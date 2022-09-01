Incredible night at Citi Field as Jacob deGrom & friends beat Dodgers, 2-1 – The Denver Post

When Ryne Sandberg came out of the game in St. Louis on his final day at the majors on September 28, 1997, he was replaced at second base by Chicago Cubs rookie Miguel Cairo.

Twenty-five years later, Cairo has been tasked with replacing another Hall of Famer, moving into the hot seat of Tony La Russa while the Chicago White Sox manager deals with undisclosed medical issues.

USA Today reported that La Russa will undergo heart tests at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. Sox players have been told the same thing and a source close to La Russa confirmed that he has had heart problems in the past.

How long Cairo will be asked to fill is unknown.

It could take a few days if La Russa’s medical evaluation checks out. Or it could be the rest of the season if the doctors decide La Russa is better off resting than enduring the stress of a pennant race.

La Russa is reportedly signed until 2023 but that also looks uncertain for a manager who turns 78 next month.

That’s speculation for another day. For now, all the Sox can do is send La Russa their best wishes and try to get back into a divisional run that appears to be a lost cause.

Cairo, 48, finds himself in the tricky position of trying to revive the Sox while proving he has what it takes to be a major league coach. He was a surprise pick as La Russa’s bench coach in 2021 after three years as minor league coordinator for the New York Yankees from 2018-2020.

When I asked Wednesday if he wanted to manage in the future, Cairo hesitated.

“I’ll say I’m day to day on it,” he said. “Today, I manage, tomorrow maybe. I will manage maybe tomorrow and the day after. I’ll take one day at a time. I’m just gonna do my best.

Cairo replacing a legend at La Russa is never easy, as Tim Floyd discovered when he shadowed Phil Jackson as Chicago Bulls coach. But Cairo also takes over from a manager whose style has made him a punching bag for fans and the media over the past two seasons.

There are two types of Sox fans – those who blame La Russa for everything and those who believe he’s completely blameless. This kind of stress is not good for anyone, let alone a 77-year-old man.

It’s hard to imagine Cairo’s decision making will be as scrutinized as La Russa’s unless he starts ordering intentional walks with 1-2 counts. He can’t be blamed if the Sox continue to flounder, but he can be credited if they suddenly find the switch after five months of mediocrity.

Cairo said he spoke to La Russa about the queues, so at least La Russa feels good enough to manage over the phone. He told Cairo he did a good job in Tuesday’s 9-7 loss.

What kind of manager will Cairo be? An analytical tactician or a fast-paced guy?

“I go by my instinct,” he said. “I watch the game, I watch the scoreboard, that tells you everything. I’ll see what we have in the bullpen.

Cairo said the hardest part of managing will be the pitching decisions, but he plans constant communication with pitching coach Ethan Katz and reliever coach Curt Hasler.

“They’re really good at what they do,” he said. “And all the coaches we have here. So it’s going to be a team effort and we have to do it for Tony.

Whether Sox players can “do it for Tony” remains to be seen. It’s a nice feeling and would make a great “30 for 30” documentary if they won a World Series for their ailing manager.

But honestly, players should do it for themselves. They should be tired of being called the worst performing team in baseball, and thanks to playing in a bad division, they still have a chance to redeem themselves. But time is running out and the shrinking crowd at the guaranteed rate field suggests that many Sox fans have stopped believing it.

La Russa’s health scare is another fork in the road for the Sox, who so far have squandered their chances of taking control of the AL Central despite an easier schedule in August.

Cairo said ahead of Wednesday’s game that they had not spoken to the players as a group.

Is he considering?

“I think so, yes,” he said.

Surprisingly, many Sox players found out on social media ahead of Tuesday’s game that La Russa wouldn’t be managing.

“I saw the White Sox post something,” Andrew Vaughn said, “and I was like, ‘Oh my God. This is crazy.’ And then we just had to go play.

This lack of urgency in informing their own players of their manager’s health issue suggested that it may have been a minor issue and that La Russa would be back soon. But USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale tweeted Wednesday afternoon that La Russa would be gone “indefinitely” — long before the Sox announced.

Communication is apparently not a strength of this organization.

So the season continues, with or without La Russa. The Sox need some kind of boost, and maybe this will do the trick.

Even though La Russa is doing the lineups via smartphone, it’s the Cairo team for now.

