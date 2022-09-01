Leaders of the ruling Alliance will meet the governor at 4 p.m.

Pomegranate has been enjoyed since ancient times, and it’s easy to see why. Besides being delicious, pomegranate boasts an impressive set of benefits that have many modern-day doctors claiming it has the power to prevent and treat everything from cancer to high blood pressure to heart disease and erectile dysfunction. Here are 8 benefits of pomegranate that will make you want to incorporate this super fruit into your diet as soon as possible!

1) Antioxidants – Benefits Of Pomegranate

One of the best benefits that pomegranates provide is an abundance of antioxidants. There are powerful antioxidants found in the juice, as well as in the fruit’s skin and seeds. The pith and arils (the fleshy red inside) have a lot more than just anthocyanins and other flavonoids, too! Anthocyanins, which come from plant pigments called anthocyanidins, may help reduce inflammation.

2) Fat Burner

Pomegranates are a great weight loss food because they contain ellagic acid, which has anti-obesity properties. The natural fruit also contains punicalagin, an antioxidant that promotes fat breakdown and may lower cholesterol levels. Plus, it’s rich in fiber to help keep you feeling full longer.

3) Heart Health – Benefits Of Pomegranate

Pomegranates are a tasty and nutritious addition to any diet. This fruit has been linked to healthier heart health by lowering blood pressure and triglycerides, aiding in weight loss, increasing levels of good cholesterol, and reducing the risk for stroke. Pomegranates are high in antioxidants and vitamin C which offer anti-aging benefits too!

4) Pain Relief

The pomegranate has a variety of health benefits, including pain relief. The antioxidants found in the fruit’s juice and peel help to reduce inflammation, so they can be effective against arthritis, lupus, and other chronic conditions. This beneficial fruit also has substances called punicalagin that work as an anti-coagulant to stop clots from forming in your arteries or veins, giving you a heart-healthy benefit and making it an excellent addition to your diet.

5) Arthritis Prevention – Benefits Of Pomegranate

In a study, participants with arthritis were given a daily pomegranate juice or olive oil drink over eight weeks. Arthritis-associated pain and stiffness decreased in the group who drank the pomegranate juice. This is thought to be due to the high levels of antioxidants found in pomegranates that are beneficial for reducing inflammation.

6) Better Sex Life

Pomegranates are believed to increase libido. Research has shown that they contain tannins, which stimulate estrogen production in the body, thus causing an increase in sexual desire. This fruit is also said to lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

7) Energy Booster – Benefits Of Pomegranate

Studies have shown that drinking a glass of pomegranate juice after an intense workout can help improve performance. And, just as we mentioned before, this antioxidant-packed fruit may even help lower blood pressure levels. In fact, one study from the Medical University of Vienna showed how pomegranates helped improve blood flow in participants who were at risk for heart disease.

8) Better Skin Tone

Pomegranates are high in antioxidant-rich vitamin C and beta-carotene. This protects the skin from sun damage, aging, wrinkles, and sagging. Vitamin C is also a potent bleaching agent to even out blotchy red patches. It provides moisture to keep skin smooth and supple. In addition, pomegranates’ antioxidants help fight against infection and harmful bacteria that can cause acne breakouts. The carotenoids found in pomegranates offer an extra dose of protection against ultraviolet rays by reflecting them away before they penetrate deep into the skin layers.

Pomegranates are an antioxidant powerhouse and an excellent source of dietary fiber. They are also a good source of vitamins A, C, and K. They have been used in medicine since antiquity to treat indigestion, constipation, headaches, ulcers, colds and fevers. In addition to this list of benefits, the fruit has also been found to be good for controlling weight.

