college lacrosse version of the Heisman Trophy.
But he wasn’t done and football opportunities still loomed. He got a chance to use a graduate transfer season at Ferris State and he led the Bulldogs as quarterback to a 14-0 record and the NCAA Division II nation championship last season.
NFL people took notice and he signed a free-agent contract with the Falcons after this past April’s NFL Draft. He was so impressive as a receiver in training camp that he made the Atlanta 53-man roster.
“When he took that extra year at Ferris last year, we were all very excited,” Clayton said. “And Jared did what Jared does. He just wins. He’s a winner, an amazing athlete. He makes special things happen. He’s just someone you want around you.
“So for him to get a chance with Atlanta, just kinda knew he was going to find a way on to their 54-man roster. He’s just that kind of guy. He’s not the fastest kid, or the tallest, or the biggest … he’s just special.”
Another notable player to make the Falcons roster was former Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks. The ex-UF star made the team as a tight end, joining another former Gator Kyle Pitts on the Atlanta roster.
There were several other players not as fortunate as Bernhardt, getting released on NFL cut day.
In a bit of a surprising move, the Houston Texans released quarterback Jeff Driskel, who played at Hagerty and then Florida and Louisiana Tech. He’s has had NFL stints with the Bengals and Lions and was with the Texans last season before being cut Tuesday. He was expected to be the Texans back-up quarterback to Davis Mills. Driskel will be on he Houston practice squad.
Also hoping for better things this year out of camp was former Bishop Moore and Charlotte safety Ben DeLuca, was was released for the second straight year by the Los Angeles Chargers. He spect last season on the Chargers practice squad before being called up for the final three games.
Also missing out on final roster spots for the second straight season was RB Jacques Patrick (Timber Creek), who was released by the Bengals, and RB Dexter Williams (West Orange/Notre Dame) was cut by the Packers.
UCF players missing the cut were the CB Tay Gowan (Eagles), TE Jordan Franks (Chiefs), LB Rashard Causey (Broncos), OL Jordan McCray (Bears). WR Tre Nixon (Patriots) was placed on the practice squad, as was TE Jordan Akins with the Texans.
Florida cuts: OL David Sharpe and LB Jeremiah Moon were both placed on the Ravens practice squad, OL S Teez Tabor was placed on the Falcons practice squad, Martez Ivey (Patriots),S Quincy Wilson (Dolphins), WR John Hammond (Patriots), RB La’Mical Perine (Jets), DE Jabari Zuniga (Jets), OT Chaz Green (Steelers).
FSU cuts: LB Hamsah Nasirildeen (Jets), CB Terrence Brooks (Texans),
Miami cuts: C Danny Isidora (Cardinals), DT Gerald WIllis (Ravens), WR Braxton Berrios (Jets), WR Michael Harley (Browns), RB Malik Davis (Cowboys), CB Corn Elder (Commodores)
FAU cuts: DT Brandin Bryant (Browns), TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden (Browns), CB Herb Miller, (Browns)
USF cuts: RB Marlon Mack (Texans).
