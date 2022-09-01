News
New Jersey girl, two, dies after being stuck in hot car in driveway for SEVEN HOURS
- Rescuers were called to the home in Franklin Township, New Jersey, on Tuesday after a young girl was reported in cardiac arrest
- The two-year-old had been left in a hot car parked in the driveway until seven.
- The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene, and the moans of the parents echoed in the neighborhood: the mother was taken by ambulance
- An investigation has been opened: neighbors described the mother and father as good parents for their daughters
A two-year-old girl has died in New Jersey after being left in a hot car parked in the family’s driveway for seven hours.
On Tuesday, first responders were called to the home in Franklin Township, which borders Princeton.
The child was spotted by a neighbor in the family’s gray Honda Civic, parked in the driveway on Summerall Road, and the neighbor – a firefighter – called an ambulance.
The caller said a child went into cardiac arrest and CPR was performed on the toddler, but the little girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
The police knocked on the door to inform them of the tragedy, and the parents were devastated to learn what had happened.
The gray Honda Civic the child died in is seen parked in the driveway of the house
The parents were informed by the police, who knocked on their door, of the death of their daughter
A woman is seen outside the house, where floral tributes have been laid
“They were just screaming in pain and anguish. She collapsed to the ground and he went to console her,’ a neighbor told NBC New York.
The mother was taken to an ambulance, the neighbor said.
“They’re great parents. I’ve seen them be very loving and adore their daughters.
Treana Huntley, who lived across from them, told the Franklin Reporter that the sound of the parents moaning was devastating.
“It was heartbreaking, it almost made me want to burst into tears,” she said.
“As a mother, just hearing this pain from another mother was very hurtful to hear.
“I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.
The car is seen being pulled from the house
Treana Huntley, who lived opposite the family, said the parents’ cries were devastating
She said death hit the whole neighborhood.
“This whole block was very emotional,” she said.
The cause of death is unconfirmed and the family has not been named.
The child is the 22nd to die this year in the United States after being left in a hot car, four of which happened in one week in August, according to kidsandcars.com.
Director Amber Rollins is working with families who have lost children in tragic crashes to make technology that could prevent more deaths a requirement in all new vehicles.
Kids and Car Safety, along with parents, have sent a letter to Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of the Department for Transport, urging him to move forward with the provision passed in the Infrastructure Bill last year.
“Every parent has made mistakes no matter what it looks like. Unfortunately some of the mistakes result in tragedy and none of us expect that,’ Elizabeth Crapo, whose young daughter Marah died after being left in a car, told the organization. “And all of a sudden, you’re part of this club that no one wants to be part of.”
“I failed in my work as a protector. I let my child down,’ Marah’s father Austin Crapo said.
“I promise you, no one could make me feel worse. »
Daily selections from Sedgefield and Haydock
Thursday racing tips feature selections from Sedgefield and Haydock.
talkSPORT has gone through the cards and race form so you don’t have to, with UK racing betting tips.
888Sport – Bet £10, get £30 + £10 at the casino – CLAIM HERE*
Sedgefield Racing Tips
1:00 p.m.: My little Toni 4/7
Has made good progress this season and may have found something missing after finishing second last time at this course which was only a short head.
Class 5 was suitable, but as it improves on this step, the lower weight should be fine, especially with Brian Hughes on board.
1:30 p.m.: Master Malachy 10/11 (NB)
Another favorite bet is the best odds in this small field.
Only four runners and another led by Hughes for Donald McCain, despite being the highest weight, is just in winning form.
He won on his hunting debut last time out winning by just under two lengths against a top-tier winner and is clearly the one to beat this time too.
2.00: Caramelized 11/8 (NAP)
Has been seen a few times on the flat but is a decent hurdler, having been seen to great effect in a Class 3 last August winning by nine lengths.
He’s only had two hurdle efforts since then, including in a 2nd year, but has been neutered since then and could make a hurdle return for the second time this season.
The four-year-old was just five behind, ranked seventh at Market Rasen in July and dropping back in class will also be a huge bonus to his chances.
Haydock Race Tips
3:40 p.m.: Zabbie 7/4
William Buick has been on fire this season, even more recently, with 17 wins in just 61 outings.
Zabbie finished just a length behind Mehme last time out and lost a pound for this race from Newmarket.
But that was in class 2 and now she’s coming back to class 5.
Despite good progress for a two-year-old, he should therefore be a big favorite in this area. provided her rivals don’t improve drastically either.
