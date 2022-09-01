Lawyers for Brian Flores and other coaches reject idea of ​​Roger Goodell leading arbitration in racial bias lawsuit

NEW YORK – Lawyers for three black NFL coaches alleging racial bias on the part of the league targeted commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday in their final arguments against arbitration of a dispute they say is up to a jury .

In documents filed in Manhattan federal court, the attorneys wrote that arbitration would allow “unreasonable unilateral” ‘kangaroo courts’ to decide the outcome of the lawsuit filed in February by Brian Flores, who was fired in January as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. He is now an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Two other coaches — Carolina Panthers defensive passing game coordinator Steve Wilks and former NFL defensive coordinator Ray Horton — later joined the lawsuit as plaintiffs.

Their lawyers said Goodell, who would lead the arbitration if the case was not decided by a jury, could not be fair in overseeing and deciding the dispute over whether the NFL was discriminating. systemic. They included articles about Goodell’s salary and other personal details in their submission.

They cited the hundreds of millions of dollars he earns from teams, his public statement that the lawsuit is without merit, and the likelihood that he could be a witness in the case.

In June, attorneys for the NFL and six of its teams said arbitration was necessary because the coaches had agreed to several arbitration clauses in their contracts “that fully cover their claims.” They also said coaches should go to arbitration individually rather than as a group.

Lawyers for the league and its teams did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday from The Associated Press.

Letting Goodell preside over the case “would deviate from established authority and societal norms” and create a new standard for arbitration that would allow it to be approved “no matter how biased and unfair the process is”, they said. the coaches’ attorneys in their latest submission.

They added that it would “embolde employers to create patently unfair arbitrations with the assurance that they will be approved by the courts.”

“If the Court mandates arbitration, dozens of employers following this case, and those who become aware of it, will no doubt amend their arbitration clauses to allow for the appointment of a manifestly biased adjudicator,” the lawyers said. .

Several weeks ago, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni denied a request from lawyers asking coaches to gather additional evidence before deciding whether the case should go to arbitration.

The move made it more likely that she would rule on the arbitration issue in weeks rather than months.