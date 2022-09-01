News
latest news California lawmakers allow buffer zones for new oil wells
After years of failed attempts to impose health and safety buffer zones around new oil and gas wells in California, state lawmakers on Wednesday sent a bill to the governor that would require setbacks between those sites. production and residential areas and other sensitive areas.
Senate Bill 1137 is an important part of a package of climate laws that Governor Gavin Newsom has pledged to strengthen the state’s environmental policies.
“This is a long-standing and blatant example of environmental racism,” said State Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach), who introduced the bill. “Research shows, of course, that people of color, black, brown and Indigenous suffer the greatest consequences of this toxic proximity and these are the same communities that have oil production in their backyards.”
The legislation prohibits the California Geologic Energy Management Division from approving a new oil well within 3,200 feet of a “sensitive receptor,” defined as a residence, educational resource, community resource, healthcare facility, a dormitory or any building open to the public.
Similar efforts have failed to gain traction in the state legislature in the past, succumbing to tough opposition from oil industry lobbying and labor unions. Newsom has remained largely on the sidelines in those earlier legislative battles as he pushed his administration to enact setbacks through state regulations.
The governor waded into the fight this year, however, after Western States Petroleum Assn. ran ads in Florida criticizing Newsom’s climate policies. The ads came after Newsom aired his own TV spots in Florida calling out the state’s restrictive policies on abortion and LGBTQ rights.
Opponents argued that the bill would already raise exorbitant gas prices and criticized the rushed nature in which the legislation was approved during floor debates in the Legislative Assembly.
“This bill is a setback to desperately needed power generation in California,” Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) told the Assembly. “This bill is a setback for Californians who are struggling to afford to live and work in California. This bill is a setback for the entire California economy.
Democratic lawmakers said SB 1137 will only prevent oil companies from building new wells, or reworked wells, near restricted areas and that existing wells can continue to operate. Companies with existing oil and gas wells in the health and safety buffer zones would be required to monitor emissions, control dust and limit nighttime noise and light.
Assemblyman Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles) said he wants the legislation to go further to protect more than 3 million Californians, mostly in low-income communities of color, who reside within 3,200 feet from existing oil wells and are experiencing higher rates of asthma and heart disease. attacks and have a shorter life expectancy.
“All this bill says is you can’t put another near our teachers, our students, our school workers, our nurses, our hospitals, our nursing homes , our children and our grandmothers,” Bryan said.
Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi (D-Rolling Hills Estates) said he was ashamed in 2019 when his bill to create buffer zones died as states such as Maryland, New Mexico , Oklahoma and Texas had already enacted oil drilling setbacks.
“It is high time we stood up against the powerful special interests that are fighting this bill to protect our most vulnerable communities,” he said during Tuesday’s indoor debate in the Assembly.
Other bills in the climate package are expected to be voted on before the Legislative Assembly adjourns on Wednesday.
The Legislative Assembly has already sent the governor Senate Bill 1020, which would set interim goals along the way to an existing state goal of generating 100% of retail electricity from renewable energy. and carbon-free resources by 2045. The bill would require the state to reach 90% by 2035 and 95% by 2040.
Jeremiah Estrada battles back from Tommy John surgery and a life-threatening battle with COVID-19 to make his major-league debut with the Chicago Cubs
August had become a cursed month for right-hander Jeremiah Estrada.
He suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament and underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2019. Twelve months later, when he was prepared to return to the mound, the 2020 minor-league season was canceled because of the pandemic. Then he experienced elbow tightness and battled a nearly deadly case of COVID-19 last August.
The date remains seared in Estrada’s mind — Aug. 25, 2021 — beginning an ordeal that landed him in the hospital fighting for his life, let alone his baseball future.
“It was the worst feeling and the worst pain I’ve ever felt in my life,” Estrada, 23, said Tuesday.
Estrada initially was sidelined with elbow tightness. As he ramped up to rejoin Low-A Myrtle Beach, Estrada contracted COVID-19 while with the team in Fayetteville, N.C. Seven days later, Estrada was in a Myrtle Beach hospital fighting for his life.
