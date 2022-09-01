News
Gunnar goes deep: Orioles’ Henderson crushes home run in second major league at-bat
Gunnar Henderson’s golden hair bounced as the Orioles infielder floated around the bases in the fourth inning Wednesday night. His swing, so powerful his helmet slid off his head on his first step out of the batter’s box, left his head bare as he trotted up the first base line at Progressive Field.
The ball was also long gone, but it won’t ever be forgotten.
Henderson, the top prospect in baseball, crushed his first major league home run 429 feet to right-center field to lead off the fourth inning, meeting a slider with the vicious swing of a player who dominated minor league pitchers on a nightly basis. Cleveland Guardians right-hander Triston McKenzie was the latest to get beaten by the 21-year-old infielder, who hasn’t faced a pitcher younger than him in his past two seasons as a professional.
In the stands, jumping for joy, were Henderson’s parents, brothers, grandparents and girlfriend. In the dugout, there was just as much excitement. When Henderson crossed home and trotted toward the dugout, catcher Adley Rutschman — another top-ranked prospect who received a promotion this season — met him with the Orioles’ home run chain. Then he gave Henderson a hug, savoring an unforgettable moment.
The power Henderson exhibited with that swing is well documented in the minors, where the Selma, Alabama, native posted gaudy numbers. Between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk, he held a .297 batting average and .947 OPS with 19 home runs, 79 walks and 116 strikeouts.
Before the game, manager Brandon Hyde said he wanted to “temper expectations” for Henderson, as he does any young player. He noted how difficult the adjustment can be for players, especially when facing McKenzie, who owns a 3.17 ERA, and right-hander Shane Bieber, a two-time All-Star and 2020 Cy Young Award winner, in his first two games.
But for an offense that has scuffled of late — particularly among infielders — Henderson’s addition was a near-necessity, a way to rekindle life in a Baltimore club that finds itself in a playoff push, entering Wednesday three games back of the final American League wild-card spot.
It’s just one at-bat. It’s just one homer.
But as Henderson made his way around the bases, batting helmet left behind, all eyes followed the youngest player on the field.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Bihar minister charged in kidnapping case resigns amid protests
A minister in Nitish Kumar’s government, accused in a 2014 kidnapping case, resigned on Wednesday night amid opposition protests.
Earlier in the day, Bihar Justice Minister Kartik Kumar, a leader of alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal, was transferred to the sugar cane department over kidnapping allegations.
The resignation was accepted and forwarded to the governor, a statement from the chief minister’s office said.
Kartik Kumar was appointed Minister of Justice after Nitish Kumar formed the new government of Bihar by launching the BJP.
The minister was reportedly chosen by his RJD party as part of Tejashwi Yadav’s outreach to the Bhumihars, a politically powerful upper caste largely supportive of the BJP.
The BJP had strongly criticized the government of Nitish Kumar upon the appointment of Kartik Kumar as minister.
ndtv
News
Jets heading into 2022 season with youth movement at the running back spot
The youth movement has come to the Jets’ running back room this year.
Entering the 2022 season, the oldest running back on the Jets roster is Ty Johnson at 24 years old.
That is a significant change from a year ago when the Jets had veteran Tevin Coleman mixed in with young players like Johnson and Michael Carter.
“They’re young, they’re fresh, they play hard, they’re smart, they’re dynamic,” head coach Robert Saleh said. “They’re all versatile in regards to three down capability. Michael has a different running style than Breece [Hall], he has a different running style than TJ [Johnson] and he has a different running style than Bam [Zonovan Knight].
“They’re not four of the same, they’re four very different backs and you just trust that with their mindset that they’re going to be able to get it done.”
The Jets will look to improve their ground game, which was near the bottom of the league in 2021. Gang Green ranked 27th in rushing yards as it averaged 98.1 per game.
During the offseason, the Jets made a couple of changes hoping to improve that total. The team drafted Hall in the second round, who rushed over 1,400 yards in back-to-back seasons at Iowa State while also being named the two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Undrafted free agent Knight was also added shortly after the draft and was recently named to the 53-man roster.
“Learning this offense has been kind of different,” Hall said. “It is similar to what I did in college, but there’s a lot more nuisance and a lot of little things that I’m learning as I’m still a rookie.
“I still mess up and I try to go 1,000 miles per hour, sometimes overthinking everything. It is coming along for sure and I like where I’m at.”
The goal is to have a tandem of Hall and Carter — who flashed his potential last season as a rookie — to take pressure off quarterback Zach Wilson once he returns from a meniscus trim and a bone bruise injury. The Jets also beefed up their offensive line by signing left guard Laken Tomlinson and left tackle Duane Brown.