FIU cuts: CB Isiah Brown (Raiders)
Central Florida players on 2022 NFL rosters
Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills (Seminole/UCF)
Matt Milano, LB, Buffalo Bills (Dr. Phillips/Boston College)
Tommy Townsend, P, Kansas City (Boone/Florida)
Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals (Apopka/FAU)
Karl Joseph, S, on IR, Pittsburgh Steelers (Edgewater/West Virginia)
Keanu Neal, S, Tampa Bay Bucs (South Sumter/Florida)
Kerby Joseph, S, Detroit Lions (Jones/Illinois)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR, Tennessee Titans (Lake Mary/Indiana)
Leonard Williams, DE, New York Giants (Mainland/USC)
Darrynton Evans, RB, Chicago Bears (New Smyrna Beach/Appalachian State)
Jared Bernhardt, WR, Atlanta Falcons (Lake Brantley/Maryland/Ferris State)
Jamel Dean, CB, Tampa Bay Bucs (Cocoa/Auburn)
Marcus Maye, S, New Orleans Saints (Melbourne Holy Trinity/Florida)
Stone Forsythe, OT, Seattle Seahawks (West Orange/Florida)
Juwaan Taylor, OT, Jacksonville (Cocoa/Florida)
Jashaun Corbin, RB, New York Giants (Rockledge/FSU)
State college players on 2022 NFL rosters
FSU (20)
Ronald Darby, CB, Denver Broncos
Bobby Hart, OT, Buffalo Bills
Jermaine Johnson, DE, New York Jets
Lamarcus Joyner, S, New York Jets
Josh Kaindoh, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Derrick Nnadi, DT, Kansas ity Chiefs
Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Los Angeles Chargers
Derwin James, S, Los Angeles Chargers
Dustin Hopkins, K, Los Angeles Chargers
Terrence Brooks, S, Houston Texans
Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vkings
Graham Gano, K, New York Giants
Josh Sweat, DE, Philadelphia Eagles
Marvin Wilson, DT, Philadelphia Eagles
Rodney Hudson, C, Arizona Cardinals
Brian Burns DE, Carolina Panthers
Cameron Irving, OT, Carolina Panthers
P.J. Williams, S, New Orleans Saints
Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints
Azeez Al-Shaairm, LB, San Francisco 49ers
Florida (18)
Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Denver Broncos
Kaiir Elam, CB, Buffalo Bills
Trent Brown, OT, New England Patriots
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Demarcus Robinson, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Zachary Carter, DT, Cincinnati
Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati Bengals
Taven Bryan, DT, Cleveland Browns
Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
Johnathan Greenard, DE, Houston Texans
Jonathan Bullard, DE, Minnesota Vkings
Dante Fowler Jr., DE, Dallas Cowboys
Kadrius Toney, WR, New York Giants
John Bostic, LB, Washington Commodores
D.J. Humphries, OT, Arizona Cardinals
Marco Wilson, CB, Arizona Cardinals
CJ Henderson, CB, Carolina Panthers
Eddie Pineiro, K, Carolina Panthers
Miami (19)
Duke Johnson, RB, Buffalo Bills
Greg Rousseau, DE, Buffalo Bills
Jaquan Johnson, S, Buffalo Bills
Jalean Phillips, LB, Miami Dolphins
Deon Bush, S, Kansas City Chiefs
Denzel Perryman, LB, Las Vegas Raiders
Calais Campbell, DT, Baltimore Ravens
David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns
Phillip Dorsett, WR, Houston Texans
Brevin Jordan, TE, Houston Texans
K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Jon Feliciano, OG, New York Giants
Quincy Roche, LB, New York Giants
Artie Burns, CB, Seattle Seahawks
DeeJay Dallas, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Travis Homer, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Mike Jackson, CB, Seattle Seahawks
Rayshawn Jenkins, S, Jacksonville Jaguars
Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Jacksonville
UCF (9)
Shaquill Griffin, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Brandon Johnson, WR, Denver Broncos, IR
Charley Hughlett, LS, Cleveland Browns
Justin McCray, OG, Houston Texans
Trysten Hill, DT, Dallas Cowboys
Aaron Robinson, CB, New York Giants
Matt Prater, K, Arizona Cardinals
Richie Grant, S, Atlanta Falcons
Tre’Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints
FAU (6)
Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
Desmond Noel, OG, Cincinnati Bengals, IR
Harrison Bryant, TE, Cleveland Browns
James Pierre, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Greg Joseph, K, Minnesota Vkings
Zyon Gilbert, CB, New York Giants
USF (4)
Mike Love, DE, Buffalo Bills
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Mitchell Wilcox, TE, Cincinnati Bengals
D’Ernest Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns
Others
Jonnu Smith, TE, New England Patriots (FIU); Donald Parham Jr., TE, Los Angeles Chargers (Stetson); D’Anthony Bell, S, Cleveland Browns (West Florida); Markquese Bell, S, Dallas Cowboys (Florida A&M); Stantley Oliver-Thomas III, LB, Carolina Panthers (FIU).