4h15: Allayaali 15/2 one way
Throw Jim Crowley on board wearing Shadwell colors at your own risk, this three-year-old, one of only two in the field, has a huge chance at a high price.
The Dubai Poet odds also have a good chance but not enough to attract a bet in this small lot.
Allayaali can be forgiven last time as she may have needed to run after a long break.
The filly won well in a Class 2 at Doncaster last September and then followed it up with a second place in the Group 3 company at Newmarket, which might be too expensive.
edge
Premier League sack race: Rodgers favorite as Tuchel odds slashed
CROSSING THE BORDER
Ross Barkley next club odds: Rangers lead Everton for ex-Chelsea star
FREE
Premier League Offer: Get £5 Free Bet No Deposit With CopyBet
bet smart
Smart Acca predicts 40/1 triple: Xhaka, Neves and Soucek will be carded tonight
THIS IS THE MAN
Next Bournemouth manager odds: Sean Dyche set to take over at Dean Court
GREAT OFFER
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest: Get £30 Free Bets with Betfair
New Customer Sign-up Offers
Remember to gamble responsibly
A responsible player is a person who:
- Set time and money limits before playing
- Only plays with money he can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Don’t play if upset, angry or depressed
- GamCare – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org
For help with gambling problems call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit
www.gamstop.co.uk be excluded from all UK regulated gambling websites.
Identity crime is at an all time high. Here are 3 ways to protect yourself
d3sign | time | Getty Images
The pandemic has spurred identity theft
Since the start of 2020, consumers have lost an estimated $886 million in fraud specifically related to Covid-19 as criminals exploited the pandemic to rob shoppers online and in other forums, according to FTC data. until August 30.
Scams involving government benefits like unemployment assistance have also increased during the pandemic, for example. In such cases, criminals have used consumers’ personal data – most of which was stolen in past data breaches – to claim unemployment benefits on behalf of others.
“It was a huge driver of a lot of the fraud” last year, according to ITRC chief executive Eva Velasquez.
Since unemployment benefits are taxable, victims often discover fraud during tax season and must take steps to rectify their status with the IRS – as well as prevent future impacts like damaged credit or opening of financial accounts in their name.
“The identity crime explosion within government benefits and service platforms has declined in 2022, but is nowhere near pre-pandemic levels,” Velasquez said. “We certainly see a much higher baseline in this area.”
Identity theft related to social media accounts also increased in 2021, with the number of reported incidents jumping 1,044% from 2020, according to the ITRC.
These scams typically involve thieves taking over a social media account — using stolen credentials — and exploiting the user’s followers to perpetuate further fraud, Velasquez said.
For example, a scammer might post about a fake charity on a user’s Instagram account, giving an air of legitimacy and trust; followers can then donate to this fake charity or otherwise leak personal information which also leads criminals to hack into their account, Velasquez explained.
“It’s like this wildfire that started and all these sparks keep starting new wildfires,” she said.
3 tips for consumers to protect themselves
Here are some tips for consumers to protect themselves from identity-related scams, according to Velasquez.
- Go to the source. Do not engage if you receive an urgent or official-looking email, text or direct message on social media, but you have not initiated the contact, especially if they request information from account identification, social security number, or financial account. information. “It’s a huge red flag,” Velasquez said. “I don’t care if they say it’s the IRS, your friend, the Department of Homeland Security, or your utility provider.” Log into that organization’s app or website, call their official phone number, or contact the entity in any other usual way to verify that they are the ones contacting you.
- Enable multi-factor authentication. Multi-factor authentication, also known as two-step verification, provides an extra layer of account security in case a fraudster gets your ID or other credentials. After a successful login, the user will be prompted for a second identity verification, such as a six-digit code texted to the registered mobile number. However, simply opting for two-step authentication isn’t enough – account holders don’t have to share their one-time passwords with anyone either. Scammers can successfully obtain these codes and then break into user accounts, pretending to be someone you know.
- Choose a complex password. Consumers can prevent account takeover by using a complex and unique login password. It may sound simple, but individuals are clearly not following the advice: 123456 is the most commonly leaked password on the dark web. Choose a password of 12 characters or more and don’t use the same one twice. use a password manager or write down passwords. For those worried about losing that piece of paper: This approach isn’t as risky as reusing simple passwords for all accounts, Velasquez said.
