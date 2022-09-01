Connect with us

High school football: Friday predictions

High School Football: Friday Predictions
Two Rivers at Tartan, 7 p.m.

Tartan finished the 2021 season on a high, advancing to the Class 5A, Section 4 final after a one-win regular season. That win came via a 29-22 season-opening victory over Two Rivers. Tartan has returning experience, from quarterback Ethan Kaemmer to playmaker Jessie Hawkins.

After a winless 2021, Two Rivers hopes to snap an 11-game skid. Our pick: Tartan 30, Two Rivers 20

Concordia Academy at St. Croix Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Last year’s game was not a barometer for the remainder of the respective seasons of the two teams.

Concordia Academy beat the Crusaders 24-0 en route to a 2-0 start, only to fall in its last seven games. The Crusaders, meanwhile, started the year 0-4 but finished with three wins and reached their section final. St. Croix Lutheran does seem to have ascending talent that was finding its rhythm late last fall. Our pick: St. Croix Lutheran 29, Concordia Academy 14

Central at Minneapolis Washburn, 6 p.m.

Central edged Minneapolis Washburn 16-14 in last year’s opener, a victory that helped spark a 3-2 start to the season.

The return of quarterback Cole Fee under center for the Minutemen could help generate the offensive consistency needed for a similar start this fall. Our pick: Central 27, Minneapolis Washburn 22

Hudson (2-0) at Chippewa Falls (2-0), 7 p.m.

Hudson’s 2-0 start has the Raiders at 10th in the state’s new Division-I rankings, and is sparking belief that maybe Hudson is again a Wisconsin contender.

The winner of Friday’s game will establish itself as a favorite for the Big Rivers Conference championship. Our pick: Hudson 21, Chippewa Falls 18

New Richmond (2-0) at River Falls (2-0), 7 p.m. at University of Wisconsin-River Falls

River Falls is back in the Big Rivers Conference after a brief hiatus, and gets a shot at the team that originally replaced it.

The Wildcats boast junior running back Jonah Severson, who has put up 311 yards and five touchdowns through two games. Our pick: River Falls 28, New Richmond 20

Food

Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!

Global Packaging Industry Expected To Grow 1275.06 Billion By 2027!
In 2021 the global packaging market was valued at 1002.48 billion dollars. According to the estimation, between 2022 and 2027, the global packaging market will increase to 1275.06 billion dollars with a CAGR of 3.94%. In 2019 pharmaceutical packaging was worth 90.23 billion and it is expected to reach 178.8 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 7.4 per cent. Only a few months of 2022 are left but this year showed us many important packaging trends, let’s have a look!

  1. Packaging Automation:

Manual packaging inspection has been around since the beginning of time. Manual packaging leaves room for error in quality, safety and precision. The consequences of these mistakes are severe especially when it comes to pharmaceutical packaging because people’s lives depend on it. The pharmaceutical cold storage packaging should be perfect; to remove the chances of human error automation is becoming common. The packaging should be sound enough to bear the brunt of hard shipping conditions. Apart from separate control at each step, automation allows for an all-in-one quality control program that can be integrated into hardware. 

  1. Use of Bioplastics and Paper:

The world as we have always known it is highly dependent on plastic usage, from grocery bags to water bottles and straws. Plastic is used in everything. But now, the replacement of plastics with more eco-friendly materials has become possible. Bioplastic came as a replacement for plastic packaging but it was found that it poses many similar problems as plastic and is difficult to composite, not to mention all the resources required to create it. Paper has always been considered an eco-friendly alternative to plastic and is now being used as a replacement in packaging. But removing plastic from our daily lives still needs a lot of work. 

Global Packaging Industry Expected To Grow 1275.06 Billion By 2027!
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
  1. Designed to Reuse:

A shift in consumer behaviour occurred in 2022 and many consumers opted for reusable packaging. Although the idea has been around for a while now, it is getting much more attention. This trend has been beneficial not only for the customers but also the businesses. But a problem is that small business can not afford reusable packaging because the materials required to make a packaging stand washing and environmental stress are expensive. Businesses are investing more in trying to create reusable packaging that works perfectly. 

  1. Recyclable Packaging:

Although recycling has been around for quite some time, the awareness among people about the importance of recycling for the environment has seen an incredible increase in the last few years. The recycling rate increased from less than 7 per cent in the last century to 32% in 2021 and stats are only rising. Although most customers are now demanding recyclable packaging for their products; though, whether or not they follow through with recycling is not yet known due to insufficient data. Like reusable packaging, recycling needs a massive consumer mind shift. Many businesses are taking steps to make their packaging eco-friendly and recycle on popular customer demand. 

