Over the past two months, FiveThirtyEight’s congressional polling average has moved from a 2-point Republican advantage to a half-point Democratic advantage. His approval poll average for President Biden went from Biden underwater by 17 points (meaning his “disapproval” percentage is 17 points higher than his “approval”) to 11 more modest points. Speaking a little more figuratively, Democrats have generally moved from a position of panicked hyperventilation to a position of cautious apnea.
Government aims to increase coal production to 1.23 billion tonnes by 2024-2025
New Delhi:
The government aims to increase coal production to 1.23 billion tonnes by 2024-2025, the coal ministry said on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Coal is ramping up coal production to an ambitious target of 1.23 billion tonnes by FY 2024-25 (including CIL and non-CIL coal blocks) to ensure the country’s energy security, the ministry said in a statement. .
To support the vision, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has taken an integrated planning approach by strengthening the evacuation infrastructure for one billion tonnes of production and the continued transportation of coal to end users.
North Karanpura Coalfield is a major coalfield in the state of Jharkhand under the management of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) having coal resources of approximately 19 billion tons.
CCL has an expected production contribution of approximately 135 million tonnes by FY25, of which approximately 85 MT is expected to be produced from the North Karanpura coalfield from several Greenfield coal mining projects /brownfield, such as Amrapali (25 MT), Magadh (51 MT), Chandragupta (15 MT), Sanghmitra (20 MT, etc.
Currently, the evacuation of coal from the North Karanapura coalfield is covered by the Barkakana-Daltonganj branch railway line of the Eastern Central Railway linking Gomoh and Dehri-on-Son via the Barkakana Loop. The additional railway line was created by CCL, i.e. Tori – Shivpur double railway line (44.37 km). The third line development on the same alignment is under construction with an additional capital of Rs 894 crore, which is expected to be operational by May 2023.
In addition, Shivpur-Kathautia, a new 49 km railway line, has been considered and is being constructed through the formation of a project-specific SPV, which will provide another exit for the evacuation of coal via Koderma to the main railway line from Howrah to Delhi.
The construction of the Tori-Shivpur-Kathautia railway line envisaged by the Ministry of Coal under the PM – Gati Shakati initiative is likely to provide about 125 MT of coal removal capacity by railway and play a major role in phasing out coal transportation by road, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
At least the Orlando Magic have the best facility in the NBA! | Commentary
The college football arms race has officially come to the NBA.
And on Wednesday, the Orlando Magic dropped the bomb.
More specifically, they drew back the curtain and unveiled their plush, palatial, new $75 million 130,000-square foot AdventHealth Training Center that comes with every bell and whistle — not to mention two full-length practice floors, two more additional shooting floors, an infrared sauna and steam room, an altitude chamber, zero-gravity reclining chairs, a full-body cryotherapy chamber, nap rooms, an outdoor lap pool with an underwater treadmill, a smoothie bar, a barber shop, a mini golf course and a float pod.
A float pod?
Yes, a float pod, which is described as, “A sensory deprivation pod that helps relax the body and mind simultaneously. Full of water and a high dose of Epsom salt, the floating pod is a multifaceted tool to decrease anxiety and relieve muscle pain. It provides the feeling of weightlessness and shuts out all sights and sounds.”
I’m telling you, in today’s world of obnoxious, clanging-cymbal politicians, divisive cable news personalities and Stephen A. Smith, we could all use our own personal float pod.
“The float pod is one of my favorite things to do,” Magic center Wendell Carter says. “It’s dark and it’s quiet and you’re just laying in there floating on water. To have that at our disposal right there in our locker room is elite.”
If only buildings could win games, the Magic would easily go from worst to first in the NBA this season. But, of course, high-flying players win championships, not free-standing edifices. Even so, buildings, resources, facilities and commitment can hopefully help develop players into stars by putting them in an environment where they strive for excellence and work harder to become great.
It’s the same reason mega-companies such as Google pamper their employees with lavish meals, massage rooms, fitness centers and other assorted perks. The philosophy is simple: If Google engineers love coming to the office, they’re going to want to stay at the office, which means they’re writing and debugging more codes and creating more algorithms. The same could be said for the Magic’s new facility.
“We want to create an atmosphere where our people are energized and invigorated about coming to work with their colleagues,” Magic CEO Alex Martins says.
If you were a Magic player, why wouldn’t you want to come to work in this building? Hell, if I were a Magic player, I would never want to leave work in this building. There’s absolutely every technologically advanced apparatus you could ever dream of to help improve your skills, increase your strength, relax your mind, build your body and rehab your injury. The fact that the Magic’s longtime healthcare partner, AdventHealth, is under the same roof means Magic players have instant access to some of the best orthopedic doctors, surgeons and imaging equipment in the world.