Not all rosters and practice squads have been made official. Email Chris Hays at [email protected] with any discrepancies. Chris Hays cover High school, college football recruiting and the NFL, as well at the Orlando Magic.
()
News
Forced medication likely won’t help accused shooter
Forcibly administering antipsychotic drugs to a man accused of killing three people and injuring eight others in a 2015 attack on a Colorado family planning clinic likely won’t make him well enough to stand trial and could also harm his health, a defense expert said on Wednesday. .
Dr. George Woods Jr., a California physician specializing in neuropsychiatry, testified in a federal court hearing to determine whether Robert Dear, 64, who was diagnosed with delusional disorder, could be injected with drugs while that he was restrained – either by handcuffs if he accepts them or by a team of six prison guards.
While a psychiatrist and psychologist who assessed Dear at the Federal Correctional Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, testified Tuesday that there was a good chance he’d recovered enough to work with his attorneys, Woods didn’t didn’t agree. He said research shows that drugs are less effective in treating the disorder in older patients like Dear. He also said the drugs could also exacerbate Dear’s existing health issues, such as high blood pressure, and cause her to develop vascular dementia, brain damage caused by strokes.
He said that a prison psychiatrist’s plan to treat Dear did not take into account the complexity of Dear’s case.
“It’s a standard pattern that doesn’t speak to the specific person that Mr. Dear is,” Woods said.
However, a cardiologist who works with psychiatrists to prevent heart disease patients from being harmed by antipsychotic drugs at Denver Health, the city’s public hospital, testified that Dear’s health conditions are not very unusual, noting that about half of adults in the United States have high blood pressure. If not treated like Dear’s, Dr. Matthew Richard Holland has acknowledged that it can lead to congenital heart failure, strokes and kidney dysfunction.
Still, Holland said he doubted he would have been asked to consult on Dear’s case if he was a patient at her hospital.
According to his medical records, Dear said he had a heart attack, but neither Holland nor Dr. Robert Sarrazin, the head of psychiatry at Springfield Correctional Hospital, said they could find anything. else in the records to support this claim.
During the first day of the hearing on Tuesday, Dear repeatedly interrupted the proceedings with outbursts. Coming out of court that day he yelled at Judge Robert Blackburn, he yelled at the judge “I had a right to speak, you bastard. Go to hell.”
On Wednesday, Blackburn said he initially tried to give Dear some leeway, assuming his comments were related to his mental illness, but said he now believes they were the result of a “selfish, childish and disaffected arrogance”. Blackburn said Dear’s parting comments were the final straw and warned Dear that he would be fired immediately if he continued to speak out during the proceedings.
Cher, who was dressed in a t-shirt and khaki pants and was not wearing handcuffs, did not appear to react and looked down at the defense table after testimony resumed after the warning . He said nothing.
denverpost
News
New Jersey girl, two, dies after being stuck in hot car in driveway for SEVEN HOURS
New Jersey girl, two, dies after being trapped in hot car in driveway for SEVEN HOURS as parents ‘scream in pain and anguish’ after finding her
- Rescuers were called to the home in Franklin Township, New Jersey, on Tuesday after a young girl was reported in cardiac arrest
- The two-year-old had been left in a hot car parked in the driveway until seven.
- The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene, and the moans of the parents echoed in the neighborhood: the mother was taken by ambulance
- An investigation has been opened: neighbors described the mother and father as good parents for their daughters
A two-year-old girl has died in New Jersey after being left in a hot car parked in the family’s driveway for seven hours.
On Tuesday, first responders were called to the home in Franklin Township, which borders Princeton.
The child was spotted by a neighbor in the family’s gray Honda Civic, parked in the driveway on Summerall Road, and the neighbor – a firefighter – called an ambulance.
The caller said a child went into cardiac arrest and CPR was performed on the toddler, but the little girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
The police knocked on the door to inform them of the tragedy, and the parents were devastated to learn what had happened.
The gray Honda Civic the child died in is seen parked in the driveway of the house
The parents were informed by the police, who knocked on their door, of the death of their daughter
A woman is seen outside the house, where floral tributes have been laid
“They were just screaming in pain and anguish. She collapsed to the ground and he went to console her,’ a neighbor told NBC New York.