It has been six seasons since the Jets last had a 1,000-yard rusher. In 2015, Chris Ivory rushed for 1,070 yards and Gang Green hasn’t had anyone cross the threshold since. Carter led the team in rushing in 2021 with 639 yards and four touchdowns.
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is confident in the team’s young running back talent in the locker room.
“There’s a lot of good runners in there, good football players,” LaFleur said. “Taylor Embree, our running backs coach, does an awesome job with those guys. He learned from one of the best in Bobby Turner, who’s a legend running back coach in this league, has won multiple Super Bowls and that’s what was so fascinating for me, or intriguing and Saleh, to be able to bring Taylor in here because he got to learn from Bobby Turner in what it takes to coach running backs in this league.
“You’ve got to be tight with your words with it, you’ve got to be disciplined, but you’ve also got to let these guys play, particularly when the bullets are live on Sundays. I know he’s done that, the guys feel real free, they’re on it in terms of the scheme and they’re able to go out there and show what they can do.”
13 ADDED TO PRACTICE SQUAD
A day after cutting their main roster down to 53 players, the Jets officially filled 13 practice squad spots. Among them is the fan favorite who helped Gang Green win all three preseason games this summer.
Chris Streveler, who threw for 277 yards, five TDs and one interception for a 124.6 passer rating, will be the Jets’ practice squad quarterback. The team waived him after deciding to keep Mike White as one of the team’s three active roster quarterbacks.
Joining Streveler are wide receivers Tarik Black, Calvin Jackson and Irvin Charles, tight end Kenny Yeboah, tackles Chris Glaser and Grant Hermanns, defensive linemen Bradley Anae, Jonathan Marshall and Tanzel Smart, linebackers Hamsah Nasirildeen and DQ Thomas and safety Will Parks.
Five of the 13 signees played in the regular season with the Jets last year — Black, Yeboah, Marshall, Nasirildeen and Parks. Like the rest of the league, the Jets are allowed 16 practice-squad players.
One of them will be linebacker Chazz Surratt, who the team hasn’t officially announced. Surratt was a 2021 third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, but the team waived him on Tuesday.
()
News
The calm before the storms? The Atlantic is eerily calm despite the forecast
NEW ORLEANS — It’s been quiet — too quiet — this Atlantic hurricane season, with weather forecasters and residents of storm-prone areas whispering almost as if not to tempt fate.
A record inactive August is coming to an end and no storms have formed, even though it is peak hurricane season and pre-season forecasts from all experts have warned of a top season. to normal. Almost all the factors meteorologists look for during a busy season are there.
Hot ocean water as fuel? Check.
Not much wind shear decapitating storms? Check.
La Nina, the natural cooling of the central Pacific that changes weather patterns around the world and increases storm activity in the Atlantic? Check.
However, no storms formed. Surprised experts point to unusual persistent dry air and a few other factors. But whenever they and the computer simulations think something is brewing, nothing comes of it.
“It’s been surprisingly and eerily calm in the Atlantic,” University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy said, pointing out that weak Tropical Storm Colin died out on July 2 and it didn’t. there has been nothing since.
It will be the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has passed from July 3 through the end of August without a named storm, said Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University. Since 1950, only 1997 and 1961 had no named storms in August and 1961 then became hyperactive in September, including the deadly Carla, he said.
In Lake Charles, Louisiana, one of the worst-hit cities of the past decade, residents have noticed how calm hurricane season has been so far and it’s almost ‘testing fate’ to bring it up,” Mayor Nic Hunter said. From August 2020 to August 2021, the city was hammered by two hurricanes – Laura and Delta – just six weeks apart, deep frost and spring flooding. Residents still have blue tarps on their roofs.
“I think there’s a lot of knock on wood. There’s a lot of prayers,” Hunter said. “Until the end of the season, I don’t think anyone can breathe a sigh of relief.”
Certainly not Shirley Verdin, 74, who lives about 320 kilometers away in Bayou Point-Au-Chien, where Hurricane Ida hit on August 29. She now lives in a Federal Emergency Management Agency trailer next to her gutted home which will be demolished to the pilings this weekend so it can be rebuilt.
There are streaks of potential storm systems swirling around the Atlantic that meteorologists are tracking, as does Verdin. Closely.
“I know there’s something out there right now,” she said.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three storm systems in the Atlantic and giving all of them at least a 50% chance of becoming a named tropical storm, with one of them likely at 80%. But Colorado State’s Klotzbach saw it before this year and isn’t counting on them.
Late last week, forecasting computer models predicted the formation of three or four storms, including one becoming a major hurricane with winds over 110 mph (177 km/h), Klotzbach said.
