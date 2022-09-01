Former Lake Brantley, Md Lacrosse Star Jared Bernhardt Made Nfl Falcons Roster - The Denver Post

That doesn’t come as much of a surprise to those who know Jared Bernhardt. The former Lake Brantley football and lacrosse star is driven, still one of the best athletes on the field no matter what he does and is now a member of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

For those familiar with Bernhardt, his latest achievement comes as no surprise. Skip Clayton, Lake Brantley’s freshman head coach who was an assistant under his father George Clayton when Bernhardt was at Brantley, followed Bernhardt’s career.

“It’s exciting, especially for us. He was one of the greatest football players in school history here at Brantley, but he didn’t originally pursue football in college,” Skip Clayton said. “We always knew he was one of the best in the country, if not the world, in lacrosse, so we always understood his decision…but we were disappointed that we couldn’t see him play. [football] more.”

Eventually, the coach would get that chance.

He was a standout quarterback for Brantley, as well as an American lacrosse player. The 2016 graduate made the difficult decision in the fall of 2015 to follow in the footsteps of his older brothers by signing a national letter of intent to play lacrosse in Maryland.

It was done. Lacrosse would be his focus and he swore to make the most of it, and he did.

The choice was difficult. It was either Maryland lacrosse or Navy football.

“I’ve been playing them both for a long time, football longer than lacrosse,” Bernhardt told the Sentinel at the time. “I don’t really have a favorite.”

Bernhardt’s lineage tells the story of his passion and success. His father, Jim, who died aged 63 in 2019, played lacrosse and football at Hofstra and was an advisor to Houston Texan coach Bill O’Brien in the NFL. His brothers, Jake, 26, and Jesse, 25, were successful athletes in two sports at Lake Brantley before playing lacrosse at NCAA power Maryland and then professionally.

In Maryland, given an extra year of eligibility after the COVID hit, he took advantage and won the 2021 Tewaaraton Award, college lacrosse’s version of the Heisman Trophy.

But he wasn’t done and football opportunities were still looming. He was lucky enough to use a graduate transfer season at Ferris State and he led the Bulldogs as a quarterback to a 14-0 record and the NCAA Division II National Championship last season. .

The NFL folks took notice and he signed a free agent contract with the Falcons after the NFL Draft last April. He was so impressive as a catcher in training camp that he made Atlanta’s 53-man roster.

“When he took that extra year at Ferris last year, we were all really excited,” Clayton said. “And Jared did what Jared does. He just wins. He’s a winner, an incredible athlete. He does special things. It’s just someone you want around you.

“So for him to have a chance with Atlanta, I just knew he was going to find a way to get on their roster of 54 players. He’s just that kind of guy. He’s not the kid the fastest, not the tallest, not the tallest… he’s just special.

Another notable player to make the Falcons roster was former Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks. The ex-UF star made the team a tight end, joining fellow former Gator Kyle Pitts on the Atlanta roster.

There were several other players less fortunate than Bernhardt, who were released on NFL Cup day.

In a somewhat surprising move, the Houston Texans released quarterback Jeff Driskel, who played at Hagerty and then Florida and Louisiana Tech. He had stints in the NFL with the Bengals and Lions and was with the Texans last season before being cut on Tuesday. He was expected to be the quarterback for the Davis Mills Texans. Driskel will be part of Houston’s practice squad.

Also hoping for better things this year out of camp, former Bishop Moore and Charlotte safety Ben DeLuca were released for the second straight year by the Los Angeles Chargers. He played last season on the Chargers practice squad before being called up for the final three games.

RB Jacques Patrick (Timber Creek), who was released by the Bengals, and RB Dexter Williams (West Orange/Notre Dame) were also eliminated by the Packers.

The UCF players missing from the cut were CB Tay Gowan (Eagles), TE Jordan Franks (Chiefs), LB Rashard Causey (Broncos), OL Jordan McCray (Bears). WR Tre Nixon (Patriots) was placed on the practice squad, as was TE Jordan Akins with the Texans.

Florida Cups: OL David Sharpe and LB Jeremiah Moon were both placed on the Ravens practice squad, OL S Teez Tabor was placed on the Falcons practice squad, Martez Ivey (Patriots), S Quincy Wilson (Dolphins), WR John Hammond (Patriots), RB La’Mical Perine (Jets), DE Jabari Zuniga (Jets), OT Chaz Green (Steelers).

FSU Cups: LB Hamsah Nasirildeen (Jets), CB Terrence Brooks (Texans),

Miami Cups: C Danny Isidora (Cardinals), DT Gerald WIllis (Ravens), WR Braxton Berrios (Jets), WR Michael Harley (Browns), RB Malik Davis (Cowboys), CB Corn Elder (Commodores)

FAU Cups: DT Brandin Bryant (Browns), TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden (Browns), CB Herb Miller, (Browns)

USF Cups: RB Marlon Mack (Texans).

