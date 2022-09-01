Connect with us

Blockchain

Interview with Ben Caselin, Head of Research and Strategy at AAX on Bitcoin in Emerging Markets Survey

Interview with Ben Caselin, Head of Research and Strategy at AAX on Bitcoin in Emerging Markets Survey
AAX in association with Forrester Research recently published the findings of a survey conducted in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia on Bitcoin adoption. We asked Ben Caselin, the Head of Research and Strategy at AAX few questions regarding the survey outcome and key findings.

Q: Please throw some light on the recent study on Bitcoin Adoption conducted by AAX

A: Emerging markets such as Africa, Latin America and the Middle East have shown increased potential and interest to AAX as these regions are the primary locations where we’re seeing the adoption of Bitcoin and other digital assets. That’s different from other regions like Europe and North America, where adoption is primarily driven by speculation. The study shows that emerging markets are seeing consumers and businesses alike adopt crypto for specific reasons, such as payments and money management.

The primary reasons for commissioning this study were to shed more light on these questions of crypto adoption, and also to send a message to the wider industry that in order to move forward and progress, there needs to be a shift of focus beyond simply trading and profiteering. We need to focus on crypto’s impact and utility as a viable financial technology in the real world, and developing economies are the primary locations where this is happening.

Q: What are the different parameters considered during the study?

A: Forrester has stringent guidelines in place for all of its studies to ensure the observations it makes are well-grounded, and that the statements made are truly representative of the emerging markets that were studied.

We commissioned Forrester to help us understand the use of Bitcoin in emerging markets across the globe, in terms of its level of adoption, what people are using it for and how the technology itself is generally perceived and understood.

Q: Will it be possible to give us some information about the sample size and demographics of survey respondents?

A: To gain a comprehensive view of this topic, Forrester conducted an online survey of 806 consumers across Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia who were aware of, or have used Bitcoin, for purposes beyond investment and speculation. In addition, Forrester conducted eight interviews with senior decision-makers at financial services and insurance organizations in these regions to dive deeper into the nuances of each specific market.

For a more detailed breakdown of the survey respondents’ demographics, please see this video and the appendix in the study.

Q: How is the general sentiment towards Bitcoin as an alternative mode of payment as against a trading instrument among the survey participants?

A: One of the main takeaways from the study is that socio-economic conditions in the emerging markets we looked at are different from those in developed countries in North America and in Europe. Generally speaking, consumers in developing regions have less money to spare and as a consequence, they can be more risk averse. As such, that does make people more amenable to new financial technologies and payment methods that can help save them money, for example with lower transaction fees.

The study found that those who are knowledgeable about Bitcoin are more willing to utilize it as a method of sending and receiving payments, both domestically and cross-border.

While inflation might seem quite extreme in the U.S., in other countries this is par for the course. In Argentina and Turkiye for example, consumers are used to extremely high inflation, which has been a factor in their local economies for decades. In such places, consumers have become accustomed to using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, such as stablecoins, as a hedge against debasement and inflation.

Q: Do the findings indicate the role of regulatory authorities in the regions?

A: Although not every government has a favorable attitude towards Bitcoin, and others are unsure what stance to take, the study makes it clear that many believe that digital assets can lead to new economic opportunities. One thing to note is that adoption rates don’t always correlate to the state of regulation within nations. That said, a country like El Salvador, which has legalized and encouraged Bitcoin adoption, provides more favorable conditions for adoption than a place like Afghanistan, where compliance regulations prevent exchanges from serving the local population.

In countries that have tried to dissuade the adoption of Bitcoin, digital asset inflow is primarily driven by remittances as opposed to direct purchases. But in any case, adoption, acceptance and understanding of Bitcoin appear to be on the rise across all markets we surveyed, with or without local government support or encouragement for it.

Q: What is the position of AAX in the markets the survey was conducted?

A: AAX selected a few individual countries to be included in the study, such as Brazil and Turkiye, as these are currently target markets for expanding our business. We have already established a presence in both of these markets and we’re expecting to see significant growth in these jurisdictions over the coming year as we step up our efforts to expand there.

One way we do this is through AAX Trends, which is a subdivision of AAX that’s focused on impact and education. One of AAX Trends’ primary goals is to engage with local communities through meetups and educational campaigns, with the aim being to raise awareness about digital assets and position ourselves as a leading brand in these markets.

At the same time, targeting these markets also requires innovation on the product side. Next month, September 28-29 where AAX is the title sponsor at Token2049 in Singapore, we will be sharing more about our approach to these markets with a new iteration of the AAX app.

Q: Does AAX have any interesting plans in the near future for these geographies?