Then nothing.
Over the past month and a half, thunderstorms that could be hurricane germs have extinguished Africa looking quite strong “but then they encounter a lot of dry air that’s just over the Atlantic,” said Kristen Corbosiero, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Albany. “The dry air was really the main thing that kept the storms from really kicking in.”
Relative humidity is about 15% lower than normal and there has been Saharan dust there, making it drier, McNoldy and Klotzbach said.
Dry air does several things, Corbosiero said. These storms become more powerful and draw their energy from warm, moist air rising from the ocean. The ocean is warm enough, but the dry air causes the water to evaporate, cool and sink, not up, she said.
That dry air also helps create crosswinds at around 2 miles (3 to 4 kilometers) “which can really damage a storm trying to form,” Corbosiero said.
Matthew Rosencrans, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s chief hurricane forecaster, said he’s seeing signs the dry air is ending and normal humidity will return, which could mean more storms. Rosencrans also says crosswinds at other heights, particularly in the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico, have also been a factor in mitigating storm activity so far.
Other factors include a sinking air sheet over the Atlantic, a poorly located high-pressure system also linked to the European heat wave and dust, the scientists said.
It was weird in the tropics too, but in a different way, Klotzbach said. Prior to this year, the northern Indian Ocean had only seen one named storm in August; this year there are two, he says. And in the Pacific, Supertyphoon Hinnamnor is not only the strongest storm on Earth this year, but it’s moving southwest when these types of storms typically move west to east, Klotzbach said.
“Strange things are happening,” Klotzbach said.
But in the Atlantic, nothing really happens and the victims of past storms don’t want to jinx it.
“Wouldn’t that be wonderful?” Louisiana resident Thomas Halko asked if the so far calm hurricane season will continue. Halko lives in Jefferson Parish in southeast Louisiana, in an area hit by Hurricane Ida last year. A house on his property fell off its foundation and had to be demolished.
“We’ve been through the week and it looks like we’re in relatively good shape for the next five days or so,” he said of the upcoming weather report.
But it’s hard to appreciate the calm when he feels a “nervous anticipation of doom” thinking about the current hurricane season.
“There’s this feeling that’s really not going to go away,” he said.
Hurricane season peaks around September 10 and extends through November 30.
“It’s important to remember the lessons of Hurricane Andrew, which devastated South Florida and Louisiana in an otherwise calm year,” said the National Hurricane Center’s acting director, Jamie Rhome, in an email. “All it takes is one hurricane making landfall to make it a bad season for you, and we still have many months before hurricane season.”
nbcnews
News
Tommies lineman Shea Albrecht, coach Glenn Caruso bonded by their mothers
It was November 2020, and St. Thomas football coach Glenn Caruso had seen enough of Orono’s massive two-way lineman Shea Albrecht on tape to know that he was the type of player the Tommies were looking to add as they made the jump from Division III to Division I the following season.
Just as importantly, his talks with Orono’s Joe McPherson, who coached Albrecht in football and wrestling, told him that Albrecht fit the profile for a program that stresses the goal of helping young men learn to become good husbands, good fathers and assets to the community.
So while he would have liked to have met with Shea and his parents, Chris and Julia, in person, COVID restrictions limited their contact to a video conference call. The Albrechts were acutely aware of the dangers of COVID, having gotten the devastating news six months earlier that Julia had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Known for developing personal relationships with his players, Caruso used the opportunity with the Albrechts to share the struggles he has endured in his own life. Among them, the heartbreaking story of losing his mother in 1982, when he was 8 years old.
His openness and empathy struck a chord with the family.
“He felt sharing that experience with us was vital in knowing who he is,” Albrecht said, “because he carries that with him.”
There was no fear of opening an old wound on Caruso’s part, because the wound will never heal.
“I’m a big believer that there are incremental successes to every failure,” he said. “While I would not go back to 1982 and wish that on my family, there are things that came out of that that were positives. Not a net win, but there were positives.
“That’s the whole idea of, if you have faith and positive people in your life, that eventually over time you are able to pull out some of those positives. For me, that was my relationship with my dad. I think I slept in the same bed with my dad for two years after my mom’s death, because I didn’t want him to wake up alone, and frankly, I didn’t want to wake up alone.”
Referring to his father as a fortress, Caruso said his strength allowed his three children to feel safe and loved, the two things they needed most.
***
Albrecht knew right away when his mother, known as being fiery and full of life, let out a distressful cry from her upstairs bedroom that something was terribly wrong. She insisted he bring his father into the room before breaking the news that she had been diagnosed with ALS, an incurable progressive nervous system disease that leads to loss of muscle control.