The mother was taken to an ambulance, the neighbor said.
“They’re great parents. I’ve seen them be very loving and adore their daughters.
Treana Huntley, who lived across from them, told the Franklin Reporter that the sound of the parents moaning was devastating.
“It was heartbreaking, it almost made me want to burst into tears,” she said.
“As a mother, just hearing this pain from another mother was very hurtful to hear.
“I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.
The car is seen being pulled from the house
Treana Huntley, who lived opposite the family, said the parents’ cries were devastating
She said death hit the whole neighborhood.
“This whole block was very emotional,” she said.
The cause of death is unconfirmed and the family has not been named.
The child is the 22nd to die this year in the United States after being left in a hot car, four of which happened in one week in August, according to kidsandcars.com.
Director Amber Rollins is working with families who have lost children in tragic crashes to make technology that could prevent more deaths a requirement in all new vehicles.
Kids and Car Safety, along with parents, have sent a letter to Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of the Department for Transport, urging him to move forward with the provision passed in the Infrastructure Bill last year.
“Every parent has made mistakes no matter what it looks like. Unfortunately some of the mistakes result in tragedy and none of us expect that,’ Elizabeth Crapo, whose young daughter Marah died after being left in a car, told the organization. “And all of a sudden, you’re part of this club that no one wants to be part of.”
“I failed in my work as a protector. I let my child down,’ Marah’s father Austin Crapo said.
“I promise you, no one could make me feel worse. »
Advertising
dailymail us
News
Daily selections from Sedgefield and Haydock
Thursday racing tips feature selections from Sedgefield and Haydock.
talkSPORT has gone through the cards and race form so you don’t have to, with UK racing betting tips.
888Sport – Bet £10, get £30 + £10 at the casino – CLAIM HERE*
Sedgefield Racing Tips
1:00 p.m.: My little Toni 4/7
Has made good progress this season and may have found something missing after finishing second last time at this course which was only a short head.
Class 5 was suitable, but as it improves on this step, the lower weight should be fine, especially with Brian Hughes on board.
1:30 p.m.: Master Malachy 10/11 (NB)
Another favorite bet is the best odds in this small field.
Only four runners and another led by Hughes for Donald McCain, despite being the highest weight, is just in winning form.
He won on his hunting debut last time out winning by just under two lengths against a top-tier winner and is clearly the one to beat this time too.
2.00: Caramelized 11/8 (NAP)
Has been seen a few times on the flat but is a decent hurdler, having been seen to great effect in a Class 3 last August winning by nine lengths.
He’s only had two hurdle efforts since then, including in a 2nd year, but has been neutered since then and could make a hurdle return for the second time this season.
The four-year-old was just five behind, ranked seventh at Market Rasen in July and dropping back in class will also be a huge bonus to his chances.
Haydock Race Tips
3:40 p.m.: Zabbie 7/4
William Buick has been on fire this season, even more recently, with 17 wins in just 61 outings.
Zabbie finished just a length behind Mehme last time out and lost a pound for this race from Newmarket.
But that was in class 2 and now she’s coming back to class 5.
Despite good progress for a two-year-old, he should therefore be a big favorite in this area. provided her rivals don’t improve drastically either.
4h15: Allayaali 15/2 one way
Throw Jim Crowley on board wearing Shadwell colors at your own risk, this three-year-old, one of only two in the field, has a huge chance at a high price.
The Dubai Poet odds also have a good chance but not enough to attract a bet in this small lot.
Allayaali can be forgiven last time as she may have needed to run after a long break.