When the hospital called his father, Ramiro, the doctor conveyed the seriousness of the situation: “Just pray.”
In the moment, Estrada did not realize how badly COVID-19 was ravaging his body. His initial symptoms included a headache and losing his sense of taste and smell. A week into the illness, he vomited constantly over a 12-hour span, at one point throwing up black fluid. His first trip to the hospital was an outpatient visit to receive IV fluids to address dehydration. His stomach problems persisted, prompting a quick hospital return for medication.
But after Estrada again came home from the hospital, his condition continued to deteriorate. He developed chills and either fell asleep or passed out. He is still unsure what transpired but recalls waking up to hallucinations, a 102-degree fever and the inability to walk.
“I could do nothing, I was just done,” Estrada said. “My dad tried calling me and I couldn’t answer.”
Estrada had told his dad that if he did not pick up his phone call to contact the hospital. When emergency medical technicians arrived, they found Estrada on his bedroom floor. A pulse oximeter showed his oxygen levels in the 70%-80% range, well below the average level of 95%-100%. Estrada was put on 15 liters of oxygen.
This was part of a two-week stretch at the onset of COVID-19 when he barely ate. Estrada finally started feeling hungry the day after the doctor’s grim conversation with his dad. Estrada snacked on graham crackers and progressively improved.
Estrada spent two weeks in the hospital. His stepmother, Carmen, flew from Coachella Valley, Calif., to help take care of him after he was discharged. Estrada, who was not vaccinated, did not regain his sense of taste until late July, more than 10 months after battling COVID. Once his taste buds returned, Estrada decided to get the COVID-19 vaccination and subsequently the booster shot, which made him eligible to join the Cubs in Toronto as a replacement player for his first major-league call-up.
“I did my best to recover,” Estrada said. “The Cubs helped me when I got back home to do what I can do.
“My big thing was I hate shots. I want nothing to do with a shot. But I was like, you know what, it’s what the Cubs want, and I’m going to (get vaccinated) because I’m going to trust them.”
Estrada admitted that this year he was scared of August, waiting to see what would transpire. The Cubs gave him a much better memory to associate with the month. They promoted Estrada from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, and he made his major-league debut that night against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Estrada struck out two batters in the eighth inning of the Cubs’ 5-3 loss. He struck out the first batter he faced, Teoscar Hernández, on a nasty slider. Estrada said he became too amped after the whiff, which caused command issues leading to walking the next hitter. He refocused and retired the next two Blue Jays.
Estrada received the lineup card from manager David Ross, which the right-hander had his teammates sign before Wednesday’s series finale. He also secured the baseball from his first strikeout and plans to keep both at his family’s California home.
“At first when I was just sitting in the bullpen, I’m just saying it feels like I’ve been here before, which I have, I’ve been at baseball games growing up, in this stands,” Estrada said. “But it’s just different. And then once I opened the gates, I realized I was the one running out like, OK, this is it. … I get myself into a certain mode where I see no fans, nothing, it’s just me and the hitter. So after I got in between the lines and I looked up and am like holy (bleep), I just did that.”
A 2017 sixth-round pick, Estrada rose quickly through the farm system this year, striking out 40.4% of batters faced with a 1.30 ERA in 34 games after beginning the season at High-A South Bend.
“I can’t tell if it’s been too quick or if it’s taken forever,” Estrada said, “but honestly, it just feels very unreal.”
Tommy John surgery and the pandemic cost Estrada two seasons of development. He reported to spring training in 2020 in great shape in his return from surgery, having lost 25 pounds, and he built up his strength.
As a Christian Baptist, Estrada doesn’t question what happens in his life, explaining how he knows it is in God’s hands.
“It was a lot of grief, just a lot of stuff that you want to feel like you could do but you couldn’t,” Estrada said. “It was a tough feeling. But at the end of the grief, there’s four stages of it. And I need to add another one, which is revenge, like my time to come back and to do what I can do.