News

Feds attack Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg's New York apartment, Hamptons mansion

Feds Attack Russian Oligarch Viktor Vekselberg'S New York Apartment, Hamptons Mansion
The Manhattan apartment and Southampton mansion of a Russian oligarch with close ties to President Vladimir Putin were raided by federal agents on Thursday, according to the FBI and a report.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed that agents had ‘carried out law enforcement activities’ at the Upper East Side skyscraper and Long Island estate linked to billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, but declined to comment. comment further.

FBI officials and Homeland Security investigative agents were seen carrying boxes out of the 515 Park Ave apartment building. of Vekselberg and his Southhampton mansion at 19 Duck Pond Lane, according to NBC New York, which first reported the searches.

The United States has imposed tough sanctions on a number of Russian oligarchs – including Vekselberg – since Putin invaded Ukraine in February.

In April, authorities seized a massive $90 million yacht dubbed Vekselberg’s “Tango” while it was docked in a Spanish port.

FBI officials and Homeland Security Investigations agents were seen carrying boxes out of the 515 Park Ave apartment building. by Viktor Vekselberg.
Federal Agents Are Seen At The Property Of Viktor Vekselberg In Southampton, Long Island, September 1, 2022.
Federal agents are seen at the property of Viktor Vekselberg in Southampton, Long Island, September 1, 2022.
Vekselberg’s other assets in the United States, including a $90 million jet, were also frozen. American companies have been barred from doing business with Vekselberg, which has raked in billions investing in energy and metals in Russia.

The embattled oligarch is being investigated for alleged bank fraud, but Thursday’s searches are unrelated to those allegations, NBC reported.

In April, authorities seized a massive $90 million yacht from Viktor Vekselberg.
In April, authorities seized a massive $90 million yacht from Viktor Vekselberg.
Spanish Civil Guards and HSI and FBI agents search Viktor Vekselberg's yacht "Tango" in Palma de Mallorca.
Spanish Civil Guards and HSI and FBI agents search Viktor Vekselberg’s yacht “Tango” in Palma de Mallorca.
News

Western Wisconsin boy to waive hearing in 10-year-old girl's death

Western Wisconsin Boy To Waive Hearing In 10-Year-Old Girl’s Death
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her off a trial by suggesting they explore surrounding woods plans to waive his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.

The boy’s attorney has submitted a letter to the court in Chippewa County saying the teen waives his right to the hearing in which a judge determines if there’s enough evidence for a trial. The boy was scheduled to appear remotely from the detention center Thursday afternoon.

The boy, identified in court documents only as C.T.P.-B, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He is being held in a juvenile detention center on $1 million cash bond. Anyone who is at least 10 years old and is accused of first- or second-degree homicide is considered an adult in Wisconsin’s court system.

Iliana Peters, who was known as Lily, disappeared the night of April 24 as she was riding her bike home from her aunt’s house in Chippewa Falls, according to the criminal complaint. Searchers found her body the next morning.

The boy told investigators that he was riding his hoverboard alongside Lily on a trail and he intended to sexually assault and kill her, according to the complaint. He told investigators that after he persuaded her to leave the trail, he punched her, hit her with a heavy stick and strangled her until she died, then sexually assaulted her body, according to the complaint.

News

Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones wins sixth WNBA Player of the Year

Connecticut Sun Forward Brionna Jones Wins Sixth Wnba Player Of The Year
Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones won the WNBA’s Sixth Player of the Year award, the league announced Thursday, and she was a nearly unanimous pick.

Jones received 53 of 56 votes from a national media panel. Chicago Sky forward/center Azurá Stevens got two votes and Washington forward Myisha Hines-Allen one. To be eligible for the award, a player had to play more games as a reserve than as a starter.

During his sixth year in the WNBA, Jones came off the bench in 29 of the Sun’s 36 regular season games and started the other seven. It was an adjustment for her after starting in 2020 and 2021, but Jones excelled, averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 25.1 minutes. She finished 20th in the WNBA in points and fourth in field goal percentage (56.9).

Jones was named the WNBA All-Star for the second straight season this year and helped Connecticut go 25-11 to secure the No. 3 playoff seed. The Sun’s semifinal series with Chicago is tied 1-1, and the teams meet in Game 3 at Connecticut on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, ESPN2.) Jones averaged 11.0 points, 5, 0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in the Sun’s five playoff games so far. .

Jones is the third Sun player to win the sixth player award, following Jonquel Jones in 2018 and Renee Montgomery in 2012. Last season, Jones — the No. 8 pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft from Maryland — won the league. Most improved player award.

News

The Viking Mississippi to depart from downtown St. Paul Saturday with 300 passengers heading toward St. Louis

The Viking Mississippi To Depart From Downtown St. Paul Saturday With 300 Passengers Heading Toward St. Louis
On Saturday, a 386-passenger luxury cruise ship custom built to ply the famous waters of the Mississippi River will dock at Lambert’s Landing in downtown St. Paul, but it won’t stick around for long. By 10 p.m. that night, some 300 passengers from across the globe will board for an eight-day cruise to St. Louis.

The Viking Mississippi will make its long-awaited and repeatedly-delayed inaugural trip from Minnesota’s capital city, the first of what Switzerland-based Viking River Cruises has promoted as a regular occurrence. The ship returns to St. Paul from St. Louis on Sept. 17, and then heads out the same day from Lambert’s Landing on the 15-day “America’s Great River” cruise to New Orleans, which is sold out. Another sold-out departure from St. Paul is scheduled in mid-October.

“Nobody does it better than Viking Cruise Lines,” said Terry Mattson, president and chief executive officer of Visit St. Paul, the city’s tourism bureau and convention center operator. “This is huge for us.”

Visit St. Paul, tour operators such as Experience the Twin Cities and downtown promoters such as the St. Paul Downtown Alliance and St. Paul Hotel have waited for literal years for the opportunity to showcase the city and region.

“Very rarely do people fly in on the day they’re going to leave,” Mattson said. “They usually give themselves a day or two on each end, which is good for St. Paul. That’s some well-heeled clientele interested in everything that St. Paul has to offer.”

That said, Mattson acknowledged that the sailing to date hasn’t all been smooth. When the Viking Mississippi sails into downtown on Saturday, it will carry no more than its sizable crew, rather than hundreds of passengers who would have boarded in St. Louis, as previously planned.

A LONG VOYAGE TO THE STARTING LINE

The voyage to the starting line has taken the better part of a decade, spanning a pandemic, supply chain shortages and years of legal wrangling with U.S. regulators. In early 2015, the European river cruise company — which had gained added prominence by sponsoring break-through television shows such as “Downton Abbey” — announced it would put $1 billion into a new venture sailing from a new home port of New Orleans to St. Paul beginning in late 2017 or shortly thereafter.

That didn’t happen, largely because of century-old legislation known as the Jones Act, which requires that all goods transported by water between U.S. ports be carried on U.S.-flag ships constructed in the U.S., owned by U.S. citizens, and crewed by U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

In March, the U.S. Maritime Administration, or MARAD, reaffirmed its previous opinion that Viking would be allowed an eight-year charter through a U.S.-based partner, vessel builders Edison Chouest Offshore and their limited liability company, River 1 LLC. The charter includes options to renew for up to 30 years.

Also in March, when the Viking Mississippi made its ceremonial debut and first touched water in Louisiana, the international cruise company promoted trips in the lower Mississippi River beginning in June. Trips advertised to and from St. Paul in July and August were later canceled, apparently for last-minute tweaks and repairs that officials suspect have been further complicated by supply chain shortages.

“I couldn’t speak to the details of the delay, but I think that would be a pretty good assumption,” said Mattson, who said last-minute improvements are still unfolding aboard the five-deck, 450-feet-long, 75-feet wide vessel. “What hasn’t been delayed through the pandemic?”

Largely as a result, city and tourism officials have opted for “a low-key arrival” without the “usual pomp and circumstance,” Mattson said. “Let’s just get this first one under our belt.”

SMOOTHER SAILS AHEAD?

Over the course of eight days, the “America’s Heartland” cruise will make stops with guided city tours in Red Wing, Minn., LaCrosse, Wis., Dubuque, Iowa, Quad Cities, Iowa, Burlington, Iowa, Hannibal, Missouri and St. Louis.

“Even though it’s a little later than we planned, it’s still a pretty big deal having this kind of addition to downtown St. Paul,” said Joe Spencer, president of the St. Paul Downtown Alliance, which has helped to coordinate hospitality for the cruise visitors. “It’s a pretty major attraction, whether it’s departing from St. Paul or arriving in St. Paul. I think this will be a pretty cool addition.”

Interested in hopping aboard? Tickets for the Sept. 3 and Sept. 10 “Heartland” trips on the Viking website are sold out. They’re advertised as starting at $4,500 on Aug. 5, 2023. Some tickets may still be available on the secondary market.

News

Gun retailer Denison served ATF search warrants at stores, home

Gun Retailer Denison Served Atf Search Warrants At Stores, Home | Crime And Courts
DENISON, Iowa — Federal agents executed search warrants Wednesday at the store and home of a gun retailer in connection with alleged violations of federal gun law.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served the warrants at BW Outfitters in Denison and Anita, Iowa, and at owner Brad Wendt in Denison, according to a Carroll Broadcasting report in Carroll. , Iowa.

An ATF spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

BW Outfitters offers a wide selection of firearms, accessories and ammunition in its stores, according to the company’s website. Wendt said on the website that he also buys and sells firearms online and has more than 30,000 customers.