Indiana girl Tracy Sue Walker identified as remains found in Tennessee over 30 years ago
The skeletal remains of a young girl discovered in Tennessee more than 30 years ago have been identified as a 15-year-old girl from Indiana who disappeared in the 1970s.
The unidentified body that investigators had called “Baby Girl” was matched to Tracy Sue Walker using DNA technology, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations announced Tuesday.
Walker disappeared in 1978 from Lafayette, Indiana – nearly 400 miles from where her body was discovered in Campbell County, Tennessee.
How she ended up across multiple state lines and how she died remains a mystery, investigators said.
Walker’s body was found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley on April 3, 1985, about seven years after he disappeared.
Forensic anthropologists were unable to identify the body, but confirmed the remains were those of a white woman, likely aged 10 to 15 – prompting investigators to call her affectionately “Baby Girl”.
More than two decades after the body was recovered, investigators submitted a sample of the remains to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in hopes of finding out who she was.
University scientists developed a DNA profile which was entered into the Combined DNA Index System, as well as the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
In 2013, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigations agent and intelligence analyst re-examined the case, looking for new leads that might uncover who Baby Girl was.
Finally – nine years later – investigators have made a breakthrough in the case after sending a sample of the girl’s remains to a private lab that analyzes human DNA.
Scientists at the lab, Othram, performed forensic genetic genealogy testing and in June found a possible relative of the child who shared a similar DNA profile in Indiana.
Tennessee investigators identified potential family members in Lafayette, Indiana, using DNA information. They contacted a person, who confirmed that a family member had disappeared from the area in 1978.
Working with Lafayette police, investigators obtained family DNA standards for possible Baby Girl siblings and submitted them to the DNA database.
This week, the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification confirmed that Baby Girl was actually Walker.
Now the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is focused on what happened to Walker.
The bureau is asking anyone with information about the case or knowledge of who Walker was with before his death to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
ICYMI: Chengdu in China and its 21 million inhabitants enter confinement
The move comes after the city reported 157 COVID-19[feminine]
Covid-19
Covid-19 or novel coronavirus is a pandemic that caused wide-ranging economic turmoil and volatility in financial markets in 2020. The first cases of Covid-19 were reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Since then, the virus has spread globally, infecting millions of people worldwide.
Covid-19 or novel coronavirus is a pandemic that caused wide-ranging economic turmoil and volatility in financial markets in 2020. The first cases of Covid-19 were reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Since then , the virus has spread globally. , infecting millions of people worldwide. The virus has been extremely controversial, especially in the United States, which became highly politicized during the 2020 presidential election. The Covid-19 pandemic is completely unprecedented in modern times, the most recent example being the 1918 flu epidemic. Financial markets and global economies were utterly unprepared for the scale of the virus, causing mass shutdowns, unemployment and other hardship in an effort to contain and mitigate the virus. How has Covid-19 affected the markets? Virtually every asset has been impacted in some way by Covid-19. At first, financial markets and equities crashed, with the nadir coming in March 2020 in the US and Europe. Widespread shutdowns have led to economic paralysis, prompting stimulus packages to help keep national economies functioning. The result has been a depreciation of currencies such as the US dollar, with the Federal Reserve printing billions of dollars to mitigate economic losses. Forex markets have since experienced historic levels of volatility, leading some to classify the Covid-19 pandemic as a Black Swan event. Financial markets have mostly rebounded in 2020 at the time of writing, although many headwinds remain in terms of economic recovery. Currently, unemployment rates and other indicators remain problematic and, when coupled with rising infection rates, portend further monetary policy action or stimulus in Europe and the United States. As of this writing, there is no vaccine for Covid-19, although several companies such as Pfizer and Moderna are close to producing a viable vaccine.
case yesterday with mass testing to be carried out from Thursday to Sunday. All residents have been ordered to stay home, with households allowed to send only one person, once a day, to pick up groceries. But at least there is some leeway in the sense that people can leave town but only after testing negative in the last 24 hours.
In some context, Chengdu is home to a population of around 21 million and accounts for around 1.7% of China’s GDP. There are a number of key manufacturing sites in the city, such as Foxconn and Toyota. So this only adds to more concerns about supply disruptions and it comes after news that Guangzhou and Shenzhen also tightened restrictions last week.
Shohei Ohtani adds to Yankees misery in August with 3-point outburst against Gerrit Cole – The Denver Post
ANAHEIM – Gerrit Cole and the Yankees just have to be happy that August is over.