Not only that, there is an expansive kitchen, dining room and “family” lounge area where chefs will cook breakfast for the players, coaches and staff when they arrive at the facility and prepare lunch for when they are done with practice. Then, perhaps, the players will retire to their individual nap rooms for a little post-lunch siesta. Then maybe they’ll work out in the weight room, take a steam bath and get a massage or a haircut before heading home,
“I was amazed when I first saw it,” Carter says. “I’ve been to most every facility in the NBA, and I’ve never seen anything like this. This shows the backing we have from the DeVos family and AdventHealth. They have given us everything we need to be great, but at the end of the day, we have come do the work to become great.”
The idea for the training facility was hatched 4½ years ago when Jeff Weltman, the Magic’s president of basketball operations, came to Martins’ office and broached the topic. From there, Weltman and Martins toured 15 or so of the top training facilities across the NBA and the NFL. They took extensive notes, created a concept combining the best qualities of all the facilities they visited and then came up with some unique ideas.
The building is a block away from Amway Center and, according to city commissioner Regina Hill, will further enhance the ongoing revitalization of the Parramore community. Kudos should also go to the Magic for awarding $17 million (32 percent) of the design and construction contracts to local businesses owned by minorities and women.
With that said, let’s get back to the $75 million, 130,000-square foot elephant-in-the-room question that Magic fans most care about: Can the best building in the NBA help one of the worst teams in the NBA actually win games?
The answer: Not immediately, but perhaps eventually.
College football coaches and athletic directors often tell us that the arms race in their sport is necessary because luxuriant facilities help entice top recruits. In today’s NBA, couldn’t an argument be made that an organization’s plush digs could be a deciding factor in luring a top free agent?
“There’s no doubt,” Martins says. “Players care about three things: Obviously, they want to be paid fairly. They want to play for teams that are competing for championships. And they want to know that they are competing and preparing in one of the best facilities in the league. I can honestly say — having seen them all — this is the best facility in the NBA today.”
It just goes to show how far athletic performance and training facilities have come since the Magic’s first season in 1989. Magic legendary broadcaster David Steele told the story Friday of the team’s original practice facility at the old downtown Orlando Recreation Center, where Magic players shared a single basketball court with the general public. During practice, players stored their personal belongings in old metal lockers but had to clear out the locker room after practice so the city’s firefighters and police officers could use it to get ready for their rec-league games.
Probably because of the stress of their everyday jobs, it’s been said that those rec-league games of yesteryear between the fire department and police department would often get quite contentious.
Too bad they didn’t have float pods, infrared saunas and zero-gravity recliners back then.
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
()
A French tennis player prepares his bag before the end of the match at the US Open
French tennis player Benoit Paire had a bizarre one-and-don US Open experiencelosing to Cameron Norrie in straight sets in the first round on Tuesday.
On a hot day in new yorkPaire lost 6-0, 7-6 (7-1), 6-0, losing the third set in just 20 minutes and would have stormed into the match and looked disinterested.
“Maybe the heat got to him,” Norrie said after the game.
“Obviously it was really hot, and maybe towards the end of that third set he was playing really fast and trying to make very short points. And maybe the heat was getting to him.”
US OPEN 2022: AMERICAN DANIELLE COLLINS LAUNCHES NAOMI OSAKA IN THE FIRST ROUND
Before the end of the third set, Paire was seen packing up with Norrie leading 5-0.
After the match, Paire was asked if the US Open was the last time tennis fans would see him at a Grand Slam event, with Paire admitting he would need to find some motivation.
US OPEN CHAMPION PLEADS FOR OUTFIT CHANGE, NIKE BLAST IN WARDROBE MALFUNCTION
“I was leading 5-3. I could have taken the second set. It would have felt good in my head, but my demons came back – the double faults – and it always starts the same again,” Paire told the French. L’Equipe magazine, according to Yahoo Sport Australia.
“We’ll see what happens. I’m not sure if I’ll continue the season, maybe stop there and see if I resume next year.
“Even in Grand Slams, I find it difficult to fight. I hope one day to find motivation, something that will make me love tennis. Right now I’m the happiest when I’m at home and the unhappiest when I’m in the tournament.”
This isn’t the first time Paire has been accused of not doing his best. The French received a Code breach at Wimbledon in 2021 for lack of effort.
With strike threat looming, nurses to announce ‘next steps’ in contract negotiations
Minnesota nurses who voted overwhelmingly two weeks ago to authorize a strike say they will announce the next step in their push for a new contract on Thursday.
