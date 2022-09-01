News
Indiana girl Tracy Sue Walker identified as remains found in Tennessee over 30 years ago
The skeletal remains of a young girl discovered in Tennessee more than 30 years ago have been identified as a 15-year-old girl from Indiana who disappeared in the 1970s.
The unidentified body that investigators had called “Baby Girl” was matched to Tracy Sue Walker using DNA technology, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations announced Tuesday.
Walker disappeared in 1978 from Lafayette, Indiana – nearly 400 miles from where her body was discovered in Campbell County, Tennessee.
How she ended up across multiple state lines and how she died remains a mystery, investigators said.
Walker’s body was found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley on April 3, 1985, about seven years after he disappeared.
Forensic anthropologists were unable to identify the body, but confirmed the remains were those of a white woman, likely aged 10 to 15 – prompting investigators to call her affectionately “Baby Girl”.
More than two decades after the body was recovered, investigators submitted a sample of the remains to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in hopes of finding out who she was.
University scientists developed a DNA profile which was entered into the Combined DNA Index System, as well as the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
In 2013, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigations agent and intelligence analyst re-examined the case, looking for new leads that might uncover who Baby Girl was.
Finally – nine years later – investigators have made a breakthrough in the case after sending a sample of the girl’s remains to a private lab that analyzes human DNA.
Scientists at the lab, Othram, performed forensic genetic genealogy testing and in June found a possible relative of the child who shared a similar DNA profile in Indiana.
Tennessee investigators identified potential family members in Lafayette, Indiana, using DNA information. They contacted a person, who confirmed that a family member had disappeared from the area in 1978.
Working with Lafayette police, investigators obtained family DNA standards for possible Baby Girl siblings and submitted them to the DNA database.
This week, the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification confirmed that Baby Girl was actually Walker.
Now the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is focused on what happened to Walker.
The bureau is asking anyone with information about the case or knowledge of who Walker was with before his death to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
New York Post
ICYMI: Chengdu in China and its 21 million inhabitants enter confinement
The move comes after the city reported 157 COVID-19[feminine]
Covid-19
case yesterday with mass testing to be carried out from Thursday to Sunday. All residents have been ordered to stay home, with households allowed to send only one person, once a day, to pick up groceries. But at least there is some leeway in the sense that people can leave town but only after testing negative in the last 24 hours.
In some context, Chengdu is home to a population of around 21 million and accounts for around 1.7% of China’s GDP. There are a number of key manufacturing sites in the city, such as Foxconn and Toyota. So this only adds to more concerns about supply disruptions and it comes after news that Guangzhou and Shenzhen also tightened restrictions last week.
cnbctv18-forexlive
Shohei Ohtani adds to Yankees misery in August with 3-point outburst against Gerrit Cole – The Denver Post
ANAHEIM – Gerrit Cole and the Yankees just have to be happy that August is over.
The Yankees ace fell victim to a shaky defense behind him, then blamed for misfiring one of the best hitters on the planet. It all allowed Shohei Ohtani to hit a game-winning home run against Cole, leading the Angels to a 3-2 win over the Yankees on Wednesday night at Angels Stadium.
The Yankees (79-52) have lost four of their last five games and finish August with a 10-18 record and a -12 point differential, the worst month for the Bombers since September 1991. The Yankees lost all three-game series to the Angels (57-74) and finished their West Coast trip with a 3-4 record after splitting the four-game series with the A’s. They are the two worst teams of the American League West.
The Bombers must be hoping that returning to the familiarity of the AL East, where they face the Rays this weekend, will put them back on track. A month ago, the Yankees held a 15-game lead over the Rays in the division, now they enter the Trop only six games (only five in the loss column).
Cole allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits and one walk. He withdrew four.
The bottom of the sixth started nearly four minutes late as security accosted a fan who had jumped the fence, handcuffed him and slowly dragged him off the field. Cole threw a few pitches during the delay and sent Max Stassi flying to center.
Josh Donaldson moved deep to his right to get the ground ball from David Fletcher, but his first throw was clear of a stretching DJ LeMahieu, allowing the shortstop A’s to reach the second. Cole actually went out of his way to hit Donaldson in the back after that play.
But the Yankees ace didn’t expect the inning to roll over him.
Mike Trout reached when Isiah Kiner-Falefa threw a ground ball at him, unable to even get a kick. Cole fell behind Ohtani 2-0, then threw a fastball just over the heart of the plate, waist high which Ohtani obliterated.
The 427-foot three-point shot that disappeared into the trees behind the center field wall gave the Angels the lead. It was Ohtani’s 30th home run of the season and his first out of Cole in his career. The reigning Angels MVP was hitting .177 against Cole in 18 plate appearances prior to this game.
The unearned run was the ninth the Yankees have given up this month. The Yankees’ defense hasn’t been as sharp as it was in the first half of the season, when they had the best record in baseball. They’ve allowed just 24 unearned runs all season.
And with the Yankees offense still struggling, they were held back inside the park by Patrick Sandoval. He allowed two runs on three hits. The Angels southpaw struck out seven and walked two. It was the 35th game this season the Yankees haven’t hit a home run and they’re just 11-24 in those games.
()
denverpost sports
Putin brings India and China to Russia for US-challenging war games
Russia is holding major military exercises involving China and India as President Vladimir Putin fends off attempts by the United States and its allies to isolate it during its invasion of Ukraine.
More than 50,000 soldiers and 5,000 pieces of military equipment, including more than 140 aircraft and 60 warships, are to take part in the week-long Vostok-2022 war games that begin Thursday in Russia’s far east. , including naval exercises in the Sea of Japan.
The regular exercises bring together member states and partners of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization from the former Soviet republics.
Even as the United States woos India as a defense partner and urges it not to undermine international sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine, the government in New Delhi sends a small military detachment of 75 men in military exercises. They include Gurkha troops and representatives from the navy and air force, although India does not send naval or air assets to Russia.
India, which has already taken part in the drills, has avoided taking sides in Russia’s war in Ukraine, in part because of its reliance on Moscow as the main arms supplier amid ongoing border tensions with neighboring China and Pakistan. Yet the South Asian nation voted against Russia on the issue for the first time in a procedural vote last week at the United Nations Security Council that allowed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to address the body by video link.
India has also suspended moves to jointly produce helicopters and suspended another plan to buy about 30 fighters from Russia.
The Defense Ministry in Beijing said China’s army, air force and navy are taking part in the drills, which aim to strengthen military coordination. The Global Times, backed by the Chinese Communist Party, said this year’s drills will focus on possible threats, particularly from the United States in the Pacific region.
China refused to criticize Russia for its six-month invasion of Ukraine and condemned US and European sanctions against Moscow. But he avoided siding with Putin in providing military technology and supplies for Russia’s war effort because of the risk of secondary US sanctions.
China’s role in the drills “cannot be seen as supporting” Russia in the conflict, said Vasily Kashin, a Russian military expert at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics. “It just shows us that military-to-military ties are continuing as usual.”
Russia’s ally Belarus is also participating in Vostok-2022 along with the former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Tajkistan and other states including Syria, Algeria, Mongolia, Laos and Nicaragua.
ndtv
Man Accused of Impersonating Parent, Attempted Kidnapping at Xenia’s School Charged – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio
XENIA – A Fairborn man accused of impersonating a parent and planning to drug and abduct a child during an “open house” event at a Greene County school has been charged .
A Greene County grand jury on Wednesday served a secret three-count indictment against 35-year-old Reid Duran, according to online court records. Duran was charged with one count of attempted kidnapping, felony assault and escape.
Duran’s case was moved from Xenia City Court to Greene County Common Pleas Court.
>> PREVIOUS COVER: I-TEAM: Man Planned To Use Drug-Containing Candy To Kidnap Kid From School In Xenia, Records Say
He was arrested Aug. 22 after an incident at St. Brigid School. According to police, Duran went to the school, trying to pose as a parent with the intention of trying to kidnap a child.
During a 911 call after the incident last week, St. Brigid principal Terry Adkins told dispatchers there was an intruder at the school.
“I have a gentleman here who broke into our school’s open house, asking questions and claiming to be the parent of a girl. And he’s not,” Adkins said. so i need a police officer to investigate and investigate. He represents a threat.
When the police arrived on the scene, they questioned Duran in the school parking lot where he told different stories about why he was at school before admitting that he had come to kidnap a child. He then voluntarily agreed to come to Xenia Police Division to speak with officers.
Videos released as part of a public records request made by News Center 7 last week show a man, later identified as Duran, grabbing a pen and attempting to stab a police officer while in a police room. ‘examination.
>> VIDEO: Man accused of impersonating relative attacks Xenia officer with pen during interrogation
Duran later told officers he was at school “trying to find a small child for sexual favors,” according to the affidavit. He told police he planned to drug the child with a Starburst containing a tranquilizer and remove him when he passed out.
News Center 7 was in Xenia City Court on Monday for Duran’s bail hearing. Greene County District Attorney David Hayes said due to Duran’s original plan and his attempt to injure and fight with officers, they planned to argue that Duran should be held without bond.
“We need to prove with clear and convincing evidence that the weight of the evidence is significant and that the individual poses a danger to the public,” Hayes said. “And we believe that is the case with Mr. Duran.”
Hayes didn’t have to discuss that on Monday because Duran’s attorney requested an extension.
Duran remains booked at the Greene County Jail. His next court date is unknown at this time.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Cnn
Good News J-K: 9.8 Km Tunnel on Banihal-Katra Rail Link Completed
Good News J-K: 9.8 Km Tunnel on Banihal-Katra Rail Link Completed
Jammu, Aug 30: The 9.8 km tunnel connecting two stations on 111 km under-construction Banihal-Katra railway link in Jammu and Kashmir was completed on Monday, officials said.
It is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) project. This is the third tunnel following the 12.6 km tunnel T-49B, the longest tunnel of Indian Railways, which was completed in January this year.
On August 14, the world’s highest rail bridge over the Chenab river in the Kouri area of Reasi district achieved a milestone when the overarch deck of the bridge was completed with a golden joint.
The breakthrough was executed by conducting a blast and with it, the work on the escape tunnel T-13 was started, said the officials engaged in the work.
“We have succeeded in completing the construction work on the tunnel between Dugga and Sawlakote stations in the Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL),” an official said.
The officials said USBRL is a national project and Indian railways is committed to its time bound completion.
“We completed the 9.8-km-long tunnel today which connects two railway stations located on each side,” the official said.
The Dugga railway station located on its Jammu end has been connected with Basindadar (Sawalkote) railway station towards Srinagar end by completion of this tunnel, the officials said.
“Two out of seven railway stations located in Katra-Banihal section of this railway project have been connected through this tunnel,” they said, adding that the work on the tunnel was started in 2018.
Of the 272-km USBRL project, the work on 161 km was commissioned in phases. The first phase of 118-km Qazigund-Baramulla section was commissioned in October 2009, followed by the 18-km Banihal-Qazigund in June 2013 and the 25-km Udhampur-Katra in July 2014.
The under-construction 111-km Katra-Banihal section has a total of 37 bridges and 35 tunnels.–(PTI)
The post Good News J-K: 9.8 Km Tunnel on Banihal-Katra Rail Link Completed appeared first on JK Breaking News.