The Yankees ace fell victim to a shaky defense behind him, then blamed for misfiring one of the best hitters on the planet. It all allowed Shohei Ohtani to hit a game-winning home run against Cole, leading the Angels to a 3-2 win over the Yankees on Wednesday night at Angels Stadium.
The Yankees (79-52) have lost four of their last five games and finish August with a 10-18 record and a -12 point differential, the worst month for the Bombers since September 1991. The Yankees lost all three-game series to the Angels (57-74) and finished their West Coast trip with a 3-4 record after splitting the four-game series with the A’s. They are the two worst teams of the American League West.
The Bombers must be hoping that returning to the familiarity of the AL East, where they face the Rays this weekend, will put them back on track. A month ago, the Yankees held a 15-game lead over the Rays in the division, now they enter the Trop only six games (only five in the loss column).
Cole allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits and one walk. He withdrew four.
The bottom of the sixth started nearly four minutes late as security accosted a fan who had jumped the fence, handcuffed him and slowly dragged him off the field. Cole threw a few pitches during the delay and sent Max Stassi flying to center.
Josh Donaldson moved deep to his right to get the ground ball from David Fletcher, but his first throw was clear of a stretching DJ LeMahieu, allowing the shortstop A’s to reach the second. Cole actually went out of his way to hit Donaldson in the back after that play.
But the Yankees ace didn’t expect the inning to roll over him.
Mike Trout reached when Isiah Kiner-Falefa threw a ground ball at him, unable to even get a kick. Cole fell behind Ohtani 2-0, then threw a fastball just over the heart of the plate, waist high which Ohtani obliterated.
The 427-foot three-point shot that disappeared into the trees behind the center field wall gave the Angels the lead. It was Ohtani’s 30th home run of the season and his first out of Cole in his career. The reigning Angels MVP was hitting .177 against Cole in 18 plate appearances prior to this game.
The unearned run was the ninth the Yankees have given up this month. The Yankees’ defense hasn’t been as sharp as it was in the first half of the season, when they had the best record in baseball. They’ve allowed just 24 unearned runs all season.
And with the Yankees offense still struggling, they were held back inside the park by Patrick Sandoval. He allowed two runs on three hits. The Angels southpaw struck out seven and walked two. It was the 35th game this season the Yankees haven’t hit a home run and they’re just 11-24 in those games.
Putin brings India and China to Russia for US-challenging war games
Russia is holding major military exercises involving China and India as President Vladimir Putin fends off attempts by the United States and its allies to isolate it during its invasion of Ukraine.
More than 50,000 soldiers and 5,000 pieces of military equipment, including more than 140 aircraft and 60 warships, are to take part in the week-long Vostok-2022 war games that begin Thursday in Russia’s far east. , including naval exercises in the Sea of Japan.
The regular exercises bring together member states and partners of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization from the former Soviet republics.
Even as the United States woos India as a defense partner and urges it not to undermine international sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine, the government in New Delhi sends a small military detachment of 75 men in military exercises. They include Gurkha troops and representatives from the navy and air force, although India does not send naval or air assets to Russia.
India, which has already taken part in the drills, has avoided taking sides in Russia’s war in Ukraine, in part because of its reliance on Moscow as the main arms supplier amid ongoing border tensions with neighboring China and Pakistan. Yet the South Asian nation voted against Russia on the issue for the first time in a procedural vote last week at the United Nations Security Council that allowed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to address the body by video link.
India has also suspended moves to jointly produce helicopters and suspended another plan to buy about 30 fighters from Russia.
The Defense Ministry in Beijing said China’s army, air force and navy are taking part in the drills, which aim to strengthen military coordination. The Global Times, backed by the Chinese Communist Party, said this year’s drills will focus on possible threats, particularly from the United States in the Pacific region.
China refused to criticize Russia for its six-month invasion of Ukraine and condemned US and European sanctions against Moscow. But he avoided siding with Putin in providing military technology and supplies for Russia’s war effort because of the risk of secondary US sanctions.
China’s role in the drills “cannot be seen as supporting” Russia in the conflict, said Vasily Kashin, a Russian military expert at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics. “It just shows us that military-to-military ties are continuing as usual.”
Russia’s ally Belarus is also participating in Vostok-2022 along with the former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Tajkistan and other states including Syria, Algeria, Mongolia, Laos and Nicaragua.
