NBA champion Damion Lee returns to Calvert Hall to celebrate his Baltimore debut – The Denver Post
The resilient path taken by 2010 Calvert Hall graduate and NBA champion Damion Lee includes a prep school in Connecticut, two colleges and time in the G League before breaking into the league with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018.
In June, the 29-year-old guard hit the peak of his career when he helped the Golden State Warriors win the NBA title with a 4-2 series win over the Boston Celtics.
On Tuesday, he was back at Calvert Hall, enjoying another special night with family, friends, former teammates and coaches as they celebrated a high school career that included a Baltimore Catholic League championship at the Lee’s senior season.
When Lee stepped on the mic, moments after becoming the fourth Cardinals player to wear his NBA jersey on the wall at Alumni Memorial Gym, he exclaimed, “This is crazy! It’s really crazy up there!”
Lee, who in July signed a one-year contract to play for the Phoenix Suns after averaging 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists for Golden State last season, has regained the way out of his high school gymnasium with a smashing success story based on hard work and belief.
“It’s awesome – I love it,” Lee said. “It’s just a matter of hard work. I think that’s the main thing in life – whatever your dreams are, you chase them, you double them and you don’t let anyone talk you out of it. Having support, I think, has always been the most important thing to me – the support of my family, my friends, my coaches, everyone who has always pushed me and made sure to keep me on track.
Lee transferred to Calvert Hall from Mount Saint Joseph during his junior year and proved a valuable endgame in helping the Cardinals win the BCL Championship as a senior in 2010.
Earning second-team All-Metro honors, he was a fierce defender and rebounder who had a knack for making timely baskets. Former Calvert Hall coach John Bauersfeld says the young guard’s intangibles have proven to be much more valuable.
“I think what he brought to us when he came to Calvert Hall was incredible energy. He’s a great personality to be around – a very positive guy, glass half full and his outlook on things is so positive Bauersfeld said “He gave us a little bit more confidence that we can beat the teams we had struggled against, like St. Joe and St. Frances and even Towson Catholic back then.”
Lee enjoyed his special night, reuniting with some of his former Calvert Hall teammates for a group photo and enjoying the company of his loved ones, including his wife, Sydel Curry-Lee, and 9-month-old son, Daxon. . Sydel is the younger sister of Steph and Seth Curry and the daughter of Dell Curry, making Lee one of the most famous families in basketball history.
“It’s amazing how this all happened – it was 12 years ago,” said Lee, who played at Drexel and Louisville before turning pro. “I always tell people when I graduated from high school, if you had told me I would be in the NBA and even something like that [jersey ceremony] would happen, I don’t really believe it, because for me, it was just about going to university. How do I go to college… it wasn’t to be an NBA player. It’s just something that happened along the way.
“I’m grateful, I’m blessed and I’m here and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. I have to keep working, keep working to make sure I can improve and be here for the long haul. term.
On the wall, Lee joined Duane Ferrell (class of 1984), Juan Dixon (1994) and Cardinals sophomore coach Gary Neal (2002) as four Calvert Hall graduates who achieved their ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.
“Having the type of career that Damion has had shows a lot about his character, his dedication, his discipline, his work ethic, and that’s important,” Neal said. “When [current high school players] come here and they see these jerseys on the wall, it means a lot. It means that you have accomplished something at the highest level in what you have decided to do. Damion had a great career.
Tony La Russa reportedly is out indefinitely after leaving the Chicago White Sox yesterday on doctors’ direction
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely, according to a report Wednesday from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.
Nightengale reported La Russa is “undergoing further testing with his personal doctors in Arizona.”
Wednesday will be the team’s second straight game without the Hall of Famer.
The Sox announced about 50 minutes before Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field that La Russa would be out at the direction of his doctors.
La Russa, 77, is in the second season of his second stint with the Sox. Last season they won their first division title since 2008, but this year has been filled with injuries and inconsistencies. The Sox are in third place in the American League Central and three games under .500.
Bench coach Miguel Cairo managed Tuesday’s 9-7 loss.
La Russa is second all-time among major-league managers with 2,884 victories. He won World Series titles with Oakland (1989) and St. Louis (2006, 2011).
He managed the Sox from 1979-86 and returned for 2021 with the hopes of taking a talented young team to the next level after the South Siders were eliminated in the wild-card round in 2020.
The Sox made the playoffs last season but were eliminated in the American League Division Series by the Houston Astros in four games.
Projected to be one of the top teams in baseball this season, the Sox instead find themselves six games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians on the final day of August.
Community sparks hope and support for Atlanta woman in need of heart transplant
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A community comes together to help a mother of three.
