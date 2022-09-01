News
Lusterless Loons fall 3-0 to Real Salt Lake
Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath said it repeatedly leading up to Wednesday’s game at Real Salt Lake: the Loons would rotate their squad.
While foreshadowed, it was the volume that surprised.
Heath made six total changes — five elective — and the new starting XI was less than the sum of its parts in a 3-0 loss at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.
Heath then made an uncharacteristic five subs, including three at halftime, to try to dig out of the hole. Heath also didn’t have star Emanuel Reynoso at his disposal; the Argentine star was left out of the game-day roster due to rest.
With the defeat, Minnesota’s home game against FC Dallas, a fellow contender for a home seed in the MLS Cup Playoffs, becomes all the more important.
Defensive breakdowns started early with Brent Kallman’s failure to full clear a cross and Alan Benitez allowing Sergio Cordova to beat him to the ball and score in the sixth minute.
Then the Loons defense was undone and Jefferson Savarino tapped in a cross to make it 2-0 in the 23rd minute. Anderson Julio made it 3-0 on a breakaway in the 79th minute.
Minnesota (13-10-5) remained winless at RSL, going 0-1-4 since 2017 and Salt Lake (11-8-9) closed the gap on the Loons in the Western Conference standings to two points.
Heath said Monday he would rotate the lineup given three games in a span of eight days and some players needing a rest. The five changes he chose to make, all in the midfield or attack, were added to one forced change: Kallman coming in for Bakaye Dibassy, who suffered a season-ending injury in the 2-1 win over Houston on Saturday.
Mender Garcia received his first MLS start between Abu Danladi and Bongi Hlongwane. The midfield three was Joseph Rosales, Wil Trapp and Jonathan Gonzalez, who also made his first MLS start.
Heath’s halftime changes included backup goalkeeper Tyler Miller relieving Dayne St. Clair, who appeared to have an issue with his hand on RSL’s second goal. Robin Lod subbed on for Abu Danladi and Oniel Fisher replaced a besieged Benitez.
Besides Reynoso, the four other starters were put the bench Franco Fragapane, Luis Amarilla, Robin Lod and Kervin Arriaga. Only Fragapane did not play.
Reynoso and Fragapane came into the midweek game one yellow card away from suspension, and without them risking that, they will be available for Dallas.
No fun under the California sun
It had to happen. After skating all summer without blackouts, Californians were urged on Wednesday to crank up their thermostats to 78 degrees and avoid charging electric vehicles during peak hours as a heat wave grips the state. Luckily, new gasoline cars won’t be banned until 2035.
Heat waves are not unusual, and not long ago California and other states could ride through them without having to resort to emergency measures. No more. Last summer, Californians were repeatedly urged to conserve electricity to avoid blackouts. The state also extended the life of several gas-fired power plants that were due to close, but that was not enough.
Brett Baty suffers UCL tear in right thumb and is heading for surgery
Any chance of Brett Baty supplying a storybook moment in the heat of a September pennant race likely just went out the window.
The Mets announced on Wednesday that Baty has a tear in the UCL of his right thumb. He will have surgery on Thursday to repair it. According to the Mets, typical recovery for an injury of this nature is five weeks.
The highly-touted third base prospect hurt the thumb while diving for a ball on Aug. 28 against the Rockies.
“It was a backhanded play where his thumb got down in the grass,” Buck Showalter said before Wednesday’s game. “It was actually a foul ball that he dove for and it bent back.”
Baty, who made his MLB debut on Aug. 17, went 7-for-38 (.184) in his first taste of the big leagues. In 394 plate appearances at Double-A this season, he slashed .312/.406/.544 with 19 home runs. His initial call-up was due to Eduardo Escobar’s oblique injury, which has since healed. As Luis Guillorme makes his way back from his own injury, the need for Baty to be on the active roster was going to decrease anyway, but the injury still comes at a tough time for a 22-year-old just learning the ins and outs of the big leagues.
“Talking to the doctors and getting our arms around it finally, there is a possibility that he will make it back,” Showalter said after Wednesday’s game. “The return on this is at a pretty high rate. I don’t want to get in a lot of medical stuff but over the years with this injury, we have a pretty good success rate. We also think there’s an outside possibility he could return this season.”
In his first at-bat as a big leaguer, Baty hit a home run in Atlanta. He collected a hit in each of his first three MLB games before falling into an 0-for-14 hole. The fact that Baty remained on the active roster once Escobar returned on Aug. 27 meant the Mets may have seen him as a piece of their team for the rest of the season (especially with rosters expanding on Sept. 1), but they won’t get a chance to test that out now.
To replace him on the active roster, the Mets called up outfielder Terrance Gore from Triple-A Syracuse.
()
Grandstand review: Florida Georgia Line sprint through what’s likely their final show together
The pandemic has been tough on all of us, including superstar country duo Florida Georgia Line, who played what could be their final show ever Wednesday night at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand.
Trouble started brewing between the remarkably successful pair, who scored 17 Top 5 hits over the past decade, in late 2020, when their disagreements over the presidential election and pandemic mandates spilled into the public, prompting speculation the line between Florida (Brian Kelley) and Georgia (Tyler Hubbard) was broken for good.
