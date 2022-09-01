Gun retailer Denison served ATF search warrants at stores, home | Crime and courts

DENISON, Iowa — Federal agents executed search warrants Wednesday at the store and home of a gun retailer in connection with alleged violations of federal gun law.
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served the warrants at BW Outfitters in Denison and Anita, Iowa, and at owner Brad Wendt in Denison, according to a Carroll Broadcasting report in Carroll. , Iowa.
An ATF spokesperson could not be reached for comment.
BW Outfitters offers a wide selection of firearms, accessories and ammunition in its stores, according to the company’s website. Wendt said on the website that he also buys and sells firearms online and has more than 30,000 customers.
Get the latest local public safety news with this weekly email.
The Ramsey County Charter Commission is asking for applications from residents to fill eight seats.
There are vacancies for Districts 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7 as well as two at-large positions. The posts are for two-year terms. Under state law, the chief judge of the judicial district must fill the vacancies.
Those interested can call the Ramsey County probate registrar at (651) 266-8148 to request an application or they can get an application at the Ramsey County Courthouse, at 15 W. Kellogg Boulevard, Room 170, in St. Paul, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Lea Michele has experienced a small fall from grace since her Joy the co-stars told some rather nasty stories about the star in 2020, but ahead of her Broadway debut in funny girlthe actress speaks up to defend herself.
Michele, who is set to reprise the role of Fanny Brice from Beanie Feldstein this month, spoke with The New York Times before its debut, and could not avoid the thorny subject of Joy rumors. In response to stories of her alleged toxic behavior on the set of Ryan Murphy’s hit musical, Michele blamed any unflattering encounter on her work ethic.
She told the Time“I have an edge over me. I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes. That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots.
Michele, who has been acting professionally since the age of eight, told the outlet that she landed in a “semi-robotic state” after working in the Broadway environment at a young age.
His remarks follow several stories from people who have worked on Joy with Michele over the years, including Samantha Ware, who responded to Michele’s BLM post in 2020 by sharing her experience working with the actress.
Ware, who appeared in Season 6 of Joy as Jane Hayward, revealed that Michele threatened to “shit in [her] wig” on the show and made his time working on set “a living hell” with his “traumatic microaggressions.”
Heather Morris, another Joy star, seemed to corroborate Ware’s story with her own experience, which she shared a year later. In remarks she made on a 2021 podcast, Morris called Michele’s on-set behavior “the elephant in the room.”
Although Ware has since made her social media private, she acknowledged Michele’s role funny girl cast with a statement accusing Broadway of “supporting[ing] whiteness”, by Vautour.
Michele has already addressed the accusations against her long before her recent Time profile has been published. In June 2020, she apologized for actions that “hurt other people”, especially the black cast, and promised to be “better in the future because of this experience”.
A program that provides free at-home COVID tests to every household that orders one in the United States will end on Friday.
The government announced last weekend that the program would be suspended due to a lack of funding.
“Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress has not provided additional funding to replenish the country’s test inventory,” a message on the website to order the tests read over the weekend. .
Here’s what we know so far and how you can still get yours:
What is the deadline for ordering tests?
The program will end on Friday. Those looking to claim their tests will need to place their orders by then.
A senior Biden administration official told NBC News that the deadline could change, however, if Congress grants a surprise round of funding.
“If Congress provides funding, we will quickly resume distributing free tests through covidtests.gov,” the source said. “Until then, we believe that reserving the remaining tests for distribution later this year is the best solution. »
Funding for the current round of testing came from the US bailout.
How many tests can I get?
The tests were part of the government’s second round of free deliveries to US residents, which included eight tests per household.
In previous rounds of test distributions, residents could only claim up to four per household, but residents can now request up to eight of the tests, which will be shipped to their homes free of charge, according to the United States Postal Service. United.
How can I get my tests?
You can register through the USPS website here.
According to the government, each order can contain eight rapid COVID-19 antigen tests. These tests will be presented in two separate packages, with four test kits in each package, according to the USPS website.
Package shipping will be free and tracking numbers will be provided when registering for test kits.
In the state of Illinois, more than 6,000 new cases per day are being reported, the highest average since early February.
At long last, the Twins have reached the final month of the regular season, and there’s plenty of meaningful baseball left to be played as they head into a stretch filled with divisional games. While the Twins may not be entering September in the position they’d like to be in — they spent much of the season in first place in the American League Central division before being overtaken by the Cleveland Guardians in August — they are well within striking distance.
“We have a chance to get basically anywhere,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We have all the opportunities in the world in front of us right now. … As this month gets going, it’s going to be pretty interesting and a good time. We have a chance to go win our division, if we just go out there and play well. I love knowing we have it right in front of us.”
After a six-game losing streak in August that led to a four-game deficit and their playoff odds cratering, the Twins (67-62) entered Thursday’s off day 1 1/2 games behind Cleveland (68-60) after going 5-1 on their most recent homestand. Their postseason odds as of Thursday morning, per FanGraphs, were 41.8 percent.
As the Twins enter September, they have plenty going for them: The bats have come to life, they’ve been pitching well lately, and they have a number of impact contributors who could be on their way back in September.
That includes pitcher Tyler Mahle (shoulder), who will come off the injured list on Saturday to start against the White Sox. There isn’t a firm timeline outlined publicly for all-star center fielder Byron Buxton (hip), but the Twins are expecting him back this month. Trevor Larnach, Ryan Jeffers, Bailey Ober and Josh Winder, who was just activated from the injured list and is at Triple-A, are among those who could be contributors down the stretch, too.
“It’ll be helpful, to say the least,” president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. “Obviously most focused on getting Byron where he needs to be, more than anything. Infusing a little more pitching depth to our group, guys that could help bridge some innings. When you have Josh and Bailey, two guys in particular we feel really good about, Randy (Dobnak) would add some depth to that group, potentially to be a multi-inning guy for us. We’re hopeful that all that group comes back here soon.”
No matter who comes back, the Twins feel good about the group they have in the clubhouse as they attempt to chase down Cleveland.
Starting Friday, this month will see them play 26 of their 33 remaining games against AL Central foes. Eight of them will come against Cleveland — three at home and five on the road. They play the White Sox, who have slid in the standings after a recent five-game skid, nine times, the Royals six and the Tigers three.
“We control everything at this point,” relief pitcher Griffin Jax said. “ … At the end of the day, we all know the task that lies ahead of us. It’s no secret that we’re behind right now, but we’re a good ballclub. We just put up a really good homestand. We’ll look to carry that over.”
Another potential path to the postseason is a Wild Card, though the odds of a Twins snagging a berth that way is less likely. They entered Thursday three games out of a spot, trailing the Rays, Mariners and Blue Jays, who all currently in Wild Card position, and the Orioles.
New this year, six teams from each league will make the playoffs and when the regular season wraps up on Oct. 5, with a good final month of the season, Twins believe they can be one of those teams.
“Everyone is stoked to be here. No one is talking about plans for the offseason or anything,” starting pitcher Joe Ryan said. “I think that’s always a great sign.”
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the storm has a wind speed of 257 km per hour with gusts of up to 314 km per hour. Typhoon Hinnamnor will bring strong winds to parts of Okinawa in southwestern Japan
According to the Japanese Meteorological Agency, the typhoon will be the strongest of 2022. AFP
A storm is brewing. It’s too big and it’s likely to cause massive destruction in Japan and China.
Super Typhoon Hinnamnor is currently moving through the East China Sea and is expected to threaten countries like Japan, the Philippines and China. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the typhoon will be strongest in 2022. What is a super typhoon?
Typhoons are formed by warm seawater evaporating and rising before eventually condensing into clouds.
According Channel4The Earth’s rotation causes a cyclone to spin rapidly clockwise in the southern hemisphere and counterclockwise north of the equator.
A typhoon forms an “eye” if it is extremely strong. In such an event, the air descends rather than rising in the clouds.
The US Joint Typhoon Warning Center coined the term “super typhoon”. It is a type of storm that reaches sustained wind speeds of at least 240 km/h. It is equivalent to a category four or category five hurricane in the Atlantic Basin.
According to American Red Cross, if a storm occurs over the North Atlantic, central North Pacific, or eastern North Pacific, it is called a hurricane. It is called a typhoon if a storm hovers over the Northwest Pacific Ocean.
How fast is Typhoon Hinnamnor moving?
The storm has a wind speed of 257 km per hour with gusts of up to 314 km per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
According to the United States Joint Typhoon Warning Center, the maximum significant wave height is about 50 feet.
Typhoon Hinnamnor will bring strong winds to parts of Okinawa in southwestern Japan. The storm is expected to reach the prefecture’s main island later this week.
On Wednesday, strong winds hit Minami Daitojima Island in Okinawa Prefecture. According to a report by ANIgusts of up to 174 km/h were observed at a local airport.
The typhoon is expected to develop further and winds are expected to intensify over the main island of Okinawa and the Sakishima Islands throughout Thursday.
However, the super typhoon is likely to lose some of its strength in the coming days.
According to China’s Central Meteorological Bureau, Hinnamnor turned into a typhoon on August 29.
Also read: As Asani intensifies, find out why and how cyclones are named
What areas will be affected?
According to the latest forecast, the typhoon is currently advancing towards Okinawa and will pass the prefecture by September 2.
According to a report by CNBCTV18its path after crossing Okinawa is uncertain but projections suggest the typhoon will continue further north towards the Korean peninsula next week.
It will also pass through Taiwan and the coast of mainland China.
What has been the impact so far?
Meanwhile, flights from Okinawa were disrupted by the storm, with many airlines suspending operations in the area.
The storm has a wind speed of 257 km per hour with gusts of up to 314 km per hour. AFP
According to a report by mintJapan Airlines Co canceled flights to and from the region on Wednesday and ANA Holdings Inc said it had canceled eight of its flights through Thursday.
Authorities have advised residents to remain alert for a likely evacuation due to strong winds and high waves.
In addition, throughout Thursday, 150 millimeters of rain are expected in Hokkaido, 120 millimeters in Tohoku, 100 millimeters in Tokai and 80 millimeters in the Kansai region.
Authorities have issued warnings of mudslides, flooding of low-lying areas and overflowing rivers.
Also Read: Hurricanes, Wildfires, Tornadoes, Floods: Here’s How You Can Be Better Prepared for Bad Weather
Have there been other hurricanes this year?
Earlier this year in July, Tropical Storm Bonnie upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane off the southwest coast of Mexico. According to the US National Hurricane Center, the hurricane had a wind speed of 130 km per hour.
A few days later, as Hurricane Bonnie subsided, another tropical storm called Hurricane Darby formed on the Pacific coast of Mexico. The US National Hurricane Center said Darby had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and posed no threat to land.
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
His return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment.
Harris, who was on an expiring contract for 2021-22 that paid him $20.5 million, signed a 2-year, $26 million extension to return to Orlando at the end of June before free agency officially started.
He finished the season averaging 11.1 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting on 3s for a 53.9% effective field goal percentage — a formula that adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more than 2-pointers.
Harris is coming off his healthiest season in a few years, appearing in 61 games, the most he’s played in a season since 2017-18. His eFG% was the highest it’s been since then, too.
Depending on how long he’s sidelined, Harris is expected to compete for minutes in a backcourt that’ll include Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton and Devin Cannady.