“I totally did not understand what the seriousness of the situation was,” Albrecht said. “I knew it was a neurological thing, but I didn’t know it was something that could take someone’s life that early. The next day I looked it up and saw that it was fatal within three to five years.
“So in my mind I have a three- to five-year window to make every single memory I can with my mom.”
To the dismay of her doctors at the Mayo Clinic, Julia’s disease advanced rapidly. Family and friends did what they could to help out Chris and his three kids, dropping off meals and checking in regularly. While at school, Albrecht, appreciated as someone always looking to lift others’ spirits, was the focus of an unwavering force created by friends and teammates.
“Our players and coaches did everything we could to support him,” McPherson said. “He really fell back on football, and he had a little escape when he was at practice and on Friday nights.”
By the time football season arrived, Julia no longer had the use of her legs. Using some of the money raised in a GoFundMe account that had been set up, the family purchased an electric wheelchair that became Julia’s vehicle for attaining her goal of attending every one of her son’s football games that season.
Cold nights simply meant another layer or two of blankets. She attended some practices, too, sharing Shea’s approach of trying to make every moment count. Being able to be a part of Shea’s senior football season meant the world to her. Julia’s next target was not far away.
“Christmas is the holiday Julia loved the most,” Chris Albrecht said. “With her tracking her illness, she knew (she would probably die) between Christmas and her birthday (Jan. 14). When we got through the football season, she said she just wanted to make it to Christmas.”
Julia began receiving hospice care in November. Her ability to breath on her own was diminishing, but the Albrecht family — Julia, Chris, Shea, Owen and Phoebe — were able to spend Christmas Day together.
“That might have been my moment when I realized the Christmas isn’t about the presents but about the people around you,” Albrecht said. “It was like, ‘That’s awesome that I got these new sweat pants, but I would trade them for just two days with my mom.’ ”
The next day, Albrecht spent the day at a friend’s house playing pond hockey and, later on, putting together a puzzle. After deciding they would stay up all night in order to finish it, they eventually called it a night at 3 am, with Albrecht’s plans to drive home and slip quietly into bed. To his surprise, all the lights were on in the house when he got home.
Albrecht met up with his dad in the kitchen, and before Chris said a word, Albrecht knew his mother had died.
“It was like the world ended,” he said. “Nothing else mattered.”
Albrecht woke his brother and sister to break the news. Knowing that the house soon would be full of family and friends, he then went to his mom’s room for a private moment.
“I wanted to say I was sorry, that I could have done more, but I couldn’t say that because I felt like I had given everything,” Albrecht said. “I was able to share some personal words with her, and that’s when I let her go.”
Albrecht was up for over 24 hours before getting some sleep. When he woke up, his phone was loaded with texts from his friends. And one voice mail. It was from Caruso.
It was in that message that Caruso shared the details of his own mother’s death, that she had taken her own life on Christmas morning.
“I wanted to share with him the eerie similarities,” Caruso said, “and I think it took our relationship to a whole other level.”
The voice mail remains on Albrecht’s phone. Its contents solidified his decision to play for St. Thomas. He waited a month to let things settle down in his life and in his mind before committing to the Tommies in February.
Chris Albrecht said it is impossible to overstate how comforting it is as a single parent to know that when he dropped Shea off at school he knew he was going to be watched over by someone who cares for his overall well-being. And that Julia would have been thrilled with Shea’s college choice.
“Of all the (coaches) she had talked to along the way,” he said, “she was most comfortable with Shea being at St. Thomas with Glenn. If she’s looking down now, she’s smiling.”’
When describing the bonds that developed among the members of his family, Chris Albrecht said the one between Julia and Shea was the strongest. It’s one area where the otherwise similar stories between player and coach diverge.
“For decades I struggled to come to grips with how to balance leaving a husband and young kids with honoring her in a way that she deserves to be honored as your mom,” Caruso said. “It’s tough. I had more than my share of anger, and I think that comes from being young and not understanding. But a lot of it comes from how we are all a makeup of our memories, our people, and our experiences in life. And frankly, I didn’t have many of those when it comes to her.
“I have a thousand pictures of me and my dad — from every moment. I probably have a dozen memories of my mom in total, and I only have two pictures of her. It’s tough to deconstruct to get to an answer when you don’t even have the history from which to draw.”
It says a lot about the family that Julia’s electric wheelchair remains a fixture on the Albrecht’s porch. Rather than dwelling on the negative, it has too many good memories of those final months spent together to consider not keeping it around.
So, as a new football season begins Thursday night with the Tommies’ game at Southern Utah, Albrecht will be playing in his mother’s memory, for the coach who “means the world” to him, and for a dad who is the person he now looks to spend as much time with as he possibly can.