No no, they said, they were just taking a break to pursue solo careers. And yet their 2021 album “Life Rolls On” underperformed and FGL canceled the subsequent tour. They said it was due to COVID-19, but industry rumors suggested poor ticket sales were to blame.
Whatever the case, if Wednesday’s show was indeed the end, it was a particularly inauspicious one, in front of a still-appreciative if not sold-out crowd of 11,770.
It wasn’t even dark out when the group took the stage at 8:05 p.m., an unusually early start time for a country act, unless they’re the type to play a marathon set. FGL is most definitely not that type and barreled through 19 smash hits in a mere 75 minutes.
It often felt like Hubbard and Kelley were just going through the motions. They dutifully, if not enthusiastically, played a selection of their biggest hits — “This Is How We Roll,” “Get Your Shine On,” “Anything Goes,” “Dirt” — as well as a pair of songs where they were high-profile guests, Bebe Rexha’s “Meant to Be” and Morgan Wallen’s “Up Down.”
Watching FGL sprint through the set made it easy to forget just how big these guys were not that long ago. For a good eight years, they toured heavily and played numerous shows in the metro. They opened for Luke Bryan when he headlined TCF Bank Stadium in June 2015. Two years later, FGL drew more than 37,000 fans to Target Field for a show with Backstreet Boys and Nelly.
Those who weren’t paying attention Wednesday night might not have even realized this was (probably) the end of Florida Georgia Line. After their third song, “I Love My Country,” Hubbard briefly mentioned it was their final show. Later, after “H.O.L.Y.,” he spoke a bit more, thanked the crowd for their support and talked about moving on to the next chapter of their careers.
After closing out the show with their debut single “Cruise” — a song largely seen as the quintessential example of bro country — Hubbard and Kelley briefly hugged, slapped hands with some fans and walked off stage, presumably to two different buses, as Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Long as I Can See the Light” played over the loudspeakers and fireworks boomed overhead. Good luck with the solo careers, guys.
latest news Heat wave brings record temperatures to Southern California
The first day of a grueling heat wave brought new temperature records to the Los Angeles area.
Woodland Hills reached 112 degrees, breaking the previous daily record of 111 degrees set on Aug. 31, 1998, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.
The temperature could continue to climb “and it probably hasn’t yet,” said meteorologists.
Burbank’s high of 112 broke the previous daily record of 108 degrees set in 2017, and Sandberg reached 100 degrees, surpassing the previous high of 98 degrees, also in 2017, the weather service said.
The high of 109 degrees in Lancaster is tied with the daily record set in 1948, meteorologists said.
The San Diego Weather Service’s forecast office also reported two tied or broken high temperature records.
Idyllwild reached 96 degrees, beating the previous record of 94 set in 2017, the weather service said.
Campo, a small community southeast of San Diego near the US-Mexico border, hit 105 degrees, matching the daily record set in 1998, meteorologists said.
The scorching triple-digit heat has triggered what forecasters have warned will be a brutal week-long spell that will continue through Labor Day weekend and into Tuesday.
Scientists say climate change is worsening the effects of a ‘heat dome’, which typically brings scorching conditions to the state as summer fades into fall, and making it more deadly for people who cannot ask for help.
“The excessively long duration heat wave remains on target,” Oxnard Weather Service forecasters wrote Wednesday afternoon. “All excessive heat warnings went into effect today and will continue through Monday.”
Greg Weissert bounces back after dismal debut
ANAHEIM — It didn’t take Greg Weissert long to get over his major league debut. The rookie right-hander came out of Thursday night’s game after having hit two batters with his first two major league pitches and had a balk in between. He’d walked the next two guys and forced Aaron Boone to come out and get him.
Sitting in the dugout, catching his breath from a moment that clearly had snowballed on him, Weissert was surrounded by the teammates he’d basically just met. Aaron Judge sat down next to him and tried to make him laugh. After the game, Ron Marinaccio and Clarke Schmidt got him laughing and guided him out of the clubhouse. Even former teammates, like veteran Ryan Weber down in Scranton, texted him to try and help.
“I think it was a lot of anticipation and a lot of build up into that first debut after all the time in the minors and stuff like that,” Weissert said. “So it definitely sped up a little bit, but I was able to step back and take a look at it objectively and kind of went into the next one with a different mindset.”
The 27-year-old out of Fordham University shook it off quickly. In two appearances since, he has pitched four scoreless innings. Tuesday night, he came in an emergency situation when Jameson Taillon left the game after two innings having taken a line drive off his right forearm. Weissert pitched two scoreless innings, including getting out reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani and former AL MVP Mike Trout. Weissert got his first win.
“It feels great to put it behind me. It was definitely something to think about. But I knew that I got called for a reason,” Weissert said. “So I just stuck to my game plan and you know, talked to some guys down in Triple-A. Ryan Weber gave me some advice when I went back out there so it took some advice focused on my breathing and was able to get the job done in the next two.”
Weissert, who was the closer at Triple-A Scranton, has struck out five in 4.1 innings pitched. He has not walked a batter since his debut.
“It’s really good to see it and giving us two innings there after two [innings] two days ago,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “it’s not exactly how I’d want to do it, but he was so efficient. That was big, that set us up to kind of roll out the guys how we wanted to do it from that point on and credit to him. That first outing was rough, it was not good, and it’s easy to have it snowball on you up here. He kind of put his foot down.”
()