A: We see a big opportunity to grow AAX’s presence in countries including Brazil, Nigeria, The Philippines, Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam and we have lots of exciting initiatives in store that we cannot reveal yet. What we can say is that these are key growth markets for AAX both at the product level and in our overall marketing strategy.

Aside from serving the communities in these regions, we also plan to launch a range of empowerment programs to encourage consumers to utilize digital assets as a solution to address various local issues. These are key long-term projects that we believe will play a prominent role in our efforts to accelerate adoption in these markets.

Q: It will be great if you can summarize the findings of the “Bitcoin in Emerging Markets Survey”

A: The biggest takeaway from the survey is that not only is there significant awareness of Bitcoin awareness in emerging markets across Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia but also rapidly growing adoption as people there begin to experiment with it for payments, savings and money management.

For instance, the study found that 74% of survey respondents are aware of what Bitcoin is, while 52% say they have noticed an increase in people actually using Bitcoin in their country over the past year. Moreover, 91% of respondents believe Bitcoin will play a key role in enabling a digital future. We’re already seeing that play out with Bitcoin emerging as a platform for payments and money transfers in places where traditional banking services are unable to cater to significant segments of the population.

In addition, the findings of the survey suggest that even with its ongoing price volatility, Bitcoin adoption seems likely to expand in emerging markets because it helps to fill a digital transaction gap while enabling cross-border payments and new earnings opportunities. The data points to a possible leapfrog effect that will occur as more people begin using Bitcoin for day-to-day transactions.

Q: Anything else you would like to add?

A: Building on the survey, AAX is set to participate in September’s Token2049 event in Singapore as a title sponsor. In addition, it will host a launch event for AAX Trends. At both events, AAX intends to further drive the narrative of Bitcoin adoption in emerging markets and will be exploring various opportunities for partnerships in our target markets.

About AAX

AAX is a top-tier digital assets exchange that caters to a global audience, with a vision of bringing the benefits of digital assets to everyone. Through an accessible range of products and by contributing to the conversation about digital assets and culture, we aim to empower the estimated 96% of people worldwide who do not yet own Bitcoin and other digital assets to build better and more inclusive economies.

Favored by more than three million users in over 160 countries, AAX is the first exchange to use the Satoshi Standard (SATS) to drive the adoption of Bitcoin. We are also the first to be powered by LSEG Technology, offering high-yield savings packages, 200+ spot pairs, deeply liquid futures markets, regular discounts on major tokens, and a range of on- and off-ramp products.
Follow AAX on Twitter

Blockchain

SHIB Community Announces Major Metaverse Project Upgrade

SHIB Community Announces Major Metaverse Project Upgrade
  • The SHIB team is establishing the core structure of the metaverse project.
  • Shiba Inu has added new members to their upcoming project.

One of the most exciting initiatives in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem for this year is the Metaverse project, “SHIB The Metaverse”. As per the recent blog post from the Shiba Inu development team, the community has been working on establishing the Metaverse’s core structure, with the participation of THE THIRD FLOOR (TTF) studio, a team of Metaverse advisors, and project developers.

Shiba Inu team stated:

We have been hard at work setting up a core structure for SHIB The Metaverse. This core structure is a combination of best practices and members that will work in order to achieve truly an immersive experience worthy of the Shiba Inu community.

New Teams For “SHIB The Metaverse”

The community added two more teams to the metaverse project, according to the blog post. The newly formed teams will serve as a bridge between the SHIB community and the project’s main executives, which includes Shiba Inu’s lead developers, expert advisers, and the TTF studio.

Additionally, the SHIB team revealed that the AAA Studio and the Metaverse team are working together to create several HUBs, the most valuable virtual real estate in the Metaverse which is blocked and reserved. They also introduced their first HUB of the Metaverse, WAGMI Temple. 

The upcoming Metaverse project intends to give the Shiba Inu community a unique environment in which they can connect and explore virtually. Furtherly, the project will launch before the end of the year, as per the latest updates.

Moreover, at the time of writing, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading around $0.00001215, with a 24-hour trading volume of $268,307,607. According to CMC, SHIB decreased nearly 2.70% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Ethereum L2 Arbitrum Nitro Upgrade Was Accomplished

Ethereum L2 Arbitrum Nitro Upgrade Was Accomplished
  • The scaling network Arbitrum moved to Nitro on 31st August.
  • Bellatrix upgrade will be antecedent to “The Merge”.

Ethereum network has updates queued in the coming days. The scaling network Arbitrum moved to Nitro on 31st Aug, as per a tweet made by the network. A Fully integrated layer 2 optimistic rollup system is Nitro. Furthermore, Nitro also includes enhanced calldata compression, the sequencer, token bridges, and fraud proofs.

The shifting of Arbitrum One to Arbitrum Nitro transition was a success on 31 Aug. The date is also one-year completion of the Arbitrum mainnet live event. Steven Goldfeder, CEO, and co-founder of Offline Labs mentioned in an interview that the scalability issue is more like a cat and mouse game that runs in a loop. An increase in scalability attracts more users and an increase in users again points down the scalability issue.

Steven Goldfeder states:

“Nitro launch will massively increase network capacity and significantly reduce costs”

Enhancements in L2 Chain 

Nitro’s main component is a new prover that can perform the traditional interactive fraud proofs of Arbitrum over WASM code. Thus, in contrast to the custom-built language and compiler used in earlier Arbitrum versions, the L2 Arbitrum engine may be written and compiled using regular languages and tools.

Arbitrum OS was recently revised to Go. To effectively reduce the cross-chain communications and the cost on L1 through revamped batching & compression protocols. The transaction of Arbitrum is was seamless with calculated downtime of 2 to 4 hours. 

The most anticipated Ethereum “The Merge” will get live on the Beacon chain from the 10th to the 20th of Sept. That will have an antecedent of the Bellatrix upgrade on the 6th Sept. The shifting from PoW to PoS has made various communities hold the lending temporarily.

Blockchain

Ethereum Just Saw Key Technical Correction, But 100 SMA Is Still Strong

Ethereum
Ethereum failed to stay above the $1,600 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is correcting lower and must stay above $1,540 to continue higher.

  • Ethereum failed to clear the $1,620 and $1,625 resistance levels.
  • The price is now trading near $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a major rising channel forming with support near $1,540 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could start another increase if it stays above the $1,540 and $1,500 support levels.

Ethereum Price Remains Supported

Ethereum attempted an upside break above the $1,620 level, but struggled. The bears were active near the $1,620 zone and the price started a downside correction.

A high was formed near $1,619 before the price corrected lower. There was a drop below the $1,560 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, the bulls were active near the $1,530 and $1,525 levels. A low was formed near $1,530 and the price is now consolidating.

There was a move above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,619 swing high to $1,530 low.

It is now consolidating near $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major rising channel forming with support near $1,540 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. It is facing resistance near the $1,580 and $1,585 levels.

The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,619 swing high to $1,530 low is also near the $1,585 level. The next major resistance is now forming near the $1,620 level.

A clear move above the $1,620 level might send the price towards $1,650 resistance. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a test of the $1,700 resistance in the near term.

Fresh Decline in ETH?

If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,585 resistance, it could start another decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,540 zone and the channel trend line.

The next major support is near $1,500, below which ether price might gain bearish momentum. In the stated case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $1,425 level. Any more losses may perhaps send the price towards the $1,380 zone.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,540

Major Resistance Level – $1,585

Blockchain

Bitcoin Bears Keep Pushing, Why BTC Is At Make-or-Break Levels

Bitcoin
Bitcoin is still consolidating near the $20,000 zone against the US Dollar. BTC must clear the $20,550 resistance zone to start a steady increase.

  • Bitcoin is still struggling to gain pace above the $20,550 resistance.
  • The price is now trading near the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,330 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair must clear the $20,350 zone and $20,550 to start a fresh increase.

Bitcoin Price Faces Hurdles

Bitcoin price remained well supported above the $19,550 zone. BTC formed a base and started a fresh upward move above the $20,000 resistance zone.

There was a push above the $20,200 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price even cleared the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,576 swing high to $19,555 low. However, the price stayed below the $20,550 resistance zone.

Bitcoin price is now trading near the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,350 level.

There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,330 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,576 swing high to $19,555 low.

The next major resistance sits near the $20,550 and $20,575 levels. A clear move above the $20,575 resistance might send the price towards $21,000. Any more gains might start a steady move towards the $22,000 resistance zone.

Fresh Decline in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $20,550 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,000 zone.

The next major support sits near the $19,800 level. The main support sits near the $19,550 level. A break below the $19,550 support might spark a sharp move to $19,000. Any more losses might call for a move to $18,500 in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $19,880, followed by $19,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $20,350, $20,550 and $21,000.

Blockchain

Lido DAO Price Spikes Over 10% In 24 H, Making It Most Profitable Crypto

Dao
The broader crypto market showed an impressive price rally mid-day, August 31. Cryptos such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have increased by 0.87% and 2.58%. BTC’s price is $20,319.03, while ETH has regained a hold on $1589.74. The top coins are now trading in the greens. 

But the morning hours of August 31 didn’t sit well with the assets. Many cryptos lost their 24-hour price gain, including BTC and ETH. Bitcoin lost its hold on the $20K mark, while Ethereum followed with a 0.4% loss.