The filly won well in a Class 2 at Doncaster last September and then followed it up with a second place in the Group 3 company at Newmarket, which might be too expensive.
edge
Premier League sack race: Rodgers favorite as Tuchel odds slashed
CROSSING THE BORDER
Ross Barkley next club odds: Rangers lead Everton for ex-Chelsea star
FREE
Premier League Offer: Get £5 Free Bet No Deposit With CopyBet
bet smart
Smart Acca predicts 40/1 triple: Xhaka, Neves and Soucek will be carded tonight
THIS IS THE MAN
Next Bournemouth manager odds: Sean Dyche set to take over at Dean Court
GREAT OFFER
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest: Get £30 Free Bets with Betfair
New Customer Sign-up Offers
Bet365: Bet £10, Get £50 – CLAIM HERE
Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
Paddy Power: Bet £20 and get it back in cash if he loses – CLAIM HERE
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any sports betting market and if it loses we will refund your CASH stake. The maximum refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made with cards or Apple Pay will be eligible for this promotion. The T&Cs apply. Paddy’s Rewards Club: Get a £10 free bet when you place 5 bets over £10. The T&Cs apply. 18+ Begambleaware.org
888Sport: Bet £10, Get £30 + £10 Casino – CLAIM HERE
New customers only. Minimum deposit of £10 • A qualifying bet is a “real money” wager of at least £10 • Minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5) • Free bets are credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet and expire after 7 days • Free bet stakes are not included in returns • Casino bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/associated winnings, wager x40 bonus amount within 14 days • Casino bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions and full terms and conditions apply 18+ begambleaware.org
Betfair: Bet £10, Get £30 – CLAIM HERE
New customer offer. Place a minimum bet of £10 on Sportsbook with odds of min 1/2 (1.5), get £30 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only card deposits will be eligible. The T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly 18+ begambleaware.org
Betfred: Bet £10, Get £60 Bonus – CLAIM HERE
New UK customers only. Sign up using promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first £10+ bet on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of sign up. The first bet must be on sports. £20 free bet to use on sports, £10 free bet to use on lotto and 50 free spins (20 pence per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Additional £20 free bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7 day expiration. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or proof of identity and address may be required. Full terms and conditions apply. 18+ Begambleaware.org
BetVictor: Bet £10, Get £40 Bonus – CLAIM HERE
18+ New customers only. Register and place a £10 bet on horse racing at odds of 2.00+ within 7 days of opening a new account; excludes cashed bets. Receive 3 x £10 free horse racing bets, only valid on defined events with odds of 2.00+. Plus a £10 slot bonus, selected games, wager 20x to cash out a maximum of £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply. begambleaware.org.
Betway: £30 free bet match if your first acca loses – CLAIM HERE
New UK customers only. Minimum deposit: £5. Maximum free bet: £30. First bet on a football or horse racing multiple with more than 3 selections. Overall rating: 3.00 (2/1) or better. Free bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. Debit card deposits only. Restrictions on deposit methods apply. This offer is valid for 7 days from the registration of your new account. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet responsibly. Full terms apply.
Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in payout to talkSPORT. 18+. The T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org
Remember to gamble responsibly
A responsible player is a person who:
- Set time and money limits before playing
- Only plays with money he can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Don’t play if upset, angry or depressed
- GamCare – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org
For help with gambling problems call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit
www.gamstop.co.uk be excluded from all UK regulated gambling websites.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Identity crime is at an all time high. Here are 3 ways to protect yourself
d3sign | time | Getty Images
The pandemic has spurred identity theft
Since the start of 2020, consumers have lost an estimated $886 million in fraud specifically related to Covid-19 as criminals exploited the pandemic to rob shoppers online and in other forums, according to FTC data. until August 30.
Scams involving government benefits like unemployment assistance have also increased during the pandemic, for example. In such cases, criminals have used consumers’ personal data – most of which was stolen in past data breaches – to claim unemployment benefits on behalf of others.
“It was a huge driver of a lot of the fraud” last year, according to ITRC chief executive Eva Velasquez.
Since unemployment benefits are taxable, victims often discover fraud during tax season and must take steps to rectify their status with the IRS – as well as prevent future impacts like damaged credit or opening of financial accounts in their name.
“The identity crime explosion within government benefits and service platforms has declined in 2022, but is nowhere near pre-pandemic levels,” Velasquez said. “We certainly see a much higher baseline in this area.”
Identity theft related to social media accounts also increased in 2021, with the number of reported incidents jumping 1,044% from 2020, according to the ITRC.