Atlanta woman diagnosed with heart failure and medical bills pile up as she pursues heart transplant
William Moore remembers discovering that his wife, Laquedia Moore, was ill.
“I’m like, what’s going on with you guys? She was responsive, but she wasn’t herself,” Moore said.
Moore says that at first his wife didn’t understand why she felt so weak and tired.
“We kept going to different doctors and to the emergency room. And they just kept diagnosing with his different stuff, like they thought it was acid reflux,” Moore said.
But it wasn’t acid reflux. It was something much more serious. Doctors realized it was “peripartum cardiomyopathy”, that is, heart failure.
Laquedia Moore’s heart was only functioning at 10% capacity. So now the 31-year-old needs a heart transplant.
“We have been in the hospital for two and a half weeks now. I’ve been by her bedside day and night, just to support her. It’s hard to watch your wife go through this.
She got on the heart transplant list, which is the first step to being matched with a donor. But the costs of medical bills will continue to get more and more expensive.
“It’s just a moment where I’m like, I have no control. And it breaks my heart,” Moore said.
The family created a GoFundMe account, and so far it has raised over $30,000.
“Let’s go give her a new heart.” Let’s give her a new heart,” Moore said. “We are eternally grateful to the world.”
NOTE: CBS46 does not review or endorse GoFundMe accounts. Donate at your own risk.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.
First look: Heat going old school with Classic jersey this season
The Miami Heat on Wednesday formally released the Classic Edition jerseys they will wear this season.
The Heat initially wore the uniform style from the franchise’s 1988 inception through 1999. The Heat also brought the jersey style back for the 2015-16 season.
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing around 150 stores and laying off around 20% of its workforce
NEW YORK — Bed bath actions & Beyond lost nearly a quarter of its value on Wednesday after the struggling home goods retailer announced a restructuring that includes store closures, layoffs and a possible stock offering.
The company said it secured more than $500 million in new funding and cut its workforce by 20%.
It plans to close around 150 namesake stores but will retain its Buy Buy Baby chain.
Bed Bath &Beyond also said it would return to its original strategy of focusing on national brands, instead of pushing its own store brands.
It reverses a strategy adopted by its former CEO Mark Tritton who was ousted in June after less than three years at the helm amid falling sales and supply chain issues.
Executives in a call with analysts on Wednesday promised that what makes the new approach different is that it won’t revert to its “stock-it-high” approach to merchandising.
Mara Sirhal, Executive Vice President and Brand President Bed Bath & Beyond brand division, said on the call that customers communicated that “national brands are an important part of their shopping experience with us.”
The company said it was working closely with its suppliers.
The retailer said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday that it may offer, issue and sell common stock from time to time. She plans to use the proceeds to pay off her debt, among other uses.
Bed Bath & Beyond, based in Union, New Jersey, has been dealing with a lot of turbulence recently. In mid-August, activist shareholder Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder of online pet retailer Chewy Inc., sold his entire stake in Bed Bath. & Beyond after buying a big stake a few months before and committing to big changes.
The company said it was still looking for a permanent CEO. Board member Sue Gove took over as interim CEO, replacing Tritton. Tritton was previously director of merchandising at Target, where the more than 30 new brands he introduced played a key role in revitalizing that business.
Chief Operating Officer John Hartmann is leaving the company and eliminating this position.
The company said it expects comparable sales to decline 26% in its second fiscal quarter. It is expected to release its final results next month.
The shares fell 24%, or $2.92, to $9.19 in early trading on Wednesday, after closing down more than 9% at $12.11 in regular markets on Tuesday.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Vikings acquire wide receiver/punt returner Jalen Reagor from Eagles, waive Ihmir Smith-Marsette
The Vikings acquired wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday to be their new punt returner.
The Vikings sent the Eagles a 2024 conditional fourth- or fifth-round draft pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick that they got from Houston on Tuesday in a trade that brought them defensive lineman Ross Blacklock. To make room on the roster, the Vikings waived wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who had been in line to be their punt returner but struggled in the preseason.
A source said it’s possible Smith-Marsette could return to Minnesota on the practice squad if he clears waivers.
Reagor was taken by the Eagles with the No. 21 pick in the 2020 draft. That was one spot before Minnesota took Justin Jefferson at No. 22.
While Reagor has just 64 catches in his first two NFL seasons, Jefferson has become one of the NFL’s top receivers. Reagor has 35 career NFL returns for a 9.2-yard average.
The Vikings kept just five receivers when rosters were trimmed Wednesday to 53 players, and they remain at five with Smith-Marsette being let go.
Reagor has salary-cap numbers of $1.816 million in 2022 and $2.419 million in 2023, with both remaining years guaranteed. The Vikings next May must make a call on his fifth-year option for 2024.
