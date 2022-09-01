Jets heading into 2022 season with youth movement at the running back spot

It was November 2020, and St. Thomas football coach Glenn Caruso had seen enough of Orono’s massive two-way lineman Shea Albrecht on tape to know that he was the type of player the Tommies were looking to add as they made the jump from Division III to Division I the following season.

Just as importantly, his talks with Orono’s Joe McPherson, who coached Albrecht in football and wrestling, told him that Albrecht fit the profile for a program that stresses the goal of helping young men learn to become good husbands, good fathers and assets to the community.

So while he would have liked to have met with Shea and his parents, Chris and Julia, in person, COVID restrictions limited their contact to a video conference call. The Albrechts were acutely aware of the dangers of COVID, having gotten the devastating news six months earlier that Julia had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Known for developing personal relationships with his players, Caruso used the opportunity with the Albrechts to share the struggles he has endured in his own life. Among them, the heartbreaking story of losing his mother in 1982, when he was 8 years old.

His openness and empathy struck a chord with the family.

“He felt sharing that experience with us was vital in knowing who he is,” Albrecht said, “because he carries that with him.”

There was no fear of opening an old wound on Caruso’s part, because the wound will never heal.

“I’m a big believer that there are incremental successes to every failure,” he said. “While I would not go back to 1982 and wish that on my family, there are things that came out of that that were positives. Not a net win, but there were positives.

“That’s the whole idea of, if you have faith and positive people in your life, that eventually over time you are able to pull out some of those positives. For me, that was my relationship with my dad. I think I slept in the same bed with my dad for two years after my mom’s death, because I didn’t want him to wake up alone, and frankly, I didn’t want to wake up alone.”

Referring to his father as a fortress, Caruso said his strength allowed his three children to feel safe and loved, the two things they needed most.

***

Albrecht knew right away when his mother, known as being fiery and full of life, let out a distressful cry from her upstairs bedroom that something was terribly wrong. She insisted he bring his father into the room before breaking the news that she had been diagnosed with ALS, an incurable progressive nervous system disease that leads to loss of muscle control.

“I totally did not understand what the seriousness of the situation was,” Albrecht said. “I knew it was a neurological thing, but I didn’t know it was something that could take someone’s life that early. The next day I looked it up and saw that it was fatal within three to five years.

“So in my mind I have a three- to five-year window to make every single memory I can with my mom.”

To the dismay of her doctors at the Mayo Clinic, Julia’s disease advanced rapidly. Family and friends did what they could to help out Chris and his three kids, dropping off meals and checking in regularly. While at school, Albrecht, appreciated as someone always looking to lift others’ spirits, was the focus of an unwavering force created by friends and teammates.

“Our players and coaches did everything we could to support him,” McPherson said. “He really fell back on football, and he had a little escape when he was at practice and on Friday nights.”

By the time football season arrived, Julia no longer had the use of her legs. Using some of the money raised in a GoFundMe account that had been set up, the family purchased an electric wheelchair that became Julia’s vehicle for attaining her goal of attending every one of her son’s football games that season.

Cold nights simply meant another layer or two of blankets. She attended some practices, too, sharing Shea’s approach of trying to make every moment count. Being able to be a part of Shea’s senior football season meant the world to her. Julia’s next target was not far away.

“Christmas is the holiday Julia loved the most,” Chris Albrecht said. “With her tracking her illness, she knew (she would probably die) between Christmas and her birthday (Jan. 14). When we got through the football season, she said she just wanted to make it to Christmas.”

Julia began receiving hospice care in November. Her ability to breath on her own was diminishing, but the Albrecht family — Julia, Chris, Shea, Owen and Phoebe — were able to spend Christmas Day together.

“That might have been my moment when I realized the Christmas isn’t about the presents but about the people around you,” Albrecht said. “It was like, ‘That’s awesome that I got these new sweat pants, but I would trade them for just two days with my mom.’ ”

The next day, Albrecht spent the day at a friend’s house playing pond hockey and, later on, putting together a puzzle. After deciding they would stay up all night in order to finish it, they eventually called it a night at 3 am, with Albrecht’s plans to drive home and slip quietly into bed. To his surprise, all the lights were on in the house when he got home.

Albrecht met up with his dad in the kitchen, and before Chris said a word, Albrecht knew his mother had died.

“It was like the world ended,” he said. “Nothing else mattered.”

Albrecht woke his brother and sister to break the news. Knowing that the house soon would be full of family and friends, he then went to his mom’s room for a private moment.

“I wanted to say I was sorry, that I could have done more, but I couldn’t say that because I felt like I had given everything,” Albrecht said. “I was able to share some personal words with her, and that’s when I let her go.”

Albrecht was up for over 24 hours before getting some sleep. When he woke up, his phone was loaded with texts from his friends. And one voice mail. It was from Caruso.

It was in that message that Caruso shared the details of his own mother’s death, that she had taken her own life on Christmas morning.

“I wanted to share with him the eerie similarities,” Caruso said, “and I think it took our relationship to a whole other level.”

The voice mail remains on Albrecht’s phone. Its contents solidified his decision to play for St. Thomas. He waited a month to let things settle down in his life and in his mind before committing to the Tommies in February.

Chris Albrecht said it is impossible to overstate how comforting it is as a single parent to know that when he dropped Shea off at school he knew he was going to be watched over by someone who cares for his overall well-being. And that Julia would have been thrilled with Shea’s college choice.

“Of all the (coaches) she had talked to along the way,” he said, “she was most comfortable with Shea being at St. Thomas with Glenn. If she’s looking down now, she’s smiling.”’

When describing the bonds that developed among the members of his family, Chris Albrecht said the one between Julia and Shea was the strongest. It’s one area where the otherwise similar stories between player and coach diverge.

“For decades I struggled to come to grips with how to balance leaving a husband and young kids with honoring her in a way that she deserves to be honored as your mom,” Caruso said. “It’s tough. I had more than my share of anger, and I think that comes from being young and not understanding. But a lot of it comes from how we are all a makeup of our memories, our people, and our experiences in life. And frankly, I didn’t have many of those when it comes to her.

“I have a thousand pictures of me and my dad — from every moment. I probably have a dozen memories of my mom in total, and I only have two pictures of her. It’s tough to deconstruct to get to an answer when you don’t even have the history from which to draw.”

It says a lot about the family that Julia’s electric wheelchair remains a fixture on the Albrecht’s porch. Rather than dwelling on the negative, it has too many good memories of those final months spent together to consider not keeping it around.

So, as a new football season begins Thursday night with the Tommies’ game at Southern Utah, Albrecht will be playing in his mother’s memory, for the coach who “means the world” to him, and for a dad who is the person he now looks to spend as much time with as he possibly can.

“He’s my best friend,” Albrecht said, “and my hero.”

Frank Caruso passed away in 2005 at the age of 68 due to lung cancer. Too soon, to be sure, but his impact is being felt by even those who never met him. From tragedy came not a net win, but an enduring positive.

“When I went through that, my heart hurt — for me,” Caruso said. “But it broke for my father. I couldn’t even imagine the pain he would go through. It forced me, at a young age, to pay attention to people, and I think it serves the Caruso family and our football family well.”