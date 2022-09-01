latest news California lawmakers reject bill allowing staff to unionize at state capitol

For the fourth time in five years, California’s legislature has rejected a bill allowing its staff to unionize, breaking away from other West Coast states that have approved similar legislation in an attempt to improve working conditions and to compensate for power imbalances between politicians and their legislative staff.

The bill died after Assemblyman Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) initially refused to allow a vote in his committee on the final night before lawmakers adjourned for the year . Cooper reversed his decision minutes later and allowed a vote on the bill, which did not gain enough support to pass.

“The reason I held this is not to make these people vote hard,” Cooper said when speaking out against the legislation. “So you can access Twitter. I do not care. You can connect on Facebook. I do not care. It is doing what is right.

For decades, legislative employees have not been given the same right to unionize as other workers in the private and public sectors despite the Democratic legislature’s close ties to unions in the state Capitol.

The National Labor Relations Act of 1935 grants most private sector employees the right to join a union and engage in collective bargaining. California lawmakers granted state employees the right to collectively bargain over wages, hours, and other terms of employment more than 40 years later under the Ralph C. Dills Act of 1977, but have excludes legislative staff. An attempt to include legislative workers in the Dills Act failed in 2000.

Former State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) launched an effort in 2018 to allow legislative staff to unionize. But despite several attempts, the powerful former legislator failed to push the legislation out of the Assembly before resigning from the legislature in January to lead the California Federation of Labor.

To circumvent the Assembly, where the legislation had repeatedly died, Assemblyman Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) amended a bill already in the state Senate in May with new language to allow staff to unionize. The Federation of Labor has added the bill to its priority legislation for the year and formed a broad lobbying coalition of unions representing teachers, machinists, nurses, firefighters, construction trades, truck drivers, engineers, auto workers and other professions to lobby for its adoption.

The only registered opponent of Assembly Bill 1577, an organization called Govern for California, argued that unionizing legislative staff could create a conflict of interest if workers are represented by a union that opposes certain laws.

But the biggest challenge for advocates was convincing lawmakers.

In most workplaces, employees sign cards or vote to form a union, often in defiance of the company. This dynamic was reversed in the Legislative Assembly, where essentially the employer had to vote to allow workers to unionize.

“It would be like being in a normal workplace and having to write a proposal for your boss that says, ‘Hey, you know, you’re not doing a good enough job. We need better protections. And by the way, I want you to push for this,” Gonzalez said days before the vote. “It’s a really tricky position given the power dynamics.”

The Senate passed the bill with a 31-2 vote on Tuesday.

“If we believe in the right to unionize, if we believe in our obligation to protect and defend workers, we owe it to our staff to give them a voice in their business, in their working conditions and in their career path” , said Senator Josh. Newman (D-Fullerton) said during the upper house floor debate.

In the Assembly the next day, Cooper argued that the bill had not gone through the proper vetting process.

The legislation’s disappearance on Wednesday marked the third time it had failed to make it out of the Assembly’s Public Jobs and Pensions Committee, chaired by Cooper.

“I am devastated for the hardworking Legislature staff, 70% of whom said they want a union,” Gonzalez tweeted, referring to a survey conducted by the Federation of Labor to gauge interest in unionizing. “We will continue to support the staff.”