These scams typically involve thieves taking over a social media account — using stolen credentials — and exploiting the user’s followers to perpetuate further fraud, Velasquez said.
For example, a scammer might post about a fake charity on a user’s Instagram account, giving an air of legitimacy and trust; followers can then donate to this fake charity or otherwise leak personal information which also leads criminals to hack into their account, Velasquez explained.
“It’s like this wildfire that started and all these sparks keep starting new wildfires,” she said.
3 tips for consumers to protect themselves
Here are some tips for consumers to protect themselves from identity-related scams, according to Velasquez.
- Go to the source. Do not engage if you receive an urgent or official-looking email, text or direct message on social media, but you have not initiated the contact, especially if they request information from account identification, social security number, or financial account. information. “It’s a huge red flag,” Velasquez said. “I don’t care if they say it’s the IRS, your friend, the Department of Homeland Security, or your utility provider.” Log into that organization’s app or website, call their official phone number, or contact the entity in any other usual way to verify that they are the ones contacting you.
- Enable multi-factor authentication. Multi-factor authentication, also known as two-step verification, provides an extra layer of account security in case a fraudster gets your ID or other credentials. After a successful login, the user will be prompted for a second identity verification, such as a six-digit code texted to the registered mobile number. However, simply opting for two-step authentication isn’t enough – account holders don’t have to share their one-time passwords with anyone either. Scammers can successfully obtain these codes and then break into user accounts, pretending to be someone you know.
- Choose a complex password. Consumers can prevent account takeover by using a complex and unique login password. It may sound simple, but individuals are clearly not following the advice: 123456 is the most commonly leaked password on the dark web. Choose a password of 12 characters or more and don’t use the same one twice. use a password manager or write down passwords. For those worried about losing that piece of paper: This approach isn’t as risky as reusing simple passwords for all accounts, Velasquez said.
cnbc
News
Indiana girl Tracy Sue Walker identified as remains found in Tennessee over 30 years ago
The skeletal remains of a young girl discovered in Tennessee more than 30 years ago have been identified as a 15-year-old girl from Indiana who disappeared in the 1970s.
The unidentified body that investigators had called “Baby Girl” was matched to Tracy Sue Walker using DNA technology, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations announced Tuesday.
Walker disappeared in 1978 from Lafayette, Indiana – nearly 400 miles from where her body was discovered in Campbell County, Tennessee.
How she ended up across multiple state lines and how she died remains a mystery, investigators said.
Walker’s body was found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley on April 3, 1985, about seven years after he disappeared.
Forensic anthropologists were unable to identify the body, but confirmed the remains were those of a white woman, likely aged 10 to 15 – prompting investigators to call her affectionately “Baby Girl”.
More than two decades after the body was recovered, investigators submitted a sample of the remains to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in hopes of finding out who she was.
University scientists developed a DNA profile which was entered into the Combined DNA Index System, as well as the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
In 2013, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigations agent and intelligence analyst re-examined the case, looking for new leads that might uncover who Baby Girl was.
Finally – nine years later – investigators have made a breakthrough in the case after sending a sample of the girl’s remains to a private lab that analyzes human DNA.
Scientists at the lab, Othram, performed forensic genetic genealogy testing and in June found a possible relative of the child who shared a similar DNA profile in Indiana.
Tennessee investigators identified potential family members in Lafayette, Indiana, using DNA information. They contacted a person, who confirmed that a family member had disappeared from the area in 1978.
Working with Lafayette police, investigators obtained family DNA standards for possible Baby Girl siblings and submitted them to the DNA database.
This week, the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification confirmed that Baby Girl was actually Walker.
Now the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is focused on what happened to Walker.