CRF Cups: CB Isiah Brown (Raiders)

Central Florida players on 2022 NFL rosters

Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills (Seminole/UCF)

Matt Milano, LB, Buffalo Bills (Dr. Phillips/Boston College)

Tommy Townsend, P, Kansas City (Boone/Florida)

Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals (Apopka/FAU)

Karl Joseph, S, on IR, Pittsburgh Steelers (Edgewater/West Virginia)

Keanu Neal, S, Tampa Bay Bucs (South Sumter/Florida)

Kerby Joseph, S, Detroit Lions (Jones/Illinois)

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR, Tennessee Titans (Lake Mary/Indiana)

Leonard Williams, DE, New York Giants (Mainland/USC)

Darrynton Evans, RB, Chicago Bears (New Smyrna Beach/Appalachia State)

Jared Bernhardt, WR, Atlanta Falcons (Lake Brantley/Maryland/Ferris State)

Jamel Dean, BC, Tampa Bay Bucs (Cocoa/Auburn)

Marcus Maye, S, New Orleans Saints (Melbourne Holy Trinity/Florida)

Stone Forsythe, OT, Seattle Seahawks (West Orange/Florida)

Juwaan Taylor, OT, Jacksonville (Cocoa/Florida)

Jashaun Corbin, RB, New York Giants (Rockledge/FSU)

State college players on 2022 NFL rosters

USF (20)

Ronald Darby, BC, Denver Broncos

Bobby Hart, Occupational Therapist, Buffalo Bills

Jermaine Johnson, DE, New York Jets

Lamarcus Joyner, S, New York Jets

Josh Kaindoh, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Derrick Nnadi, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Derwin James, S, Los Angeles Chargers

Dustin Hopkins, K, Los Angeles Chargers

Terrence Brooks, S, Houston Texans

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Graham Gano, K, New York Giants

Josh Sweat, DE, Philadelphia Eagles

Marvin Wilson, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

Rodney Hudson, C, Arizona Cardinals

Brian Burns DE, Carolina Panthers

Cameron Irving, OT, Carolina Panthers

PJ Williams, S, New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints

Azeez Al-Shaairm, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Florida (18)

Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Denver Broncos

Kaiir Elam, BC, Buffalo Bills

Trent Brown, OT, New England Patriots

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Demarcus Robinson, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Zachary Carter, DT, Cincinnati

Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati Bengals

Taven Bryan, DT, Cleveland Browns

Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

Johnathan Greenard, DE, Houston Texans

Jonathan Bullard, DE, Minnesota Vikings

Dante Fowler Jr., DE, Dallas Cowboys

Kadrius Toney, WR, New York Giants

John Bostic, LB, Washington Commodores

DJ Humphries, OT, Arizona Cardinals

Marco Wilson, BC, Arizona Cardinals

CJ Henderson, CB, Carolina Panthers

Eddie Pineiro, K, Carolina Panthers

Miami (19)

Duke Johnson, RB, Buffalo Bills

Greg Rousseau, DE, Buffalo Bills

Jaquan Johnson, S, Buffalo Bills

Jalean Phillips, LB, Miami Dolphins

Deon Bush, S, Kansas City Chiefs

Denzel Perryman, LB, Las Vegas Raiders

Calais Campbell, DT, Baltimore Ravens

David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

Phillip Dorsett, WR, Houston Texans

Brevin Jordan, TE, Houston Texans

KJ Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Jon Feliciano, OG, New York Giants

Quincy Roche, LB, New York Giants

Artie Burns, BC, Seattle Seahawks

DeeJay Dallas, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Travis Homer, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Mike Jackson, BC, Seattle Seahawks

Rayshawn Jenkins, S, Jacksonville Jaguars

Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Jacksonville

CFU (9)

Shaquill Griffin, BC, Jacksonville Jaguars

Brandon Johnson, WR, Denver Broncos, IR

Charley Hughlett, LS, Cleveland Browns

Justin McCray, OG, Houston Texans

Trysten Hill, DT, Dallas Cowboys

Aaron Robinson, BC, New York Giants

Matt Prater, K, Arizona Cardinals

Richie Grant, M, Atlanta Falcons

Tre’Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints

FAU (6)

Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

Desmond Noel, OG, Cincinnati Bengals, IR

Harrison Bryant, TE, Cleveland Browns

James Pierre, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Greg Joseph, K, Minnesota Vikings

Zyon Gilbert, BC, New York Giants

USF (4)

Mike Love, DE, Buffalo Bills

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Mitchell Wilcox, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

From Ernest Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns

Others

Jonnu Smith, TE, New England Patriots (FIU); Donald Parham Jr., TE, Los Angeles Chargers (Stetson); D’Anthony Bell, S, Cleveland Browns (West Florida); Markquese Bell, S, Dallas Cowboys (Florida A&M); Stantley Oliver-Thomas III, LB, Carolina Panthers (FIU).

Email Chris Hays at [email protected] if there is any discrepancy. Chris Hays covers recruiting in high school, college football and the NFL, as well as the Orlando Magic.