“My revenge is once I get back on the mound to make sure I remind the Cubs who I am.”
Estrada’s showed off a deceptive four-seam fastball in his debut, producing four swings-and-misses on the pitch that averaged 98.1 mph and topped out at 98.9 mph. His developed a new slider earlier in spring training with the help of South Bend pitching coach Tony Cougoule.
“You want guys to be rewarded when they have success,” Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. “And so many times you think a guy’s going to have success and it ends up as developmental and they struggle a little bit and you kind of push a guy. Other guys push themselves, and he’s been one of those guys that’s done it. It’s been cool to see.”
Estrada possesses the stuff to warrant being added to the 40-man roster to avoid exposing him to the Rule 5 draft in the offseason. The Cubs could continue to give him a look in September if they reshape the pitching staff down the stretch. Everything Estrada has endured the last three years led to his moment Tuesday at the Rogers Centre.
“Every day I think about the most important thing to me entering this year, and every day is … staying healthy because that’s been the biggest issue in my career,” Estrada said. “If I stay healthy today, no matter the results, at the end of day if I walk off this mound still healthy I’m absolutely grateful.”
Stefanik doubles down on investigation into ‘corrupt Biden’ FBI
House GOP conference chairwoman Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) renewed calls from Republicans to investigate President Joe Biden’s “corruption.” [federal] agencies” after the unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago.
“This is a Russian hoax 2.0 with the typical loyal accomplices of the media,” Stefanik said in a statement as new information from the US Department of Justice (DOJ) continues to emerge about the raid on the Trump residence.
“The latest leaked rationale that started as nuclear codes has now morphed into whatever Joe Biden’s corrupt agencies think the media will transcribe like the faithful stenographers that they are,” she continued.
Late Tuesday night, the DOJ revealed a photograph of allegedly secret documents recovered from the Mar-a-Lago raid, arguing that the former president’s legal team misled the federal government in a 36-page filing.” , reported Breitbart News.
Renewing her call for congressional scrutiny of “corrupt Biden agencies” when Republicans take control of the House, she noted, “If the media thinks that a senselessly redacted affidavit and leaks are going to stop control of the Congress, they are gravely mistaken. »
“The fact is, the Biden White House is using the Justice Department and the FBI as the political arms of the Joe Biden and Democrat campaigns to target Biden’s most likely opponent in 2024,” the president added. House GOP conference.
In fact, Stefanik noted that the same agencies involved in Trump’s raid were “just caught in the act of unlawfully interfering with the 2020 presidential campaign when they asked social media companies to take down the laptop. Hunter Biden from Hell”.
Stefanik was referring to Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealing during his first appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience that the FBI warned Facebook of an impending “dumpsite” of “Russian propaganda” shortly before the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” story broke.
Most of the corporate press ignored the Hunter Biden story, with CNN taking nearly a year and a half to admit that the “laptop from hell” is legit. A Project Veritas leak shortly after the November 2020 election revealed that former CNN Chairman Jeff Zucker called the laptop a “Breitbart rabbit hole”, burying the story on the network.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Serena Williams wins again at US Open, beating No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit
By HOWARD FENDRICH
NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams can call it “evolving” or “retiring” or whatever she wants. And she can be coy about whether or not this U.S. Open will actually mark the end of her playing days. Those 23 Grand Slam titles earned that right.
If she keeps playing like this, who knows how long this farewell will last?
No matter what happens once her trip to Flushing Meadows is over, here is what is important to know after Wednesday night: The 40-year-old Williams is still around, she’s still capable of terrific tennis, she’s still winning — and, like the adoring spectators whose roars filled Arthur Ashe Stadium again — she’s ready for more.
Williams eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s second round to ensure that she will play at least one more singles match at what she’s hinted will be the last tournament of her illustrious career.
“There’s still a little left in me,” Williams said with a smile during her on-court interview.
“This is what I do best,” she added. “I love a challenge and I’m rising to the challenge.”
