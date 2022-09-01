News
Leaders of the ruling Alliance will meet the governor at 4 p.m.
As an order on the possible disqualification of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as an MP is expected, leaders of the ruling JMM-Congress coalition will meet Governor Ramesh Bias tonight.
Sources say Hemant Soren will also visit the governor at 4 p.m. along with the other leaders of the ruling alliance.
The Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand has been in flux since the election commission reportedly recommended the disqualification of the chief minister to the governor.
Mr Soren faces disqualification as an MP after the BJP filed a plea alleging he breached election rules by extending a mining lease to himself.
The BJP is also calling for midterm elections on “moral grounds”, while JMM-Congress leaders are confident their government will weather the crisis because they have the numbers.
The Election Commission concluded hearings and delivered its opinion to the governor on Tuesday. The announcement of the verdict is expected from one day to another, we learn.
Earlier this week, several MPs from the ruling coalition were flown to Raipur in a bid to ‘protect’ them from possible poaching attempts by the BJP.
JMM and Congress are concerned that the BJP is taking advantage of the crisis to try to poach ruling coalition MPs and overthrow the elected government, as has happened in several states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
In the 81-member assembly, the ruling coalition has 49 MPs, while the main opposition party, the BJP, has 26 members.
8 Benefits Of Pomegranate That Will Amaze You
Pomegranate has been enjoyed since ancient times, and it’s easy to see why. Besides being delicious, pomegranate boasts an impressive set of benefits that have many modern-day doctors claiming it has the power to prevent and treat everything from cancer to high blood pressure to heart disease and erectile dysfunction. Here are 8 benefits of pomegranate that will make you want to incorporate this super fruit into your diet as soon as possible!
1) Antioxidants – Benefits Of Pomegranate
One of the best benefits that pomegranates provide is an abundance of antioxidants. There are powerful antioxidants found in the juice, as well as in the fruit’s skin and seeds. The pith and arils (the fleshy red inside) have a lot more than just anthocyanins and other flavonoids, too! Anthocyanins, which come from plant pigments called anthocyanidins, may help reduce inflammation.
2) Fat Burner
Pomegranates are a great weight loss food because they contain ellagic acid, which has anti-obesity properties. The natural fruit also contains punicalagin, an antioxidant that promotes fat breakdown and may lower cholesterol levels. Plus, it’s rich in fiber to help keep you feeling full longer.
3) Heart Health – Benefits Of Pomegranate
Pomegranates are a tasty and nutritious addition to any diet. This fruit has been linked to healthier heart health by lowering blood pressure and triglycerides, aiding in weight loss, increasing levels of good cholesterol, and reducing the risk for stroke. Pomegranates are high in antioxidants and vitamin C which offer anti-aging benefits too!
4) Pain Relief
The pomegranate has a variety of health benefits, including pain relief. The antioxidants found in the fruit’s juice and peel help to reduce inflammation, so they can be effective against arthritis, lupus, and other chronic conditions. This beneficial fruit also has substances called punicalagin that work as an anti-coagulant to stop clots from forming in your arteries or veins, giving you a heart-healthy benefit and making it an excellent addition to your diet.
5) Arthritis Prevention – Benefits Of Pomegranate
In a study, participants with arthritis were given a daily pomegranate juice or olive oil drink over eight weeks. Arthritis-associated pain and stiffness decreased in the group who drank the pomegranate juice. This is thought to be due to the high levels of antioxidants found in pomegranates that are beneficial for reducing inflammation.
6) Better Sex Life
Pomegranates are believed to increase libido. Research has shown that they contain tannins, which stimulate estrogen production in the body, thus causing an increase in sexual desire. This fruit is also said to lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure.
7) Energy Booster – Benefits Of Pomegranate
Studies have shown that drinking a glass of pomegranate juice after an intense workout can help improve performance. And, just as we mentioned before, this antioxidant-packed fruit may even help lower blood pressure levels. In fact, one study from the Medical University of Vienna showed how pomegranates helped improve blood flow in participants who were at risk for heart disease.
8) Better Skin Tone
Pomegranates are high in antioxidant-rich vitamin C and beta-carotene. This protects the skin from sun damage, aging, wrinkles, and sagging. Vitamin C is also a potent bleaching agent to even out blotchy red patches. It provides moisture to keep skin smooth and supple. In addition, pomegranates’ antioxidants help fight against infection and harmful bacteria that can cause acne breakouts. The carotenoids found in pomegranates offer an extra dose of protection against ultraviolet rays by reflecting them away before they penetrate deep into the skin layers.
