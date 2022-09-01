Connect with us

IOG Says Cardano Vasil Hard Fork Is Almost Here, But What Is ADA Doing?

Cardano
With each passing day, Cardano inches closer to one of its most important upgrades yet, the Vasil Hard Fork. IOG, the developer behind the Cardano network, had outlined three important milestones that the network needed to reach for the hard fork to be triggered. With the first of the three metrics already met at this time, the upgrade is closer than it has ever been, as confirmed by the developer.

Nearing Cardano Hard Fork

When the developer had previously confirmed that there were no longer any bugs in the Vasil hard fork, it had moved towards fulfilling the requirements for the upgrade to be completed. The first of these requirements was that at least 75% of all SPOs had upgraded to the final node version. As of the time of this writing, the team confirmed that more than 80% of all mainnet blocks are now being produced by Vasil nodes.

Second of the metrics that needed to be hit was that the top 10 of the top DApps by TVL on the Cardano network will have updated to the Vasil-supported nodes. A Twitter announcement confirmed that more than 70% of DApps have now confirmed successful pre-production testing. 

The last of the requirements was that at least 25 exchanges which represented about 80% of all ADA liquidity, will have upgraded to support the network post-hard fork. This is the last step that remains for the hard fork to be triggered.

ADA price dumps to $0.45 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com

IOG confirmed that 2 crypto exchanges are fully ready for the hard fork, with at least another 27 exchanges in the process of integrating. With only this metric left to hit and 5 of these exchanges said to be the top 5 exchanges for liquidity, the network is now in its final stages of implementing the Vasil upgrade.

What Is ADA Doing?

As with anything, the price of Cardano’s native token ADA is usually affected by such an important update. Especially given the fact that the community has been waiting on the completion of the upgrade for more than two months now.

However, unlike in previous times, the ADA price has not been as responsive to the news as expected. The digital asset continues to cling tightly to the $0.44 level without any significant movement up or down. It is also trading well below the 50-day moving average, triggering bearish sentiment among investors.

With most of the requirements already completed, it is likely that the Cardano hard fork will be completed within the next two weeks. But with the price of ADA not seeing any significant movement at this point, large upward movements are not expected.

Featured image from Analytics Insight, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Blockchain’s stature is growing exponentially. Business spending on blockchain is predicted to be $11.7 billion by Q4 of 2022 and one of the prime factors for this is the increased importance of data integrity, security, decentralization, and reliability in operations. As more businesses and people start to grow aware of blockchain’s transformative potential, it is undoubtedly said to reach new milestones.

Web 3.0 firms have been spearheading innovations in the crypto space and are germinating Blockchain into the very heart of organizations’ business processes and are adding significant value in enterprise solutions. Several DLT ecosystems and applications have emerged to meet the niche needs of industries and offer solutions to a range of use cases.

Despite this, blockchain is yet to witness mass adoption.

Part of this slow adoption can be attributed to the technology’s inherent traits: that it occurs very gradually until 8-10% before exploding in usage. However, a major cause of this holdup can be attributed to the fact that blockchains and dApps lack the ability to connect, transfer data and interact with other chains. This is known as ‘interoperability’.

Interoperability: The Tipping Point To Mass Adoption

Blockchains, as they stand today, are self-contained ecosystems. Each chain is independent, has its own set of codes, and is not readily readable by another blockchain.

Practically, this means that the features and benefits of blockchain ‘A’ are available to users who ‘lock in’ to chain A’s ecosystem. Users would not be able to access their data (like assets, holdings, files, and value) on any other chain.

This could not only cause centralization of access and control in a particular blockchain but also deprive the user of the benefits that another blockchain may be able to offer.

And that is why Interoperability matters. It lets one blockchain communicate, read the data from another blockchain and share information.

Enterprises have multifarious needs in any given transaction that necessitate multiple networks working in tandem with each other. As the report by the World Bank and IMF highlights, there is an imminent need for blockchain interoperability in the context of business operations and the digitalization of trade and e-commerce.

Especially in the realm of decentralized finance, having opportunities to access value across chains can allow liquidity pools to be adequately utilized. Take for instance cross-chain protocols like Konstellation, which aim to efficiently connect funds across chains.

All in all, Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) will allow chains and on-chain applications across networks to interoperate securely without the need for one-on-one integration and expensive costs. Interoperability allows leveraging the best of all worlds by horizons of application and helping blockchain reap its true potential.

Towards A Collaborative, Interconnected Future

In an effort to close the gap between the various blockchains, an increasing number of interoperability initiatives such as Polkadot and Cosmos have emerged. They want to make it easier for networks to interconnect and make sure that decentralization is completely realized.

IBC can enable the direct use of assets locked in one network in another without impairing each others’ economic prospects in industries like DeFi.

In that vein, Konstellation has stepped into the DeFi ring with a strong purpose: to allow cross-chain liquidity in the capital markets segment.

The project aims to enhance the composability of DeFi markets, make crypto assets more accessible, and the transfer of assets between chains smoother. Their platform will unite the fragmented segments of the blockchain industry, be it NFTs, cryptocurrency liquidity, or other crypto assets.
✨KONSTELLATION Network is a blockchain protocol, built on Cosmos Network SDK, creating a global infrastructure for the future of the decentralized capital markets.

 

 

 

 

Litecoin (LTC) has struggled against Tether (USDT) as bulls continue to push the price above the key support region, forming a bullish chart pattern. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has shown less steam compared to recent times; this has affected most crypto assets, including the price of Litecoin (LTC). (Data from Binance)

Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart 

Litecoin (LTC) price has shown so much strength after hitting a low of $42; the price bounced off from this region and rallied to $55. 

The price of LTC rallied to a high of $65 but was rejected as this proved to be a resistance for LTC on the weekly chart. 

LTC price dropped to a region of $50, forming weekly support to hold off the price from selling off. The price of LTC has continued to hold above support and build momentum to break above this region.

The price of LTC is currently trading below its resistance, stopping the price from trending higher. If the LTC price cannot break past this resistance of $57, we could see the price revisiting the support region at $50, acting as a demand zone for most investors.

Weekly resistance for the price of LTC – $57.

Weekly support for the price of LTC – $50.

Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily LTC Price Chart | Source: LTCUSDT On Tradingview.com

After falling from a high of $400, the price of LTC on the daily timeframe has formed an ascending triangle indicating a potential price reversal could be imminent.

The price of LTC found its daily low at $40; as the price bounced off from that region, LTC’s price has remained strong, trading above $50, not allowing bears to take the price lower. 

Despite being rejected recently from the $60 mark, LTC price has shown great bullish strength ranging in the ascending triangle and holding above its trendline support region. 

The price of LTC is trading at $54 below the daily 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

The 50 EMA corresponds to the price of $57, acting as a resistance for the price of LTC to trend higher. If the LTC price breaks and holds above the $57 corresponding to the 50 EMA, we could see the price trending higher to a region of $60, acting as another key support.

Daily (1D) resistance for the LTC price – $57-$60.

Daily (1D) support for the LTC price – $50.

Price Analysis Of LTC On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart

1662050834 802 Litecoin Shows A Bullish Reversal Pattern Will Ltc Price Go
Four-Hourly LTC Price Chart | Source: LTCUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of LTC on the 4H chart has continued to look bullish, trading in an uptrend channel, trying to hold above the trendline support area. BTC price currently trades above the 50 EMA on the 4H chart. 

After forming an uptrend bullish bias on the 4H chart, the price of LTC has continued to trade above this trendline as a break below this trendline acting as support would invalidate the setup. 

LTC price trades above the 50 EMA but below the 200 EMA, acting as resistance for LTC prices. The price of $55 and $57 corresponds to the values of 50 and 200 EMA.

 

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for LTC on the 4H chart is above 50, indicating moderate buy order volume for the LTC price.

Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for the LTC price – $57-$60.

Four-Hourly (4H) support for the LTC price – $50.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From TradingView.com 
Bitcoin continues to trade in a tight range with low volatility between the high area north of $19,000 and $20,000. The cryptocurrency is moving about critical support, but macroeconomic factors threaten to push it into previous lows.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,700 with a 1% and 8% loss in the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. The cryptocurrency’s performance has been affecting the entire sector as Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and another retrace to early August levels.

BTC’s price moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSDT Tradingview

At these low volatile levels, the battle between bulls and bears seems more evident. Bitcoin was able to close its August monthly candle about critical support which could contribute to a potential relief.

However, the U.S. dollar presents a potential short-term hurdle for risk-on assets. Data from a crypto analyst indicates that the currency broke about an important resistance and might make a fresh run into levels last seen in 2003.

As seen below, the U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY Index, breach the resistance at 109 and could move into a multi-year high of 111 before re-testing previous levels. This breakout must be confirmed by a daily candle close but seems likely to extend as the dollar consolidated below resistance before running higher.

According to crypto analyst Justin Bennett, this U.S. dollar rally poses a risk for digital assets:

The argument against a rally for risk assets is the $DXY, which is breaking above 109.30 today. Need the dollar to cool off for crypto to rally. Remember, though, that the daily close is what matters. Everything in between is noise.

Crypto Bitcoin Dollar 1
DXY Index rallying on the daily chart. Source: Justin Bennett via Twitter

The U.S. dollar has been a constant obstacle for risk-on assets, such as Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency is displaying a negative correlation with the currency as investors flee into it to protect themselves from financial uncertainty.

Bitcoin And Equities On The Ropes

In that sense, traditional equities, positively correlated with Bitcoin and crypto, have been re-testing local support over today’s trading session. The S&P 500 is testing the 3,900-support presenting a falling wedge pattern that Bennett believes could provide room for crypto and stock relief bounce.

The expert expects a spike in volatility, a potential decompression from this week’s slow price action, as the U.S. will publish its Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP). As NewsBTC reported yesterday, this metric and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will dictate a lot of the upcoming Fed decisions.

If the NFP misses market expectations, as analysis from trading firm QCP Capital suggests, the U.S. financial institution might be able to hint at a less aggressive monetary policy. This could support further bullish momentum for Bitcoin and the crypto market.

Crypto Bitcoin Stocks 1
S&P 500 crashing into support on the daily chart. Source: Justin Bennett via Twitter