Oh, is she ever. After beating 80th-ranked Danka Kovinic in straight sets Monday, then collecting her 23rd victory in her past 25 matches against someone ranked No. 1 or No. 2 against Kontaveit on Wednesday, the six-time champion at Flushing Meadows will play Friday for a spot in the fourth round. Her opponent will be Ajla Tomljanovic, a 29-year-old Australian.
Asked how she’s doing it so far, Williams replied with a hearty laugh: “Well, I’m a pretty good player.”
She hit serves at up to 119 mph, stayed with Kontaveit during lengthy exchanges of big swings from the baselines and conjured up some of her trademark brilliance when it was needed most.
After pulling out a tight first set, then faltering a bit in the second, Williams headed to the locker room for a bit of a break before the third.
Something had to give, someone had to blink.
When they resumed, it was Williams who lifted her level and emerged as the better player.
Just as she’s done so many times, on so many stages, with so much at stake.
“I’m just Serena. After I lost the second set, I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness, I better give my best effort because this could be it,’” Williams said, surely echoing the thoughts of every one of the people paying any attention.
“I’m super competitive. Honestly, I’m just looking at it as a bonus. I don’t have anything to prove,” she said, which certainly is true. “I never get to play like this — since ’98, really. Literally, I’ve had an ‘X’ on my back since ’99,” the year she claimed her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open at age 17.
Williams missed about a year of action before returning to the tour in late June at Wimbledon. She lost in the first round there and was 1-3 in 2022 entering ths U.S. Open, where she is 2-0 this week.
Williams also has doubles to play, too. She and her sister, Venus, have won 14 major championships as a team and will begin that event Thursday night.
Amazin’ night at Citi Field as Jacob deGrom and friends beat the Dodgers, 2-1
The only person who could get to Jacob deGrom on Wednesday was arguably the best player in the National League. The play of the night, though, came from one of the senior circuit’s most underrated players.
In the Mets’ 2-1 win over the Dodgers, the only Dodger run came from a Mookie Betts solo home run in the sixth inning. Everyone else in the Dodgers’ lineup went 2-for-24 off the two-time Cy Young winner. He struck out nine hitters and walked one, with the only two non-Betts hits going for measly singles. There would have been one more, very crushing hit, but some of the best outfield defense you’ll ever see kept that from happening.
Perhaps most encouraging, the Mets left deGrom in for a full seven innings, the first time this season that he’s recorded 21 outs in a game. One of those outs, though, stands far, far above the rest.
Clinging to a one-run lead in the top of the seventh inning, deGrom’s 0-1 fastball to Justin Turner caught a little too much plate. Turner whistled a line drive that was headed over the center field wall, which would have sent the rabid Citi Field crowd into a state of despondency. Instead, they let out a joyous cry in unison when Brandon Nimmo leapt into the wall and came back with the catch of his life.
In the span of about five seconds, Nimmo saved the lead, deGrom’s chance for a win, and the energy of the crowd while showing the most on-field emotion of his career. The catch sent Nimmo into relative hysterics, screaming, pumping his fists and dapping up his fellow outfielders. Watching from the mound, deGrom seemed to be in disbelief, raising his arms to the heavens while a “I can’t believe that happened” look invaded his face.
As Nimmo continues having the best all-around season of his career, on the eve of his free agency winter, the center fielder now has a play to lead his 2022 highlight reel. Any questions about whether he can hack it as a long-term option in center field should be directed to this play, in which a perfect marriage of speed, route to the ball, and defensive ability combined for an iconic moment of this Mets’ season.
The offense didn’t do much, but Starling Marte’s two-run homer was enough to put them near the finish line, and deGrom, Nimmo and the bullpen got them across. Adam Ottavino was spectacular in his one inning of work, getting Joey Gallo, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts to complete the eighth inning. Ottavino’s 1-2-3 mastery of the Dodgers prevented the go-ahead run from coming to the plate and also set up another electric moment.
With the Mets’ leading going into the ninth inning, Buck Showalter brought in Edwin Diaz for the first time since Friday. More importantly, that meant Timmy Trumpet could play Diaz in. As the dominant closer made his bouncy jaunt from the bullpen to the pitcher’s mound, Timmy Trumpet played a live rendition of his earworm riff from “Narco”, which has accompanied Diaz to the mound all season. Hearing it from Trumpet himself, rather than the stadium’s PA system, seemed to make Diaz even harder to hit.
Trea Turner was his first victim, striking out on three pitches. Then it was time for Freddie Freeman to bite the dust. He grounded out harmlessly to second base. Will Smith made the last out with a grounder to third. Good morning, good afternoon, good night, and don’t forget to tip the trumpet player.
latest news California lawmakers reject bill allowing staff to unionize at state capitol
For the fourth time in five years, California’s legislature has rejected a bill allowing its staff to unionize, breaking away from other West Coast states that have approved similar legislation in an attempt to improve working conditions and to compensate for power imbalances between politicians and their legislative staff.
The bill died after Assemblyman Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) initially refused to allow a vote in his committee on the final night before lawmakers adjourned for the year . Cooper reversed his decision minutes later and allowed a vote on the bill, which did not gain enough support to pass.
“The reason I held this is not to make these people vote hard,” Cooper said when speaking out against the legislation. “So you can access Twitter. I do not care. You can connect on Facebook. I do not care. It is doing what is right.
For decades, legislative employees have not been given the same right to unionize as other workers in the private and public sectors despite the Democratic legislature’s close ties to unions in the state Capitol.
The National Labor Relations Act of 1935 grants most private sector employees the right to join a union and engage in collective bargaining. California lawmakers granted state employees the right to collectively bargain over wages, hours, and other terms of employment more than 40 years later under the Ralph C. Dills Act of 1977, but have excludes legislative staff. An attempt to include legislative workers in the Dills Act failed in 2000.
Former State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) launched an effort in 2018 to allow legislative staff to unionize. But despite several attempts, the powerful former legislator failed to push the legislation out of the Assembly before resigning from the legislature in January to lead the California Federation of Labor.
To circumvent the Assembly, where the legislation had repeatedly died, Assemblyman Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) amended a bill already in the state Senate in May with new language to allow staff to unionize. The Federation of Labor has added the bill to its priority legislation for the year and formed a broad lobbying coalition of unions representing teachers, machinists, nurses, firefighters, construction trades, truck drivers, engineers, auto workers and other professions to lobby for its adoption.
The only registered opponent of Assembly Bill 1577, an organization called Govern for California, argued that unionizing legislative staff could create a conflict of interest if workers are represented by a union that opposes certain laws.
But the biggest challenge for advocates was convincing lawmakers.
In most workplaces, employees sign cards or vote to form a union, often in defiance of the company. This dynamic was reversed in the Legislative Assembly, where essentially the employer had to vote to allow workers to unionize.
“It would be like being in a normal workplace and having to write a proposal for your boss that says, ‘Hey, you know, you’re not doing a good enough job. We need better protections. And by the way, I want you to push for this,” Gonzalez said days before the vote. “It’s a really tricky position given the power dynamics.”
The Senate passed the bill with a 31-2 vote on Tuesday.
“If we believe in the right to unionize, if we believe in our obligation to protect and defend workers, we owe it to our staff to give them a voice in their business, in their working conditions and in their career path” , said Senator Josh. Newman (D-Fullerton) said during the upper house floor debate.
In the Assembly the next day, Cooper argued that the bill had not gone through the proper vetting process.
The legislation’s disappearance on Wednesday marked the third time it had failed to make it out of the Assembly’s Public Jobs and Pensions Committee, chaired by Cooper.
“I am devastated for the hardworking Legislature staff, 70% of whom said they want a union,” Gonzalez tweeted, referring to a survey conducted by the Federation of Labor to gauge interest in unionizing. “We will continue to support the staff.”