Pomegranates are an antioxidant powerhouse and an excellent source of dietary fiber. They are also a good source of vitamins A, C, and K. They have been used in medicine since antiquity to treat indigestion, constipation, headaches, ulcers, colds and fevers. In addition to this list of benefits, the fruit has also been found to be good for controlling weight.
Your Complete Guide to Day 8 at the Minnesota State Fair
Wednesday is Day 8 at the Minnesota State Fair!
It is also Senior Citizens Day. Fairgoers 65 and older get in for $12 at the door. It’s also UCare Stretch & Stroll Day at Dan Patch Park from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., featuring live music, fitness programs for seniors, and fall prevention lessons.
You can also catch the Agrilympics Celebrity Butter Sculpting Contest at 12.20pm on the Moo Stage outside the cattle barn, where celebrities will attempt to create a masterpiece from a block of butter of a pound.
Music at the Fair
Thursday night in the grandstand, REO Speedwagon and Styx, with special guest Levon. Tickets range from $41 to $51 and the show starts at 7 p.m.
A small park becomes a sacrifice to the gods of climate change
New York
Bulldozers will come for midtown Manhattan Robert F. Wagner Park up next week. In the name of ‘resilience’ to climate change, local authorities have ordered the 3.5-acre park overlooking the Statue of Liberty to be razed and raised, lest it be flooded by ‘rising seas’ or “storm surges” projected over decades.
Final Q2 GDP Italy +1.1% vs. +1.0% q/q prelim
A slight upward revision but which reaffirms that the Italian economy behaved rather well in Q2, like most of the region. However, the real challenge will be in the second half of the year, with domestic politics also a problem for the economy.
A team-by-team breakdown of the AAC – The Denver Post
Cincinnati
Record from last year: 13-1, 8-0 ACA
- With QB Desmond Ridder leaving for the NFL, second Evan Prater will compete for the starting job. “Mr. Football” in 2019, Prater will face transfer Ben Bryant, who is back after a season in Eastern Michigan.
- Notable departures also include AAC DPOY CB Ahmad Gardner and RB Jerome Ford, DL Curtis Brooks, DE Myjai Sanders, LB Darrian Beavers, LB Joel Dublanko, CB Coby Bryant and S Bryan Cook.
- New offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli replaces Mike Denbrock, who left for LSU.
East Carolina
Record from last year: 7-5, 5-3 AA
- Key starts on offense include two of the team’s best WRs in Tyler Snead and Audie Omotosho, both of whom turned pro.
- To replace Snead and Omotosho, the Pirates added Toledo graduate transfer Isaiah Winstead and Georgia transfer Jaylen Johnson.
- One loss on defense is CB Ja’Quan McMillian, who has started 29 of 33 games played in three years. He was a semi-finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which honors the best defensive back in the country.
Houston
Record from last year: 12-2, 8-0 ACA
- ProFootballNetwork ranked FBS’ 131 starting QBs and placed Clayton Tune third overall. After throwing for 3,546 yards and 30 touchdowns last year, the senior is back for more.
- Tune’s top target from a year ago, WR Nathaniel Dell of Daytona Beach, is back after leading the AAC in receiving yards, touchdowns and receptions.
- A notable departure includes Marcus Jones, who won the 2021 Paul Hornung Award given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.
Memphis
Record from last year: 6-6, 3-5 AA
- OC Kevin Johns left for the same position at Duke. He is replaced by Marshall’s Tim Cramsey.
- DC Mike MacIntyre has been named the FIU head coach. His position is filled by Ohio State secondary coach Matt Barnes, who took over defensive duties from Kerry Coombs after three games last season.
- A key addition on offense is Northern Illinois RB Jevyon Ducker, MAC’s 2021 Rookie of the Year.
Marine
Record from last year: 4-8, 3-5 AA
- The biggest start on defense is all-conference first-team linebacker Diego Fagot, who had 94 tackles last season. He received clearance from the Department of Defense to sue the NFL.
- QB Tai Lavatai returns after making 10 starts last season as a sophomore. He threw for 449 yards and picked up another 371 on the ground.
- The contenders have won just 7 games combined in the last two seasons after finishing 11-2 in 2019.
EMS
Record from last year: 8-4, 4-4AA
- SMU coach Sonny Dykes replaced longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson, who resigned last season.
- Rhett Lashlee left the Miami Hurricanes as OC and returned to SMU as the new head coach. He served as OC here when the Mustangs averaged nearly 500 yards in 2019.
- A key departure is the departure of RB Ulysses Bentley IV, which has transferred to Ole Miss. SMU reloaded at RB with Camar Wheaton of Alabama, who was a 5-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.
Temple
Record from last year: 3-9, 1-7 AA
- The Owls fired head coach Rod Carey and hired Stan Drayton, who spent the past five years in Texas as associate head coach and running backs coach.
- Former Georgia QB D’Wan Mathis, who threw more than 1,200 yards for Temple last season, will face transfer from North Dakota State and dual-threat QB Quincy Patterson for the starting job.
- WR Randle Jones is a key offensive start after leading the team in receiving yards, touchdowns and receptions.
Tulane
Record from last year: 2-10, 1-7 AA
- OC Chip Long left for the same job at Georgia Tech after just one season in New Orleans. He is replaced by Jim Svoboda, who has resigned as head coach of Central Missouri.
- The Green Wave lost multi-year starter DL Jeffery Johnson, who moved to Oklahoma, but added DL Patrick Jenkins from TCU where he played all 12 games a year ago.
- Tulane will also miss punter Ryan Wright, who earned all-conference first-team honors last season.
Tulsa
Record from last year: 7-6, 5-3 AAC
- Tulsa defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie left for TCU. Luke Olson, who worked closely with Gillespie, was promoted to nickel safeties coach.
- DT Jaxon Player, who led Tulsa with 15 TFLs, has moved to Baylor. Other key losses along the DL include multi-year starters Tyarise Stevenson and Cullen Wick.
- K Zack Long led the nation in field goal percentage (95.7%) while going 22 of 23, including one for 50 yards. He missed just two more points in his college career.
UCF
Record from last year: 9-4, 5-3 AA
FUS
Record from last year: 2-10, 1-7 AA
- South Florida offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. left for Ole Miss. He’s replaced by Travis Trickett, who most recently served as inside receivers/tight ends coach at West Virginia.
- The Bulls fired defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer, after allowing a Tulane 501 yards to a win in an embarrassing 45-14 loss late last season, and hired veteran coach Bob Shoop to fill the role.
- A notable addition on offense is the transfer of Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon. He started 12 of 14 games and had 2,523 offensive yards with 27 touchdowns last year for the Bears.
Taiwan shoots down ‘civilian drone’ off Chinese coast: report
Taipei:
Taiwan’s military said on Thursday it shot down an unidentified civilian drone, which entered its airspace over restricted waters off Shiyu Island, just off the coast of China in the early hours of the day.
“The Army’s Jinmen Defense Command said that at 12:30 p.m. today (1), an unidentified civilian aerial camera was found to enter the airspace over the restricted waters of the island of Shiyu,” according to the statement released by Taiwan’s Defense Ministry.
“The Department of Defense will continue to search, monitor and closely monitor to maintain the security of the defense area,” the statement said.
A similar incident was reported on Tuesday when the Taiwanese military fired on a Chinese military drone after it entered “restricted” airspace over a Taiwan-controlled island.
Since mid-August, a number of civilian drones have been spotted flying over the outlying island of Kinmen, 180 kilometers from the main island of Taiwan but less than 10 kilometers from China. On one occasion, on August 16, two Taiwanese soldiers wearing masks allegedly threw stones at a Chinese drone as it flew over their military post.
The Kinmen Defense Command said two more Chinese drones were detected on Little Kinmen Island and nearby Lion Islet on Saturday and Monday respectively. The one that passed over the islet of Lion around 4 p.m. was flying very low, only 30 meters from the ground, he said.
China has stepped up its antics in the Taiwan Strait since the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Angered by US Senator Marsha Blackburn’s visit to Taiwan, China last week began military exercises in the seas and airspace around the self-governing island.
According to information released by the Taiwan Area Defense Authority, eight PLA Navy ships and 35 PLA aircraft were detected around the island on August 26, with 18 of the aircraft detected ( SU-30, J-11, J-16 and J-10) having flown over the eastern part of the midline of the Taiwan Strait and the island’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), reported the Global Times.
Meanwhile, US Governor of Arizona Doug Ducey is the latest US minister to arrive in Taipei on August 30 for a five-day trade mission to Taiwan and the Republic of Korea focused on strengthening well-established partnerships. established in Arizona with the two Asian partners.
The governor’s itinerary included meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other officials as well as talks with executives of high-tech manufacturing companies.
