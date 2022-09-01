Mukhtar hat trick for 19 goals, Nashville tops Rapids 4-1 – The Denver Post

News
Mukhtar hat trick for 19 goals, Nashville tops Rapids 4-1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored three goals to tie Austin’s Sebastián Driussi for the Major League Soccer lead in scoring with 19 goals and lead Nashville over the Colorado Rapids 4-1 on Wednesday night.
Mukhtar converted a 29th-minute penalty after Lucas Esteves knocked down Randall Leal from behind in the penalty area. Mukhtar put Nashville ahead 2-1 in the 54th and capped the score in the 75th.
It was Mukhtar’s second hat trick in MLS after a three-goal game against Chicago on July 17.
Jacob Shaffelburg scored in the 61st minute for Nashville (11-9-9).
Gyasi Zardes tied the Rapids score (8-12-8) in the 35th minute with his ninth league goal this season.
Next up for Nashville is a Saturday game against Austin at home, while the Rapids visit DC United on Sunday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
China expels former Communist Party and postal national security official
BEIJING:
China’s anti-corruption watchdog said on Wednesday it had expelled a former senior national security official from the ruling Communist Party.
The official, Liu Yanping, was also removed from his post.
Brandon Nimmo scales wall to rob HR as Jacob deGrom, Mets top Dodgers at raucous Citi Field
The only person who could get to Jacob deGrom on Wednesday was arguably the best player in the National League. The play of the night, though, came from one of the senior circuit’s most underrated players.
In the Mets’ 2-1 win over the Dodgers, the only Dodger run came from a Mookie Betts solo home run in the sixth inning. Everyone else in the Dodgers’ lineup went 2-for-24 off the two-time Cy Young winner. He struck out nine hitters and walked one, with the only two non-Betts hits going for measly singles. There would have been one more, very crushing hit, but some of the best outfield defense you’ll ever see kept that from happening.
Perhaps most encouraging, the Mets left deGrom in for a full seven innings, the first time this season that he’s recorded 21 outs in a game.
“Tonight, against the Dodgers, that was a great atmosphere,” deGrom said, noting yet again that after ramping up to a new season-high in innings, his arm felt fine. “The fans were in it the whole time, and that makes it a lot of fun. You’re playing important baseball.”
One of those outs, though, stands far, far above the rest.
Clinging to a one-run lead in the top of the seventh inning, deGrom’s 0-1 fastball to Justin Turner caught a little too much plate. He said after the game that the pitch was meant to be down in the strike zone and he missed his target. Turner whistled a line drive that was headed over the center field wall, which would have sent the rabid Citi Field crowd into a state of despondency. Instead, they let out a joyous cry in unison when Brandon Nimmo leapt into the wall and came back with the catch of his life.
“I knew it was hit well off the bat,” Nimmo said. “My concern was just getting back to the fence as quick as I could. But it was hit on a line, so I didn’t have time to look back at the wall. Fortunately, from playing out there a lot now, I had a feeling that I was near the wall and needed to go ahead and jump.”
“What a play,” Buck Showalter said. “When you look at minor-league players, one of the questions I ask is, ‘Can they turn hits into outs?’ I never ask if they can turn home runs into outs. Maybe I should. I don’t have much to compare that to.”
In the span of about five seconds, Nimmo saved the lead, deGrom’s chance for a win, and the energy of the crowd while showing the most on-field emotion of his career. The catch sent Nimmo into relative hysterics, screaming, pumping his fists and dapping up his fellow outfielders. Watching from the mound, deGrom seemed to be in disbelief, raising his arms to the heavens while a “I can’t believe that happened” look invaded his face.
Nimmo was asked what led to him showing so much emotion after the play.
“This had a playoff feel to it,” Nimmo said. “These are two really good teams going at it. Every little thing matters in these games. The culmination of the atmosphere, the teams that are playing and how important these games are becoming down the stretch.”
As Nimmo continues having the best all-around season of his career, on the eve of his free agency winter, the center fielder now has a play to lead his 2022 highlight reel. Any questions about whether he can hack it as a long-term option in center field should be directed to this play, in which a perfect marriage of speed, route to the ball, and defensive ability combined for an iconic moment of this Mets’ season.
“The timing was right on it, and everything worked out just perfectly,” said Nimmo, who declared that the best catch of his career.
The offense didn’t do much, but Starling Marte’s two-run homer was enough to put them near the finish line, and deGrom, Nimmo and the bullpen got them across. Adam Ottavino was spectacular in his one inning of work, getting Joey Gallo, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts to complete the eighth inning. Ottavino’s 1-2-3 mastery of the Dodgers prevented the go-ahead run from coming to the plate and also set up another electric moment.