The bureau is asking anyone with information about the case or knowledge of who Walker was with before his death to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
New York Post
News
ICYMI: Chengdu in China and its 21 million inhabitants enter confinement
The move comes after the city reported 157 COVID-19[feminine]
Covid-19
Covid-19 or novel coronavirus is a pandemic that caused wide-ranging economic turmoil and volatility in financial markets in 2020. The first cases of Covid-19 were reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Since then , the virus has spread globally. , infecting millions of people worldwide. The virus has been extremely controversial, especially in the United States, which became highly politicized during the 2020 presidential election. The Covid-19 pandemic is completely unprecedented in modern times, the most recent example being the 1918 flu epidemic. Financial markets and global economies were utterly unprepared for the scale of the virus, causing mass shutdowns, unemployment and other hardship in an effort to contain and mitigate the virus. How has Covid-19 affected the markets? Virtually every asset has been impacted in some way by Covid-19. At first, financial markets and equities crashed, with the nadir coming in March 2020 in the US and Europe. Widespread shutdowns have led to economic paralysis, prompting stimulus packages to help keep national economies functioning. The result has been a depreciation of currencies such as the US dollar, with the Federal Reserve printing billions of dollars to mitigate economic losses. Forex markets have since experienced historic levels of volatility, leading some to classify the Covid-19 pandemic as a Black Swan event. Financial markets have mostly rebounded in 2020 at the time of writing, although many headwinds remain in terms of economic recovery. Currently, unemployment rates and other indicators remain problematic and, when coupled with rising infection rates, portend further monetary policy action or stimulus in Europe and the United States. As of this writing, there is no vaccine for Covid-19, although several companies such as Pfizer and Moderna are close to producing a viable vaccine.
Covid-19 or novel coronavirus is a pandemic that caused wide-ranging economic turmoil and volatility in financial markets in 2020. The first cases of Covid-19 were reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Since then , the virus has spread globally. , infecting millions of people worldwide. The virus has been extremely controversial, especially in the United States, which became highly politicized during the 2020 presidential election. The Covid-19 pandemic is completely unprecedented in modern times, the most recent example being the 1918 flu epidemic. Financial markets and global economies were utterly unprepared for the scale of the virus, causing mass shutdowns, unemployment and other hardship in an effort to contain and mitigate the virus. How has Covid-19 affected the markets? Virtually every asset has been impacted in some way by Covid-19. At first, financial markets and equities crashed, with the nadir coming in March 2020 in the US and Europe. Widespread shutdowns have led to economic paralysis, prompting stimulus packages to help keep national economies functioning. The result has been a depreciation of currencies such as the US dollar, with the Federal Reserve printing billions of dollars to mitigate economic losses. Forex markets have since experienced historic levels of volatility, leading some to classify the Covid-19 pandemic as a Black Swan event. Financial markets have mostly rebounded in 2020 at the time of writing, although many headwinds remain in terms of economic recovery. Currently, unemployment rates and other indicators remain problematic and, when coupled with rising infection rates, portend further monetary policy action or stimulus in Europe and the United States. As of this writing, there is no vaccine for Covid-19, although several companies such as Pfizer and Moderna are close to producing a viable vaccine.
case yesterday with mass testing to be carried out from Thursday to Sunday. All residents have been ordered to stay home, with households allowed to send only one person, once a day, to pick up groceries. But at least there is some leeway in the sense that people can leave town but only after testing negative in the last 24 hours.
In some context, Chengdu is home to a population of around 21 million and accounts for around 1.7% of China’s GDP. There are a number of key manufacturing sites in the city, such as Foxconn and Toyota. So this only adds to more concerns about supply disruptions and it comes after news that Guangzhou and Shenzhen also tightened restrictions last week.
cnbctv18-forexlive
Former Lake Brantley, Maryland lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt makes NFL Falcons roster
Forced medication likely won’t help accused shooter
New Jersey girl, two, dies after being stuck in hot car in driveway for SEVEN HOURS
Daily selections from Sedgefield and Haydock
Identity crime is at an all time high. Here are 3 ways to protect yourself
Indiana girl Tracy Sue Walker identified as remains found in Tennessee over 30 years ago
ICYMI: Chengdu in China and its 21 million inhabitants enter confinement
Shohei Ohtani adds to Yankees misery in August with 3-point outburst against Gerrit Cole – The Denver Post
Putin brings India and China to Russia for US-challenging war games
Man Accused of Impersonating Parent, Attempted Kidnapping at Xenia’s School Charged – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs