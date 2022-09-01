News
Ginni Thomas emails urged new 2020 electors in Wisconsin
By SCOTT BAUER
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas contacted at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers, including the chair of the Senate elections committee, urging them to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win in the tightly contested state, emails obtained Thursday by The Associated Press show.
Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a conservative activist, also had sent messages to more than two dozen lawmakers in Arizona.
In her communications with lawmakers in both states, Thomas urged Republicans to choose their own slate of electors after the election, arguing that results giving Biden a victory in the states were marred by fraud. Despite numerous reviews, lawsuits and recounts , no widespread fraud calling into question the results has been discovered in either state.
The emails received at the exact same time on Nov. 9, 2020, by Wisconsin state Sen. Kathy Bernier and state Rep. Gary Tauchen were first reported Thursday by The Washington Post. The AP obtained the email from Bernier, and the watchdog group Documented posted the email Tauchen received.
The emails were sent at almost the exact same time as the ones Thomas sent to lawmakers in Arizona.
Thomas did not immediately respond to a request for comment, made to the court Thursday.
Bernier, in a telephone interview with the AP, said she did not recall receiving the email from Thomas, which was one of thousands her office and other Wisconsin lawmakers received around that time. The message was sent over the FreeRoots platform that allows for mass mailing of prewritten emails. Bernier said she had no contact with Thomas aside from receiving the email.
“Please stand strong in the face of political and media pressure,” Thomas wrote in the emails received by the Wisconsin lawmakers. “Please reflect on the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution. And then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state.”
Bernier said Thursday that she didn’t fault Thomas for sending the message, which she doesn’t recall reading at the time.
“Ginni is not a constituent, so therefore not top priority to respond to,” Bernier said. “And so I am sure we did not respond to her.”
Bernier, who has been outspoken in saying there was no widespread voter fraud in Wisconsin’s election that Biden fairly won, said she had no issue with Thomas contacting her about the election.
“I don’t believe this is hair raising crazy stuff that everybody’s making it out to be,” she said of the Thomas email. “There were a lot of Republicans at the time that thought there was massive voter fraud. … I’m sure she would have preferred taking it back, especially after all of the evidence.”
Tauchen declined comment through a spokesperson.
Clarence Thomas was the only member of the Supreme Court who voted against the court’s order allowing the U.S. House committee investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, to obtain Trump records that were held by the National Archives and Records Administration. The court voted in January to allow the committee to get the documents.
Ginni Thomas’s role in the plot to overturn the 2020 election won by Biden is being looked at by members of the House committee investigating the riot. The committee asked her in June to sit for an interview.
___
Associated Press writer Mark Sherman in Washington contributed to this report.
News
Stocks fall again, further wiping out summer gains – The Denver Post
By ALEX VEIGA
Stocks are broadly lower on Wall Street midday Thursday, extending their losing streak to a fifth day as investors remain wary of the resilience of the economy as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to fight against inflation.
The S&P 500 was down 0.9% at 12:23 p.m. EST. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101 points, or 0.3%, to 31,408 and the Nasdaq composite slipped 2%.
The main indexes have closed lower for four days in a row. The latest wave of selling continues an area of weakness that wiped out much of the gains the market made in July and early August.
Technology stocks again represented the heaviest weighting in the market. Nvidia fell 11.9% after the chipmaker said the US government imposed new licensing requirements on its sales to China.
Banks and businesses that rely on consumer spending also helped drag the market down. Goldman Sachs fell 1.1% and Carnival 4.4%.
Energy stocks fell as the price of U.S. crude oil, just off its third month of declines, fell 3.1% to $86.74 a barrel. Chevron slipped 1.4%.
Healthcare stocks were a bright spot. Johnson & Johnson rose 2.2%.
Stocks of smaller companies also lost ground, dragging the Russell 2000 Index down 2.1%. In Europe, major equity indices fell. Asian markets closed lower.
Treasury yields were higher overall. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, rose to 3.25% from 3.20% on Wednesday evening. The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, rose to 3.52% from 3.50%.
Bond yields rose alongside expectations of higher interest rates, which the Federal Reserve raised in an effort to crush the highest inflation in decades.
Markets have been on a losing streak since last week, when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank will likely have to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy “for a while. to bring down inflation.
The Fed has already raised interest rates four times this year and is expected to raise short-term rates by 0.75 percentage points at its next meeting later this month, according to CME Group.
Wall Street fears that the Fed is putting the brakes on an already slowing economy too hard and pushing it into a recession. Rising interest rates have also hurt investment prices, especially for more expensive stocks like technology companies.
The S&P 500 ended August with a 4.2% loss after jumping 9.1% in July on optimism that the Fed might be able to slow rate hikes following the signs that inflation, although still high, was stabilizing.
The July and early August market rally marked a brief positive turn for Wall Street after a weak first half where the S&P 500 fell 20% from its most recent peak and entered a bear market. September may not offer investors much respite, as historically it tends to be the worst month for stocks.
Investors are watching economic data closely for any further signs of the economy slowing down or inflation slowing or at least staying at its current level. Businesses and consumers have been hit hard by rising prices for everything from food to clothing, but recent drops in gasoline prices have brought some relief.
Strong US jobs data helped fuel expectations of further interest rate hikes. The Labor Department announced Tuesday that there were two jobs for every unemployed person in July, giving arguments to Fed officials who argue the economy can tolerate more rate hikes to rein in inflation that is at its peak. highest for several decades.
On Thursday, the Labor Department said jobless claims fell last week, the latest sign the labor market is continuing to shine despite the slowing U.S. economy.
The government’s August jobs report, due out on Friday, is also expected to show that the labor market remains robust.
denverpost
News
SBI cuts this year’s growth forecast to less than 7%, reflecting bleak outlook
Mumbai:
The State Bank of India’s chief economist has revised down the full-year growth forecast to a weak 6.8% from 7.5% earlier for the financial year 2023, citing “the well in below the GDP figures for the first quarter”.
The Office for National Statistics released first-quarter growth figures on Wednesday, which showed a consensus growth of 13.5%, driven by poor performance in the manufacturing sector, which reported a paltry expansion of 4, 8% in the first three months of FY23, negating the robust performance of the services sector.
The consensus forecast was 15-16.7%, of which the RBI made the highest forecast of 16.7%.
The SBI Group’s chief economic adviser, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, had also forecast growth of 15.7% for the first quarter.
The economy’s Gross Value Added (GVA) was also well below forecast, registering just 12.7%.
At 13.5%, real GDP growth declined 9.6% sequentially, but the seasonally adjusted real GDP growth series shows a pick-up in economic momentum, with higher growth at 5.6% in sequential in Q1, versus -4.1% in Q1FY22. and 1.9% in Q4FY22, Ghosh said in a note Thursday.
Headline GDP numbers hide more than these reveal and it’s time for some serious soul-searching on the measurement of the IIP and CPI baskets which were last revised in 2012, he said. declared.
Although GDP grew by double digits, it still remained well below market expectations and the main culprit is growth in the manufacturing sector which rose a meager 4.8% in the first quarter, Ghosh said, and recorded significantly lower growth for the year as a whole at 6.8. percent.
Giving a breakdown of the rest of the quarters, he expects Q2 to show at 6.9%, Q3 at 4.1% and the last quarter at a low of 4%, the number for the year integer being 6.8%. .
“We are now revising our FY23 annual GDP growth to 6.8%, primarily due to statistical adjustments, but growth momentum is expected to show increasing momentum in the second half,” Ghosh said.
It had previously forecast growth of 15.7% in the first quarter.
What is more disappointing is that nominal GDP growth came in at 26.7%, down from 32.4% in the first quarter of FY22 and 14.9% in the fourth quarter of FY22. 22, driven by the increase in private final consumption expenditure in overall growth.
Private final consumption expenditure in real terms improved to 10%, which is above the pre-pandemic level.
The gap between nominal GDP growth and real GDP growth widened between Q2FY20 and Q1FY22 due to rising inflation. It moderated in Q2 and Q3FY22, but increased again in the last two quarters.
Deflator growth increased slightly to 11.6% in Q1FY23 from 10.4% in Q4FY22.
GDP deflator growth for agriculture increased further to 12.4% from 10.7% in Q4FY22, indicating the lingering impact of rising food prices, while the growth deflator for industry grew mainly due to mining and quarrying and electricity, gas, water supply and others. utility services; and the services deflator fell only for public administration, defense and other services.
He said that there is a serious need to re-estimate the growth needs of the manufacturing sector in the sense that the IIP is still indexed to the 2012 base. The CPI basket has also not changed since 2012, which may also have caused the CPI to overestimate inflation on several occasions.
Citing the example of manufactured goods exports, he pointed out that until pre-pandemic, the IIP and manufactured goods exports moved in close tandem, but they diverged completely after the pandemic.
Indeed, many incentives were announced under the PLI program, which led to an exponential increase in exports of manufactured goods. However, he notes that on the expenditure side, the situation has improved considerably as private consumption has improved thanks to good urban demand with a growth of 25.9%.
Urban demand is supported by contact-intensive services while rural demand has not matched the growth in agricultural production. Similarly, gross fixed capital formation increased by 20.1%.
He also said the much weaker first quarter growth is also making RBI’s job worse, with a rate hike trajectory in the next two MPC meetings trying to find neutral ground amid growth and inflation. .
On the external front, the outlook is rather negative, with real exports increasing by only 14.7% against import growth of 37.2%. The sharp increase in imports and the fall of the rupee reduced real net exports to 8.1% of GDP.
ndtv
News
Brighton agree a fee of around £9m with Chelsea for Billy Gilmour, who has been praised for his ‘world class’ performance by Roy Keane as the Blues close in on Denis Zakaria
Brighton have agreed to a fee to sign Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, according to talkSPORT.
The Scottish midfielder, who was linked with Everton earlier this summer, looks set to join the Seagulls for between £8m and £9m.
Letting Gilmour go on a permanent transfer may come as a surprise to Chelsea fans, with the player bursting onto the scene aged 18 in an FA Cup win over Liverpool in February 2020.
His performance was so good that it even impressed Manchester United icon Roy Keane.
“He was fantastic,” Keane said.
“At the start of the game, I literally got up from my seat, which I very rarely do, and I thought, ‘Who is this kid?’
“There are certain traits you expect from a midfielder, ball quality, football intelligence, composure.
“He had it all, it was one of the best performances I’ve seen in a long, long time.”
new
Luiz pushes for Arsenal transfer but second offer rejected, Man United secure Dubravka loan
go out
Bellerin is heading to Barcelona on a free transfer and will take a pay cut to join
incident
The FA are investigating allegations that a member of Newcastle staff threw a bottle at the Liverpool bench
brains
The New Man City signing is renowned for being a mathematical genius
BLOW
Dutch transfer mistake could hamper several important Premier League moves
CIAO
Chelsea summer signing sent off on Papa John Trophy debut against Sutton
AMBITION
Liverpool ready for shock Arthur loan and Bellingham transfer plan revealed
Worries
Ronaldo led secret meeting to voice concerns over Maguire’s form but was reprimanded
However, his career has yet to reach the next level with a loan spell at Norwich last season proving to be a miserable experience for him.
It has already been reported that manager Thomas Tuchel is ready to sell the 21-year-old as he is deemed surplus to requirements.
However, Chelsea are experiencing shortages in midfield, with N’Golo Kante facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek was sidelined with a hamstring injury in the Blues’ defeat at Southampton on Tuesday evening.
Mateo Kovacic is yet to return to full fitness, while Conor Gallagher is currently suspended after being shown a red card in Chelsea’s win over Leicester last weekend.
Meanwhile, it looks like their bid for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez has failed but they have reportedly signed Denis Zakaria from Juventus.
The 25-year-old Swiss international is on loan.
Gilmour joined Chelsea from Rangers in July 2017, shortly after his 16th birthday.
Chelsea and Brighton have done a lot of business together in the transfer window with defender Marc Cucurella swapping South Coast for West London in a £62m deal.
Meanwhile, Blues centre-back Levi Colwill joined Brighton on a season-long loan this summer.
Offer of the day
Bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
Account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
High school football: Friday predictions
Two Rivers at Tartan, 7 p.m.
Tartan finished the 2021 season on a high, advancing to the Class 5A, Section 4 final after a one-win regular season. That win came via a 29-22 season-opening victory over Two Rivers. Tartan has returning experience, from quarterback Ethan Kaemmer to playmaker Jessie Hawkins.
After a winless 2021, Two Rivers hopes to snap an 11-game skid. Our pick: Tartan 30, Two Rivers 20
Concordia Academy at St. Croix Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Last year’s game was not a barometer for the remainder of the respective seasons of the two teams.
Concordia Academy beat the Crusaders 24-0 en route to a 2-0 start, only to fall in its last seven games. The Crusaders, meanwhile, started the year 0-4 but finished with three wins and reached their section final. St. Croix Lutheran does seem to have ascending talent that was finding its rhythm late last fall. Our pick: St. Croix Lutheran 29, Concordia Academy 14
Central at Minneapolis Washburn, 6 p.m.
Central edged Minneapolis Washburn 16-14 in last year’s opener, a victory that helped spark a 3-2 start to the season.
The return of quarterback Cole Fee under center for the Minutemen could help generate the offensive consistency needed for a similar start this fall. Our pick: Central 27, Minneapolis Washburn 22
Hudson (2-0) at Chippewa Falls (2-0), 7 p.m.
Hudson’s 2-0 start has the Raiders at 10th in the state’s new Division-I rankings, and is sparking belief that maybe Hudson is again a Wisconsin contender.
The winner of Friday’s game will establish itself as a favorite for the Big Rivers Conference championship. Our pick: Hudson 21, Chippewa Falls 18
New Richmond (2-0) at River Falls (2-0), 7 p.m. at University of Wisconsin-River Falls
River Falls is back in the Big Rivers Conference after a brief hiatus, and gets a shot at the team that originally replaced it.
The Wildcats boast junior running back Jonah Severson, who has put up 311 yards and five touchdowns through two games. Our pick: River Falls 28, New Richmond 20
Food
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
In 2021 the global packaging market was valued at 1002.48 billion dollars. According to the estimation, between 2022 and 2027, the global packaging market will increase to 1275.06 billion dollars with a CAGR of 3.94%. In 2019 pharmaceutical packaging was worth 90.23 billion and it is expected to reach 178.8 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 7.4 per cent. Only a few months of 2022 are left but this year showed us many important packaging trends, let’s have a look!
- Packaging Automation:
Manual packaging inspection has been around since the beginning of time. Manual packaging leaves room for error in quality, safety and precision. The consequences of these mistakes are severe especially when it comes to pharmaceutical packaging because people’s lives depend on it. The pharmaceutical cold storage packaging should be perfect; to remove the chances of human error automation is becoming common. The packaging should be sound enough to bear the brunt of hard shipping conditions. Apart from separate control at each step, automation allows for an all-in-one quality control program that can be integrated into hardware.
- Use of Bioplastics and Paper:
The world as we have always known it is highly dependent on plastic usage, from grocery bags to water bottles and straws. Plastic is used in everything. But now, the replacement of plastics with more eco-friendly materials has become possible. Bioplastic came as a replacement for plastic packaging but it was found that it poses many similar problems as plastic and is difficult to composite, not to mention all the resources required to create it. Paper has always been considered an eco-friendly alternative to plastic and is now being used as a replacement in packaging. But removing plastic from our daily lives still needs a lot of work.
- Designed to Reuse:
A shift in consumer behaviour occurred in 2022 and many consumers opted for reusable packaging. Although the idea has been around for a while now, it is getting much more attention. This trend has been beneficial not only for the customers but also the businesses. But a problem is that small business can not afford reusable packaging because the materials required to make a packaging stand washing and environmental stress are expensive. Businesses are investing more in trying to create reusable packaging that works perfectly.
- Recyclable Packaging:
Although recycling has been around for quite some time, the awareness among people about the importance of recycling for the environment has seen an incredible increase in the last few years. The recycling rate increased from less than 7 per cent in the last century to 32% in 2021 and stats are only rising. Although most customers are now demanding recyclable packaging for their products; though, whether or not they follow through with recycling is not yet known due to insufficient data. Like reusable packaging, recycling needs a massive consumer mind shift. Many businesses are taking steps to make their packaging eco-friendly and recycle on popular customer demand.
News
Feds attack Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg’s New York apartment, Hamptons mansion
The Manhattan apartment and Southampton mansion of a Russian oligarch with close ties to President Vladimir Putin were raided by federal agents on Thursday, according to the FBI and a report.
An FBI spokesperson confirmed that agents had ‘carried out law enforcement activities’ at the Upper East Side skyscraper and Long Island estate linked to billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, but declined to comment. comment further.
FBI officials and Homeland Security investigative agents were seen carrying boxes out of the 515 Park Ave apartment building. of Vekselberg and his Southhampton mansion at 19 Duck Pond Lane, according to NBC New York, which first reported the searches.
The United States has imposed tough sanctions on a number of Russian oligarchs – including Vekselberg – since Putin invaded Ukraine in February.
In April, authorities seized a massive $90 million yacht dubbed Vekselberg’s “Tango” while it was docked in a Spanish port.
Vekselberg’s other assets in the United States, including a $90 million jet, were also frozen. American companies have been barred from doing business with Vekselberg, which has raked in billions investing in energy and metals in Russia.
The embattled oligarch is being investigated for alleged bank fraud, but Thursday’s searches are unrelated to those allegations, NBC reported.
New York Post
Ginni Thomas emails urged new 2020 electors in Wisconsin
Stocks fall again, further wiping out summer gains – The Denver Post
SBI cuts this year’s growth forecast to less than 7%, reflecting bleak outlook
Web3 Network Peaq Collaborates with AllianceBlock’s Fundrs Platform￼
Brighton agree a fee of around £9m with Chelsea for Billy Gilmour, who has been praised for his ‘world class’ performance by Roy Keane as the Blues close in on Denis Zakaria
High school football: Friday predictions
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Feds attack Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg’s New York apartment, Hamptons mansion
Robinhood Lists Cardano On Platform, ADA Price To Trend Higher?
Western Wisconsin boy to waive hearing in 10-year-old girl’s death
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs