How ‘No’ Became a Deadly Word for Hindu Girls
The two cases reported in Dumka and Sangam Vihar from Jharkhand to Delhi are linked to “Love Jihad” on social media, where people are demanding justice for the two victims among others.
Amanat Ali and Shahrukh, defendants in the Dumka and Sangam Vihar cases. ANI
New Delhi“I am dying, I want her dead too,” were the words of a Class XII girl in Jharkhand’s Dumka, who was burned alive by a Muslim man apparently after rejecting his advances.
A similar offense was reported in the Sangam Vihar neighborhood of Delhi, where a 16-year-old girl was shot dead by a 19-year-old Muslim man named Amanat Ali, who allegedly hatched a plot to kill her because she stopped to talk to him. .
Both cases are now linked to “Love Jihad” on social media, where people demand justice for the two victims, among others.
dumka horror
On August 23, the defendant, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured gasoline on the girl from outside through her bedroom window as she slept and set her on fire. The teenager succumbed to her injuries on August 28, while Shahrukh and his accomplice Naeem Khan were arrested.
#LOOK | Jharkhand: Defendant Shahrukh who set fire to class 12 girl in Dumka for allegedly refusing her proposal, was arrested on 23rd August.
The young girl succumbed to her burns yesterday, August 28.
(On video: The accused from the day of his arrest – August 23) pic.twitter.com/PwkQuM8plt
— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022
In a video shared widely on social media after the incident, the victim recounted her ordeal, explaining how Shahrukh had threatened her with dire consequences a night before the attack. “I told my father when he came home at 10 p.m. He said he would look into the matter in the morning. At 4 a.m. they came, threw gasoline and set me on fire,” she said in her dying statement.
She further revealed that Shahrukh was accompanied by another man. “There were two people and they were carrying gasoline in a utensil. I saw them running away,” the victim said, adding that the place where she stayed is a predominantly Muslim area.
“There are burn marks all over my body. I am dying, I want him dead too,” she said in the video.
The victim’s sister said: “There was a boy who was bothering my sister, harassing her and asking her to talk to him. My sister refused to talk to him because he was from the other caste. He threatened her that if she didn’t talk to him, he would kill her.
The POCSO Special Court on Thursday requested to send samples or evidence, including burnt clothes of the underage girl, to Ranchi Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The POCSO court remanded the two defendants in the Dumka death case to 72-hour pretrial detention.
The victim’s age had previously been stated as 19 in her recorded police statement, which was later corrected to 15.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders – Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and former Delhi lawmaker Kapil Mishra – met with the victim’s family members and alleged that the “gross negligence” and “policy of appeasement” of dispensation to power had driven her. death. Claiming it was a case of “Love Jihad”, they noted that Rs 28 lakh raised through crowdfunding was handed over to his family.
आज दुमका अपनी बेटी अंकिता के लिए सड़कों पर गया था, फाँसी तक लड़ाई रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी रहेगी pic.twitter.com/6JbWpt1f3O
— Dr. Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) August 31, 2022
Sangam Vihar – Abandoned and Violent
A 16-year-old girl was shot dead in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi, on August 25. Delhi police have arrested the main defendant who allegedly hatched a plot to kill her because she stopped talking to him.
Amanat Ali, 19, was arrested on Wednesday after police had previously arrested two other defendants, Bobby (24) and Pawan alias Sumit (19).
According to police, Ali came into contact with the girl on social media a few years ago. However, she stopped talking to him about six months ago, after which he held a grudge against her.
“He befriended my daughter on social media 3-4 months ago, it was a fake ID. We found out in July when he forced a man to break our windows,” said the victim’s father.
“He used to follow my daughter to school on his bike. When they broke our window in July, we called our Beat Constable. He told us not to worry and that they would make him understand so he wouldn’t repeat it. If the administration had been strict on time, he wouldn’t have done this. People should be afraid of administration. The doctor said the bullets were still inside her but she is stable, they say the bullets will be operated on six months to 1 year later. She’s so scared she wakes up in the middle of the night and breaks down,” he added.
According to Organizer Weekly, Amanat Ali initially identified as a Hindu.
(With agency contributions)
Dolphins formulating practice squad; team to celebrate life of executive Jason Jenkins
The Miami Dolphins have been forming their practice squad since finalizing the initial 53-man active roster on Tuesday.
As of Thursday morning, the Dolphins, per the NFL transaction wire, have kept eight: Wide receivers River Cracraft and Braylon Sanders, running back ZaQuandre White, safety Verone McKinley, edge defenders Porter Gustin and Cameron Goode, offensive tackle Larnel Coleman and defensive tackle Ben Stille.
Cracraft, who has been with new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and wide receivers coach Wes Welker since they were all in San Francisco, was targeted seven times in the preseason finale for four receptions, 54 yards and a touchdown. He appeared to be a candidate to get picked up for another team’s active roster, but the Dolphins get to keep him in Miami.
Gustin is the other vested veteran of the group, having spent time on the Cleveland Browns’ active roster each of the past three seasons.
Coleman is in his second NFL season after missing his entire rookie campaign as a seventh-round 2021 draft choice on injured reserve.
Sanders, White, McKinley, Goode and Stille are rookies with all undrafted except Goode, who was selected in the seventh round of the past draft. All have stood out and made flashes during Miami’s five weeks of training camp and three preseason games.
The Dolphins have eight practice-squad spots remaining for a total of 16.
In memory of Jason Jenkins
The Dolphins announced the creation of two funds in memory of senior vice president of communications and community affairs Jason Jenkins, who died on Saturday: The Jenkins Children’s Fund and the Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund.
The Jenkins Children’s Fund will be fully committed to supporting Jenkins’ three children. The Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund will be directed toward helping people through the various organizations Jenkins loved and served.
Dolphins owner Steve Ross donated $1 million to each on Wednesday.
The Jenkins family and the Dolphins will hold a public Celebration of Life ceremony on Monday at 4 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.
Donations and event RSVPs can be made at miamidolphins.com/remembering-jason-jenkins.
Patriots plans
The New England Patriots, ahead of the Sept. 11 opener in Miami, plan to travel to South Florida on Tuesday to get acclimated to the South Florida heat and humidity, according to a league source.
The team plans to practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University.
North Korea has up to 5,000 tons of chemical warfare agents
North Korea has likely amassed between 2,500 and 5,000 tons of chemical weapons, including extremely toxic nerve agents like sarin, in recent years, according to estimates released Tuesday in a joint report by the RAND Corporation and the South Korea’s Asan Institute for Policy Studies, the NK News website reported.
“Whether [Pyongyang] deployed [its alleged sarin stockpile] under ideal conditions, the report estimates that a 1,000-kilogram sarin attack could kill up to 125,000 people in South Korea,” NK News noted on August 30 after reviewing the analysis.
The joint report cited a “2018 ROK Defense White Paper” as the basis for its estimate on Tuesday that Pyongyang has between 2,500 and 5,000 tons of chemical warfare agents. The ROK stands for Republic of Korea, which is Seoul’s official name for South Korea.
“North Korea began producing chemical weapons in the 1980s and currently has a stockpile of approximately 2,500 to 5,000 tons of chemical weapons. [sic]said the 2018 ROK Defense White Paper.
“The ROK Ministry of Defense included in its white papers the same estimate from the North Korean CW [chemical weapon] stock since 2000, and many other sources, including the U.S. military, have given a similar estimate over time,” according to the analysis.
A new joint report indicates that North Korea probably possesses between 2,500 and 5,000 tons of chemical warfare agents.
Analysts also warn that the DPRK likely has the capabilities to conduct high-altitude EMP attacks as well.
— NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) August 31, 2022
Chemical warfare agents are toxic chemicals that have been used in military conflicts since World War I (1914-1918). The extreme danger associated with the use of chemical weapons in warfare prompted the United Nations in 1997 to establish the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). The CWC is a “multilateral treaty that bans chemical weapons and requires their destruction within a specified time frame,” according to the Arms Control Association.
“The CWC is open to all nations and currently has 193 state parties. Israel has signed but not yet ratified the convention. Three states have neither signed nor ratified the convention (Egypt, North Korea and South Sudan),” the association noted in April 2020.
Pyongyang claims to harbor no stockpiles of chemical warfare agents despite reports to the contrary, such as statistics cited by RAND Corp. and the Asan Institute for Policy Studies on August 30. North Korea is ruled by a secret communist regime that has been sanctioned many times. by the international community in recent years as part of a largely futile effort to discourage the proliferation of Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons.
The RAND Corporation is a partially funded US government think tank that was founded in 1984 to provide research services to the US military. The Asan Institute for Policy Studies is a South Korean think tank founded and chaired by Chung Mong-joon in 2008. Moog-Joon is the son of Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju-yung. Mong-Joon is a majority shareholder of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, which is the world’s largest shipbuilding company.
Breitbart News
Putin pays tribute to Gorbachev but won’t attend his funeral
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday paid tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev but will not attend the late former Soviet leader’s funeral, a decision reflecting the Kremlin’s ambivalence about Gorbachev’s legacy.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that prior to departing for a working trip to Russia’s westernmost Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, Putin visited a Moscow hospital where Mikhail Gorbachev’s body is kept before Saturday’s funeral to lay flowers at his coffin.
“Regrettably, the president’s working schedule wouldn’t allow him to do that on Saturday, so he decided to do that today,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.
Russian state television showed Putin walking to Gorbachev’s open coffin and putting a bouquet of red roses next to it. He stood in silence for a few moments, bowed his head, touched the coffin, crossed himself and walked away.
Gorbachev, who died Tuesday, will be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife Raisa after a farewell ceremony will be held at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, an iconic mansion near the Kremlin that has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times.
Asked if Gorbachev will be given a state funeral, Peskov said the funeral will have “elements” of state funeral, such as honorary guards, and the government will help organize them. He wouldn’t elaborate how the ceremony will differ from a full-fledged state funeral.
Putin’s decision to pay a private visit to the hospital while staying away from Saturday’s public farewell ceremony combined with uncertainty surrounding the funeral’s status reflect the Kremlin’s uneasiness about the legacy of Gorbachev. The late leader has been lauded in the West by putting an end to the Cold War but reviled by many at home for actions that led to the 1991 Soviet collapse and plunged millions into poverty.
If the Kremlin had declared a state funeral for Gorbachev, it would have made it awkward for Putin to snub the official ceremony. A state funeral would also oblige the Kremlin to send invitations to foreign leaders to attend it, something that Moscow would probably be reluctant to do amid the tensions with the West over its action in Ukraine.
While avoiding explicit personal criticism of Gorbachev, Putin in the past repeatedly blamed him for failing to secure written commitments from the West that would rule out NATO’s expansion eastward — an issue that became a major irritant in Russia-West ties for decades and fomented tensions that exploded when the Russian leader sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
In Wednesday’s telegram of condolences released by the Kremlin, Putin praised Gorbachev as a man who left “an enormous impact on the course of world history.”
“He led the country during difficult and dramatic changes, amid large-scale foreign policy, economic and society challenges,” Putin said. “He deeply realized that reforms were necessary and tried to offer his solutions for the acute problems.”
Sergei Markov, a pro-Kremlin political analyst, observed that Putin’s decision to privately pay tribute to Gorbachev reflected both “security problems and utter unpopularity of Mikhail Gorbachev’s policies.” At the same time, Putin wanted to show his respect to the former head of state, Markov added.
The Kremlin’s ambivalent view of Gorbachev was mirrored by state television broadcasts, which paid tribute to Gorbachev as a historic figure but described his reforms as poorly planned and held him responsible for failing to safeguard the country’s interests in dialogue with the West.
The criticism echoed earlier assessments by Putin, who has famously lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.”
On Wednesday, Peskov said that Gorbachev was an “extraordinary” statesman who will “always remain in the country’s history,” but noted what he described as his idealistic view of the West.
“Gorbachev gave an impulse for ending the Cold War and he sincerely wanted to believe that it would be over and an eternal romance would start between the renewed Soviet Union and the collective West,” Peskov said. “This romanticism failed to materialize. The bloodthirsty nature of our opponents has come to light, and it’s good that we realized that in time.”
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely and will undergo further testing – The Denver Post
Right fielder Gavin Sheets had a chat with manager Tony La Russa during batting practice Tuesday, hours before the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals.
Less than an hour before the first pitch, the Sox announced that La Russa would miss the game under the direction of his doctors.
“I was with him all day,” Sheets said Wednesday. “I was taken aback by that. He looked good all day.
The Sox announced Wednesday that La Russa is out indefinitely and is scheduled to undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.
“As a team and as a player of his,” reliever Kendall Graveman said, “I just want to wish him the best of health and recovery and all that that entails in his near future and going forward. before. That’s obviously where our hearts and minds are. Hopefully we’ll have the best doctors around him to see what’s going on.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that La Russa, 77, had recently had tests with a cardiologist, and the recommendation was to miss Tuesday’s game. Nightengale reported that after further tests on Wednesday, La Russa was asked to see cardiologists.
“I spoke to him (on Wednesday), he was fine,” Sox coach Miguel Cairo said. “But his doctor is in Arizona. They have all the information on his medical examination, and we will find out later in the week what is going on.
Cairo, who managed the 9-7 loss on Tuesday, will continue to substitute. He guided the Sox to a 4-2 victory on Wednesday.
“Health and family,” Graveman said. “You often see us in uniform and see us on the field doing our job and preparing each day to be the best baseball players possible, and Tony was preparing to be the best manager possible. But at the end of it all, in outside of traveling (between) different cities and dressing up every day and fighting each other, we have families, we have people who are dear to us who have been through this together. baseball in perspective.
“I understand that we want to compete, win, prepare and do our best, and that’s what we get paid for. But there are things that seem vital to me and much more important than playing baseball. He needs to go be with his family and take care of him right now.
Some of the players, like outfielder/first baseman Andrew Vaughn, learned the news Tuesday via social media.
“I saw the White Sox post something,” Vaughn said, “and I was like, ‘Oh my God. It’s crazy.’ And then we just had to go play.
“We were trying to talk about it, trying to figure out what was going on. They mentioned a few things, maybe his heart. Just health. Rather scary.”
La Russa is in the second season of his second stint with the Sox. Last season they claimed their Premier League title since 2008, but this year has been filled with injuries and inconsistencies. The Sox entered Wednesday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field in third place in American League Central, three games under the .500 mark.
La Russa is second all-time among major league managers with 2,884 wins. The 2014 Hall of Fame inductee won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and St. Louis Cardinals (2006, 2011).
“You look at his record and he stands on his own,” Graveman said. “He probably forgot more about baseball than I will ever know. It’s something I admired, seeing him show up every day and go to work and work extremely hard. And his will and (his desire) to win, he lived and died by victory and loss. He still cares. I’m sure he’s still watching and keeping up with the times.
“When we lost it really hurt him, and when we won he was really excited for us. And I think he was more excited not for his own good but for the team as a whole when we won. And he was disappointed and still thinking about what he could have done better to make us win when we lost. So I respect him for that.
La Russa led the Sox from 1979 to 1986 and returned for 2021 hoping to take a talented young team to the next level after the Sox were eliminated in the wild card round in 2020.
The Sox made the playoffs last season but were eliminated in the AL Division Series by the Houston Astros in four games.
Predicted to be one of the best teams in baseball this season, the Sox instead found themselves six games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians on the last day of August.
“First, prayers for (La Russa),” Sheets said. “You just pray for him, pray for a quick recovery. We don’t know all the details of what’s going on, but most importantly we want to get some wins… so when he comes back, whatever, hopefully we’ll be in a better position for the playoffs.
“I loved playing for him. He taught me a lot. He was a great mentor to me, especially as a young player. From the first day I arrived he kind of took me under his wing, showed me the ropes and learned from him along the way. I want to see him again as soon as possible.
Another injury for the Chicago White Sox: Longtime groundskeeper Roger ‘The Sodfather’ Bossard to have hernia surgery
This Chicago White Sox season has seen 30 injury list moves since opening day, including multiple trips for several players.
Manager Tony La Russa was the latest to miss time after the team announced Wednesday he would be out of the dugout indefinitely while dealing with an undisclosed medical issue.
Now the injury bug has even spread to the grounds crew with news that longtime groundskeeper Roger “The Sodfather” Bossard will undergo a hernia operation next week.
Bossard confirmed the surgery will sideline him for most of the final month of the regular season.
Bossard has only missed seven home games in his 56 seasons working for the White Sox at old Comiskey Park and Guaranteed Rate Field — and two of those absences were because he was asked to go to Arizona to work on the field at their spring training facility. Bossard even worked the field at Sox Park during the start of the pandemic in 2020 when the season was delayed and only a few employees were allowed inside the ballpark.
He’s been the Sox’s head groundskeeper since 1983, when he took over for his father, Gene Bossard.
The Sodfather, who was working the field Wednesday and will do so the rest of the homestand, had hoped the hernia surgery could be postponed until the offseason. But that was not possible, so instead he’ll have the procedure done during the Sox’s upcoming road trip to Seattle and Oakland.
Bossard said he would still be able to show up and oversee work on the field during the final 11 regular-season games after Sept. 12, but won’t be allowed to do any physical work. General manager Rick Hahn ordered Bossard to put down his rake, telling his friend his health was more important to his family and the organization than his iron man streak. He memorably worked with a broken toe in 2017 and refuses to take days off.
Bossard’s doctor concurred, and told him rest is the only way for the healing process to succeed.
The Sox have had a difficult season at home, bringing a 31-35 record into Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. But the field has been immaculate with near-perfect summer weather after a rough start in spring. Back in May, Bossard confirmed what most observers believed — that this was the worst spring of inclement weather we’ve had in decades.
“Never seen it like this,” he said. “It’s horrible and it’s not just the Sox and Cubs. It’s the golf courses and everybody is just suffering. The plant isn’t growing the way it’s supposed to. The weather pattern is brutal. It’s as bad as I’ve ever seen.”
The White Sox remain in the playoff hunt, so there’s still a chance Bossard could return if they make a long run in October. But that’s too far down the road to contemplate — and the Sox are five games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians entering September.
Either way, Bossard said he plans to return in 2023 for his 57th season and has no intention of retiring.
“If you love what you do, you keep on doing it,” he said.
latest news SDSU gang rape case: Woman demands results of her rape test
A young woman who accused three former San Diego State football players of gang-raping her at a party last year has yet to receive her rape test results from him. more than 10 months ago or the police report filed the same day, according to his attorney.
Attorney Daniel Gilleon sent a letter Wednesday to the San Diego County District. Atti. Summer Stephan, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit, and members of the San Diego City Council request this information and note that his client is legally entitled to it.
“Please, this is a young girl who was the victim of a gang rape, and she is begging you for the information she is entitled to,” he wrote. “Stop blowing her up and her rights and just give the information – now.”
San Diego police did not respond to questions from The Times about the request or the department’s policy on sharing this information with victims of crime. A department spokesperson said the questions were forwarded to the district attorney’s office, which received the police investigation in early August and is considering whether to file criminal charges. A spokesperson for the office did not answer the question but said the matter was still under investigation.
State law requires police departments to provide information about sexual assault test results — including whether an attacker’s DNA is found — to victims who request it. Departments are also required to provide reports to victims of crime unless doing so would jeopardize the safety of someone involved in the investigation or “the success of the investigation or related investigation.” .
The lawsuit, filed last week, accuses the three football players – including star bettor Matt Araiza – of raping the young woman at an off-campus Halloween party last October when she was a high school student from 17 years. The young woman filed a police report the next day and was given a thorough examination for rape, according to the lawsuit.
Araiza, whose powerful kicks in college earned him the nickname “Punt God”, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills months after the alleged rape. The Bills announced on Saturday that he had been dropped from the team, two days after the lawsuit was filed.
Araiza’s attorney, Kerry Armstrong, said the trial allegations were false and witnesses at the party contradicted his claims.
Gilleon provided the Times with records from a police portal that were shared with his client showing that the tests for his Sexual Assault Response Team examination were completed and returned to the forces of the order on October 27. The recordings do not detail the results.
A Times review of emails and text messages between the young woman and San Diego police shows that she did not immediately receive clear answers about when and how to obtain the records and information. she was looking for.
A detective told her in June that her sergeant did not want the young woman to see her statement so as not to “taint your memory”.
Then in early August, the same detective ordered the young woman to file a registration request in order to obtain the crime report. Her attorney filed a motion on August 19 seeking statements made to police by the young woman and her father, tapes of 10 search warrants that police executed, audio of detective calls recorded between the young woman and the men who, according to the lawsuit, police determined were in the room where the alleged rape occurred.
The police website asks the public to contact the department to confirm if a report is ready for collection seven days after the request.
The detective asked the young woman, now 18, to meet in person to review the results of the rape test – an option her lawyer is wary of, preferring to keep the correspondence documented.
“I’m a bit upset,” the young woman wrote in an email to the detective on Tuesday, a copy of which was provided to The Times. “I had been asking for information about my case for months, including the SART results and my statement, but it wasn’t until the media went crazy that you decided to give me the instructions. Why have you refused my requests in the past, knowing that I had these rights? »
