The move comes after the city reported 157 COVID-19[feminine]

Covid-19



Covid-19 or novel coronavirus is a pandemic that caused wide-ranging economic turmoil and volatility in financial markets in 2020. The first cases of Covid-19 were reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Since then , the virus has spread globally. , infecting millions of people worldwide. The virus has been extremely controversial, especially in the United States, which became highly politicized during the 2020 presidential election. The Covid-19 pandemic is completely unprecedented in modern times, the most recent example being the 1918 flu epidemic. Financial markets and global economies were utterly unprepared for the scale of the virus, causing mass shutdowns, unemployment and other hardship in an effort to contain and mitigate the virus. How has Covid-19 affected the markets? Virtually every asset has been impacted in some way by Covid-19. At first, financial markets and equities crashed, with the nadir coming in March 2020 in the US and Europe. Widespread shutdowns have led to economic paralysis, prompting stimulus packages to help keep national economies functioning. The result has been a depreciation of currencies such as the US dollar, with the Federal Reserve printing billions of dollars to mitigate economic losses. Forex markets have since experienced historic levels of volatility, leading some to classify the Covid-19 pandemic as a Black Swan event. Financial markets have mostly rebounded in 2020 at the time of writing, although many headwinds remain in terms of economic recovery. Currently, unemployment rates and other indicators remain problematic and, when coupled with rising infection rates, portend further monetary policy action or stimulus in Europe and the United States. As of this writing, there is no vaccine for Covid-19, although several companies such as Pfizer and Moderna are close to producing a viable vaccine.



Covid-19 or novel coronavirus is a pandemic that caused wide-ranging economic turmoil and volatility in financial markets in 2020. The first cases of Covid-19 were reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Since then , the virus has spread globally. , infecting millions of people worldwide. The virus has been extremely controversial, especially in the United States, which became highly politicized during the 2020 presidential election. The Covid-19 pandemic is completely unprecedented in modern times, the most recent example being the 1918 flu epidemic. Financial markets and global economies were utterly unprepared for the scale of the virus, causing mass shutdowns, unemployment and other hardship in an effort to contain and mitigate the virus. How has Covid-19 affected the markets? Virtually every asset has been impacted in some way by Covid-19. At first, financial markets and equities crashed, with the nadir coming in March 2020 in the US and Europe. Widespread shutdowns have led to economic paralysis, prompting stimulus packages to help keep national economies functioning. The result has been a depreciation of currencies such as the US dollar, with the Federal Reserve printing billions of dollars to mitigate economic losses. Forex markets have since experienced historic levels of volatility, leading some to classify the Covid-19 pandemic as a Black Swan event. Financial markets have mostly rebounded in 2020 at the time of writing, although many headwinds remain in terms of economic recovery. Currently, unemployment rates and other indicators remain problematic and, when coupled with rising infection rates, portend further monetary policy action or stimulus in Europe and the United States. As of this writing, there is no vaccine for Covid-19, although several companies such as Pfizer and Moderna are close to producing a viable vaccine.

Read this term case yesterday with mass testing to be carried out from Thursday to Sunday. All residents have been ordered to stay home, with households allowed to send only one person, once a day, to pick up groceries. But at least there is some leeway in the sense that people can leave town but only after testing negative in the last 24 hours.

In some context, Chengdu is home to a population of around 21 million and accounts for around 1.7% of China’s GDP. There are a number of key manufacturing sites in the city, such as Foxconn and Toyota. So this only adds to more concerns about supply disruptions and it comes after news that Guangzhou and Shenzhen also tightened restrictions last week.