Nba Champion Damion Lee Returns To Calvert Hall To Celebrate His Baltimore Debut – The Denver Post

The resilient path taken by 2010 Calvert Hall graduate and NBA champion Damion Lee includes a prep school in Connecticut, two colleges and time in the G League before breaking into the league with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018.

In June, the 29-year-old guard hit the peak of his career when he helped the Golden State Warriors win the NBA title with a 4-2 series win over the Boston Celtics.

On Tuesday, he was back at Calvert Hall, enjoying another special night with family, friends, former teammates and coaches as they celebrated a high school career that included a Baltimore Catholic League championship at the Lee’s senior season.

When Lee stepped on the mic, moments after becoming the fourth Cardinals player to wear his NBA jersey on the wall at Alumni Memorial Gym, he exclaimed, “This is crazy! It’s really crazy up there!”

Lee, who in July signed a one-year contract to play for the Phoenix Suns after averaging 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists for Golden State last season, has regained the way out of his high school gymnasium with a smashing success story based on hard work and belief.

“It’s awesome – I love it,” Lee said. “It’s just a matter of hard work. I think that’s the main thing in life – whatever your dreams are, you chase them, you double them and you don’t let anyone talk you out of it. Having support, I think, has always been the most important thing to me – the support of my family, my friends, my coaches, everyone who has always pushed me and made sure to keep me on track.

Lee transferred to Calvert Hall from Mount Saint Joseph during his junior year and proved a valuable endgame in helping the Cardinals win the BCL Championship as a senior in 2010.

Earning second-team All-Metro honors, he was a fierce defender and rebounder who had a knack for making timely baskets. Former Calvert Hall coach John Bauersfeld says the young guard’s intangibles have proven to be much more valuable.

“I think what he brought to us when he came to Calvert Hall was incredible energy. He’s a great personality to be around – a very positive guy, glass half full and his outlook on things is so positive Bauersfeld said “He gave us a little bit more confidence that we can beat the teams we had struggled against, like St. Joe and St. Frances and even Towson Catholic back then.”

Lee enjoyed his special night, reuniting with some of his former Calvert Hall teammates for a group photo and enjoying the company of his loved ones, including his wife, Sydel Curry-Lee, and 9-month-old son, Daxon. . Sydel is the younger sister of Steph and Seth Curry and the daughter of Dell Curry, making Lee one of the most famous families in basketball history.

“It’s amazing how this all happened – it was 12 years ago,” said Lee, who played at Drexel and Louisville before turning pro. “I always tell people when I graduated from high school, if you had told me I would be in the NBA and even something like that [jersey ceremony] would happen, I don’t really believe it, because for me, it was just about going to university. How do I go to college… it wasn’t to be an NBA player. It’s just something that happened along the way.

“I’m grateful, I’m blessed and I’m here and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. I have to keep working, keep working to make sure I can improve and be here for the long haul. term.

On the wall, Lee joined Duane Ferrell (class of 1984), Juan Dixon (1994) and Cardinals sophomore coach Gary Neal (2002) as four Calvert Hall graduates who achieved their ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.

“Having the type of career that Damion has had shows a lot about his character, his dedication, his discipline, his work ethic, and that’s important,” Neal said. “When [current high school players] come here and they see these jerseys on the wall, it means a lot. It means that you have accomplished something at the highest level in what you have decided to do. Damion had a great career.

()