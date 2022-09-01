News
Here’s what to expect based on Thursday’s weather forecast
Subscribe to the Boston.com newsletter
Boston logo
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Get the latest news and updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
No thanks
– Close the modal window
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
News
Tony La Russa is out indefinitely and will undergo further medical testing after leaving the Chicago White Sox yesterday
Manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely and is scheduled to undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona, the Chicago White Sox announced Wednesday.
Wednesday will be the team’s second straight game without the Hall of Famer.
The Sox announced about 50 minutes before Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field that La Russa would be out at the direction of his doctors.
La Russa, 77, is in the second season of his second stint with the Sox. Last season they won their first division title since 2008, but this year has been filled with injuries and inconsistencies. The Sox are in third place in the American League Central and three games under .500.
Bench coach Miguel Cairo, who managed Tuesday’s 9-7 loss, will continue to fill in.
La Russa is second all-time among major-league managers with 2,884 victories. He won World Series titles with Oakland (1989) and St. Louis (2006, 2011).
He managed the Sox from 1979-86 and returned for 2021 with the hopes of taking a talented young team to the next level after the South Siders were eliminated in the wild-card round in 2020.
The Sox made the playoffs last season but were eliminated in the American League Division Series by the Houston Astros in four games.
Projected to be one of the top teams in baseball this season, the Sox instead find themselves six games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians on the final day of August.
()
News
SpiceJet CFO resigns as losses mount
SpiceJet Ltd said on Wednesday chief financial officer Sanjeev Taneja had resigned amid mounting losses and a series of in-flight incidents.
SpiceJet announced that its net loss for the three months to June increased to Rs 789 crore, mainly due to high fuel prices and a drop in the value of the rupee.
This compared to a net loss of Rs 458 crore in the quarter ended March 2022, which the company said was delayed due to a cybersecurity attack.
In the prior year period, it recorded a net loss of Rs 235.3 crore.
“Total revenue for the reported quarter was Rs 2,478 crore compared to Rs 1,266 crore in the same quarter of the previous year,” the airline said in a statement.
The company had also announced a loss of 4.85 billion rupees for the quarter ended in March,
SpiceJet said it would raise funds up to $200 million. Some banks have raised concerns about lending to the carrier.
SpiceJet Chairman and Chief Executive Ajay Singh said the industry has witnessed one of the toughest operating environments in recent times, which has impacted the progress and recovery made in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
“We are optimistic about our future and our continued recovery and in order to achieve our future plans, the board has mandated a new capital issue and the company will soon engage with investment bankers for a potential raise. up to $200 million,” he said.
ndtv
News
High school football: Simley’s Tayvion McCoy shines on both sides of the ball
It didn’t take long for Simley football coach Chris Mensen to realize he had something special in Tayvion McCoy.
When McCoy was in ninth grade, Mensen stopped by the field to watch a freshman team game, and the athlete stuck out in all the best ways.
“The amount of guys he made miss on a 3-yard run was super impressive,” Mensen said, “And we knew that year that he was someone we were going to lean on a lot come his senior year.”
And, frankly, quite a bit before then.
McCoy was playing wide receiver for the varsity squad the following fall. As a junior, he started, and excelled, on both sides of the field. A year ago, McCoy finished with 538 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on offense, to go with eight interceptions at defensive back, with another eight passes defended and 43 tackles. He’ll start on both sides again this season, which opens Friday when the Spartans take on St. Louis Park.
How can a player be so adept at both sides of the ball? Don’t ask McCoy.
“I’m pretty quick and stuff. I don’t know, it’s just weird,” said the 5-foot-11 receiver and cornerback. “I like to attack the ball. When I see the ball, it just makes me go get it, make a play for your team.”
Many, many plays. Mensen noted the Spartans instilled a “Tayvion quota” of sorts last season, with a simple logic behind the strategy.
“We knew the more often he touched the ball, the more chances we had of big plays,” he said.
That proved true, particularly late in the season. Simley started getting the ball to McCoy more out of the backfield. The result was a trip to the Class 4A state tournament.
Simley’s offense also relies on star running back Gavin Nelson — a top wrestler committed to grapple for the Gophers — but the plan is to find as many ways as possible to get McCoy the ball, whether that’s via a deep ball, a jet sweep or a quick-hitter in the passing game. Of course, he’ll go out and find his own touches on the defensive side. McCoy is aiming for the moon, hoping to double his interception total from a year ago. That may not be unrealistic. Mensen would be thrilled if the senior just got another eight picks.