About 15,000 union nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports have to give 10 days notice of their intent to walk off the job. Hospitals would have to call in temporary workers in order to continue to provide care.
An announcement of the nurses’ next steps is planned for 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the union headquarters in St. Paul.
Leaders of the Minnesota Nurses Association and hospital officials have been negotiating for new contracts for five months. Hospital leaders have urged the nurses union to use a mediator, but so far the two sides have not.
Nurses say hospital leadership has refused to address their concerns about staffing shortages, retention and patient safety. Roughly one in five nurses have left the profession during the pandemic due to burnout and other concerns.
Hospital officials say they want to address nurses’ concerns and have offered generous double-digit pay increases over the proposed three-year contract. They’ve called some of the contract requests “unrealistic” and “unaffordable.”
This is the first time nurses from the Twin Cities and Twin Ports have teamed up at this scale in contract negotiations. If they decide to strike it would be one of the largest nurses strikes in history.
In the metro, hospitals affected are: Abbott Northwestern, Mercy, United, Unity, Children’s Minneapolis, Children’s St. Paul, Methodist, Riverside, Southdale, St. Joe’s, St. John’s and North Memorial. Those hospitals are part of the Allina, Children’s Minnesota, HealthPartners, M Health Fairview and North Memorial systems.
Biden set to address ‘battle for the soul of the nation’
In a primetime televised address Thursday night in Philadelphia, US President Joe Biden is set to address what White House officials call “the battle for the soul of the nation.”
In the speech to Independence Hall, where the country’s Declaration of Independence was debated and passed, and where the Constitution was written by the Founding Fathers, the 46th US President will explain “how our rights and freedoms are still under attack.” And it will make it clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy,” according to the White House.
“It’s striking that President Biden is going out there and giving a speech, which is kind of an attempt to paint a big picture of where we are as a nation,” the statement said. prominent neocon political analyst Bill Kristol.
Biden is expected to make the speech — with the midterm elections about two months away in a highly polarized political environment — “not just a political speech, but really a deeper speech to all Americans,” Kristol said in an interview with VOA. “I think it’s appropriate for the president to say, ‘Let’s take a step back here and be careful about what we’re risking. And let’s be thoughtful about how we conduct our politics.
Brendan Nyhan, professor of government at Dartmouth University, predicts that Biden will use the speech to “rally his party ahead of the midterm elections that Democrats fear will go pretty badly on their end. But he also calls on Americans to reject anti-democratic forces that have challenged this country’s political system.
“One of those approaches is partisan. The other is consistent with his role as president, heading one of the three branches of government. I hope he can argue for the preservation of our democratic system.
In recent days, Biden has rhetorically battled Republican lawmakers, as well as his predecessor, Donald Trump, and sharply attacked the opposition party’s ethos, calling it “semi-fascism.”
In a speech Monday in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., which focused primarily on gun violence, the president criticized Republican lawmakers who he said warned of “blood in the streets” if Trump is prosecuted.
If the former president is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, “there will be riots in the streets,” US Senator Lindsey Graham predicted Sunday during a Fox News broadcast.
But Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics, said on Twitter on Wednesday: “If Trump is not prosecuted, it will mean the government thinks a former president is above the law, because you or I would absolutely be sued for doing what he did.
Trump, who lost to Biden in the 2020 election, is under federal investigation. He could face charges of keeping highly classified documents after leaving office in January 2021 and charges of obstruction of justice, according to legal documents filed by the Justice Department.
A raid of Trump’s estate and private club at Mar-a-Lago in Florida by the Federal Bureau of Investigation prompted threats against bureau agents. A man tried to break into the FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio, on August 11 before being shot and killed after an hour-long standoff with police.
“It’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI, threatening the lives of law enforcement officers and their families for simply enforcing the law and doing their job,” Biden said in his Monday speech in Pennsylvania.
Trump, who is eyeing another presidential race in 2024, has accused the Biden administration and the FBI of targeting him for political reasons. Before that, Republicans hope in November’s midterm elections to wrest control of Congress from Democrats, who control the Senate and House.
It’s unclear if Biden in Thursday night’s speech will mention Trump by name. He accused the former president and his supporters of following an “extreme MAGA philosophy”, choosing “to go back, full of anger, violence, hatred and division”.
MAGA refers to “Make America Great Again”, a slogan Trump popularized in his successful bid for president in 2016.
The stakes are high for Biden’s speech, according to Nyhan, who is also co-founder of Bright Line Watch, a watchdog group monitoring the status of American democracy.
“I believe that American democracy faces the greatest threat it has faced since we became a full-fledged democracy after the civil rights movement. [of the 1960s]. We saw a violent insurgency that tried to overturn a presidential election, and now we see threats of violence in response to efforts to uphold the rule of law,” Nyhan told VOA on Wednesday.
“Americans would be very lucid about what they saw if they saw it in another country. And I think we have to recognize that the threat we see here at home is significant,” he said.
Trump, on his own online media platform, Truth Social, continued this week to falsely insist that he was the real winner of the 2020 election, demanding a new presidential election “immediately” – which does not is not possible under the US Constitution.
“What former President Trump is asking for would be an extra-constitutional measure that would undermine the system of government we have in place, especially since he was defeated in a free and fair election that proved to be free from widespread fraud. which he and his allies falsely claimed,” Nyhan explained. “It is very worrying that a defeated president is calling to be illegally reinstated in power.”
Kristol agreed, saying “it is telling that Trump’s overheated rhetoric throws aside one of our most basic constitutional standards.”
Unlike countries with parliamentary systems, the United States does not have early elections.
“We don’t have votes of confidence where governments fall, presidencies fall,” noted Kristol, who was chief of staff to Vice President Dan Quayle in the administration of President George HW Bush. “We have a presidential system with a four-year term.”
Trump argued it was justified because the FBI allegedly thwarted its own investigation into incriminating information contained on a laptop of the president’s son, Hunter Biden.
A whistleblower says FBI officials told agents not to investigate the laptop until after the 2020 election, saying the bureau ‘was not going to alter the election result again’, according to the Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican senator, who this week sent a letter to the Justice Department’s Inspector General demanding that immediate action be taken to investigate the FBI’s actions or lack of actions regarding the computer .
“Every credible review, including by numerous judges — many of whom were appointed by Trump himself — has repeatedly and outright rejected the Trump campaign’s claims,” Nyhan said. “There is simply no credible case against Joe Biden winning.”
USA voanews
Former Reservoir pitcher Cody Morris added to Cleveland Guardians’ taxi squad, expected to make MLB debut
More than seven years after graduating from Reservoir High as one of Howard County’s greatest pitchers, Cody Morris can officially say he’s made it.
After several setbacks, including Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery in 2015 after leading the Gators to their only state championship in 2014 and a lengthy stint on the injured list earlier this year as he neared a potential call-up, Morris joined the Cleveland Guardians’ taxi squad on Wednesday and is set to be activated off the IL on Thursday when rosters expand.
Morris has been in the minor leagues since early July rehabbing from a shoulder strain he suffered in March and has dominated in Triple-A Columbus with a 2.35 ERA in six games, including three starts.
Now the 25-year-old Laurel native is set to make his long-awaited Major League Baseball debut.
Longtime Reservoir baseball coach Adam Leader said he received “the greatest text in the world” Tuesday night when Morris simply wrote: “Hey coach, I’m going to the bigs.”
Morris went 669 days between starts — from September 2019 until July 2021 — after the 2020 minor league season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and a lat muscle injury that delayed his 2021 campaign. But when he finally took the mound last summer, he quickly made his mark. In 61 innings across the Arizona Complex League, Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus, he had a 1.62 ERA with 93 strikeouts and 20 walks in 15 games (14 starts).
“My biggest goal is to stay healthy,” Morris told The Baltimore Sun in August 2021. “I’ve had too many injuries in my career already, and you’ve got to stay on the field to keep moving up.”
After the season, the Guardians added Morris to the 40-man roster, but he suffered a strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder and was shut down in March.
“He’s battled so much and he’s such a great person and great competitor. Obviously I knew this was his goal all along. The fact that he’s getting half this opportunity is incredible,” Leader said. “He’s a guy that’s just worked through everything, injury, worked through the system, just kept working hard and through COVID with the season being canceled. He was a person that had a lot of obstacles in his way, persevered through it and is being rewarded for that hard work.”
Baseball America ranks Morris, who was originally drafted in the 32nd round out of high school by the Orioles but opted to pitch for the University of South Carolina, the Guardians’ 26th best prospect, while MLB Pipeline has him No. 15. His debut could come against those Orioles on Thursday night at Progressive Field.
Morris, a 6-foot-4 right-hander, came out of the bullpen in his last two appearances in Triple-A and struck out six with one walk and no hits allowed across three scoreless innings.
According to The Athletic, Morris’ Triple-A manager Andy Tracy told the 2018 seventh-round draft pick that they were sending him down to High-A to build him back up as a starter. Morris was puzzled before Tracy said, “Make sure to stop by Progressive Field on your way in. That’s where you’re going.”
At Reservoir, Morris was a three-time Howard County Pitcher of the Year and compiled 22 victories and more than 250 strikeouts with an ERA under 1.00. In the 2014 Class 3A state championship game, Morris threw 85 pitches (60 strikes), allowing only two hits and two walks while striking out 11 for a complete-game shutout in a 2-0 win over North Harford.
This story may be updated.
()
The shadow that stalks the numbers of the Democrats: can we trust the polls?
But then there’s this shadow that follows the party like a rain cloud: What if the polls were wrong? Or, really: What if the polls were wrong? Again?
When Republicans topped the polls in 2014, few people noticed. Republicans held an advantage in generic ballot polls (poll questions that pit an anonymous Republican against an anonymous Democrat) and things just turned out worse than expected. Two years ago it was Barack Obama who beat the polls, you know. You gain some, you lose some.
Then came 2016. Hillary Clinton was leading in state polls and polling averages. The models gave him a strong chance of winning. Democrats were confident. But many people failed to notice how the patterns and polls changed in the final days of the election. Then came election day and, well, you don’t need me to explain what happened.
In 2018, things worked out well for Democrats again, and it looked like the ghost may have been exorcised. The Democrats were expected to do well, and then the Democrats did well.
And then came 2020. Joe Biden’s lead was wider than Clinton’s and observers (ahem) noted that even a Clinton-level failure in the state polls wouldn’t keep him out of the White House. Then there was a near-Clinton-level failure, and Biden fought his way to the presidency.
So we come to 2022. Will it be like 2018, when Trump wasn’t on the ballot and the polls were about the money – with Democrats wanting to retain a majority in the House? Or will it be like 2014 and 2016 and 2020 and worse than expected?
This Trump question on the ballot has been the way I’ve looked at things for some time now. Then I saw a tweet from G. Elliott Morris of The Economist (who recently published a book on polls) that underscored an important point: while the National Poll by Generic Ballot reached its goal in 2018, the polls at the state level were still off the mark. .
I decided to put this to the test. I pulled state-level polling averages for Senate contests from FiveThirtyEight and compared them to the actual voting results. The trend is pretty clear: Senate poll averages consistently underweight Republican performance.
How to read this table: At the top are bee plots positioning each Senate contest based on the distance between its predicted results (the average of the polls) and the actual results. States in which Democrats beat the polls are in blue; states where Republicans have done so are in red. States that switched from 2016 to 2020 are in bold.
At the bottom is an admittedly complicated comparison of the poll averages to the results. The average polling margin is shown from top to bottom, with a greater Democratic advantage at the top and a greater Republican advantage at the bottom. From left to right, the actual margin, with Democratic wins on the left of the center line and Republicans on the right. The key is the diagonal: States to the right of it saw Republicans outperform the average, and states to the left saw Democrats outperform.
It depends on the FiveThirtyEight average, but since it’s one of the tools people use to gauge how things are going, I feel comfortable using it as a metric. (If you’re curious, I’m using the average that takes into account non-poll factors, like fundraising.) And what we’re seeing is a pattern of those polling averages underestimating how Republicans would get away with it.
In a tightly divided Senate, the possibility of the polls being shifted again, even slightly, means a change in control of the chamber, as Morris Noted on Twitter.
“If you think today’s Senate polls have no national bias toward Democrats, then they’re about 80% in a majority (based on polls alone, not fundamentals),” he wrote. “If you think the polls will be as skewed as they were in 2020, they are slight underdogs.”
In other words, just enough the races will go the other way to give the Republicans a slight edge. It’s easy to see where this could happen. In Pennsylvania, FiveThirtyEight lifted Democrat John Fetterman about 5 points. In 2020, he estimated Biden would win the state by about 5 points. He won by just over 1 point. In 2018, however, Democrats outperformed by nearly 2 points in the Senate race. And in 2016 they belowperformed by a slightly larger margin.
(Let me note that this is not meant to disparage FiveThirtyEight! It just has the misfortune to have objective poll data that it presents in a usable format, which I appreciate.)
Of course, there is another factor at play: the passage of time. We are still about 70 days away from the election in which a lot can happen. Earlier this month, I looked at how the national generic ballot has changed over the past four midterm election cycles over the past 90 days. In two the Democrats improved and in two the Republicans did. Importantly, during the two years when the national average was far from the actual results, the shift was against the Democrats.
This is a small sample! And I confess that I don’t have a good answer to the question of what we can expect. It’s a weird year with weird dynamics (a hyperpresent and unpopular former president) and huge political changes (the overthrow of Roe vs. Wade) that have an effect.
But I can say this: that shadow surrounding the Democratic polling numbers is, indeed, something that could rightly send shivers down your spine.
washingtonpost
