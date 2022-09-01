New Jersey girl, two, dies after being stuck in hot car in driveway for SEVEN HOURS

Thursday racing tips feature selections from Sedgefield and Haydock.

talkSPORT has gone through the cards and race form so you don’t have to, with UK racing betting tips.

Allayaali is a huge price for his return to disability

Sedgefield Racing Tips

1:00 p.m.: My little Toni 4/7

Has made good progress this season and may have found something missing after finishing second last time at this course which was only a short head.

Class 5 was suitable, but as it improves on this step, the lower weight should be fine, especially with Brian Hughes on board.

1:30 p.m.: Master Malachy 10/11 (NB)

Another favorite bet is the best odds in this small field.

Only four runners and another led by Hughes for Donald McCain, despite being the highest weight, is just in winning form.

He won on his hunting debut last time out winning by just under two lengths against a top-tier winner and is clearly the one to beat this time too.

2.00: Caramelized 11/8 (NAP)

Has been seen a few times on the flat but is a decent hurdler, having been seen to great effect in a Class 3 last August winning by nine lengths.

He’s only had two hurdle efforts since then, including in a 2nd year, but has been neutered since then and could make a hurdle return for the second time this season.

The four-year-old was just five behind, ranked seventh at Market Rasen in July and dropping back in class will also be a huge bonus to his chances.

Haydock Race Tips

3:40 p.m.: Zabbie 7/4

William Buick has been on fire this season, even more recently, with 17 wins in just 61 outings.

Zabbie finished just a length behind Mehme last time out and lost a pound for this race from Newmarket.

But that was in class 2 and now she’s coming back to class 5.

Despite good progress for a two-year-old, he should therefore be a big favorite in this area. provided her rivals don’t improve drastically either.

4h15: Allayaali 15/2 one way

Throw Jim Crowley on board wearing Shadwell colors at your own risk, this three-year-old, one of only two in the field, has a huge chance at a high price.

The Dubai Poet odds also have a good chance but not enough to attract a bet in this small lot.

Allayaali can be forgiven last time as she may have needed to run after a long break.

The filly won well in a Class 2 at Doncaster last September and then followed it up with a second place in the Group 3 company at Newmarket, which might be too expensive.