“I don’t think teams will throw at him. They’re not going to test him,” Mensen noted. “He was a ballhawk last year, and that really elevated his game to me, because teams throwing his way had to be nervous.”
At the end of last season, Mensen sat down with McCoy and asked if he had an interest in playing college football. The answer was an emphatic “yes.”
“And I told him, a Division I or Division II college football player will go above and beyond, and they’ll put in the work when no one is watching,”
That player was McCoy this offseason, going out to the field at noon on summer days to set up cones to work on his route running. He has trained in various ways to make sure he becomes the best player he can be.
“I just think about it like why be at home not doing nothing when I can be on the field getting myself better?” McCoy said.
It’s that mindset that has helped McCoy improve on a year-to-year basis, and others have taken notice. He noted he “put myself on the map” last fall, and only hopes to go up from here.
McCoy attended junior days at Minnesota, North Dakota, St. Thomas, Minnesota Duluth, Sioux Falls and the South Dakota schools this summer. McCoy was intentional about listening to coaches at each stop and figuring out what they wanted from recruits, so he could learn, grow and put their wishes on tape.
Ideally, he would love to play slot receiver at the next level. Whether or not he lands anywhere by the early signing period is still to be determined.
“I’m hoping he’ll fall somewhere where he’s happy and he feels comfortable and feels wanted,” Mensen said.
There’s a lot of football to be played between now and then. McCoy will shoulder a large load this season for the Spartans, both in terms of leadership and production.
“He’s just someone that we, as coaches, have to almost get more creative to figure out ways to get him the ball,” Mensen said. “It’s fun, he also likes to talk and jabber a little bit on the sidelines. He’s just a fun kid to have around. I’ve had him for four years now, and I love him to death.”
Along with those interceptions, McCoy’s listed goals for this season include 10 receiving touchdowns and 1,000 yards, and most importantly, another trip to state — with a strong push at winning the whole thing.
“I feel,” he said, “like this is our year to take it.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Here are some other notable East Metro football standouts to watch for in 2022:
Woodbury linebacker Kayode Amusan
Woodbury quarterback George Bjellos
Lakeville South running back Carson Hansen
Spring Lake Park lineman Beau Johnson
SMB lineman Peyton Lange
Centennial linebacker Reese Littlefield
Irondale lineman Trevion Mack
Lakeville North lineman Antonio Menard
Lakeville North defensive back Najee Nelson
East Ridge tight end Jaylin Reese
Hill-Murray running back Sawyer Seidl
Stillwater quarterback Max Shikenjanski
Eagan lineman Keenan Wilson
News
MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor Accused of Tax Evasion by DC AG
DC Attorney General Karl Racine accused MicroStrategy co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor of evading $25 million in district taxes in a new lawsuit filed Wednesday.
The lawsuit also names MicroStrategy as a defendant. Racine alleges the company conspired to help Saylor evade taxes. The AG’s office said it was seeking to recover a total sum of more than $100 million in unpaid taxes and penalties.
MicroStrategy shares were down more than 6% on Wednesday afternoon on the news. Saylor, who oversaw the company’s push into bitcoin, stepped down as CEO earlier this month. Under his leadership, MicroStrategy spent nearly $4 billion acquiring bitcoin at an average price of $30,700, and he said he views the company’s stock as a kind of bitcoin ETF.
Saylor allegedly claimed to reside in Virginia or Florida, which have lower or no personal income tax rates, while living in several different homes around DC, including a penthouse apartment in DC’s Georgetown neighborhood or on his yacht on the Georgetown waterfront or on the Potomac River when the apartment was being renovated, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit includes several screenshots of posts that appear to be from Saylor’s Facebook page from several years ago referencing the view from his “Georgetown balcony” and discussing his “home” while tagging Washington, D.C.
Michael Saylor, President and CEO of MicroStrategy, first got into bitcoin in 2020, when he decided to start adding the cryptocurrency to MicroStrategy’s balance sheet as part of a strategy. unorthodox cash management.
Eva Marie Uzcategui | Bloomberg | Getty Images
MicroStrategy allegedly “held detailed information confirming that Saylor was in fact a DC resident,” according to a press release, but chose not to disclose that information.
Around 2014, according to the AG’s office in the lawsuit, MicroStrategy’s then-CFO confronted Saylor about his alleged tax evasion as a potential liability for the company. Saylor and MicroStrategy eventually reached an agreement that Saylor’s salary would be reduced to a nominal dollar, according to the lawsuit, to reduce the risk of authorities discovering the alleged scheme. Still, according to the AG, Saylor continued to receive “benefits” with “high cash value,” such as use of the company plane.
The lawsuit is the first to be filed under a recently passed law called the False Claims Act, according to Racine’s office. District law encourages whistleblowers to report tax evasion and allows the court to impose penalties of up to three times the amount of taxes evaded, according to the AG’s office.
The District’s lawsuit follows a separate complaint filed by whistleblowers against Saylor in April 2021, accusing him of failing to pay income taxes from 2014 through 2020. The complaint was filed under seal but made public on Wednesday.
The AG’s office said it independently investigated the whistleblower’s case and found that MicroStrategy filed inaccurate W-2s with his Florida-based address and failed to withhold taxes. allegedly due to the district. The new lawsuit alleges Saylor failed to pay the income tax he owed the district from 2005.
MicroStrategy did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.
MacKenzie Sigalos contributed to this story.
WATCH: Watch CNBC’s full interview with MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor at Bitcoin 2022
cnbc
News
Newsom’s in-laws trust donates to DeSantis
A trust tied to Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom’s family members — namely his in-laws — donated to Governor Ron DeSantis’ PAC in Florida earlier this year.
It’s an interesting tidbit considering Newsom recently announced a $100,000 pledge to Rep. Charlie Crist’s (D-FL) campaign to defeat the popular Republican governor.
Fox News first reported the contribution the Siebel family’s revocable trust made to friends of Ron DeSantis PAC, giving $5,000 earlier this year on April 6, 2022. The trust would be run by the in-laws from Newsom – Kenneth F. Siebel Jr and Judith A. Siebel:
Newsom’s stepfather, Kenneth Siebel, has a long history of donating to GOP candidates, according to Federal Election Commission documents. His most recent donations include campaign contributions to Sens Republicans. Ron Johnson, Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley.
Nonetheless, Newsom has gone out of his way to publicize his contempt for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). He even went so far as to send a message to Floridians over the July 4 weekend, telling them that “freedom is under attack” in the Sunshine State and pleading with them to move to blue, tax-heavy California, where restrictions hovered throughout China. coronavirus pandemic.
“I urge you all to live in Florida join the fight or join us in California, but we still believe in freedom: freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom to hate and freedom to love. “, he asserted. “Don’t let them take your freedom”:
We are about to celebrate Independence Day, but freedom is under attack from Republican leaders in states like Florida.
Ban books.
Limitation of speech.
Make it harder to vote.
Criminalize women and doctors.
It’s time to get up. Don’t let them take your freedom. pic.twitter.com/cFI5UzgZzX
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 3, 2022
While Newsom’s plea was new to millions of Floridians, who have enjoyed living in the state without restrictions and lockdowns for the vast majority of the pandemic, DeSantis challenger Crist invited support from the Governor of California, who also seems determined to oust DeSantis from office. .
“It’s time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor. I’m pledging $100,000 right now for @CharlieCrist. Who will join me in helping Charlie become the next Governor of Florida? the Democratic governor asked last week, promising $100,000 to Crist, who himself said he didn’t want the vote of millions of Floridians because they apparently have “hate” in their hearts for having supported the governor. Crist also agreed with the false language adopted by the radical left, defending President Biden for calling MAGA Republicans “semi-fascists” and making it clear that he still wants the president to campaign for him.
It’s time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor.
I’m pledging $100,000 right now for @CharlieCrist.
Who will join me in helping Charlie become the next Governor of Florida?
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 25, 2022
But while Crist receives support from Newsom, DeSantis has garnered other endorsements from high-profile organizations — from the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) to the Florida Retail Association.
“Freedom is at stake in November,” DeSantis said of the race between him and Crist, urging Floridians to “put on the full armor of God” to fight “the destructive agenda of Joe Biden and his ally number one in Florida, Charlie”. Christ.
Breitbart News
News
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days.
The move by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives. The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge — and help tamp down the BA.5 omicron relative that continues to spread widely.
“These updated boosters present us with an opportunity to get ahead” of the next COVID-19 wave, said FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf.
Until now, COVID-19 vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus strain, even as wildly different mutants emerged. The new U.S. boosters are combination, or “bivalent,” shots. They contain half that original vaccine recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions, BA.4 and BA.5, that are considered the most contagious yet.
The combination aims to increase cross-protection against multiple variants.
“It really provides the broadest opportunity for protection,” Pfizer vaccine chief Annaliesa Anderson told The Associated Press.
The updated boosters are only for people who have already had their primary vaccinations, using the original vaccines. Doses made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech are for anyone 12 and older while Moderna’s updated shots are for adults — if it has been at least two months since their last primary vaccination or their latest booster. They’re not to be used for initial vaccinations.
There’s one more step before a fall booster campaign begins: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend who should get the additional shot. An influential CDC advisory panel will debate the evidence Thursday — including whether people at high risk from COVID-19 should go first.
The U.S. has purchased more than 170 million doses from the two companies. Pfizer said it could ship up to 15 million of those doses by the end of next week. Moderna didn’t immediately say how many doses are ready to ship but that some will be available “in the coming days.”
The big question is whether people weary of vaccinations will roll up their sleeves again. Just half of vaccinated Americans got the first recommended booster dose, and only a third of those 50 and older who were urged to get a second booster did so.
Here’s the rub: The original vaccines still offer strong protection against severe disease and death from COVID-19 for generally healthy people, especially if they got that important first booster dose. It’s not clear just how much more benefit an updated booster will bring — beyond a temporary jump in antibodies capable of fending off an omicron infection.
Still, “people have to realize this is a different kind of booster than was previously available. It will work better at protecting against omicron,” said virologist Andrew Pekosz of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Even people who had an earlier omicron version still can get reinfected so “you should definitely go for the booster even if you’ve been infected in the last year,” added Pekosz. He thinks “if we can get good buy-in to use this, we might really be able to make a dent” in COVID-19 cases.
The FDA cleared the modifications ahead of studies in people, a step toward eventually handling COVID-19 vaccine updates more like yearly changes to flu shots.
FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks stressed the agency considered “the totality” of evidence. Pfizer and Moderna have previously brewed vaccine doses updated to match earlier mutants — including the omicron strain named BA.1 that struck last winter — and tested them in people. Those earlier recipe changes were safe, and the BA.1 version substantially boosted virus-fighting antibodies — more than another dose of the original vaccine — although fewer that recognized today’s genetically distinct BA.4 and BA.5 strains.
But instead of using those BA.1 shots, FDA ordered the companies to brew even more up-to-date doses that target those newest omicron mutants, sparking a race to roll them out. Rather than waiting a few more months for additional human studies of that very similar recipe tweak, Marks said animal tests showed the latest update spurs “a very good immune response.”
“One needs to refresh the immune system with what is actually circulating,” Marks said. That’s why FDA also is no longer authorizing boosters made with the original recipe for those 12 and older.
The hope, Marks said, is that a vaccine matched to currently spreading variants might do a better job fighting infection, not just serious illness, at least for a while.
What’s next? Even as modified shots roll out, Moderna and Pfizer are conducting human studies to help assess their value, including how they hold up if a new mutant comes along.
And for children, Pfizer plans to ask FDA to allow updated boosters for 5- to 11-year-olds in early October.
It’s the first U.S. update to the COVID-19 vaccine recipe, an important but expected next step — like how flu vaccines get updated every year.
And the U.S. isn’t alone. Britain recently decided to offer adults over 50 a different booster option from Moderna, a combo shot targeting that initial BA.1 omicron strain. European regulators are considering whether to authorize one or both of the updated formulas.
___
AP Health Writer Matthew Perrone contributed to this report.
Here’s what to expect based on Thursday’s weather forecast
Tony La Russa is out indefinitely and will undergo further medical testing after leaving the Chicago White Sox yesterday
SpiceJet CFO resigns as losses mount
High school football: Simley’s Tayvion McCoy shines on both sides of the ball
MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor Accused of Tax Evasion by DC AG
Newsom’s in-laws trust donates to DeSantis
Terra (LUNA) Introduces New Governance Alert Feature
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
NBA champion Damion Lee returns to Calvert Hall to celebrate his Baltimore debut – The Denver Post
Elon Musk Sends Second Termination Letter to Twitter
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs