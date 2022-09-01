Connect with us

Blockchain

Infinity Exchange Unveils Future of Institutional Fixed Income in DeFi

Bitcoin On Defi Capabilities Combined With Self-Custody Wallets Are The Need Of The Hour
The decentralized financial system Infinity Exchange has announced the launch of its Testnet, promising remarkable capital efficiency for traders, yield farmers, and real-money investors. Through its hybrid structure on the Ethereum blockchain, which executes computations and risk management off-chain, Infinity Exchange, an Institutional Fixed Income platform, promises to revolutionize the world of DeFi.

Infinity Exchange, created by Kevin Lepsoe, a former head of structuring at Morgan Stanley, aims to establish itself as the baseline rates and risk protocol for the development of the DeFi ecosystem in its litepaper. The introduction is a watershed moment because it ushers in a new era of institutional adoption and total value locked in the industry by introducing the mechanisms and risk management of the TradFi interest rate market to DeFi markets.

The current DeFi protocol (version 1.0) was developed and implemented during a period of tremendous unpredictability in the demand for money market products. Developers of early protocols made short-term trade-offs to stimulate broad adoption in a retail-like lending context. Decentralized, permissionless banking has shown its feasibility and enormous market demand, however, DeFi 1.0 is constructed on shaky ground and has serious faults.

By laying a new groundwork based on proven economic principles, Infinity Exchange paves the road for widespread institutional adoption and the entry of the trillions of dollars’ worth of assets ready to be tokenized into the DeFi 2.0 ecosystem. The computational limits, omissions, and inefficiencies of the current DeFi 1.0 protocols make it impossible for them to achieve these goals, which is a major roadblock on the path to widespread institutional acceptance and revolutionary use. By developing a protocol that mimics the workings of TradFi markets, and in particular the interbank lending market, Infinity Exchange has the potential to radically alter the DeFi ecosystem.

Infinity Exchange has implemented a Floating Rate for lending and borrowing with a zero bid-offer in response to the growing interest of institutional investors in the cryptocurrency market. The inefficiencies of utilization-based protocols have caused DeFi 1.0 to stall out, but Infinity Exchange ushers in a tried-and-true method for the financial markets that combines the “We can do it better” spirit of the blockchain community with the “It’s about time” sentiment.

The first full yield curve in DeFi will be introduced by Infinity Exchange, with both floating and fixed rates, giving traders the ability to hedge basis/rates risk and engage in speculation throughout the whole maturity curve. Infinity intends to reduce overall market volatility and provide stability to the DeFi markets by expanding the range of investable assets throughout the yield curve, therefore providing participants with a convenient means of quickly and easily switching between risky and safe investments.

Finally, Infinity Exchange will make it possible to oversee a diverse range of sophisticated collateral that has nowhere else to earn yield at now. Trading possibilities for arbitraging interest rate differentials between other lending protocols and Infinity are made possible by this. Furthermore, this has the potential to greatly increase the TVL. Investors with over $20 billion in TVL that is now lying dormant on Aave, Compound, Uniswap, and Curve may take advantage of Infinity’s leverage. Due to this unprecedented consolidation opportunity, interest rates across the DeFi have risen to market-determined risk-neutral levels and new TVLs in the range of $100 billion have been created.

In summary, Infinity Exchange is preparing the ground for a $1 trillion institutional crypto-based fixed income market by facilitating the bulk entry of TradFi investors into DeFi.

Infinity Exchange Founder Kevin Lepsoe stated:

“The crypto fixed income markets should be 100-times what they are today and we’re taking the first two steps in that direction. We’re introducing an institutional-quality interest rate protocol that aligns with theoretical finance, all while taking a comprehensive approach to risk management.”

Lepsoe continued:

“In TradFi, institutional investors are more active in the fixed income markets than they are in the equity markets. If we want more institutional adoption in crypto, we need to first nail the fixed income markets and it starts here, at Infinity.”

Blockchain

OpenSea Announces Its Support for the PoS Chain of Ethereum

September 1, 2022

Opensea Announces Its Support For The Pos Chain Of Ethereum
  • OpenSea recently expressed its support for the Ethereum merge.
  • The firm also declares that any Ethereum forks will not be supported on its network.

According to the recent tweet thread from the prominent non-fungible token (NFT) platform, OpenSea, the firm will support Ethereum proof of stake (PoS) NFTs. Even so, the Web3 marketplace also revealed that any Ethereum forks would not be enabled on its network, born out of the transition.

OpenSea tweeted:

Beyond our commitment to supporting the upgraded PoS chain, we’ve been preparing the OpenSea product to ensure a smooth transition.

The platform furtherly added that while the marketplace does not anticipate any complications, it will continue to monitor, manage, and communicate throughout to secure its participation in the imminent Ethereum merging.

More Firms Agree With OpenSea’s Stand

Apart from OpenSea, other platforms have expressed different stances regarding forked versions of Ethereum. Recently, Stablecoin provider company Circle declared its plan to support Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake chain.

Additionally, the decentralized blockchain oracle network, Chainlink had also guaranteed its support for the imminent Ethereum merger. The platform stated that it will continue to support Ethereum operations after the merge, but it also added that the Ethereum PoW forks would not receive support from the protocol.

The much-anticipated ‘merge’ of Ethereum is scheduled for mid-September, and it will transfer from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. The upcoming functionality will provide more security, speed, scalability, and low energy consumption. Moreover, several Web3 platforms are also planning for merging, following the Ethereum blockchain. 

The first NFT marketplace, OpenSea, now supports over 80 million NFTs, around $31 billion in total volume. Even though the crypto winter has made a significant negative impact on the global NFT sector, which also resulted in over 90% less OpenSea NFT volume since May.

Blockchain

Mintology Announces The Launch of New Brand Centric Claimable NFT Platform

September 1, 2022

Mintology Announces The Launch Of New Brand Centric Claimable Nft Platform
Singapore, Singapore, 1st September, 2022, Chainwire

Founded in 2021, Mintology is launching a new concept to the market this year, allowing brands of any size to connect with customers, fans and prospects by giving away NFTs at no cost. The NFTs are used as a claimable and marketing tool. 

The initiative was launched alongside the largest global NFT conference, NFT NYC. At the conference, some of the largest players in the NFT world show off their various products. Mintology believes there to be three reasons compelling why brands will be receptive to engaging with NFTs: 

  • It’s the fastest growing technology sector right now 
  • Engaging with NFTs helps connect with the new generation growing up with the blockchain 
  • Giving away free NFTs is now economically viable 

“We believe every company will have an NFT strategy which they will use to engage with their fans and customers. NFTs will have as important an impact as social media was for business,” says Jason Solis, The General Manager of Mintology. 

Mintology’s brand platform will make it viable to give away thousands of NFTs for free, something that was not previously possible due to network fees. Mintology’s platform will also eliminate the need for users to download a crypto wallet in order to participate.

To claim an NFT, all users will have to do is scan a QR code. This will direct them to a landing page where they can collect the NFT. A Facebook account or Google account can be used to authenticate, with a wallet and Mintable account automatically generated. The NFT will then appear in the wallet and account. 

Mintology’s new platform eliminates the cost and inconvenience of the minting process by providing gas-free minting on the Ethereum mainnet. This will enable brands to give customers free NFTs by keeping costs as low as $1-2 per mint. Mintology’s Claimable NFT Platform provides a fully managed service including QR Code Scanning; Dedicated Landing Page; Hosting Solutions; Minting; Wallet Solution; Store on Mintable Marketplace.

About Mintology

Mintology is powered by Mintable, the next-generation mass market for NFTs. Mintable was the first company to pioneer gasless minting on Ethereum using its state-of-the-art technology. Users can set up an account easily on Mintology and simply pay for what they use.

Learn more: https://claimable.mintology.app/
 

Blockchain

KPMG and HSBC Report Names Conflux as One of Asia's Leading Crypto Projects

September 1, 2022

Kpmg And Hsbc Report Names Conflux As One Of Asia's Leading Crypto Projects
Shanghai, China, 1st September, 2022, Chainwire

Conflux, the only regulatory-compliant public blockchain in China, was recently named one of the ‘Leading 100 Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific’ in a report released by KPMG and HSBC. Conflux was among just five crypto startups to make it to the report’s top 100 startups list alongside Hyperchain Technology, Stader Labs, Maicoin, and Catheon Gaming. 

The KPMG HSBC report sheds light on the diversity and depth of innovators in various emerging sectors across the Asia Pacific region, including SaaS, sustainability, fintech, blockchain, and more. The two financial institutions analyzed over 6,000 startups operating in the Asia Pacific region to identify the next potential unicorns — a startup valued at over $1 billion.

As the only regulatory-compliant public blockchain in China, Conflux is uniquely positioned to bring blockchain technology, not only to domestic enterprises but also to international companies looking for a globally decentralized blockchain solution. Conflux’s underlying blockchain infrastructure is currently being utilized by a wide range of local municipalities, government agencies, enterprises, and brands across use cases like supply chain management, NFTs, DeFi, and more. To date, both domestic and global brands like CCTV, Mcdonald’s China, Oreo, LVMH, and NAYUKI have launched NFT collections on Conflux Core.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of the top blockchain companies emerging from the APAC region,” said Fan Long, Co-Founder of Conflux. “As more and more enterprises and startups explore blockchain technology, we’ll continue to provide them with the tools needed to launch and scale their products within a flexible yet fully decentralized environment.”

Earlier this year, Conflux underwent a hard fork to give developers building on Conflux more flexibility while also enhancing security against potential attacks. The upgrade introduced the addition of a Proof of Stake (PoS) finality chain that expands on the network’s existing Proof of Work (PoW) chain, providing a way for projects to scale without sacrificing security. Conflux also introduced eSpace, an EVM-compatible smart contract execution environment that allows developers to easily deploy and execute Ethereum-native dApps and smart contracts within the Conflux ecosystem. 

Though only five crypto startups made this year’s Leading 100’ list, the report shared a promising outlook for blockchain technology. Darren Yong, the head of tech, media, and telecoms (TMT) for KPMG Asia-Pacific stated in the report, “We believe that blockchain companies and crypto assets more broadly will rebound at some point. There will be a resurgence of applications, if these unicorns are delivering value they would emerge as the next Amazon.”

About Conflux

Conflux is a permissionless Layer 1 blockchain connecting decentralized economies across borders and protocols. Recently migrated to hybrid PoW/PoS consensus, Conflux provides a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain environment with zero congestion, low fees, and improved network security.

As the only regulatory-compliant public blockchain in China, Conflux provides a unique advantage for projects building and expanding into Asia. In the region, Conflux has collaborated with global brands and government entities on blockchain and metaverse initiatives, including the city of Shanghai, McDonald’s China, and Oreo.

To learn more about Conflux, visit confluxnetwork.org /

Blockchain

5 Ways To Make Money/ Earn Sats Using The Lightning Network

September 1, 2022

Sats, Bitcoin Bounce Screenshot
Earning sats for the first time is a magical experience and NewsBTC is here to guide you through it. The Lightning Network gave bitcoin real micro-transactions with extremely low fees. That opened up new avenues for the bitcoin network to expand through, avenues that the world is just beginning to explore. In the following text, we will present five projects that pay their users or allows them to get tips from the community. In sats, using the Lightning Network.

Unlike most altcoins, bitcoin is truly scarce, has a hard total cap, and wasn’t pre-mined. The rewards that the following projects offer are low compared to million-dollar NFT collections and untenable 20% yields. However, you will earn real bitcoin by exploiting your hobbies. Cross your fingers, let’s hope this first guide has something for you. 

Before advancing, though, let’s quote Stacker News’ FAQ for a definition of sats AKA satoshis. “Sats are the smallest denomination of Bitcoin. Just like there are 100 pennies in 1 dollar, there are 100,000,000 sats in 1 Bitcoin.”

1.- Earn Sats Playing Games With Thndr

Go to Thndr, download and play classic games, like Snake, or new and original ones like Turbo84 or Bitcoin Bounce. The company can’t give you sats directly because of Android App store’s restrictions. You can earn them, though. “Each ticket you collect is an entry into the daily prize draw.  The more tickets that you collect, the more chances you have to win the bitcoin jackpot.”

It certainly beats playing retro video games and NOT getting paid for it.

Thndr → https://www.thndr.games/

2.- Get Tips For Your Pictures With Starbackr

Publish your pictures and videos and get rewarded by the community on Starbackr. Tips in sats might not be the ideal way to support creators, but then again, maybe they are. Let’s experiment and see what the market says. And speaking about experiments, it seems like this service is just the first stage and not Starbackr’s final form. The company’s About Us says:

“We build the platform of choice for digital content creators with instant payments, low friction, and free of moral censorship. Building on the Bitcoin Lightning network allows us to deliver a content monetization platform that is dramatically less expensive, faster, and more creator-friendly.”

So, don’t lose faith if you’re not a photographer. We might hear about new services from Starbackr again in the not-so-distant future.

Starbackr —> https://app.starbackr.com/

BTC price chart for 09/01/2022 on Bitstamp | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com

3.- Get Sats For Your Content In Stacker News

Stacker News is a bitcoin-focused Hacker News clone that rewards content curation and production. The way it accomplishes this is the fundamental difference between the two sites. “Rather than collecting “upvotes” that are not redeemable or transferable on Reddit or Hacker News, Stacker News users earn sats that can immediately be spent anywhere,” their FAQ says

Each upvote or comment that your content gets rewards you with 1 sat minimum. Publishing is not free, though, it also costs 1 sat. This is one of the most evolved projects on the list, so there’s an economy around it and the team has developed new functionalities. For example, you can pay to boost your content and users can boost their upvote by rewarding more sats. 

Stacker News –> https://stacker.news/

4.- Cut Clips From Your Favorite Podcasts In Fountain

Fountain is a Podcasting 2.0-enabled app that distinguished itself from the crowd by allowing users to earn sats. You can listen to sponsored content and advertisement. Alternatively, you can comment or cut clips from your favorite podcast. If users like those comments or clips, you get a cut. Plus, the satisfaction of aiding in the promotion of your favorite podcast. 

Mind you, another possibility that Fountain and similar apps provide is that you can produce a podcast and get rewarded by the community under the Value-for-Value model. The barrier of entry is much higher, sure, but podcasting might be your calling. 

Fountain → https://www.fountain.fm/

5.- Trade Derivatives In Sats Through LN Markets

If technical analysis is your forte and fundamental analysis excites you, LN Markets offers an easy way to play the markets. “Trading is done directly from any Lightning wallet and enables super fast access to derivatives markets. Open a position by making a Lightning transaction, close the position and receive the money directly in your wallet,” their FAQ clarifies.

Open a trading position only if you know what you’re doing, though. At least watch a few NewsBTC Daily technical analysis episodes to kickstart your learning process. Or use LN Markets in testnet, which is also possible. Whatever you do, remember that playing the markets comes with inherent risk and that even the most experienced traders suffer devastating losses. Don’t use money that you can’t afford to lose. 

LN Markets → https://lnmarkets.com/

Before closing, some of these services assume that you already have a Lightning Network-specific wallet. Go and learn how to set one up before interacting with them. This closes NewsBTC’s first guide to making money through the Lightning Network. If you want more content like this, tell us through NewsBTC’s social media channels. 

Featured Image: Bitcoin Bounce screenshot from Thndr Games | Charts by TradingView
Blockchain

Support for Upgrading BNB Beacon Chain From Binance

September 1, 2022

Support For Upgrading Bnb Beacon Chain From Binance
  • At a block height of 264,000,000, the BNB Beacon Chain is expected to undergo a hard fork.
  • With this upgrade, the network would no longer have DEX functionality.

Numerous networks have been concentrating on accelerating the developmental side of things as the bears present the cryptocurrency market in a negative light. Binance has also put off releasing updates. A hard fork in the BNB Beacon Chain is scheduled to occur at a block height of 264,000,000. Exchanges started to step forward and provide help for the update as it got near.

On September 2, at 6:00 [UTC], a hard fork is anticipated. The Beam network will also get an upgrade. Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, earlier today lent its support to these impending changes.

The network would see the removal of DEX functionalities with this upgrade. On the BNB Smart Chain, these functions are anticipated to continue functioning, though. This would increase the amount of processing power on the BNB Beacon Chain. Security would receive a lot of attention in this upgrade.

Crypto.com Improves Support

Furthermore, no additional tokens would be created as a result of the hard fork. However, deposits and withdrawals from BEAM and BNB Beacon Chain would be halted. Major cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com revealed on Wednesday that it will temporarily halt deposits and withdrawals made using the BNB Beacon Chain.

The Exchange Stated :

To ensure the safety of users’ funds during and after the upgrade, we will temporarily suspend deposits and withdrawals via the BNB Beacon Chain Mainnet in the Crypto.com App and Exchange. This will start on approximately 2 September 2022, 05:00 UTC. The trading of tokens available on the BEP2 network will not be affected during this network upgrade and hard fork.

According to the platform, Deposits and withdrawals will continue as soon as the network is solid.

Blockchain

TRON Volume And Market Cap Down Despite Social Media Hype

September 1, 2022

Tron
According to recent news reports, Tron (TRX) outperformed both Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of energy efficiency.

  • TRX social dominance up
  • TRX price down by 2.97%
  • Future trends show TRX to plunge further

 Compared to Bitcoin, Tron uses 99.9% less energy (just 162,868 kWh). Being a major issue in the most recent session, crypto mining has been welcome publicity for Tron.

The Tron DAO recently tweeted a link to a blog post where they provided an update on some of their on-chain metrics and informed their followers of the exciting development.

Apparently, the number of accounts added has increased, and that Tron’s height has surpassed 43.61 million. Tron added over 971880 accounts this week, according to the blog post.

According to CoinMarketCap, TRX price has nosedived by 2.97% or trading at $0.06347 as of press time.

The TRON coin appears to be expanding quickly, as seen by a jump in transactions and TVL. Although there have been sporadic surges, its social dominance metric has remained stable.

TRX Down In Terms Of Market Cap, Volume

It’s not all sunshine and roses for TRX, despite the fact that things are looking up on the social media front.

Since May, there has been a declining trend in both volume and market capitalization. In addition, Tron’s volume metric has experienced extreme fluctuation.

The level of development activity has likewise dropped by an unheard-of amount. This might be a sign that the Tron technology is not likely to see many breakthroughs or significant improvements anytime soon.

The advantages and disadvantages of Tron, however, seem to be in continual conflict with one another. On the micro-frame, however, the price hasn’t exhibited the same volatility.

Chart from TradingView.com

TRX Price Action Hints At Bullish Omen

TRX Future The $0.071 resistance and $0.063 support levels have mostly influenced TRX’s price action for a while now. In recent times, nonetheless, the price did surpass the $0.063 resistance level. Nevertheless, it has recovered.

The midline of the Bollinger Bands was being traded above by TRX on August 30. It may be interpreted as a bullish omen. It will be interesting to watch if TRX can overcome its immediate resistance and continue to rise.

Future price trends for TRX are shown by the weekly technical chart. Near $0.1, Tron’s upward momentum may come to a stop. The coin is currently supported at around $0.03. On the daily chart, the asset has been trading close to $0.069 with a loss of 2.07.

The price of the asset is presently trading below both the 50 and 100 Daily Moving Averages. New future highs are possible if the asset price crosses above the 100 DMA.

Tron Volume And Market Cap Down Despite Social Media Hype

BTC total market cap at $5.8 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from AAX Academy, chart from TradingView.com