With the Mets’ leading going into the ninth inning, Showalter brought in Edwin Diaz for the first time since Friday. More importantly, that meant Timmy Trumpet could play Diaz in. As the dominant closer made his bouncy jaunt from the bullpen to the pitcher’s mound, Timmy Trumpet played a live rendition of his earworm riff from “Narco”, which has accompanied Diaz to the mound all season.
“It was pretty fun,” Diaz said. “I tried to look up a little bit when I was running to see the reaction from the fans. I could feel the vibe from the fans. It was really exciting.”
Hearing it from Trumpet himself, rather than the stadium’s PA system, seemed to make Diaz even harder to hit.
Trea Turner was his first victim, striking out on three pitches. Then it was time for Freddie Freeman to bite the dust. He grounded out harmlessly to second base. Will Smith made the last out with a grounder to third. Good morning, good afternoon, good night, and don’t forget to tip the trumpet player.
Pete Hegseth: Have we seen this story before?
Pete Hegseth explained how liberals were spewing more “damning language and leaps of logic” about how the walls were “closing in” on former President Donald Trump in “The Ingraham Angle.”
PETE HEGSETH: Have we ever seen this story of Russia’s collusion with the Ukrainian phone call to the alleged silent money payments to Stormy Daniels? The Resistance Democrats and Ever-Trumppers still think they have the former president where they want him. The aftermath of the Mar-a-Lago raid, well, it was no different.
JASON CHAFFETZ: IT WAS LOW ENOUGH EVEN FOR JOE
Ah, yes, the oft-repeated, never-realized walls closing in, just as the knives are drawn. They love to pick it. And it’s not just the resistance fighters playing in this, but also Biden’s DOJ. In last night’s filing around midnight in response to his request for an independent special master to determine what would actually apply, they went out of their way to provide even more fodder for the chatter class, and the damning language and the leaps of logic only intensified.
Everyone will turn against him. It’s happening right now. And of course this can only lead to a conclusion: something they’ve been pining for for the past, you know, seven years.
Serena Williams beats No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit at US Open to reach 3rd Round
NEW YORK — Serena Williams can call it “evolving” or “retiring” or whatever she wants. And she can be coy about whether or not this U.S. Open will actually mark the end of her playing days. Those 23 Grand Slam titles earned that right.
If she keeps playing like this, who knows how long this farewell will last?
No matter what happens once her trip to Flushing Meadows is over, here is what is important to know after Wednesday night: The 40-year-old Williams is still around, she’s still capable of terrific tennis, she’s still winning — and, like the adoring spectators whose roars filled Arthur Ashe Stadium again — she’s ready for more.
Williams eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s second round to ensure that she will play at least one more singles match at what she’s hinted will be the last tournament of her illustrious career.
“There’s still a little left in me,” Williams said with a smile during her on-court interview, then acknowledged during her post-match news conference: ”These moments are clearly fleeting.”
After beating 80th-ranked Danka Kovinic in straight sets Monday, then collecting her 23rd victory in her past 25 matches against someone ranked Nos. 1 or 2 against Kontaveit on Wednesday, the six-time champion at Flushing Meadows will play Friday for a spot in the fourth round.
Her opponent will be Ajla Tomljanovic, a 29-year-old Australian who is ranked 46th. They’ve never met, but Tomljanovic, who said she considers herself a Williams fan, figures she knows what to anticipate from the American — and from those in the seats.
“I was playing on Court 7 both of my matches so far at the same time as her, and I could hear the crowd. I’m like, ‘Court 7 isn’t that close.’ I kept thinking, ‘Oh, my God, that’s annoying me and I’m not even playing against her.’ I don’t know how I’m going to do it,” Tomljanovic said. “What I’m going to focus on is to keep the scoreline close, because I think she gets dangerous if she gets up. She’s the best when she gets ahead.”
On Wednesday, Williams hit serves at up to 119 mph, stayed with Kontaveit during lengthy exchanges of big swings from the baselines and conjured up some of her trademark brilliance when it was needed most.
After pulling out a tight first set, then faltering in the second, Williams headed to the locker room for a bathroom break before the third.
Something had to give, someone had to blink.
When they resumed, it was Williams who lifted her level and emerged as the better player.
Just as she’s done so many times, on so many stages, with so much at stake.
“I’m just Serena. After I lost the second set, I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness, I better give my best effort because this could be it,’” Williams said, surely echoing the thoughts of everyone paying any attention.
“I never get to play like this — since ’98, really,” she said. “Literally, I’ve had an ‘X’ on my back since ’99,” the year she claimed her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open at age 17.
Whatever rust accumulated when Williams missed about a year of action before returning to the tour in late June appears to have vanished. She was 1-3 in 2022 entering the U.S. Open.
“Now it’s kind of coming together,” Williams said. “I mean, it had to come together today.”
Williams has doubles to play, too. She and her sister, Venus, have won 14 major championships as a team and will begin that event Thursday night.