Related Reading: Bitcoin Trades Above $20,000, Has The Fed Failed Again?

Others, such as DOT, DOGE, SOL, and SHIB, lost 2.05%, 2.08%, 1.47%, and 2.21%. But the higher losers were AVAX and SNX, which dropped by 3.34% and 7.5%.  

The Tides Have Turned For DAO 

Lido DAO coins have spiked by over 11% in the past 24 hours. According to analysts, this price gain has made it the top profitable crypto asset. LDO gained support and climbed above its critical resistance level. Also, the Relative Strength Index for LDO on the chart shows that it entered the neutral zone.

These indicators show an imminent acceleration and price increase. Right now, LDO is fluctuating between $1.98 and $2. Also, its trading volume has spiked considerably. By that, there’s a high possibility of a continuing price rally. 

One of the possible reasons for the push on LIDO price is the upcoming Merge. While many analysts already hint that the upgrade has been Priced In for Ethereum, the case might be different for Lido DAO. 

The decentralized organization is among the top holders of Ethereum 2.0 staking contracts. So, as the network upgrades and becomes more scalable, the effect will resound on Lido. 

The organization will become a top shareholder of Ethereum after the upgrade. This means it will have adequate voting power to participate in network activities. That’s why more people are buying into this opportunity by purchasing LDO tokens ahead of time. 

LDO price is currently trading at $1.97. | Source: LDOUSD price chart from TradingView.com

LDO Journey in August 2022

One reason to celebrate the upward momentum in LDO is the poor performance that characterized its August price journey. After shocking its community with a 340% rally in mid-August, the token started a downward trend. 

Related Reading: TA- Near Protocol Struggles With Resistance, Can Bulls Push Price To $6?

The LDO price jump was linked to the Ethereum Merge event. As a major shareholder in Ethereum 2.0, the upgrade favored the decentralized organization. But the token couldn’t sustain the spike and continued losing until it fell below its 50-day moving average on August 26.

At that point, investors lost hope of a reversal until this latest price gain. Currently, the 24-hour gain has attracted more attention toward LDO. The community expects to see more spike in value as the Merge date approach. 

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin In August Rollercoaster

Bitcoin And Altcoins
Altcoins have taken over bitcoin in terms of outperformance this month. While the crypto market as a whole has suffered losses, bitcoin has declined more in a time when the digital asset would have served as safe haven for investors. Now, with altcoins taking the lead in terms of recovery, it points to the downtrend worsening over time, especially for bitcoin.

Bitcoin Fails To Hold Up

Bitcoin, for the last month, has had its fair share of ups and downs. However, despite being a market mover, the digital asset has fallen short when it comes to holding its value. It saw an overall decline of 13% in the month of August, the highest of any of the other indexes.

The Large Cap Index is the index that follows the movement of bitcoin the closes, so it comes as no surprise that it saw the second-largest decline in the same time period. The Large Cap Index fell 12% in August alone, leaving the market at the mercy of its smaller counterparts.

Altcoins outperform BTC | Source: Arcane Research

In a surprising turn of events, the Small and Mid Cap Indexes saw price declines of 10%, respectively. Normally, in a market such as this, investors would be exiting both indexes en masse, given how highly volatile they can be. However, they have proven to be a better safe haven through this market compared to Bitcoin and the Large Cap Index. Nevertheless, each index saw double-digit declines, which is never a good sign for the crypto market.

Stablecoins Regain Dominance

Bitcoin still remains the most dominant cryptocurrency in the market, but it is quickly losing this bragging right by the day. Instead, as its price has plummeted and investors fear the worst, they have moved into stablecoins to provide some much-needed cover from the market volatility. In light of this, the stablecoin dominance continues to rise.

Bitcoin Dominance Chart From Tradingview.com

Dominance recovers to 40.18% | Source: Market Cap BTC Dominance on TradingView.com

For another week, bitcoin’s dominance is down again, this time by 0.65%, and stablecoins have been on the sidelines to soak it all up. USDT saw its market dominance grow by 0.15%, while USDC saw its dominance grow by 0.11%. BUSD, another strong contender, was able to add another 0.06% to its dominance for the same time period.

Interestingly, Ethereum also saw an increase in its market dominance despite the poor performance of the Large Cap Index. The altcoin, whose upcoming ‘Merge’ has greatly excited the market, saw its market dominance rise by 0.24%.

Bitcoin’s dominance touched a new 7-month on 30th August when it fell to 39.35%. Ethereum’s market dominance is now sitting at 19.81%. With USDT, USDC, and BUSD at 6.81%, 5.27%, and 1.94% respectively.

Featured image from Prestmit, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Trending