“He’s my best friend,” Albrecht said, “and my hero.”
Frank Caruso passed away in 2005 at the age of 68 due to lung cancer. Too soon, to be sure, but his impact is being felt by even those who never met him. From tragedy came not a net win, but an enduring positive.
“When I went through that, my heart hurt — for me,” Caruso said. “But it broke for my father. I couldn’t even imagine the pain he would go through. It forced me, at a young age, to pay attention to people, and I think it serves the Caruso family and our football family well.”
News
USD/JPY extends gains above 139.20
The yen found a bid during the time zone here yesterday on the back of a data release:
- Data from Japan: July Preliminary Industrial Production +1.0% m/m (expected -0.5%)
This has long since dissipated, USD/JPY jumped overnight. And, on a longer view:
- USD/JPY monthly chart highlights the power of the uptrend
As a warning, we have data from Japan very soon, at 2350 GMT:
- Asia Economic Calendar Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Fed Chairman and Chinese PMI
Perhaps there will be another response from the yen today. I doubt it but I could be wrong.
Meanwhile, GBP/USD hit a 2.5-year low in Asian morning trade towards 1.1594
This article was written by Eamonn Sheridan at www.forexlive.com.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
As Ravens’ season opener nears, CB Marcus Peters eyes long-awaited return; LT Ronnie Stanley ramping up | NOTES
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters returned to practice on Aug. 15, almost a year after tearing his ACL in the 2021 preseason and almost month before the team’s 2022 season opener.
Coach John Harbaugh said he looks good. Safety Chuck Clark said Peters picked off a pass in a recent practice. Peters himself said Thursday that he missed the game. His Week 1 role, however, remains unclear.
“Whenever my body tells me he’s ready to go,” Peters said, “we’re going to go.”
In his first public comments since suffering a season-ending knee injury at a Sept. 9 practice, Peters was candid about how much he’d missed being on the field last season with “my guys.” He joked about how he’d first had a football season taken away from him in the 10th grade, when his mother barred him from the sport. (“What Mama said goes.”) He acknowledged the importance of patience in his knee rehabilitation.
But Peters, one of the NFL’s most prolific ball hawks, sidestepped a question about where he was physically. The Ravens open their season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.
“I feel like I’m doing what I need to do necessary to get me back on the field, and it’s been a process that myself and this training staff and the coaching staff have come up with,” he said. “And we’re going to stick to it until I can get back out there.”
Peters’ rehab work has impressed Harbaugh, who said the 29-year-old looked “really good” even during offseason workouts.
“You could tell, he had really put the work in,” he said. “He’s been in that weight room. I tell you, the guy’s been living in the weight room. He’s been living in the training room. He’s been living out here running, all the way through, even through training camp, when he wasn’t practicing. Then he kind of pushed his way out to practice and has looked good at practice. So he’s done a great job.”
Peters, who’s entering the final year of his contract, is projected to start alongside Marlon Humphrey, when healthy. Kyle Fuller, Brandon Stephens, and rookies Damarion “Pepe” Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis round out the team’s depth chart at cornerback.
Stanley ramping up
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was cleared to practice Friday but was not present during the open portion of the team’s three workouts this week, took part in “individual stuff” Wednesday, Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh said there’s “not a set timetable” for the return of Stanley, who last year underwent his second straight season-ending ankle operation. The Ravens had hoped Stanley, an All-Pro selection in 2019, would be able to practice for two to three weeks before the season opener.
“He knows his ankle,” Harbaugh said. “I know Ronnie’s very determined to be really at his very best when he comes back. I think that’s kind of part of his thinking on it, so I trust him with it. I know he’s going to do the right thing and be out there as soon as he can, and I’m hopeful for sooner rather than later, for sure.”
Extra points
- Harbaugh said the release of guard Tyre Phillips is “just part of the roster moves right now,” and said he hopes the Ravens can re-sign the 2020 third-round pick to their practice squad. “We’ll see. It may not happen. But that’s what I’m hoping for.”
- Asked about the Ravens claiming linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips off waivers Wednesday, Harbaugh said that there’s “a lot of moving parts to that one still. Physicals have to be passed, those kinds of things.”
- Harbaugh said newly signed running back Kenyan Drake “has had a lot of exciting plays in this league. He’s a big, strong, fast, kind of slasher-type back, experience in pass protection. Catches the ball well out of the backfield.”
- In addition to Drake, the Ravens announced the re-signing of defensive lineman Brent Urban, who was released Tuesday as part of the team’s 53-man-roster cut-down.
Week 1
Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