Kontaveit, a 26-year-old from Estonia, is a powerful hitter in her own right, the sort that spread across women’s tennis over the past two decades after a pair of siblings from Compton, California, changed the game.
But there’s a caveat attached to Kontaveit’s ranking: She has never won so much as one quarterfinal match at any Grand Slam tournament in 30 career appearances.
So maybe that’s why, much like with Kovinic 48 hours earlier, Williams’ opponent was introduced just by her name, and Kontaveit walked out to a smattering of applause. Williams, in contrast, got the full treatment: highlight video, a listing of her many accolades and a loud greeting from folks part of the largest U.S. Open attendance ever at a night session, 29,959, eclipsing the record set Monday.
“It was her moment,” Kontaveit said. “Of course, this is totally about her.”
As strident a competitor as tennis, or any sport, has seen, as rightly self-confident in her abilities as any athlete, Williams was not about to think of this whole exercise as merely a celebration of her career.
She came to New York wanting to win, of course.
Wearing the same glittery crystal-encrusted top and diamond-accented sneakers — replete with solid gold shoelace tags and the word “Queen” on the right one, “Mama” on the left — that she sported Monday, Williams was ready for prime time.
The match began with Kontaveit grabbing the first five points, Williams the next five. And on they went, back and forth. Kontaveit’s mistakes were cheered — even faults, drawing an admonishment for the crowd from chair umpire Alison Hughes about making noise between serves.
Early in the third set, Kontaveit hit a cross-court forehand that caught the outermost edge of a sideline. A video on the stadium screens showed just how close it was, confirming that the ball did, indeed, land in. That brought out boos from the stands. Williams raised her arm and wagged a finger, telling her backers not to cause a fuss.
If anything, Kontaveit received more acknowledgment from the player trying to defeat her than anyone else, as Williams would respond to great shots with a nod or a racket clap.
“They were not rooting against me. They just wanted Serena to win so bad,” Kontaveit said, calling the treatment she received “fair,” even if it was “something I never experienced before.”
Williams broke for a 5-4 edge when Kontaveit pushed a backhand long, spurring yelling spectators to rise to their feet — and Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, jumped right in, too, waving his arms in her direction, a few rows in front of where Venus and Tiger Woods were two seats apart.
But with a chance to serve out that set, Williams briefly lost her way. A double-fault made it 5-all.
Eventually they went to a tiebreaker, and at 3-3, a chant of “Let’s go, Serena!” broke out, accompanied by rhythmic clapping. Soon, Williams delivered a 101 mph service winner and a 91 mph ace to seal that set.
To Kontaveit’s credit, she did not fold, did not let the disappointment linger. Instead, she raced to a 3-0 edge in the second with 10 winners and zero unforced errors.
In the third, it was Williams who gained the upper hand, and it seemed every point she won elicited an enthusiastic response. After a swinging forehand volley winner put Williams a game from victory, she raised both arms, then clenched her left fist.
One game, and five minutes later, it was over — and her stay at the U.S. Open could proceed.
Asked whether she’s a title contender, Williams answered: “I can not think that far. I’m having fun and I’m enjoying it.”
___
Five-run third inning sinks Twins in loss to Red Sox
The Twins returned home from Houston last week on a six-game losing streak, their longest of the year, staring up in the standings four games behind Cleveland.
The period of time since they returned to Target Field has been marked by better play, the Twins slicing into the Guardians’ lead. Though they lost on Wednesday night 6-5 to Boston in the series finale with a ninth-inning rally coming up just short, they leave home in a much better place than they were a week ago. The Twins head into an off day — and then a month of September that sees them tackling a schedule chock full of games against division rivals — 1 1/2 games behind Cleveland.
While one big swing from Nick Gordon turned the Twins’ fortunes a night earlier, the Red Sox had one of their own on Wednesday night. After a fielder’s choice in which Jose Miranda tried to nab the lead runner rather than stepping on first base and instead got no outs to load the bases, Rafael Devers lined a grand slam in the third inning off starter Joe Ryan that landed just barely over the wall in left-center.
Another home run from J.D. Martinez shortly after put the Red Sox up five, a deficit that the Twins chipped away at but could never quite recover from.
The Twins came just a couple feet away from tying the game in the eighth inning when Gordon, Tuesday’s hero, smoked a double high off the wall in right field. A pair of runs came around to score, bringing the Twins the closest they had been all night, but Gordon, who didn’t move quickly out of the box, was thrown out at third for the final out of the inning, trying to stretch the hit into a triple.
The Twins scored a run in the eighth inning on Luis Arraez’s sacrifice fly, and the designated hitter was responsible for bringing home their first two runs, too, hitting his eighth home run of the year in the third inning. Those were the only two runs the Twins scored in the loss against Red Sox starter Michael Wacha, who threw six innings and struck out seven in his start.
